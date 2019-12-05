FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191028-10019846-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GALAXY TRADING WAREHOUSE, 3503 Arundell Cir Unit 103C, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Raul Romo Atilano, 250 E Telegraph Rd Spc 172, Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Raul Romo Atilano, Raul Romo Atilano. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 28, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25863

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191108-10020636-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KMC WOODWORKS, 935 Peninsula, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Kevin Cosart, 935 Peninsula St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kevin Cosart, Kevin Cosart. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25864



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO.20191108-10020570-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHIPWRIGHT FABRICATION BSB, 160 Evans Ave #8, Summerland, CA 93067, Santa Barbara County, Brent Sheldon Binkley, 160 Evans Ave #8, Summerland, CA 93067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brent Sheldon Binkley, Brent Sheldon Binkley. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25865



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191024-10019739-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) EL COMAL, 2) EL COMAL TAQUERIA, 3) EL COMAL RESTAURANTS, 95 W Warner St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Felix Geovanni Pineda, 95 W Warner St., Ventura, CA 93001, Jose Antonio Novoa Estrada, 95 W Warner St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Felix Geovanni Pineda, Felix Geovanni Pineda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25866



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191106-10020409-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HOME PRIDE CARPET CLEANING, 4160 Market St. #10, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Carolyn Lea Berg, 780 Lemon Grove Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Jeffrey Allan Berg, 780 Lemon Grove Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/21/05. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carolyn Lea Berg, Carolyn Lea Berg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 6, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25867



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191030-10020063-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SPORT CLIPS CA 751, 715 Wendy Dr., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad, CA 92009. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on July 1, 2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SCJM2, LLC, Robin Chamberlain, Robin Chamberlain, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25868



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191030-10020067-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SPORT CLIPS CA 752, 391 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad, CA 92009. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on July 1, 2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SCJM2, LLC, Robin Chamberlain, Robin Chamberlain, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25869



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191030-10020069-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SPORT CLIPS CA 753, 2975 Cochran St., Suite C, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad, CA 92009. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on July 1, 2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SCJM2, LLC, Robin Chamberlain, Robin Chamberlain, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25870

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191108-10020601-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: LEGACY EXTERMINATORS, INC., 1241 Fuchsia St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, LEGACY EXTERMINATORS, INC., 1241 Fuchsia St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11/8/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ LEGACY EXTERMINATORS, INC., Joshua M.V. Bombara, Joshua M.V. Bombara, C.E.O. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25871

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191113-10020821-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JASON YOUNG, THE WINDOW GUY, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, California, Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Bree B. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Assoc. other than a Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26135

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191114-10020902-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LAVISH NAILS & SPA, 724 N. Moorpard Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, CA, THANH HA THI NGUYEN, 724 N. Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: NOV 16, 2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ THANH HA THI NGUYEN, THANH HA THI NGUYEN. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 14, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26061

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191107-10020549-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LITTLE MAY FILM, 2) DELICATE BALANCE FILMS, 206 Bainbridge Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, PERFECT TIMING PRODUCTIONS INC., 206 Bainbridge Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11/7/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PERFECT TIMING PRODUCTIONS INC., Danielle Bisutti, Danielle Bisutti, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 7, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26077

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191108-10020647-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) JAWBONE, 2) WWW.JAWBONETACTICAL. COM, 4130 Angela St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 843330768/ CA, AMERICAN METAL PRECISION INC, 4130 Angela St., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11-8-2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ AMERICAN METAL PRECISION INC, Kevin Schroeder, Kevin Schroeder, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26079

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191112-10020734-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: IMMIGRANT SON CAFFE, 543 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 4277990 CA, GIOPASTA, INC, 543 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ GIOPASTA, INC, Alessandro Tromba, Alessandro Tromba, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26081

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191105-10020337-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAN “U” IMAGINE, 2823 Seahorse Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Lisa Lyn Carrera, 2823 Seahorse Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/11/2007. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lisa Lyn Carrera, Lisa Lyn Carrera. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26083

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191113-10020793-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) TLG WEALTH INSURANCE SERVICES, 2) THE LYND GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, 3) THE LYND GROUP, 4) TLG TAX, 5) TLG LEGAL DOCUMENTS, 6) THE LYND GROUP FINANCIAL SERVICES, 801 S. Victoria Avenue, Suite #105, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, THE LYND GROUP ADVISORS LLC, 801 S. Victoria Avenue, Suite #105, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 1. 11/13/2019; 2. 11/13/2019; 3. N/A; 4. N/A; 5. N/A; 6. N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ THE LYND GROUP ADVISORS LLC, Michael Mansfield, Michael Mansfield, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26101

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191113-10020821-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JASON YOUNG, THE WINDOW GUY, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, California, Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Bree B. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Assoc. other than a Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26135



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191101-10020181-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE GRADIENT GALLERY, 298 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Nico Rosario Herring, 709 Paseo Camarillo #189, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nico Rosario Herring, Nico Rosario Herring. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26296



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191122-10021445-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ZAHN LAW OFFICE, 4484 Market St., Suite 303- 304, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Loren Paul Zahn, 2503 Hillrose Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/1/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Loren Paul Zahn, L. Paul Zahn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26333

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191119-10021193-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: GREEN DADDY, 964 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, VAPE FAMILY LLC, 966 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11/19/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ VAPE FAMILY LLC, Robert Anthony Pritchett, Robert Anthony Pritchett, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26341



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191122-10021478-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ASCENSION ACADEMY, 226 West Ojai, Ste. 101 #519, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Derren George Ohanian, 701 Grandview Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Sarah Breslaw, 701 Grandview Ave., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/22/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Derren George Ohanian, Derren George Ohanian. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26342

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191125-10021527-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ACRE INVESTMENT REAL ESTATE SERVICES, 4250 Palomino Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, ANDERSON PARTICIPATIONS, INC, 4250 Palomino Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 03-18-2009. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ANDERSON PARTICIPATIONS, INC, William A. Anderson, William A. Anderson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26362



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191122-10021450-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YOUR FAMILY THERAPIST, 5743 Corsa Ave., Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Donna Toufer Berns, 2528 Featherwood St., Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Donna Toufer Berns, Donna Toufer Berns, Donna Toufer Berns. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26482



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191119-10021202-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SPIRIT MARINE SERVICES, 3300 Powell St., #324, Emeryville, CA 94608, Alameda County, Jack Patton, 3300 Powell St., #324, Emeryville, CA 94608, Sonya David, 3300 Powell St., #324, Emeryville, CA 94608. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/19/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jack Patton, Jack Patton, Jack Patton, Partner / Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26483



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191125-10021513-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ALMAVIA OF CAMARILLO, 2500 N Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Elder Care Alliance, 1301 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 210, Alameda, CA 94501. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on April 1, 2001. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Elder Care Alliance, Adriene Iverson, Adriene Iverson, President and CEO of Elder Care Alliance. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26484



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191202-10021799-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: OUT WEST RESTAURANT GROUP, 2341 Lockwood Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Cerca Trova Steakhouse, Inc., 7676 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 1500, San Diego, CA 92108. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Cerca Trova Steakhouse, Inc., Daniel H. Kim, Daniel H. Kim, CFO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26485



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191202-10021817-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: U RAMEN, 2350 E Vineyard B5, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, UDOMSUK INC., 300 Rolling Oaks Dr., Apt. 339, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ UDOMSUK INC., Saranya Phuaksri, Saranya Phuaksri, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26486

LEGAL NOTICES

TSG No.: 190985909-CA-MSI TS No.: CA1900285526 APN: 186-0-011-150 Property Address: 2445 EL CAJON OXNARD, CA 93035. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/22/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/12/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/30/2018, as Instrument No. 20180330-00036475-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: LARRY WHITE, AN UNMARRIED MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 186-0-011-150. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2445 EL CAJON, OXNARD, CA 93035. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $559,772.11. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web https://www.hudsonandmarshall. com, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285526 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063. First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-866-539- 4173NPP0363650 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/21/2019, 11/27/2019, 12/05/2019/25994



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

CASE NO. 56-2019-00536077- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed NOV 15 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006-6489, Civil Division. PETITION OF: JAIRUS VIDAL KLEEFISCH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JAIRUS VIDAL KLEEFISCH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JAIRUS VIDAL KLEEFISCH to KOURTNEY KATE VIDAL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 12-30-2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006-6489, Civil Division. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: NOV 15 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26065

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

Tenants: Ocean Breeze Management, Simi at the Garden, Michelle Simpson, SB Builders, Robert Kupfer, Wayne Bailey. Auction held on DECEMBER 12, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at PORTA-STOR, 330 West Park Row Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001. (805) 643-3862. SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26074

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of December, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Victor Romero 480

Tommy Alfaro 585

Shirley Barrera 027

Shirley Barrera 279

Daniel Carnevale 453

Shanquila Carter 738

Carlos Coronado 102

Angela De Santiago 796A

Tammy Donaldson 312A

Alex Gaona 025

Othon Guerrero 615

Jesus Herrera 523

Michele Hirschhorn 058

Maria Marron 747

Cruz Reyes 148

Steve Rodarte 555

Veronyca Solis 256

Monique Sotelo 052

Ana Diaz Torres 693

Deborah Young 168

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 27th day of November and 5th day of December, 2019. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26064



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on DECEMBER 13th, 2019 at 12:00pm. The said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California the following units:

Maria T Mendoza: Karaoke Machine, Canon all-in-one, Table Jigsaw, Vacuum Cleaner, Microwave, Projector screen, Two shelving units, 20+ bags clothing, 15+boxes of unknowns and Various miscellaneous items.

Martin Hall: Drum, Bike, Peavey amp, stereo, 3 luggage pieces, Various electronics, computer, MTX Speaker, Laptop, 15+ Storage boxes and Various miscellaneous items.

Christina Brophy: Dresser, 3 drawer unit, Shower caddy, Boxes and Various miscellaneous items.

Deborah L Gibson: Futon, Chest, Vacuum, Backpack, Various furniture, 10+ Boxes of unknowns, various miscellaneous items.

Celia Andrade: Folding table, Computer towers, folding chairs, strollers, Toys, Sports Equipment, Clothing, Linens, Various miscellaneous items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated November 27, 2019 and December 5, 2019. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26334

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 18, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 B040 – Valdez, Thomas; C009 – lavallee, danielle; F102 – Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F374 – Togia, Trent; F462 – avila, mandy; F562 – Sherman, Melanie; F571 – Cole, Natasha

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 B073 – Thomas, Georgette; B300 – Craig, Donald; H260 – Hernandez, Edgar; H291 – White, Kimberlie; K050 – Medrano, Jenny; L024 – Purtile, Lucio

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 C055 – Galvez, Tim; C083 – Stinchfield, Dana; C207 – Bueno, Niurka; C232 – Ferreira, Victor; D113 – Killian, Wayne; D121 – Jackson, Nick; D176 – Greer, Ocody; D207 – Ramirez, Anthony; D303 – Webb, Jessandra; D323 – Abraham, Nathlye; D329 – Perez, Vanessa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 B106 – Cantu, Irene; B190 – Kaaihue, Tiffany; D390 – Griffin, Kyrsha; E432 – Burl, Eric; E444 – Suarez, Natasha

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B624 – Michl, Josh; B657 – Brush, Nicholas; R258 – Anaya, Ernestina; R262 – Puga, Jesus; R274 – Wimberly, Iya; R281 – Rivera, Antonio; R311 – Trejo, Stephanie; R316 – Navarro, Debbie; R321 – Johnson, Andrea; R366 – Guron, Joel & Latoya; R404 – Gonzales, Jesus; W202 – Ramirez, Sandra

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-3029 1058 – Fritschi, Talon; 1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 2073 – Moss, Marjorie; 3126 – Hutchinson, Alectra

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864 D001 – Ghods, David; F056 – Renzo, John Anthony; F110 – Mosing, Lucas; F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; G319 – chapman, edward.

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 27th of November & 5th of December 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.

11/27, 12/5/19

CNS-3315964#/26302



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 18, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018 C003 – Hernandez, Kimberly; C048 – Radley, Brooke; C114 – Shaw, Christy; C246 – Segard, Christi; D105 – Coates, James; D120 – Norbut, Elizabeth; D166 – Mata, Erik

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 B028 – Haseltine, Jeffrey; C075 – shaffer, jake; D013 – Wright, Candace; D022 – De La Fuente, Ruby; D030 – Intia, Jason

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 013 – Aguayo, Angelica; 052 – Maddox, Tony; 119 – Schneider, Tyler; 174 – Quijano, Tiffany; 201 – Gendron, Anna; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 269 – Constante, Beverly; 302 – Hernandez, Marco; 385 – Chaney, Blaine; 395 – Mohammed, Isam

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 507 – Benyo, Chris; 557 – Ostermann, Bruce; 569 – Meza, Brian; 583 – Farr, Twylla; 612 – mason, quincy; 824 – Aleman Macias, Pedro.

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit cardno checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 27th of November 2019 and this 5th of December 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365.

11/27, 12/5/19

CNS-3317393#/26303

LIEN-SALE

AUCTION

AT MEATHEAD

MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Mark Colopy Unit# 507

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jessica Fritz Unit# 225

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Tanya Lehoux Unit# 306

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Kala Ajanaku Unit# 1007

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Andre Latrelle Britt Unit# 115

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 956

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 957

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laureena Campos Unit# 223

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jim Gay Unit# 212

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Raymond Thomas Unit# 211

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 12/2/2019. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchiní Post Auction Barn. Bond No. MS879-23- 57. (805) 434-1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26478



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

CASE NO. 56-2019-00536173-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed NOV 19 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARSHA LYNN LUCERO- WILLIAMS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARSHA LYNN LUCERO-WILLIAMS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARSHA LYNN LUCERO-WILLIAMS to MARSHA LYNN LUCERO-LOVE.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 14, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: NOV 19 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26487



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00536175-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed NOV 19 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: GREGORY ALEXANDER WILLIAMS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GREGORY ALEXANDER WILLIAMS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GREGORY ALEXANDER WILLIAMS to DIER LOVE.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 14, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: NOV 19 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26488



T.S. No.: 9987-8212 TSG Order No.: 8757676 A.P.N.: 132-0-280-195 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/28/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 11/04/2016 as Document No.: 20161104-00163303, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: REBECCA JIMENEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 01/09/2020 at 09:00 AM Sale Location: Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, Auction.com Room, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 461 GREEN RIVER STREET, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $276,518.05 (Estimated) as of 12/04/2019. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800- 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using T.S.# 9987-8212. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280- 2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0363867 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/05/2019, 12/12/2019, 12/19/2019/26403



TSG No.: 8757740 TS No.: CA1900285610 APN: 200-0-244- 060 Property Address: 239 W DORIS AVE OXNARD, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/02/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/31/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/08/2009, as Instrument No. 20091008-00166410-0, in book, page, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: NELLIE AMARO, A WIDOW, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 200-0-244-060 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 239 W DORIS AVE, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 253,079.78. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285610 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0363649 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/05/2019, 12/12/2019, 12/19/2019/26410



TSG No.: 190967403-CA-VOI TS No.: CA1900285514 APN: 132-0-251-295 Property Address: 504 FLATHEAD RIVER STREET OXNARD, CA 93036 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/05/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/31/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/09/2007, as Instrument No. 20071109-00207659-0, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: PAUL M. FLORES AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JASON E. MYNATT A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 132- 0-251-295 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 504 FLATHEAD RIVER STREET, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 375,282.40. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com / propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285514 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0364226 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/05/2019, 12/12/2019, 12/19/2019/26412

SUMMONS

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

BAYFIELD COUNTY

AMENDED SUMMONS

Code: 30405

ALAN GENE SANTALA

820 Clay Hill Dr.

Knightdale, NC 27545

CHARLENE KAY

SANTALA GEARING

1629 Metropolitan Ave

Long Mount, CO 80504

Plaintiffs,

vs.

JON FRANK SANTALA

621 Richmond Ave

Oxnard, CA 93030

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WISCONSIN,

To the person(s) named above as a Defendant(s): You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff above named has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within forty (40) days after December 5, 2019, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the Court, whose address is: Clerk of Court, Bayfield County Courthouse, 117 East Fifth Street, Washburn, Wisconsin 54891, and to April K. Splittgerber, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Spears, Carlson & Coleman, 122 West Bayfield Street, Washburn, Wisconsin 54891. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you or the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26492

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (número del caso):

56-2019-00529561- CL-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CATHERINE MADUENO;

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): STEPHANIE SOTO.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIÁS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Post Office Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Dylan N. Beltran, Esq., (SBN 321691) / Joseph John Beltran, Esq. (SBN 165132) Law Office of Joseph John Beltran, Post Office Box 6637, Ventura, CA 93006, (805) 650-2077. DATE:(fecha): JUN 11 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26489

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00529561- CL-PA-VTA

STEPHANIE SOTO, Plaintiff, v. CATHERINE MADUENO, Defendant.

To (name of one defendant only): CATHERINE MADUENO

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): STEPHANIE SOTO seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience $12,286.11.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $12,713.89.

DATE: 6/28/2019 /s/ Dylan N. Beltran, Esq. Law Office of Joseph John Beltran, Post Office Box 6637, Ventura, CA 93006, (805) 650-2077.

Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26490

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (número del caso):

56-2019-00531551- CU-BC-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

CARRIE CATHERINE KOSTERS an individual; and RONALD MINSBERG, an individual, DOES 1 through 20, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE):

SOLANA HEIGHTS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, a California Non-Profit Mutual Benefit Corporation.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIÁS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Eugene Rubinstein, Esq., Beaumont Tashjian, 21650 Oxnard St., #1620, Woodland Hills, CA 91367, (818) 884-9998.

DATE: (fecha): AUG 02 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By GERALYN N. FENWICK, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19, 12/19/19 and 12/26/19./26491

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

DELLA BALADES BRAVO,

DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2019-00535256-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of DELLA BALADES BRAVO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: DAVID BRAVO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: DAVID BRAVO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: DEC 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Thomas E. Olson, (SBN 82569), Benton, Orr, Duval & Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 648-5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26062



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

SALVADOR BRAVO,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00535252- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of SALVADOR BRAVO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: DAVID BRAVO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: DAVID BRAVO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: DEC 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Thomas E. Olson, (SBN 82569), Benton, Orr, Duval & Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 648-5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26063



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

DIANA RENEE PINTOR

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00535873-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DIANA RENEE PINTOR. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JULIA MARGARET PEDERSEN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JULIA MARGARET PEDERSEN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/09/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. In Pro Per Petitioner JULIA MARGARET PEDERSEN 2131 ELIZABETH DRIVE VENTURA CA 93003

11/21, 11/27, 12/5/19

CNS-3315465#/26020



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

EDWARD CARREIRO SILVA,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00535880-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of EDWARD CARREIRO SILVA. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: OMBERTO SILVA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: OMBERTO SILVA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Natalie E. Jay, (State Bar# 314463), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659- 6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26021



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JONNA SARAFIAN,

DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2019-00535951- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JONNA SARAFIAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: KENDAL D. SARAFIAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: KENDAL D. SARAFIAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: JAN 09, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Jonathon Cherne, (SBN 281548), Cherne Law PC, 5776 D Lindero Canyon Rd #257, Westlake Village, CA 91362, (818) 851-1305. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26084



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

RICHARD FRALEY JR.,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00535129- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of RICHARD FRALEY JR. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Petitioner LAURA FRALEY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: LAURA FRALEY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/11/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Todd Mannis, Esq., (SBN 149271), Grennier Law, 5700 Ralston Street, Suite 202, Ventura, California 93003, (805) 650-1624. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26086

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JUANA VIRAMONTES,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-

00535849-

PR-TR-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JUANA VIRAMONTES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner REMBERTO VIRAMONTES, JR. in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: REMBERTO VIRAMONTES, JR. be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., (SBN 86217), Edsall Law, A Professional Coporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484- 9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26098

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

ELKE WILHELMINE

GAVULA AKA ELKE

WILHELMINE STRUBE,

ELKE WILHELMINE

WHITE, ELKE

WILHELMINE HALL

AND ELKE W. GAVULA

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00536245-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ELKE WILHELMINE GAVULA AKA ELKE WILHELMINE STRUBE, ELKE WILHELMINE WHITE, ELKE WILHELMINE HALL AND ELKE W. GAVULA. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by SILKE PATRICIA CRAMER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that SILKE PATRICIA CRAMER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/15/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

SILKE PATRICIA CRAMER

24400 HART DRIVE

TEHACHAPI CA 93561

11/27, 12/5, 12/12/19

CNS-3317591#/26304



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JAMES PHILLIP BOHLEN,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00535533-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JAMES PHILLIP BOHLEN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JAMES BRENTON BOHLEN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JAMES BRENTON BOHLEN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: December 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: JAMES BRENTON BOHLEN, 2310 Richard Ct., Henderson, NV 89014, 702-666- 2272. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26332

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

LEE ANN COTTON

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00536497-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LEE ANN COTTON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by PATRICIA KEEFER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that PATRICIA KEEFER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/16/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner RAYMOND GAITAN, ESQ. – SBN 151788 , ATTORNEY AT LAW 1855 WEST KATELLA AVENUE, SUITE 365 ORANGE CA 92867 12/5, 12/12, 12/19/19 CNS-3319561#/26479



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

RICHARD GUY COLTON III,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00536505-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of RICHARD GUY COLTON III. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner JONATHAN SCOTT COLTON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JONATHAN SCOTT COLTON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 1-16-2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Room 122, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile / Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, (SBN# 90033), 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500, Fax: (805) 483- 6290. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26481



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ELEANORE

BLYTHE CLEMONS,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00536125-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of ELEANORE BLYTHE CLEMONS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner LEE E. CLEMONS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LEE E. CLEMONS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: JAN 08 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Room 122, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile/Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: BRIAN L. FOX, (CSB# 141625), 290 Maple Court, Suite 126, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-9204, Fax: (805) 666-1532. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/5/19, 12/12/19 and 12/19/19./26480