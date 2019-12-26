Pictured: From left is Annabel Taylor, volunteer coordinator for the Lighthouse for Women and Children, with Cleure founder Flora Stay. Photo submitted

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Clients of the Lighthouse for Women and Children in Oxnard got a soothing surprise to enjoy during the holiday season. On Monday, Dec. 9, Ventura skincare company Cleure partnered with the local Ventura County Rescue Mission to distribute colorful goodie bags filled with beauty and personal care products.

The soft orange bags contained foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow and other makeup, as well as oral and body care products — items selected to help recipients look and feel their best. Also included were gift cards to Target, with which the women could purchase other products or buy Christmas gifts for their children.

“We have been committed to supporting our local rescue mission for years and are thrilled to be able to put together a holiday package for these ladies,” said Dr. Flora Stay, founder of Cleure. “It was overwhelming to see how excited and appreciative the women were when they received their bags.”

The Lighthouse for Women and Children serves homeless single women and mothers with children. For more information, visit vcrescuemission.org/lighthouse.