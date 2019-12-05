PICTURED: Sean Bell, Zachary Edwards, Joshua David Cavanaugh and Adolpho Blaire star in Plaid Tidings at the Rubicon. Photo by Ed Krieger

’Tis the season to take in at least one holiday performance. There’s something to delight everyone and absolutely every reason to make time to see something special onstage, whether it’s The Nutcracker or a family musical or concert. Whether you’re honoring a family tradition or creating a new one, there is simply no better way to revel in the season.

Sugar Plum Dreams

For many, the holidays wouldn’t be complete without Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite and Ventura County is host to several productions. Ventura County Ballet presents their 21st annual Nutcracker, accompanied by the 52-piece Ventura College Symphony Orchestra and starring dancers Victor Jarvis and Luna Savag. Dec. 7-8, Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, and Dec. 13-15 at Ventura College Performing Arts Center. www.venturacountyballet.com/performances/category/the-nutcracker/.

Footworks Youth Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker will be accompanied by The Footworks Community Orchestra and singers from the Carpe Diem Chorus. Each performance will be preceded by a free family educational lecture and story time. Dec. 14-15 at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, www.footworksyouthballet.org.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza) will host two different Nutcrackers. On Dec. 15, the Conejo Civic Ballet takes the stage with their annual production that’s become a family favorite (www.balletarts.org). Next, New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Gonzalo Garcia, along with the Kalinin Russian Dance Troupe, join the Pacific Festival Ballet in their opulent production. Dec. 21-22, Fred Kavli Theatre, bapacthousandoaks.com.

Seasonal Celebrations at BAPAC

From classical ballet to a classic tale, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is filled with “music, laughter, love and family” and is “designed to put you in the holiday spirit.” Dec. 13-15, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Scherr Forum Theatre, bapacthousandoaks.com.

Also at BAPAC is an abundance of other holiday fare, leading off with The Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies and Hits, led by original band members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston.

The iconic musicians are joined by Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten. They’ll bring their incomparable harmonies and star power to performances of classic Beach Boys songs and holiday favorites like “Little Saint Nick” and “Merry Christmas, Baby.” Dec. 7, Fred Kavli Theatre.

From California vibes to Celtic rhythms, An Irish Christmas is a celebration of traditional Irish music and dance, featuring an “award-winning cast of Irish dancers” and the Kerry Traditional Orchestra. Dec. 20-21, Scherr Forum Theatre.

Hailing from closer to home, the Village Voices Chorale and the Covenant Ringers Handbell Choir join together for Joy! Tis’ the Season, “an iconic blend of music for all tastes.” Dec.6-7, Scherr Forum Theatre, villagevoices.org.

The Phoenix Ranch School presents Wishes for the Season, a concert that brings to life a “story of family, community and the wishes we have for ourselves and each other this holiday season.” Dec. 12, Fred Kavli Theatre.

Rounding out BAPAC’s holiday lineup is Magical Cirque Christmas, produced by the team behind Broadway’s The Illusionists and featuring circus performers from all over the world Dec. 29, Fred Kavli Theatre.

From Elf to Elvis

Several local theaters are getting into the spirit with productions that sparkle with holiday joy.

One beloved holiday comedy appears on multiple local stages this year. Elf: The Musical, based on the hit movie, Elf, will be onstage at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center (Dec. 14-19, www.simi-arts.org). The Youth Musical Theatre will present their production at Moorpark College Performing Arts Center (Through Dec. 8, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center). Finally, Pleasant Valley Inclusive Theatre offers Elf Jr. at Camarillo Skyway Playhouse (Dec. 13-15, skywayplayhouse.org).

Another musical based on a beloved Christmas story is Miracle on 34th Street. The musical is presented as a live staged radio play, complete with live Foley effects. Fun fact: The classic film itself was actually based on a 1947 radio play. Dec. 6-15, Conejo Players

Theatre, www.conejoplayers.org/miracle-34th-street.

Seussical: The Musical, another family favorite, will be onstage at the Ojai Art Center. Starring beloved Dr. Seuss characters, including the Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant, it runs through Dec. 15. www.ojaiact.org.

The Rubicon Theatre Company presents Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, written by Stuart Ross with musical arrangements by James Raitt, Brad Ellis, Raymond Berg and David Snyder. In this holiday comedy, the boys of Forever Plaid — Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky — are “brought back to Earth to provide a little heavenly harmony in a discordant world.” Dec. 11-29, www.rubicontheatre.org.

If you’re not into plaid (or even if you are) you can have a Blue Christmas at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Raymond Michael, “one of the top Elvis Presley tribute artists in the U.S.,” performs holiday favorites as well as many of Elvis’s biggest hits (Dec. 15, www.simi-arts.org). Or check out Doc the Halls: Holiday Blues at Namba Performing Arts Space. Hosted by and starring local bluesman Doc Ventura, this variety show is packed with some of the area’s best musicians and singers, as well as reggae, gospel and comedy (Dec. 7, www.nambaarts.com).

More Holiday Treats

Over at the High Street Arts Center, Christmas Magic 2019 brings together cast members from the past season to sing songs and recite classic holiday tales. Dec. 6-15, highstreetartscenter.com.

For those looking for more traditional fare, the Agriculture Museum presents The Virgencitas and Las Posadas on Dec. 14 (venturamuseum.org). Cal Lutheran will host its Las Posadas, which will wind through the Thousand Oaks campus, on Dec. 8. Also at Cal Lutheran will be Let All the Nations Be Gathered Together, a holiday concert featuring the Cal Lutheran Choral Ensemble and the University String Symphony. Wyant Morton and Yoshika Masuda will conduct. Dec 6-8, Samuelson Chapel, CalLutheran.edu/Music.

Last but not least are special events taking place in Heritage Square in Oxnard and the Channel Islands Maritime Museum. The 11th Annual Gingerbread Celebration (Dec. 8-29) and the annual HollyTrolley Tours (Dec.10-12) will turn up the holiday cheer in Oxnard (heritagesquareoxnard.com). Over at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, the annual Holiday Lighting of the Tall Ship Mast will kick off a communal viewing party of the Parade of Lights. Dec. 14, www.cimmvc.org.

Whether you fancy an evening at the theater or a party by the water, Ventura County really has something to get anyone into the holiday spirit.