FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191101-10020181-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE GRADIENT GALLERY, 298 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Nico Rosario Herring, 709 Paseo Camarillo #189, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nico Rosario Herring, Nico Rosario Herring. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26296



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191122-10021445-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ZAHN LAW OFFICE, 4484 Market St., Suite 303- 304, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Loren Paul Zahn, 2503 Hillrose Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/1/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Loren Paul Zahn, L. Paul Zahn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26333

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191119-10021193-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: GREEN DADDY, 964 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, VAPE FAMILY LLC, 966 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11/19/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ VAPE FAMILY LLC, Robert Anthony Pritchett, Robert Anthony Pritchett, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26341



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191122-10021478-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ASCENSION ACADEMY, 226 West Ojai, Ste. 101 #519, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Derren George Ohanian, 701 Grandview Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Sarah Breslaw, 701 Grandview Ave., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/22/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Derren George Ohanian, Derren George Ohanian. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26342

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191125-10021527-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ACRE INVESTMENT REAL ESTATE SERVICES, 4250 Palomino Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, ANDERSON PARTICIPATIONS, INC, 4250 Palomino Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 03-18-2009. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ANDERSON PARTICIPATIONS, INC, William A. Anderson, William A. Anderson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26362



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191122-10021450-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YOUR FAMILY THERAPIST, 5743 Corsa Ave., Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Donna Toufer Berns, 2528 Featherwood St., Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Donna Toufer Berns, Donna Toufer Berns, Donna Toufer Berns. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26482



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191119-10021202-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SPIRIT MARINE SERVICES, 3300 Powell St., #324, Emeryville, CA 94608, Alameda County, Jack Patton, 3300 Powell St., #324, Emeryville, CA 94608, Sonya David, 3300 Powell St., #324, Emeryville, CA 94608. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/19/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jack Patton, Jack Patton, Jack Patton, Partner / Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26483



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191125-10021513-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ALMAVIA OF CAMARILLO, 2500 N Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Elder Care Alliance, 1301 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 210, Alameda, CA 94501. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on April 1, 2001. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Elder Care Alliance, Adriene Iverson, Adriene Iverson, President and CEO of Elder Care Alliance. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26484



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191202-10021799-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: OUT WEST RESTAURANT GROUP, 2341 Lockwood Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Cerca Trova Steakhouse, Inc., 7676 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 1500, San Diego, CA 92108. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Cerca Trova Steakhouse, Inc., Daniel H. Kim, Daniel H. Kim, CFO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26485



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191202-10021817-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: U RAMEN, 2350 E Vineyard B5, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, UDOMSUK INC., 300 Rolling Oaks Dr., Apt. 339, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ UDOMSUK INC., Saranya Phuaksri, Saranya Phuaksri, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26486

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191204-10021964-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARCY’S EUROPEAN TAILORING AND ALTERATIONS, 2843 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Marcela Musilek, 10674 Orange Cir., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1997. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marcela Musilek, Marcela Musilek. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26664

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191121-10021375-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SHINE WELLNESS, 2) SHINE WELLNESS VENTURA, 701 E Santa Clara St., Ste. 40, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Sara Guerra, 1519 Buena Vista St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sara Guerra, Sara Guerra. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26680



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191127-10021689-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ED RECYCLING, 3050 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Luz Duran, 5045 Norway Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Jesus Cruz Contreras, 5045 Norway Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luz Duran, Luz A. Duran. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26665



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191129-10021745-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: LAKESIDE FAMILY COUNSELING & INTERVENTION SERVICES, INC., 1500 Palma Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, LAKESIDE FAMILY COUNSELING & INTERVENTION SERVICES, INC., 1500 Palma Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 1/1/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ LAKESIDE FAMILY COUNSELING & INTERVENTION SERVICES, INC., Heidi Johnson, Heidi Johnson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26666



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191202-10021813-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ANITA’S SPIRIT GAS & MINI MART, 415 East Thompson Blvd., Ventrua, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, ANISHAN SERVICES, INC., 415 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 01/02/2006. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ANISHAN SERVICES, INC., Saleem Patel, Saleem Patel, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26667



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191205-10022075-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER, 2) VENTANA MONTHLY, 700 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Arizona, Strickbine Publishing, Inc., 1620 W. Fountainhead Parkway, Suite 219, Tempe, AZ 85282. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 08/01/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Strickbine Publishing, Inc., Steven T. Strickbine, Steven T. Strickbine, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26668

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191121-10021381-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARCH TILE CO, 644 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Frederick Leftwich March IV, 644 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Frederick Leftwich March IV, Frederick Leftwich March IV. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26663

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191210-10022271-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: STS ESPORTS, 130 West Cochran Street, Suite A, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, PACIFIC ONESOURCE, INC., 130 West Cochran Street, Suite A, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 12/10/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PACIFIC ONESOURCE, INC., Clark Buch, Clark Buch, President. NOTICEIn accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19, 12/26/19, 1/2/2020 and 1/9/2020./26786



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191216-10022593-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CROSSROADS VILLAGE, 2) OXNARD VILLAGE CENTER, 501-669 S. Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, CA, W, D & W Company,a Watt Properties, Inc., General Partner, 2716 Ocean Park Blvd., Suite 2025, Santa Monica, CA 90405. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/1/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Allison Lynch, Allison Lynch, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 16, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19, 12/26/19, 1/2/2020 and 1/9/2020./26812



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191204-10021989-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) KEY HOMES SOLUTIONS, 2) KHS, 3) KEY HOMES, 1891 Sunridge Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Neveda, KEY HOMES SOLUTIONS, LLC, 1891 Sunridge Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ KEY HOMES SOLUTIONS, LLC, Berlin, Berlin, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19, 12/26/19, 1/2/2020 and 1/9/2020./26780

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

CASE NO. 56-2019-00536173-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed NOV 19 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARSHA LYNN LUCERO- WILLIAMS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARSHA LYNN LUCERO-WILLIAMS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARSHA LYNN LUCERO-WILLIAMS to MARSHA LYNN LUCERO-LOVE.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 14, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: NOV 19 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26487



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00536175-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed NOV 19 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: GREGORY ALEXANDER WILLIAMS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GREGORY ALEXANDER WILLIAMS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GREGORY ALEXANDER WILLIAMS to DIER LOVE.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 14, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: NOV 19 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26488



T.S. No.: 9987-8212 TSG Order No.: 8757676 A.P.N.: 132-0-280-195 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/28/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 11/04/2016 as Document No.: 20161104-00163303, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: REBECCA JIMENEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 01/09/2020 at 09:00 AM Sale Location: Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, Auction.com Room, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 461 GREEN RIVER STREET, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $276,518.05 (Estimated) as of 12/04/2019. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800- 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using T.S.# 9987-8212. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280- 2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0363867 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/05/2019, 12/12/2019, 12/19/2019/26403



TSG No.: 8757740 TS No.: CA1900285610 APN: 200-0-244- 060 Property Address: 239 W DORIS AVE OXNARD, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/02/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/31/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/08/2009, as Instrument No. 20091008-00166410-0, in book, page, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: NELLIE AMARO, A WIDOW, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 200-0-244-060 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 239 W DORIS AVE, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 253,079.78. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285610 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0363649 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/05/2019, 12/12/2019, 12/19/2019/26410



TSG No.: 190967403-CA-VOI TS No.: CA1900285514 APN: 132-0-251-295 Property Address: 504 FLATHEAD RIVER STREET OXNARD, CA 93036 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/05/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/31/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/09/2007, as Instrument No. 20071109-00207659-0, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: PAUL M. FLORES AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JASON E. MYNATT A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 132- 0-251-295 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 504 FLATHEAD RIVER STREET, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 375,282.40. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com / propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285514 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0364226 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/05/2019, 12/12/2019, 12/19/2019/26412

BUSINESS &

PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given to the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held on Friday December 20, 2019 at 12 noon at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura, State of California and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods:

050 Blanca Figueroa – Bike, step ladder, Christmas tree, toys, tool box, misc items

052 Glenn Weisberger – Metal shelving, Coleman tent, table, coolers, misc items.

076 Elizabeth Tumular – Vacuum, coffee maker, clothes, bike parts, chairs, misc items

079 Margaret Adams – Dresser, bed, chairs, mirrors, lamp, plastic bags, misc items.

082 Katherine Carolan – 4 clothing racks w/clothes, plastic shelving, 40+ tubs, misc items

083 Don Ruelas – Glass table top, mattress, xmas decorations, shelving, misc items.

093 Jeffrey T Carolan – 4 bikes, lawns chairs, portable a/c units, 2 closets, misc items

179 Katherine Carolan – Portable Yamaha keyboard, Fender amplifier, scooter, misc items

204 Stephen P Vasquez – 3 TVs, hutch, entertainment center, boxes, hats, misc items

238 Estaban Lopez – Floor mats, kitchen equipment, lockers, fryer baskets, misc items

368 James Casey – Golf clubs, misc boxes, car seat, screen door, suitcases, misc items.

375 Veronica Briseno – Car door parts, 5 gallon container, folding chair, bags, misc items

420 Jonathan Gross – 3 file cabinets, office furniture, Rubbermaid tool shed, misc items

451 Jonathan Gross – Plastic containers, plastic boxes/bags, mattress, frame, misc items

Lien sale pursuant to Civil Code Section 3071 of State of California

the following vehicle to be sold at Security Self Storage

Honda motorcycle

Lic# 22D0669 CA

VIN# JH2PC2107NM300917

Roy R Husk

Teresa O’Brien’s Lien Services

Reg# 88990 O’Brien’s Auction Service

B/N10067768

951.233.1079

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of

the Business and Professions Code of the State of California.

(See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code)

SECURITY SELF STORAGE

By Gary Braun

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26662



BUSINESS &

PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Friday the 20th day of December, 2019, at 1:30P.M. at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James OíBrien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods:

58 Suzette L Pedler – Misc. boxes, wicker baskets, misc. Toys, bedding, lamps, chairs, misc. items

222 Peter Tiffin – Plastic shelves, floor jack, table saw, picture, helmets, hedge trimmer, misc. items.

333 Robert Gomez – Golf clubs, tool box, pictures, sword, misc. items

336 Patricia Hawkins – Refrigerator, dressers, headboard, stool, misc. items.

361 Seth Chapdelaine – Couch, pictures, tables, chair, desk, plastic bags, clothing, misc. items.

403 Wakeem Hanna – Couches, walker, computer, bedding, plastic container, misc. items.

Lien sale pursuant to Civil Code Section 3071 of State of California,

the following vehicle to be sold at Camarillo Self Storage

1996 Chevy Silverado 2500

Lic: 5F51557 Ca.

Vin: 1GCHC33J8TF003181

Alejandro Ortiz Gonzalez

1977 Chevy Classic El Camino

Lic: 7P17859 Ca.

Vin: 1D80L7R472715

Gregory H. Hamm or

Jeremy P. Hamm

2003 Buick Versatrak Rendezvous CXL

Lic: 7477FDP Ca.

Vin: 3G5DB03E23S552526

Marcia Minski

HAFC Teresa O’Brien’s Lien Services

Reg #88990 O’Brien’s Auction Service

B/N 10067768

951-233-1097

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the

Business & Professions Code of the State of California.

(See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code)

CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE

By Gary Braun

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26661

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26

J 072303

HEARING DATE: 02/26/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Savannah Ayala, a child. To: Heather Garciduenas, Andres Ayala, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the abovenamed person who is described as follows: name Savannah Ayala, Date of Birth: 10/05/2019, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Andres Ayala, Mother’s name: Heather Garciduenas. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 02/26/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 02/26/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirtyday continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: Patricia Peralta by: 12/11/2019 Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

12/19, 12/26/19, 1/2, 1/9/20

CNS-3323080#/26781



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF BULK SALE

(Division 6 of the Commercial

Code)

Escrow No. 126820-AW

(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described.

(2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: Mandarin Bistro Inc., a California Corporation, located at 501 S. Reino Rd. Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320.

(3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: same as above

(4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: JA Kitchen Inc., a California Corporation, located at 501 S. Reino Rd. Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320

(5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are all fixtures and equipments of that certain Restaurant business located at: 501 S. Reino Rd. Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320

(6) The business name used by the seller(s) at said location is: Mandarin Bistro

(7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 01/08/20 at the office of Jade Escrow, Inc. 19724 East Colima Road, Rowland Heights, CA 91748, Escrow No. 126820-AW, Escrow Officer: Amy Wang.

(8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above.

(9) The last date for filing claims is 01/07/20

(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

(11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: “None”

Dated: October 31, 2019

Transferees:

JA KITCHEN INC., a California Corporation

By: WAI BUN LEUNG,

President By: QILIN REN,

Secretary

12/19/19

CNS-3322941#/26806



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that Channel Islands Self Storage intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Channel Islands Self Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding. Ending on December 27th, 2019 at 12.00pm. The said property has been stored and is located at Channel Island Self Storage, 900 E Port Hueneme Rd, Port Hueneme CA 93041. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids.

Leidi Alonzo: Bunk bed, Clothing, Luggage, Bike, Linens, Toolbox, Toys and chairs.

Rocio Guerrero: Beach cruiser, Folding table, Fan and storage tub.

Erika Castro-Hernandez: Mini fridge, Clothing, Various furniture, Umbrella, Stroller, Toys and kitchenware.

Lisa Fernandez: Two chests, Two metal cases, Dresser, Two backpacks, Case and chalkboard.

Tandalia Norris: Two bikes, Clothing, Linens, Laptop, Various electronics, Luggage, Two computer towers, Sports equipment, Various furniture and Refrigerator.

Julie Waggoner: Surfboard, Brass Headboard, Chairs, 20+ boxes unknown, Various furniture and ice chest.

Dated 12/11/19. Channel Islands Self Storage. Phone# (805) 488- 3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone (480) 397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26783



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF BULK SALE

(UCC Sec. 6101 et. seq. and

B & P Sec. 24074 et. seq.)

Escrow No. 139-2019-MO

Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller(s) / licensee(s) that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made.

The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) / licensee(s) are: BRGR SAVAGE, LLC, a California limited liability company, 2145 VENTURA BLVD., CAMARILLO, CA 93010

Doing business as: BLVD BRGR

The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s)/ licensee(s) is (if “same as above”, so state):

“same as above”

As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller(s)/licensee(s)

within the past three years is/are (if “none”, so state): NONE

The name(s) and business address(es) of the buyer(s) / applicant(s) are:

J & H CAFE, INC., a California corporation, 4744 SUMMIT AVE., SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063

The assets being sold are generally described as: Business. inventory of stock, assets and furniture, fixtures and equipment and are located at:

2145 VENTURA BLVD., CAMARILLO, CA 93010

The type of license(s) and license number(s) to be transferred is/are: ON-SALE BEER AND WINE – EATING PLACE, License No. 41-572811 and are now issued for the premises located at

(if “same”, so state): SAME

The anticipated date of the bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is NOVEMBER 18, 2019, and is/are intended to be consummated at the offices of Compass First, Inc., 1114 State Street, Suite 313, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, Escrow No. 139-2019-MO.

Last day to file a claim is November 15, 2019. It has been agreed between the seller(s) / licensee(s) and the intended buyer(s) / applicant(s), as required by Section 24073 of the Business and Professions code, that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Dated: October 4, 2019

J & H CAFE, INC., a California corporation

/s/ HANNA W. ATTALLA, President.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19./26785



LIEN SALE

Sierra Towing, 2651 Lavery Ct #B Newbury Park, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 12/24/2019: 19-SUBA License: 8LWU681 / CA Vin: 4S3GTAA67K3734666

Gold Line Towing, 1334 Callens Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 12/30/2019: 13- CHEV License: 92459M1 / CA Vin: 1GCRCSEA3DZ353121.

Dave’s Towing Service, 890 West Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 1/3/2020: 15-KIA License: 7LNV533 / CA Vin: KNAGM4A76F5615179. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19./26784



T.S. No.: 9987-8246 TSG Order No.: 8758680 A.P.N.: 060-0-061-090 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/17/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 06/21/2016 as Document No.: 20160621-00085954, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: R. ROLAND LOPEZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 01/14/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6969 VISTA DEL RINCON DR (Unincorporated Area), VENTURA, CA 93001 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an ìAS ISî condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $518,667.31 (Estimated) as of 01/03/2020. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939- 0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9987-8246. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www. nationwideposting.com or Call: 916- 939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0364967 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/19/2019, 12/26/2019, 01/02/2020/26774



Trustee Sale No. 14-001724 DS7300-19005288 APN 203-0-251- 045 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/21/09. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/09/20 at 9:00 A.M., Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Jenny A. Romero and Jose A. Lapizco, as Trustor(s), in favor of Bank of America N.A., as Beneficiary, Recorded on 05/29/09 in Instrument No. 20090529- 00088488-0 And Including Loan Modification Agreement Recorded 8/6/2014 Instrument 2014-0806- 00098181-0 and Modification of Deed of Trust Recorded 03/01/2017, Instrument 20170301-00030088-0 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of VENTURA County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 1144 WEST IRIS STREET, OXNARD, CA 93033 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $185,805.07 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 14-001724. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www. Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee. com DATE: 12/11/2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400 Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (877) 257-0717 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0365036 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/19/2019, 12/26/2019, 01/02/2020/26776



PHA STANDARD

PERFORMER

ANNUAL PLAN

AMENDMENT

PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura will conduct a public hearing to discuss a Significant Amendment to the 2020 Public Housing Agency Standard Performer Annual Plan (PHA Plan) at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The hearing will be conducted at the Housing Authority Office, 995 Riverside Street, Ventura, CA. The PHA Plan and all supporting documents are available for review and comment at the Housing Authority offices located at 995 Riverside Street or 11122 Snapdragon Street, Ventura, CA, or on the agency’s website: www. hacityventura.org.

The 45-day comment period ends February 12, 2020, at the conclusion of the public hearing.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19./26750

SUMMONS

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

BAYFIELD COUNTY

AMENDED SUMMONS

Code: 30405

ALAN GENE SANTALA

820 Clay Hill Dr.

Knightdale, NC 27545

CHARLENE KAY

SANTALA GEARING

1629 Metropolitan Ave

Long Mount, CO 80504

Plaintiffs,

vs.

JON FRANK SANTALA

621 Richmond Ave

Oxnard, CA 93030

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WISCONSIN,

To the person(s) named above as a Defendant(s): You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff above named has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within forty (40) days after December 5, 2019, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the Court, whose address is: Clerk of Court, Bayfield County Courthouse, 117 East Fifth Street, Washburn, Wisconsin 54891, and to April K. Splittgerber, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Spears, Carlson & Coleman, 122 West Bayfield Street, Washburn, Wisconsin 54891. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you or the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26492

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (número del caso):

56-2019-00529561- CL-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CATHERINE MADUENO;

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): STEPHANIE SOTO.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIÁS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Post Office Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Dylan N. Beltran, Esq., (SBN 321691) / Joseph John Beltran, Esq. (SBN 165132) Law Office of Joseph John Beltran, Post Office Box 6637, Ventura, CA 93006, (805) 650-2077. DATE:(fecha): JUN 11 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26489

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00529561- CL-PA-VTA

STEPHANIE SOTO, Plaintiff, v. CATHERINE MADUENO, Defendant.

To (name of one defendant only): CATHERINE MADUENO

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): STEPHANIE SOTO seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience $12,286.11.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $12,713.89.

DATE: 6/28/2019 /s/ Dylan N. Beltran, Esq. Law Office of Joseph John Beltran, Post Office Box 6637, Ventura, CA 93006, (805) 650-2077.

Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26490

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (número del caso):

56-2019-00531551- CU-BC-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

CARRIE CATHERINE KOSTERS an individual; and RONALD MINSBERG, an individual, DOES 1 through 20, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE):

SOLANA HEIGHTS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, a California Non-Profit Mutual Benefit Corporation.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIÁS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Eugene Rubinstein, Esq., Beaumont Tashjian, 21650 Oxnard St., #1620, Woodland Hills, CA 91367, (818) 884-9998.

DATE: (fecha): AUG 02 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By GERALYN N. FENWICK, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26491

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

LEE ANN COTTON

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00536497-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LEE ANN COTTON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by PATRICIA KEEFER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that PATRICIA KEEFER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/16/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner RAYMOND GAITAN, ESQ. – SBN 151788 , ATTORNEY AT LAW 1855 WEST KATELLA AVENUE, SUITE 365 ORANGE CA 92867 12/5, 12/12, 12/19/19 CNS-3319561#/26479



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

RICHARD GUY COLTON III,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00536505-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of RICHARD GUY COLTON III. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner JONATHAN SCOTT COLTON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JONATHAN SCOTT COLTON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 1-16-2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Room 122, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile / Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, (SBN# 90033), 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500, Fax: (805) 483- 6290. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26481



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ELEANORE

BLYTHE CLEMONS,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00536125-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of ELEANORE BLYTHE CLEMONS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner LEE E. CLEMONS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LEE E. CLEMONS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: JAN 08 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Room 122, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile/Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: BRIAN L. FOX, (CSB# 141625), 290 Maple Court, Suite 126, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-9204, Fax: (805) 666-1532. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26480

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

ESTELLE HARPER

AKA ESTELLE ETHEL

HARPER AND

ESTELLE E. HARPER

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00536877-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ESTELLE HARPER AKA ESTELLE ETHEL HARPER AND ESTELLE E. HARPER. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ANTHONY JOHN HARPER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ANTHONY JOHN HARPER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/30/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

LARRY S. HYMES, ESQ. –

SBN 076848 HYMES SCHREIBER & WALDEN LLP

21333 OXNARD ST., FIRST FLOOR

WOODLAND HILLS CA

91367-5091

12/12, 12/19, 12/26/19

CNS-3321788#/26658



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

DONALD E. ROSAMOND

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00536283-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DONALD E. ROSAMOND. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by BETTY R. SMITH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that BETTY R. SMITH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/09/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner STEVE H. MURPHY –

SBN 174448

1985 YOSEMITE AVE., #125

SIMI VALLEY CA 93063

12/12, 12/19, 12/26/19

CNS-3320514#/26657



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

TORE TONDERUD,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00536603-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of TORE TONDERUD. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner NINA TIRADEAU in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: NINA TIRADEAU be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: JAN 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Room 122, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile / Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Kevin G. Staker SBN: 101400, Stakerlaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corp., 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 482- 2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26659



SUPERIOR COURT OF

THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF RONALD J. DUBUC,

DECEDENT

(Probate Code Section 190003)

Case No. 56-2019-00536719 -PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, and deliver pursuant to Section 1215 of the California Probate Code a copy to ROY ALLEN SULKA, as trustee of thetrust dated February 8, 2008 wherein the decedent was the settlor at 17838 Osborne Street.Sherwood Forest, California, 91325, within the later of 4 months after 12/12/2019 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested.Dated: Dec. 2, 2019. /s/ ROY ALLEN SULKA, Trustee, 17838 Osborne Street, Sherwood Forest California, 91325, RONALD BEN CLARY SBN 92557, THE LAW OFFICE OF RONALD BEN CLARY, 7222 OWENSMOUTH, SUITE 102, CANOGA PARK, CA 91303, (818) 703-8566, FAX: (818) 703-6083, ATTORNEY FOR ROY ALLEN SULKA, TRUSTEE. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26660

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

WALLACE MARINE,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00533648-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of WALLACE MARINE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Constance M. White & Michelle A. Marine, MD in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Constance M. White & Michelle A. Marine, MD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Nancy Reinhardt, Esq. (CA State Bar No. 148520), 16133 Ventura Boulevard, Penthouse Suite A, Encino, CA 91436, (818) 784-8910.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/2019, 12/26/2019 and 1/2/2020./26782