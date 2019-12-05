Dec. 5, 2019

More on mobile home parks

In response to Mr. Trigo’s letter [“Seniors in mobile home parks,” Nov. 27, 2019]: I, too, am a senior, living in the Imperial Mobile Home Park — though you’d have a hard time identifying the park as the sign fell down and has never been repaired or replaced. The park went from family-owned to being owned by a faceless corporation. The corporation got rid of ALL park office staff — locked the office — we have no on-site manager or administration. And no regular maintenance. What was once our beautiful shuffleboard building now has broken windows, missing screens, rotting wood, and is used as a dumping area for broken furniture, etc. Our card and reading room is also locked and unclean. The laundry room, which I need to use, is disgusting. Recently, gaping potholes in the streets were repaired and we residents are being charged for this expense.

Some of my neighbors have called the park’s management company up north, only to be hung up on or rudely answered. I wrote to [Ventura County Supervisor] Steve Bennett at the county. He answered that I had very legitimate complaints but informed me that the park falls under the city’s purview. Is there no one to oversee the conditions in these mobile home parks, which are becoming “pocket” slums here in Ventura?! To quote Mr. Trigo, “Where do we go now?” Or do I go the way of so many of my good neighbors, who cut their losses and moved out of the park and Ventura!

L.M.

East Ventura

More on Turkey Day politics

It takes audacity to write a letter like Robert Chianese [“Turkey Day and politics,”.Nov. 27, 2019].

It takes stupidity on the part of the VCReporter to publish statements like “we are all in agreement on Trump’s perfidy, etc. etc.” Especially on a Thanksgiving Day publication.

Well guess what? We are all far from agreement. Spreading this untruthful garbage is as bad as creating: It is not true, it is not public interest, it is not in the least constructive.

Like many, hopefully a majority in this sometimes insane state, I disagree vehemently. We should be thankful to have a president that has done so much for our country, that has actually kept his promises (unlike the “real” politicians) and that turns a cheek to this type of abuse by the press.

May the people that spread this kind of hate, for hate’s sake, realize their errors.

David Cristofar

Ventura