by David Goldstein

A recent article in MarketWatch, an online personal finance magazine, had the following alarming subheading: “About 5 billion pounds of returned merchandise ends up in landfills every year.” This wave of waste comes despite the sophisticated system of retail return management provided by B-Stock, Optoro and other companies helping retailers. Return management companies operate business-to-business online auction marketplaces for retailers and manufacturers to sell returned and excess inventory to secondary-market business buyers.

Locally, one of the largest of these secondary market buyers is Bulldog Inc., which holds auctions and operates retail stores in Simi Valley and Camarillo. Bulldog offers clothing, appliances, electronics, lighting, bedding, beauty products and other items, claiming 40 to 80 percent off normal retail prices. After preview opportunities, auction items are sold “as is,” but retail items can be exchanged for store credit.

Carly Llewellyn, vice president of marketing for return management company Optoro, emailed tips for ways people can help prevent these returns from becoming waste.

“Consumers should consider making their returns quickly and ensuring the item is in optimal condition with its original packaging,” she said in the communication. “The longer a customer waits to return an item, the more it will depreciate in value or lose seasonality, making it harder to be resold and more likely it could end up in a landfill. Condition is also important — if possible, consumers should leave an item sealed in its original packaging and unused.”

Complying with return deadlines is also important. Many retailers have extended deadlines for returns of gifts bought during the holidays. For example:

Walmart extended return deadlines for items purchased between Oct. 24 and Dec. 25. Items with a 14-day return window were given until January 10, and items with a 30-day window have until Jan. 25. Items with 90-day deadlines are unchanged.

For Amazon, until January 31, return shipping is free for eligible items weighing less than 50 pounds, provided the original item was shipped by Amazon.com between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

Target usually limits its return period to 90 days, but is now allowing a one-year deadline for Target-owned brands. Allowing such a long period hampers direct restocking opportunities, but Aryn Ridge, communications manager for Target, replied to an inquiry by emailing, “If we’re unable to sell an item, we work with various partners to re-use, salvage or properly dispose of it.”

At TJ Maxx, items purchased between Oct. 13 and Dec. 24 can be returned through Jan. 25.

Macy’s website lists a 180-day return policy and even accepts items without proof of purchase, providing store credit at the lowest selling price within 180 days.

David Goldstein is an Environmental Resource Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency.