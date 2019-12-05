PICTURED: Chicken vindaloo, basmati rice and navratan korma. Photo by Kimberly Rivers

Indian Rasoi

421 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-648-8969

Indianrasoiventura.com

$2.50-$9.99

On mornings I can’t seem to get a bag lunch together, I’m on the hunt for great lunch spots that don’t exceed my weekly budget. Indian Rasoi is now on my short list of top options.

With colorful umbrellas and joyful music, the casual and modest interior has just enough Bollywood flare to transport diners from Ventura’s Westside to a busy street on the other side of the globe. A perfunctory Google search tells me rasoi means kitchen, and that is the feel, as if you are at a friend’s kitchen table. A friend who makes fantastic Indian food.

I dined alone at lunch on my first visit and ordered the regular lunch plate ($9.99): basmati rice served with my choice of two (there were five options) entrees, chicken vindaloo and navratan korma.

The vindaloo sauce is a vibrant color, with the tang of vinegar and spicy kick of curry. Large, moist chunks of chicken swam in the delicious and flavorful sauce. Fluffy basmati rice cooked perfectly soaked up the sauce. The plating was not lost on me: I appreciated the rice arranged down the middle. The other entrée, navratan korma, included nine vegetables in a fantastic creamy nut sauce. The two dishes complemented each other and I was tapping my toes to the lively tunes and enjoying the bustle of Ventura Avenue outside.

Oh, the naan. I think I could live on the Indian flat bread. I normally like the garlic version of this bread, but I wanted to test the plain ($2.50). It was absolutely divine. It wasn’t the magical Bollywood scenes that were sweeping me away, but the light, buttery flavor, a bit of crisp on the outer crust, doughy delight inside.

I was already planning my next visit because I was too full to eat more at this sitting.

The second time around, I ordered take-out for dinner. Don’t let the parking challenges of the location (just across from Bell Arts Factory) deter you — a block away there is a green 15-minute zone that is perfect for grabbing food to go. I enjoyed a mango lassi beverage ($2.99) during the 10 minutes or so that I waited for my order.

When we do take-out, I’m always wary about the ecological footprint. Single use containers and such do make me cringe, so I was pleased that the plated to-go dinner came in a non-plastic, compostable container. The other a la carte dishes were packed in reusable, sturdy, plastic containers and we will reuse them at home. I’d like to see a shift away from the Styrofoam to-go cups; maybe a few comments from customers will be enough to see that change.

Back to the food: The lamb curry was perfect – tangy sauce, with moist hunks of lamb. Shahi Paneer – a creamy onion-based sauce with Indian cheese and nuts and raisins tossed in – perfect for the winter weather. We also tried a fabulous eggplant dish that was not on the menu, but offered as part of the restaurant’s vegan focus night. It was great, and the teenager at home enjoyed it, too. This time I tried the garlic naan. Perfection. The garlic was not overpowering, allowing the taste of the bread to take center stage.

And finally some rice pudding or keer. Generally I’m a fan of rice pudding, but it can be hit or miss. The texture has to be right, and not too sweet. I enjoyed the entire serving and after dinner my husband asked for specifics about the location. If he’s interested in details I know it’s a stand out.

Indian Rasoi has a trimmed down menu, and not all options are always available. Offerings were varied, and vegetarian options seemed plentiful. I did notice that the dishes I ordered a la carte ($9.99) were made fresh to order and the flavor reflected that.

I expect we will enjoy dinner from this kitchen again very soon.