CARRY WHAT YOU CARE ABOUT Sunday, Jan. 5, 12-3 p.m. The FREE family day at the museum offers fun, hands-on experiences facilitated by local artists. At this session guests will make Care Bags with artist Andrea Vargas, turning shopping bags into “art for activism.” Visualize an issue or cause that you care about and paint a statement on the bag. All materials provided. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 North 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

THURSDAY

LOW COST SPAY AND NEUTER CLINIC Through end of January, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bring your dog and/or cat (no limit) in for this important procedure for their health and to prevent unwanted kittens and puppies. $10 for each spay/neuter procedure for Ventura County residents. Cats must be older than 8 weeks. For appointment call: 805-584-3832. Ventura County Animal Services, 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo.

HOME OWNERSHIP MADE EASIER 6-7 p.m. Part of The Home Buying School, this FREE class includes information on down payment assistance, tax credits, FICO scores, mortgage options for first time buyers and more. Offered by the Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura. Camarillo Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

FRIDAY

MORSE CODE GROUP MEETING 7-8:30 p.m. Gather with fellow Morse code enthusiasts to practice and discuss projects. Ventura County Sheriff’s Station, Community Room, 2101 East Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

SATURDAY

120th NATIONAL AUDUBON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT All day Be part of this important event that is the longest running citizen scientist collective research in existence. Bird counts will take place all over North America, the Caribbean and Latin America. Sign up online and see if you can county from your backyard. See news article in this issue for details. Questions? Call Frank DeMartino 856-906-8733 frank@colynx.com. Various locations. www.venturaaudubon.org.

FLY FISHING AND CASTING THE FLY ROD 9-11 a.m. The FREE session with Sespe Flyfishers of Ventura will help you get started if you’re a beginner and get you connected to others addicted to fly fishing if you’re an experienced caster. Questions? Call Bob Smith 805-647-3522. Chumash Park, 9351 Waco Street, Ventura. www.sespeflyfishers.org.

ART HISTORY WITH ETHEL TODD, PART II 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Local artist Ethel Todd will build appreciation and understanding of the modern artists. Part of the distinguished speaker series. Questions? Call 805-488-0585. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market Street, Port Hueneme. www.ci.port-hueneme.ca.us/index.aspx?NID=939.

YOUTH AUDITIONS FOR FARMAGEDDON AND THE UNDERCOVER CROP 9:45 -11:15 a.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 5, 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Youth ages 7 – 14 are encouraged to schedule an audition appointment for this stage play with fun themes around providing food for all! The goal of Hillcrest Players is to provide young people an experience on stage in a one act play, providing a positive and empowering experience to build self-esteem and self-awareness. Callbacks will take place on Monday, Jan. 6, 5-9 p.m. Details and audition information at www.yaeonline.com or call 805-381-2747. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks.

LLAMA LLOVE PAINT AND SIP 12-3 p.m. Foster your creative side at this social event. All ages are invited. $40 per person. See event listing for details: https://facebook.com/events/729328744243983/?ti=ia. 2686 Kitchen, 2686 Loma Vista Road, Ventura.

SUNDAY

FREE MUSEUM ENTRY 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. The first Sunday of every month entry to the museum is FREE. Museum of Ventura County, 100 East Main Street, Ventura. www.venturamuseum.org.

WHO SEASON 12 PREMIERE 11 a.m. The new season of this iconic, beloved tale of travel through space and time will be screened with a live question and answer period with cast members. Join Whovians across the country for this special event being broadcast live from The Paley Center in New York. Showing in Oxnard and Thousand Oaks. Details and tickets online at www.FathomEvents.com.

THE DUDLEY HOUSE – OPEN HOUSE 1-4 p.m. Explore the 1892 historic home during FREE docent led tours. Questions? Call 805-642-3345. The Dudley Historic House Museum, 197 N. Ashwood, Ventura. www.dudleyhouse.webs.com .

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT 2 p.m. Violinist Yue Deng will be performing several works from the Baroque era including some rare pieces. Deng will be joined by cellists Jonathan Flaksman and Virginia Kron. $12-$15, at the door only. Questions? 805-640-1158. The Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery Street, Ojai.

CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM HOLLYWOOD 3 p.m. The kid friendly and FREE sporting event includes past and up and coming Pro-Wrestlers. Questions? 805-986-4818. Oceanview Pavilion, 575 E. Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme.

A SPIRITUAL DISCOURSE: SATSUNG AYURVEDA 5-6 p.m. This donation based class will introduce the concepts of Ayurveda – “the wisdom of life” – to help foster a healthy lifestyle of happiness and peace. Regen Yoga, 448 Santa Clara Street, Fillmore. www.regenyoga.com.

MONDAY

TAI CHI: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE 10-11:30 a.m. A simplified class designed for seniors offering movements that are proven to reduce falls by 55%. Those with canes or walkers are welcomed. FREE, open to the public. First of a 12-week class through March 25. (Note: a second class series starts Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Ojai, see tomorrow’s listings for details.) Please register in advance by calling 805-477-7300. EP Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.vcaaa.org.

NEW YEARS DREAM: A ROYAL PARTY 4-5 p.m. All those in the realm of royalty are invited to done their favorite royal attire and draw near for games, crafts, royal stories and songs. A party for kids who are encouraged to come in their costumes. Questions? Call 805-385-7535. Oxnard Downtown Main Library, Meeting Room B, 251 South A Street, Oxnard.

SHAKESPEARE READING SALON 7-9 p.m. Join in a lively reading and discussion, current play is Richard III. All experience levels and listeners are welcome! Questions? Call Laurie 805-646-3733. Ojai Library, 111 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai.

WRITE NIGHT 6-9 p.m. Gather with writers to get words on the page responding to timed prompts. Aspiring writers welcome. Midtown Café, 2991 Loma Vista, Ventura.

TUESDAY

TAI CHI: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE 10-11:30 a.m. A simplified class designed for seniors offering movements that are proven to reduce falls by 55%. Those with canes or walkers are welcomed. FREE, open to the public. First of a 12-week class through March 26. (Note a second class series starts Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Ojai, see tomorrow’s listing for details.) Please register in advance by calling 805-477-7300. HELP of Ojai, 111 Santa Ana Street, Ojai. www.vcaaa.org.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE GET TOGETHER 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. A monthly gathering of the Beach Cities Neighbors and Newcomers, a social group for women of Oxnard, Ventura and Port Hueneme. FREE for first timers. The year’s first meeting will review the social activities for the year: cards, games, potlucks, memoir writing, theatre and more. Questions? Email Lauraine at spareribbon@yahoo.com. Knights of Columbus, 36 Figueroa Street, Ventura.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES INFORMATION SESSION 6-7 p.m. A FREE session for those interested in building their existing business or starting a new one. Explore the classes and resource of Women’s Economic Ventures and see if they are right for you. A Spanish session takes place on Thursday, Jan. 9, 6-7 p.m. Registration required: www.wevonline.org/orientations. Women’s Economic Ventures, 290 Maple Court, Suite 256, Ventura.

THURSDAY

EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES FOR FAMILIES FACING ALZHEIMERS 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Changes in communication occur as the symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s progress. This class will help families and caregivers “decode” the verbal and behavioral messages they’re likely to receive, and develop strategies to communicate. Developed by the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration requested: 800-272-3900 or alz.org/CACentralCoast. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

AFTER CHRISTMAS COMEDY SHOW 6 p.m. A family friendly show with a lineup that includes Amanda Cohen, Amir the Amiracle, Nick Cain and Christine Eekete. FREE. Bring a can of food for the food drive. Simi Valley Public Library, Community Room, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. www.simivalleylibrary.org.

OPENING THEATER

24 HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m. Six one-act plays written and performed in the same day. An evening of chaotic comedy presented by Young Artists Forever. $10. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

OPENING ART

OJAI ART CENTER Jan. 4-30: Shapes of Things, landscapes and figurative paintings by Carolyn Fox, abstract work by David Reeser and sculptures by Stephen Edwards. Through Jan. 2: Celebration and Joy, Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Feb. 15: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 7. County Employee, Retiree Show. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Jan. 2. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Ongoing. Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26. Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 18. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 19. Holiday members’ show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Opened Dec. 7. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 6. Bring on the Color! 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1244, www.conejoarts.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 3. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19: Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1. A Retrospective Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 5: Christmas Around the World, decorated trees representing the 26 countries that Ronald Reagan visited while in office. Through April 12: Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

UBS Through Feb. 28. About Face, proud and bold images of faces. Reception on Thursday, Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m. 3011 Townsgate Road, Third Floor, Westlake Village, www.conejoarts.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Jan. 9: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.