by Daphne Khalida Kilea

dkkilea@aol.com

Opening

Exer Urgent Care opened at 359 Carmen Dr. in Camarillo. The facility is a privately owned emergency room alternative that is built and staffed by ER physicians and designed to provide patients with more comprehensive medical services beyond walk-in urgent care. The available services include onsite X-ray, lab, pharmacy, IV, splinting, laceration and diagnostics. This is Exer Urgent Care’s 16th facility in Southern California; it is open every day from 9a.m.-9p.m. …

Pure Barre Camarillo opened at 2510 Las Posas Road in Camarillo. The fitness studio offers total body workouts that strategically lift, tone and burn fat using a series of low-impact, isometric movements. Pure Barre is the largest barre franchise in North America with 500 studios.

Expanding

Lisa Kroner now offers somatic therapy and massage at Ema’s Herbs at 695 E. Main St. in Ventura. This therapeutic bodywork aims to help calm the nervous system and open the door to healing. A free consultation is available.

And the award goes to …

Jenifer Nyhuis was honored by the California Hospital Association Center for Behavioral Health for her early actions to evacuate patients during the 2017 Thomas Fire, which significantly impacted Vista Del Mar Hospital where she serves as CEO. Nyhuis received the 2019 Šimanek Distinguished Service Award which recognizes outstanding leadership and achievements in the behavioral health setting. … Anne Paul King, executive director for the Ventura College Foundation, was acknowledged for her fundraising efforts by the Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, which named her the 2019 Professional Fundraiser of the Year at the association’s National Philanthropy Day luncheon.

Moving up

Attorney Leona Bahnam joined Camarillo employment law firm LightGabler. Bahnam practices in all areas of employment litigation including harassment matters, discrimination, retaliation and wage and hour violation disputes. She is also experienced in mediation and other informal resolution options. … Attorney Katie Clunen was recently appointed as president of the Ventura County Bar Association (VCBA) for 2020. Clunen is an attorney at the Dion Law Group in Westlake Village where she represents clients in a variety of family law issues involving domestic abuse, custody, divorce, adoption and guardianship. She has been an officer of the VCBA since 2008 and has since served on its board as secretary-treasurer in 2017 and president-elect in 2019. … Three individuals have joined the Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law (COL) board of trustees. Farfalla Borah is a COL graduate who completed a 25-year career at University of California, Santa Barbara in 2018, most recently serving as manager for employee and labor relations. Betty Jeppesen brings more than 38 years as a practicing attorney to the board. She currently owns her own practice and is the founding co-chair of COL’s Alumni Council. Stacey Lydon currently serves as associate director of scholarships and alumni engagement for the University of California Education Abroad Program and on the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Advisory Council and the Network for Africa board. She is president-elect for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara. … Two individuals are the newest additions to Ventura College Foundation board of directors. Abra Flores currently teaches part-time at Ventura College where she initiated and developed costume design and makeup programs; she retired in 2018 after a decades-long career as the resident costume designer there. Harald Wulff is a retired chemical industry executive who served on the management board of Germany-based Henkel KGaA and as the CEO of the company that evolved from it, Cognis GmbH, where he later was named chairman of the board.

Education

Nine Ventura County elementary schools have been recognized by the California Department of Education as 2020 California Distinguished Schools. The schools Acacia Magnet School for Enriched Learning, Academy of Technology & Leadership at Saticoy, Campus Canyon Elementary, Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences, Junipero Serra Elementary, Meadows Arts and Technology Elementary, Sycamore Canyon, Vista Elementary and Walnut Canyon Elementary are awarded for their work toward closing the achievement gap and for achieving exceptional student performance.