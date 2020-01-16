34TH ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. MARCH AND CELEBRATION Monday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m. The 2020 theme is “Dream, Believe, Act! We can do more together than apart.” The Freedom March is at 8 a.m. from Plaza Park in Oxnard, then an observance program starting at 9 a.m. in the Oxnard PAL Gymnasium with speakers, music and more. The keynote speaker is Troy Brown, city manager of Moorpark. Brown was formerly the city manager of Tracy, CA and served as assistant city manager for Riverside, Elk Grove and Livermore. $8 admission includes refreshments. Organized by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Ventura County. Transportation provided from Oxnard PAL Gymnasium at 7:30 a.m. to Plaza Park, 500 C Street, Oxnard. Oxnard PAL Gymnasium, 350 S. K Street, Oxnard. www.mlkventuracounty.com. Pictured: The MLK Jr. Committee 2019-2020, Standing left to right: James Clifton, Dominic King, Nicolette Walker-Itza, Willie Lubka, Tracy Harris, Vince Stewart, Willie Claytor, Kim Ballon, Jonathan Horton, Heidy Gayton, Cheryl Crone SEATED: Vicky Manning, Samara Parker, Iva Jeffreys, LaRita Montgomery, Adriene Coulter, Janice Love. NOT PICTURED: Phyllis Alexander, George Sims, Chuck Hooktra, Marvis Graves, Carl Gayton, Victor Gallardo, Lanny Kaufer, Ron Robinson, Eric Hicks

Thursday

DOWNTOWN VENTURA PARKING ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING. 3-5 p.m. Get informed about issues related to parking in downtown Ventura. Ventura City Hall, Santa Cruz Conference Room, 501 Poli Street, Ventura.

23rd ANNUAL MEETING of ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATIVE 3:30-7:30 p.m. The EDC welcomes three economic experts to their panel with a theme entitled, “Facing the Future: Reimagining the Path to Economic Inclusion and Prosperity.” Panelists included are Joslyn B. Stuart, partner at The Small Business Law Firm, Erick Went, CEO, Matter Labs and Joseph Briglio, Planning Manager at the City of Happy Valley. The panel will explore what attracts residents and businesses and what causes them to leave an area, as the EDC’s annual meeting new executive committee members of the Board of Directors will be installed. $80, includes dinner. Register online https://conta.cc/2Eo6zqP 805-384-1800 ex. 21. Hyatt Regency Westlake, 880 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake. www.edccollaborative.com.

PUBLIC MEETING: INPUT ON PUBLIC TRANSIT SYSTEM 4 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission is holding a public meeting to hear input on the how the current public transit system in the county is meeting your needs. Several meetings on calendar in coming weeks at various locations. Camarillo City Council Chambers, 601 Carmen Drive, Camarillo. www.goventura.org.

LOST HILLS AUTHOR BOOK TOUR 6:30 p.m. The Calabasas-based, New York Times bestselling author Lee Goldberg is stopping in Ventura on his book tour to chat with Santa Barbara-based author Paul Levine about their work. Goldberg’s latest crime novel Lost Hills, about a rookie woman homicide detective, is getting high praise and is set in the area around Calabasas. He and Levine have both written for television, and today Levine writes legal thriller novels. Goldberg has written over 30 novels and on several television shows, including Monk and Diagnosis Murder. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

Friday

42ND ANNUAL WINTERFEST DOG SHOW – GREAT PYRENEES Jan. 17-19, 7 a.m. An event open to the public with multiple classes for breed of the Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.jbradshaw.com.

THIRD FRIDAY AT POPPIES 5:30-7:30 p.m. An artist reception for guest artist, Leslie Marcus, highlighting her hand-painted scarves and oil paintings. Live music with Ray Magee and Friends. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

WALK WITH EASE 9-10:30 a.m. A six-week program developed by the Arthritis Foundation to reduce inflammation and improve health. A custom walking plan will be created for all participants and the group will walk together three times a week. FREE, registration required, call 805-477-7300. Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley. www.vcaaa.org.

Saturday

ORMOND BEACH CLEAN-UP 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join Surfrider and Audubon in a clean up of Ormond Beach. All ages are welcome, all under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear closed toed shoes, and long pants. Volunteers are asked to bring a reusable waterbottle. Water, snacks, and pick up supplies will be provided. Group will gather in parking lot at the end of Arnold Road in Oxnard. Questions? chair@ventura.surfrider.org.

JUSTICE FOR ALL MARCH 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Organized by Justice for All VC, this march has the theme of “Speak Up, Act and Vote for What Unites Us,” and is a sister event of the national Women’s March. Speakers, vendors and info booths in the park following the march. Plaza Park, 651 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. www.justiceforallvc.org.

YOUR NEW YEAR MUSE 12-3 p.m. A painting and journaling class led by artist Jodi Bogart, who will guide you through each step of reflecting on your desires for the year to be reflected on the paper. For 16 years and up. $45 per person. Registration required. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/creativity.

THE NINJA DAUGHTER AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING 2-4 p.m. Author Tori Eldridge will be presenting and signing her debut novel, the first in the Lily Wong series, a thriller about a Chinese-Norwegian ninja who takes on the Los Angeles Ukrainian mob after her sister is murdered and she commits her life to protecting women. Based on Eldridge’s short story featured in Suspense Magazine’s Best of 2014. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

EMPATHY: A WOMAN’S POINT OF VIEW 4 p.m. Four women artists in a panel discussion exploring the balance of successful business women and the idea of being “soft” linked to empathy. $10. FREE for members. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org.

DIRTY CELLO 8 p.m. A modern take on blues and bluegrass, this high energy four-piece troupe is led by “cross-over” cellist, Rebecca Roudman, this performance is sure to be a foot stomping good time. $20. Namba Performing Arts Space, 175 S. Ventura Ave., #218, Ventura. www.dirtycello.com.

Sunday

YOGA AT THE BREWERY 10-11:15 a.m. Welcome the day with yoga, and a pint. $20. Enegren Brewing Company, 444 Zachary Street, Moorpark, CA.

MAPPING OF THE MIND 2 p.m. A live performance of real accounts, offered in personal essays, songs and poetry expressing real accounts – sometimes humorous or touching – of living with mental illness. A presentation of the Jewish Women’s Theatre. A Q and A with the cast case, and a curator led tour of the exhibit “Empathy: Beneath the Surface.” $45. California Museum of Art, Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org.

51st ANNUAL MLK JAZZ REQUIM 3 p.m. A non-denominational celebration to move and inspire you to create positive change. Music by Studio C Sextet and the Santa Paula High School Jazz Ensemble. Keynote by Rev. Dr. Alma J. Hawkins. St. Paul’s Episcopal and Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 117 N. 7th St., Santa Paula.

CLASSICAL CONCERTS ON THE HILL 2 p.m. Pianist of the Bloomington Trio, Ilya Friedberg will perform in this new series of classical performances. $15-72. Tickets available by calling 805-381-1246 and online. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. www.hillcrestarts.com.

Monday

FREE ENTRY TO BOTANICAL GARDENS FOR MLK DAY 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Ventura Botanical Gardens will be open and free to the public. Leashed dogs are welcome too! Ventura Botanical Gardens, 567 S. Poli St., Ventura. www.venturabotanicalgardens.com.

MLK DAY OF SERVICE 9-11 a.m. Instead of a day off to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Acacia Magnet School is hosting a “day on,” in service of others. Donations are requested for Food Share of Ventura County, Interface Children and Family Services and Conejo Community Outreach. The entire community is invited to the event to help pack boxes of donated items, write inspiring notes and more. Requested donations include: canned protein food items (tuna, chicken, salmon), cereal, beans, rice, feminine products, baby diapers, baby formula. RSVP acaciamagnet.eventbrite.com. Acacia Magnet School, 55 W. Norman Ave., Thousand Oaks. www.conejousd.org/acacia.

OPEN AUDITIONS FOR MENS A CAPELLA CHORUS 7:30 p.m. The Pacific Sound Chorus is hosting open auditions for men who are interested in joining the four-part harmony chorus. The group is a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and performs in Ventura and Santa Barbara. Rehearsals are each Monday night. Questions? Call Brent, 805-452-1393 or email membership @ pacificsoundchorus.org. Ventura Adult and Continuing Education, 5200 Valentine Road, Ventura.

Tuesday

TAI CHI: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE 8:30-10 a.m. A 12-week class offering simplified techniques for seniors and meant for those beginning the practice. Those with canes and walkers are encouraged to attend. Tai Chi is proven to reduce falling. FREE. Register by calling: 805-477-7300. Ventura Adult and Continuing Education, 5200 Valentine Road, Ventura. www.vcaaa.org.

TRANSFORMING YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH FOOD 4-5:30 p.m. Part to Positive Aging Series, a workshop exploring how food supports or harms our health. Requested $10 donation to Senior Concerns. Register by calling 805-497-0189. Senior Concerns, 401 Hodencamp Road, Thousand Oaks.

PORT HUENEME WATER AGENCY 4-5 p.m. A public meeting of the water agency in the City of Port Hueneme. Agenda will be online. Port Hueneme City Hall, 250 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme. www.ci.port-hueneme.ca.us

PFLAG MONTHLY MEETING 7 p.m. The monthly meeting of the Ventura Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, which works to provide support for families and allies, and to promote understanding. Community Resource Center, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. www.pflagventura.wordpress.com.

Wednesday

WOMEN IN BUSINESS MIXER 5:30-7 p.m. A networking event for women only. Free for members of Ventura Chamber of Commerce. Non-members $10. Pure Dental, 2438 N. Ponderosa Dr. #C-217, Camarillo. www.venturachamber.com.

MOMS DEMAND ACTION AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE AT SCHOOLS 6 p.m. The monthly meeting of a new chapter of the national organization that advocates for common sense gun laws and responsible gun ownership, which formed after the recent shootings in Saugus. Santino’s Pizza, 4231 Telegraph Road, Ventura.

HITMAN TOUR 7:30 p.m. The North American Tour of the GRAMMY winning songwriter David Foster, with special guest of American Idol, Katharine McPhee, performing songs Foster has produced or written over his four decades in the music industry, including major hits Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” and many more. $66-91. Tickets available 800-745-3000 or online. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

Thursday

PUBLIC MEETING: INPUT ON PUBLIC TRANSIT SYSTEM 5 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission is holding a public meeting to hear input on the how the current public transit system in the county is meeting your needs. Several meetings on calendar in coming weeks at various locations. Santa Paula Blanchard Library, Hardison Room, 119 North 8th Street, Santa Paula. www.goventura.org.

WATER RATE CHANGE INFORMATION MEETING 6 p.m. The City of Port Hueneme is considering an increase in water rates. Information is being provided to the public. Port Hueneme City Hall. 250 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme. www.ci.port-hueneme.ca.us

MARIANNE AND LEONARD, WORDS OF LOVE 7:30 p.m. An ode to the love that inspired the writing of Leonard Cohen. A screening of the Ventura Film Society. $8-$12. Tickets online through Eventbrite/Ventura Film Society. Century 10 Downtown, 555 E. Main St., Ventura.

OPENING THEATER

BLOOMSDAY Jan. 17-Feb. 2. An American tourist and an Irish tour guide look back on their first meeting 35 years ago. A touchingly funny tale about our older and younger selves, and missed opportunities. Presented by Transport Theatre. $22. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4444856.

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. Jan. 17-Feb. 9. The enchanting tale as old as time based on the Disney animated musical and adapted for young actors. The adventure begins when a beautiful young woman agrees to live in the castle of a man transformed into a beast. $10-12. OYES, Ojai Valley Community Church Campus, 907 El Centro St., Ojai, 805-646-4300, www.oyespresents.org.

DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. Jan. 16-19. When a queen’s magical powers bring eternal winter to a small village, her sister goes in search of a solution. O’My Theater presents this stage musical adapted for young players and based on the animated feature. Free; reservations required. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.omytheater.org.

FINDING NEVERLAND Jan. 16-19. The remarkable story of J.M. Barrie and the family that partially inspired Peter Pan. Presented by American Theatre Guild. $45-100. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

MAPPING OF THE MIND Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m. Mapping of the Mind, looking at mental illness through poetry, songs and stories. Presented by the Jewish Women’s Theatre. $40. CMATO, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

OF MICE AND MEN Jan. 18-Feb. 9. Based on the John Steinbeck novel about migrant workers George and the simple-minded Lennie, traveling through California during the Great Depression. $14-18. ARTSpace Black Box Theatre, 2956 School St., Simi Valley, jgartdept@sbcglobal.net.

ONGOING THEATER

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU Through Feb. 1. Awkwardness ensues when a man from a wealthy, conservative family falls in love with a woman with eccentric but endearing relatives. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

OPENING ART

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jan. 18-Feb. 29. California Fibers: A Closer Look, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the contemporary Southern California fiber media artists’ group. Opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2-4 p.m. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Jan. 18-March 8: California Colors: Theresa Paden and Lisa Mahony. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m. Through Jan. 18: Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Jan. 18-May 10: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Through March 8: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Feb. 15: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 25. Decade, reflecting on the last 10 and next 10 years. Reception on Friday, Jan. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 23: The Mayflower: Story of a Voyage Across Treacherous Waters, marking the 400th anniversary of the famous ship’s passage to this continent. Accompanying programming to take place during the exhibit’s run. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26. Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 19. Holiday members’ show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Ongoing. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 29 Spiritual Bodies: Photography by Carlton Wilkinson, intimate photos from the African diaspora. Lecture on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19: Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 30. Shapes of Things, landscapes and figurative paintings by Carolyn Fox, abstract work by David Reeser and sculptures by Stephen Edwards. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1. A Retrospective Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Jan. 31. Handpainted scarves and oil paintings by Ojai artist Leslie Marcus. Reception on Friday, Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 8. Elemental: Selected Works by Victoria Pearson and Douglas Tausik Ryder. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY GALLERY Through Jan. 29. Westlake Village Art Guild 2020 Member’s Art Show. 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park.

UBS Through Feb. 28. About Face, proud and bold images of faces. Reception on Thursday, Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m. 3011 Townsgate Road, Third Floor, Westlake Village, www.conejoarts.org.