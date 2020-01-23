Pictured: HAPPY 250TH BIRTHDAY, LUDWIG Saturday, Jan 25, 7 p.m. in Thousand Oaks, and Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m. in Camarillo. The New West Symphony brings Beethoven compositions into a whole new light with special guests, the GRAMMY nominated, Eroica Trio, Erika Nickrenz on piano, Sara Parkins on violin and on cello Sara Sant’Ambrogio. Guest Conductor Stefan Sanderling became one of the youngest conductors to lead the Brandenburgische Philharmonie and the Potsdam Opera in Germany, when he served as General Music Director from 1990-95. Come one hour early for a pre-concert lecture, and during the second half of intermission enjoy the Entr’acte performance of a modern composition by multi-GRAMMY and 2010 Pulitzer Prize in Music winner, composer Jennifer Higdon. $30-$120. Tickets online. Saturday’s performance at: Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sunday at: Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Dr., Camarillo. www.newwestsyphony.org.

Thursday

PUBLIC MEETING: INPUT ON PUBLIC TRANSIT SYSTEM 5 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission is holding a public meeting to hear input on the how the current public transit system in the county is meeting your needs. Several meetings on calendar in coming weeks at various locations. Santa Paula Blanchard Library, Hardison Room, 119 North 8th Street, Santa Paula. www.goventura.org.

5th DISTRICT SUPERVISOR CANDIDATE FORUM 5:30-8:30 p.m. This FREE town hall event is hosted by The Latino Issues Forum. The following candidates have confirmed they will be present: Jeffry Burum, Tim Flynn, current Mayor of the city of Oxnard, Jess Herrera, current president of the Harbor Commission for the Port of Hueneme, Carmen Ramirez, Mayor Pro Tem for the city of Oxnard, and Veronica Robles-Solis, current board member of the Oxnard School District. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, Ventura Room, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.

WATER RATE CHANGE INFORMATION MEETING 6 p.m. The City of Port Hueneme is considering an increase in water rates. Information is being provided to the public. Port Hueneme City Hall. 250 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme. www.ci.port-hueneme.ca.us

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY 7 p.m. The monthly meeting will host Lisa Mazzela-Bennett of Star Roses and Plants presenting new rose selections for 2020-21, and growing practices and disease prevention. All are welcome. Questions? Call Janet Sklar, 818-993-6622 or Barbara Moses, 805-499-1657. Ventura County Office of Education, Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Rd., Camarillo. www.venturacountyrosesociety.org.

MARIANNE AND LEONARD, WORDS OF LOVE 7:30 p.m. An ode to the love that inspired the writing of Leonard Cohen. A screening of the Ventura Film Society. $8-$12. Tickets online through Eventbrite/Ventura Film Society. Century 10 Downtown, 555 E. Main St., Ventura.

Friday

FREE CITIZENSHIP and DACA RENEWAL WORKSHOP 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This FREE workshop provides assistance to those needing to renew their DACA status as well as offers legal assistance for applying to waive fees for applying for citizenship. Funding is available to cover the cost of DACA renewal. Presented by the United Farmworker’s Foundation (UFW). DACA renewals should bring: two passport photos, prior application to USCIS and Work Authorization Card, Money Order for $495 (funding is available to cover this fee). For citizenship bring: green card and social security card, list of all trips taken outside of the U.S. over past five years, family information, for any arrests bring certificates of disposition of arrests, address and job history for past five years. Questions? Se Habla Espanol: 805-246-3867. Valle Naranja Apartments, 4268 Center Street, Piru.

DIG INTO HISTORY CELEBRATION Friday, Jan. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 26, 11a.m. – 4 p.m. A FREE three-day event celebrating the many cultures that have made their mark on the history of Ventura County. Storytelling, special exhibits and activities. Hosted by the City of Ventura Parks and Recreation. Museum of Ventura County, Albinger Archaeological Museum, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

REMEMBERING TINA VAINUKU 10 a.m. Tina Vainuku, born in Samoa, brought the art and beauty of Polynesian culture to a wide audience. There will be a public viewing at 10 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1150 Gary Dr., Oxnard, then a burial at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura, with a reception (2- 7 p.m.) at the Oceanview Pavillion, 575 E. Surfside Dr., Port Hueneme.

Saturday

ORMOND BEACH CLEANUP Every Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join Steven Gama, Councilmember for the city of Port Hueneme and Surfrider to help keep trash and other debris off the beach, out of the ocean and out of the bellies of local sea life and out of the nests of coastal birds. Parking Lot C, near the Alaska 261 Memorial at 673 Ocean View Dr., Port Hueneme.

INTUITIVE COLLAGE 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join local artist and teacher Holly Woolson for this creative way to get inspired for the new year. Explore new possibilities. $38, all materials provided. Register early online or at the gallery. Poppies Arts and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

ALL ABOUT ROSES and ORGANIC FERTILIZERS 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. FREE. A rose expert will speak about successfully growing roses and an organic soil and fertilizer expert will discuss options for healthy roses. Green Thumb Nursery, 1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

HERITAGE SQUARE TOURS Saturdays, 10 a.m., and Sundays 1-4 p.m. Enjoy a 45-minute docent guided tour through the historic square in downtown Oxnard with Friends of Heritage Square. $5 per person. Questions? 805-483-7960. Tour begins at Heritage Square Visitor Center, 715 South A St., Oxnard. www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE RAT 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Enjoy tea tastings and the first 30 customers will receive traditional HongBao – red envelopes – with special gifts. Spicetopia, 576 E. Main St., Ventura.

CASA AGRIA CAN/BOTTLE RELEASE 12 p.m. Come for lunch with Smokin Jays BBQ and enjoy the release of three new ales called: Auterity, Undecaffeinated and Mirror Flexin. Casa Agria Specialty Ales tasting room, 701 N. De Norte Blvd., suite 310, Oxnard. www.casaagria.com.

AUDITIONS FOR HARVEY 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sun. Jan. 26, 1-5 p.m. Open call to audition for the Pulitzer prize winning play produced by Ojai Performing Arts Theater. The story is set mostly in a mental hospital, and Harvey is a giant bunny. Themes of chaos and dysfunction in life examine the idea of ordinary. Parts, rehearsal info and audition details online. Auditions will take place at Ojai Presbyterian Church, Sunshine Room, 304 Foothill Rd., Ojai. www.ojaitheater.org/auditions.

LEARNING TO PAINT PLEIN AIR two days Jan. 25 and 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fine art and plein-air painter Mike Hernandez will bring his skills in gouache, oils and acrylics to this workshop covering the basics of composition, color, light and atmospheric perspective, with a focus on creating a sense of natural light and color. Hernandez teaches across the nation and is a graduate of the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. $275-$300. Registration required, contact Wendy Gordin, 805-750-0313, wgordin@gmail.com. Hosted by the Westlake Village Art Guild. Thousand Oaks Community Gallery, 2331 Borchard Rd., Newbury Park. www.westlakevillageartguild.org.

PLANT, SEED AND CRAFT FAIR 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE community event celebrating the life of plants and in support of local agriculture, hosted by The Plant Good Seed Company. Bring your seeds for the FREE seed exchange table. Donations and a portion of sales from vendors will benefit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG). Chaparral Auditorium, 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

MAKERS FAIR 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Come explore and learn about local makers of all kinds. Learn about classes, workshops and available internships. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. www.bellartsfactory.org.

MADE WEST 4-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Celebrating four years of great brewing. Enjoy live music and food trucks. Details and schedule online. Madewest Brewing Co., 1744 Donlin St., Ventura. www.madewest.com.

VENTURA DEBTORS ANONYMOUS WORKSHOP 12:30-4 p.m. Did the holidays drain your bank account, leaving you with a financial hangover? This workshop will offer ways to thrive financially all year. Suggested donation of $20, but no one turned away. Questions? Text to 805-798-3567. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura.

SEABEE EXPERIENCE IN WORLD WAR II 1 p.m. Author Janice Blake and editor Nancy Bellantoni will be discussing their book “The Battalion Artist: A Navy Seabee’s Sketchbook of War in the South Pacific, 1943-1945,” which tells the story of Natale Bellantoni, a U.S. Navy Seabee, who kept visual records of what he saw and experienced. United States Navy, Seabee Museum, 1001 Addor St., Port Hueneme. www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

CALIFORNIA COOL LECTURE SERIES AND DOCUMENTARY SCREENING 2-4 p.m. The curators of the exhibit “California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast” will discuss their collaboration. The documentary “In Tandem: The Life and Work of Jerry and Evelyn Ackerman,” will be screened, about the Ackermans story will be followed by a conversation with their daughter, Laura Ackerman-Shaw. FREE for museum members, $5 for nonmembers. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.venturamuseum.org.

ARTIST TALK WITH JOHN NAVA 4 p.m. Realistic painter John Nava will speak about experimenting to develop his technique and about his inspiration for the current show on view at CMATO. He will also be signing his book “Sacred Material: The Art of the Tapestries of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.” FREE for members, $10. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, The Oaks Mall, 350 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org.

ERIC KINSLEY ON HARPSICHORD 7:30 p.m. FREE, donations accepted. The harpsichord was a popular instrument during the Baroque period and the chamber music from the era has a unique sound. Eric Kinsley will be joined by other member of the California Lutheran University Music Department including tenor Bryan Lane, Niccole Modell on flute, and Keum Hwa Cha on violin, to perform several compositions. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu.

BOOM BOOM AT THE BLUE ROOM 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. A monthly artist collective with live music and DJs, live art, craft vendors, food, drinks, plenty of smiles and free hugs. FREE entry. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, #205a, Ventura.

“RAMONA” REENACTMENT AT RANCH CAMULOS 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Two performances to recreate the Californio lifestyle in 1882 when author Helen Hunt Jackson visited the Rancho, which was included in her novel “Ramona.” Jackson also became a voice for improving how the U.S. Government treated indigenous people. Suggested donation $10. Questions? 805-521-1501. Rancho Camulos, 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Fillmore. www.ranchocamulos.org.

Sunday

BUBBLE FUN WITH DENNIS SHIVES 1-3 p.m. A FREE fun event for the whole family to kick off monthly last Sunday events. Local artist and fun maker, Dennis Shives will bring his famous bubble making tools and machines – you’ll even be able to climb into a giant bubble. All ages are welcome. Ojai Valley Museum, 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.OjaiValleyMuseum.org.

STUDENT JAZZ COMPETITION FINALS 2-3:30 p.m. The Ventura Music Festival is hosting the finals of this annual competition of the five finalists competing for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, with guest judge Tom Scott. The Pierpont Inn, 550 Sanjon Rd., Ventura. www.venturamusicfestival.org.

RISING UP FOR ROE: THE FIGHT FOR REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE 2-4 p.m. An event hosted by the members and supporters of the Ventura County Reproductive Rights Network, bringing together experts in law, healthcare, politics and the faith community to discuss the winners and losers in the modern discourse around reproductive rights. $15 suggested donation. FREE for students. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura. bitly/VCRRN.

TALES FROM RUSSIA Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m. A performance of the Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra, bringing music from a group of Russian composers dubbed “The Mighty Five,” who in the 1860’s worked to form a national school of music is Russia. $10-$35. Tickets through TicketMaster or contact@cvyo.org, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com/shows.

Monday

GRAND OPENING OF VENTURA HOMELESS SHELTER 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Arch, the first permanent homeless shelter in the city of Ventura, will open to the community. Ribbon cutting and tours. Visitors are encouraged to bring new socks for the shelter’s residents. The Arch, 2323 Knoll Drive, Ventura.

TEMPLORES (TREMORS) Two screenings 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. NR, Spanish with English subtitles. A Guatemalan film exploring themes of liberation, when a man breaks from his ultra-religious family and leaves his wife for another man. $7.50-$10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

50th ANNIVERSARY OF VIVA LA COMIDA 5-8 p.m. A Camarillo community enchilada dinner with mariachis, dancers and magicians. $15. Hosted by Camarillo Rotary. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. Questions? 805-312-5506. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo.

Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY ORCHID SOCIETY 6:30-8:30 p.m. The public is welcome to the monthly meeting of the VCOS. Ventura Townehouse, 4900 Telegraph Rd., 7th Floor, Ventura. www.vcorchidsociety.weebly.com.

Wednesday

SMART START DRIVING PROGRAM 5:30-8:30 p.m. A FREE program designed to help teen drivers and their families understand the new responsibility of being a driver, with the goal of reducing teen related injuries and deaths from traffic accidents. The program is also designed for all ages of new and soon to be licensed drivers. Space is limited. Reservations required by calling 805-388-5155. Camarillo Police Station Community Room, 3701 Las Posas Rd., Camarillo.

PUBLIC MEETING: INPUT ON PUBLIC TRANSIT SYSTEM 5 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission is holding a public meeting to hear input on the how the current public transit system in the county is meeting your needs. Several meetings on calendar in coming weeks at various locations. Thousand Oaks City Hall, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.goventura.org.

WEAKNESS, TINGLING, BURNING HANDS AND FEET SEMINAR 6 p.m. This FREE seminar presented by Community Memorial Hospital will explore peripheral neuropathy, a leading cause of burning, tingling, prickling, numbness and weakness in the hands and feet. Dr. Neda Heidari is a specialist in neurology and neurophysiology and will discuss causes of this ailment that affects 20 million Americans. Required registration online www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp or call 800-838-3006. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

CAMPUS READING CELEBRATION with PULITZER PRIZE FINALIST TOMMY ORANGE 6-7:30 p.m. The book “There, There” explores one modern experience of indigenous people and will be a jumping off point for examining how the media today often portrays the first people as a part of the past. FREE for all students, and faculty and staff of CSUCI. $5. RSVP online. California State University, Channel Islands, Grand Salon, 1 University Dr., Camarillo. www.csuci.edu/crc.

OPENING THEATER

PETER PAN Jan. 24-Feb. 23. The children’s classic about a boy who won’t grow up, his fairy companion and a group of children who join him for a high-flying adventure.$23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

SHIRLEY VALENTINE Jan. 24-Feb. 16. A middle-aged woman rediscovers a lust for life on a vacation to a Greek island. Parental discretion advised. $10-25. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, www.ojaiact.org.

ONGOING THEATER

BLOOMSDAY Through Feb. 2. An American tourist and an Irish tour guide look back on their first meeting 35 years ago. A touchingly funny tale about our older and younger selves, and missed opportunities. Presented by Transport Theatre. $22. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4444856.

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. Through Feb. 9. The enchanting tale as old as time based on the Disney animated musical and adapted for young actors. The adventure begins when a beautiful young woman agrees to live in the castle of a man transformed into a beast. $10-12. OYES, Ojai Valley Community Church Campus, 907 El Centro St., Ojai, 805-646-4300, www.oyespresents.org.

OF MICE AND MEN Through Feb. 9. Based on the John Steinbeck novel about migrant workers George and the simple-minded Lennie, traveling through California during the Great Depression. $14-18. ARTSpace Black Box Theatre, 2956 School St., Simi Valley, jgartdept@sbcglobal.net.

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU Through Feb. 1. Awkwardness ensues when a man from a wealthy, conservative family falls in love with a woman with eccentric but endearing relatives. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

OPENING ART

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITALJan. 26-April 26: Ships Ahoy!, works featuring water-going vessels of all sorts. Through Jan. 26: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Jan. 28-Feb 20. Beneath the Surface: An Exploration of Process, curated by Leslie Lloyd; Chaos and Control by Adolfo Camarillo High School students (Palm-Temporary and Grad Wall); and Grace Otani (Grad Wall). Reception on Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Jan. 25-Feb. 22: 34th Annual Open Competition presented by the Buenaventura Art Association. Through Feb. 23: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Jan. 28-Feb. 20. Synthesis, work by Serene Blumenthal and Marshall Sharpe. Reception on Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Jan. 22-April 9. Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Feb. 15: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 25. Decade, reflecting on the last 10 and next 10 years. Reception on Friday, Jan. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 29. California Fibers: A Closer Look, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the contemporary Southern California fiber media artists’ group. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Feb. 2. Tooth and Claw, art featuring or inspired by wildlife. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 23: The Mayflower: Story of a Voyage Across Treacherous Waters, marking the 400th anniversary of the famous ship’s passage to this continent. Accompanying programming to take place during the exhibit’s run. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 8: California Colors: Theresa Paden and Lisa Mahony. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Ongoing. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 29 Spiritual Bodies: Photography by Carlton Wilkinson, intimate photos from the African diaspora. Lecture on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Grand reopening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1. A Retrospective Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Jan. 31. Handpainted scarves and oil paintings by Ojai artist Leslie Marcus. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 8. Elemental: Selected Works by Victoria Pearson and Douglas Tausik Ryder. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 10: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Through March 8: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

UBS Through Feb. 28. About Face, proud and bold images of faces. 3011 Townsgate Road, Third Floor, Westlake Village, www.conejoarts.org.