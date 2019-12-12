PICTURED: Anderson .Paak performing at the PACC in November 2018. Photo by Michael Cabezas

Rapper Anderson .Paak hardly needs any introduction. The GRAMMY-winning musician, born in Oxnard as Brandon Anderson, has been hailed as one of Ventura County’s brightest stars since he skyrocketed to fame in 2015 with his collaboration with Dr. Dre on that artist’s Compton album. On his funky 2018 release, Oxnard, .Paak worked with luminaries such as Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamarr, while 2019’s follow-up, Ventura, featured André 3000 and Smokey Robinson.

.Paak has lived in a number of places in recent years, including Santa Barbara, Malibu and Los Angeles. But as his album title attests, he’s never forgotten his hometown of Oxnard. In November 2018, he celebrated the release of Oxnard with a free carnival and concert at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center (the PACC).

He hopes to forge a more intimate relationship with the center, and possibly save it from closing at the end of 2019. His plan: to make the PACC the home for his .Paak House initiative.

According to Carolyn Mullin, executive director of the PACC, “This is a relationship that’s been in the works for years. It’s something I’ve been trying to facilitate since I came on in 2017 as event manager for the city [of Oxnard].”

.Paak House is the first initiative of the musician’s Brandon Anderson Foundation, the nonprofit organization he started to “support and create initiatives that uplift, engage and support the community through access to the arts, supplemental education and unique experiences to expand the imagination.” It involves community outreach, sponsored events and summer and afterschool programs developed with the intention of creating a “safe haven” for youth in underserved communities.

The foundation has already made a name for itself in Los Angeles with the popular .Paak House in the Park, held at MacArthur Park. The community event, which began in 2017, features food, games and a free concert starring .Paak and other talented musicians. The third annual event will take place this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Mullin thinks the PACC will make a good home for .Paak House. “We have lots of classrooms and ancillary spaces,” she says — plenty of areas for the Brandon Anderson Foundation to host classes, summer camps, performances and other programming.

“Homegrown hero” .Paak could give the PACC a substantial boost, but he’s not the only player to show interest in the performing arts center. Oxnard musician Cola Boyy held a fundraiser there in August, and punk band Civil Conflict took to the stage with other Nardcore veterans in November (and will do so again on Sunday, Dec. 15, for Nardcore Navidad). In addition, Mullin has formed relationships with concert promoters such as Sterling Venue Ventures (of the Canyon Club) and Lazer Broadcasting.

So far, Mullin’s strategy has paid off, from a sold-out show featuring Baby Bash to a concert by GRAMMY-winner Lila Downs to Oxnard’s first film festival and a Day of the Dead celebration. Despite the constant threat of closure, the venue has remained active and popular — and operating in the black.

“By end of the year, I expect to have more than $100,000 saved and there will be more than $115,000 left over in the city’s set-aside subsidy for the PACC,” Mullin attests. “Meaning we can kickstart Jan. 1 without any interruption to service and with enough funding to support operations.”

In September, Mullin submitted to Oxnard City Council a proposal for operating the PACC, detailing its successful summer of programming as well as relationships with .Paak, Sterling and Lazer. The city has yet to respond, and the situation is getting desperate.

“The last city council meeting of the year is on Dec. 17,” Mullin says. “I’m about to lay off 50 employees. I don’t want to do that. And we have a viable solution.”

Whether the city of Oxnard agrees remains to be seen.

