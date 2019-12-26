Pictured: Acacia Magnet School for Enriched Learning in Thousand Oaks is one of nine schools across several districts in the county to be named California Distinguished Schools.

by Kimberly Rivers

Bennett running for state assembly

Termed-out Ventura County Supervisor Steve Bennett has announced his bid for the 37th State Assembly District seat. The incumbent, Assemblymember Monique Limon, is running for the state senate (Dist. 19) seat made available by Senator Hannah Beth-Jackson being termed out. Bennett is widely known in Ventura County for his role in crafting the Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources (SOAR) ordinance that requires a public vote to rezone agriculture or open space parcels.

Metrolink to revamp Ventura line ahead of L.A. Olympic prep

As part of plans to address commute times and air quality impacts of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Metrolink is proposing a massive upgrade to its rail system, including infrastructure in Ventura County. A study by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) found that by 2050, Ventura County is likely to see a $34 billion economic boost, with 77,600 jobs as a result of the plans. More info at: www.metrolinktrains.com/SCORE.

No opt-out info on state spraying notice

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) did not include information on how local homeowners can opt-out of a voluntary, state residential spraying program to combat the Asian citrus psyllid that spreads the Huanglongbing disease, which damages and can kill citrus trees.

“We’re looking to opt out due to health concerns of pesticides so near to us,” said Dave Schmidt in an email to the VCReporter. He received the notice on Dec. 13. “We are already flanked by citrus groves in our small square of homes.” He lives in the neighborhood between Foothill and Telegraph Road, and Saticoy Avenue and Wells Road.

Officials with the CDFA said those who received the notice and want to opt out can call the agency at the number listed on the notice: 800-491-1899.

Simi coach arrested for illegal sex acts with male student

On Dec. 16, 2019, Bijan Nickroo II, 32, of Simi Valley was arrested on charges related to an illegal relationship with a 14-year-old male. Charges include luring and soliciting a child via computer and oral copulation of a person under 16 years of age. He set up a fake social media profile and convinced students to send “pornographic selfies” to him. The investigation is now focusing on identifying several other individuals who sent photos to Nickroo. He has been an assistant football coach, lacrosse coach and yard duty assistant at Simi Valley High School since July 2012. Nickroo is in custody with bail set at $500,000.

Oxnard ER expanding with Auto Center donation

St. John’s Regional Healthcare Foundation has announced receipt of a $10K donation from the Oxnard Auto Center Association (OACA). The funds are targeted to the expansion of the emergency department at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, which is slated to double in size to improve patient care.

Funds available to mitigate power shutoffs

The California Public Utilities Commission is proposing to allocate $1.2 billion in rebates as part of the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) aimed at helping offset the costs of residential and business energy customers who implement clean and renewable energy systems, like solar-powered batter storage systems and fuel cells. The program is meant to help those with particular vulnerabilities to losing power.

Rebates will offset up to 98 percent of a systems cost and include smaller energy users. One requirement is that the customer’s electricity has been shut off two or more times.

Nine schools make the grade in Ventura County

The Ventura County Office of Education (VCOE) has announced that nine schools from several districts in the county have been named 2020 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education. These schools are eligible based on both overall performance and progress per the California School Dashboard records. Conejo Valley Unified had three schools named: Acacia Magnet School for Enriched Learning, Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences and Sycamore Canyon. Moorpark Unified had two schools named: Campus Canyon Elementary and Walnut Canyon Elementary. Two schools from Ventura Unified were named: Academy of Technology and Leadership at Saticoy, and Junipero Serra Elementary. Vista Elementary from Simi Valley Unified made the list, along with Meadows Arts and Technology Elementary overseen directly by the VCOE.