PICTURED: Chicken pot stickers from Sesame Garden. Photo by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Sesame Garden Chinese Cuisine

1775 E. Daily Drive, Unit G, Camarillo

805-383-8018

camarillosesamegarden.com

$3-$17

Good Chinese food can be hard to come by. Too many places aim for efficiency over quality, with quickly prepared, overcooked cuisine that manages — despite ample grease and excessive amounts of sauce — to lack something in the flavor department.

When I found myself in Camarillo Plaza on a weekday afternoon looking for a bite, Sesame Garden was, admittedly, not my first choice. But it was close to 3 p.m., a time when many restaurants enjoy a post-lunch/pre-dinner siesta — and this humble-looking Chinese food joint was open. After a peek at Yelp (and its four-star rating), I decided it was worth a shot.

The digs are nothing to write home about. Sesame Garden is clean, but basic, with tables and booths in 50 shades of beige. The service is very efficient — not rude, mind you, but there’s no wasting time on pleasantries here. My skepticism started to abate when a plate of fresh, hot, perfectly crispy fried wonton wrapper strips were set before me, with a bowl of sweet and sour sauce for dipping. Quite tasty they were, and it was nice to have a little something to nibble while looking over the menu.

Which is enormous. The laminated fold-out had six different panels filled top to bottom with everything from soft and crispy noodles to meat dishes, seafood, vegetables and house specialties . . . plus an entire side devoted just to lunch specials. It’s pretty comprehensive, so if you have dietary concerns or crave a particular dish, you’re probably going to find something — or many somethings — to eat here.

I had just enough time to take advantage of the lunch offerings (which ended at 3 p.m.), so I perused as quickly as I could, settling on the orange chicken. I also ordered a serving of pot stickers . . . simply because they sounded good.

Lunch specials include soup and rice, and the hot and sour soup came up first. It was lovely, filled with tofu, tender-crisp carrots, bamboo shoots and other vegetables. This version was quite tasty, with a nice sour tang . . . although I think a little more spice would have been an improvement.

The pot stickers were served shortly thereafter, and were definitely a highlight of the meal. The eight perfectly formed pillows were a beautiful golden brown on exactly one side, ivory everywhere else. . . very, very tempting. They tasted as good as they looked: tender and moist but not even a little greasy, with their ground chicken centers delicately perfumed with ginger and onion. I knew I couldn’t eat everything, but I didn’t regret ordering them. (Neither did my 13-year-old son, who practically inhaled them the moment I came home with the to-go container.)

Lunch specials run $8-$10, and you definitely get your money’s worth. In addition to the soup, I was served a large platter with a generous helping of succulent orange chicken, delicate fried rice and a shredded carrot/cabbage salad lightly dressed in rice vinegar. The crisp salad was a great complement to the battered, fried chicken hunks, which came liberally glazed in a rich orange sauce. The chicken was wonderfully crispy and piping hot — straight from the wok, probably — and its sweet, tangy sauce was flavorful but oily. Delicious, yes, but heavy — and again, I craved more spice.

When all was said and done, I had a very satisfying meal that, for the most part, met my standards for Chinese cuisine. Everything was fresh and hot, with a homemade touch. I definitely intend to return for some noodles, and perhaps a few lighter vegetable-based dishes. The restaurant does a lot of take-out and delivery business (no wonder everyone is so efficient!) so perhaps that opportunity will arrive soon.

Sesame Garden was not what I expected when I wandered in, but it did remind me that some surprises can be delightful indeed.