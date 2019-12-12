by Kimberly Rivers

The kingdom of Ira the African lion is growing, thanks to donations of over $550,000 from over 100 donors and Moorpark College.

“We are thankful to the community and all those who contributed to help give Ira a new home,” said Mara Rodriguez, a staff member at America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College. “Ira’s Kingdom is just one of many facility improvements for our wildlife that we hope to make in the years to come.”

The Exotic Animal Training and Management Program (EATM) began at Moorpark College in 1972 with one animal, a wolf named Kiska. It grew over the years and today is home to over 130 animals, housed on the five-acre campus overlooking the college. EATM alumni work with animals all over the world. Animals come to the zoo through donations and on loan from research centers and major zoos around the world as part of the breeding program.

Ira’s Kingdom is the first in a long-term plan to expand habitats for all the animals. Efforts are now beginning to build a new habitat for the zoo’s Bengal tigers, which will be called Rajah’s Retreat.

Zoo’s public hours are Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Snow Days at the Zoo take place Dec. 7-8. Kids under 2 are free. Moorpark College Campus, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1441, zoo.moorparkcollege.edu.