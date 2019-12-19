Pictured: Bolt, a K-9 with the Ventura Police Department, apprehended a suspect on Dec. 10, in a search that led to two schools being locked down. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

Carpool to win $100

The Ventura County Transportation Commission is working to reduce vehicle miles traveled in the county and is asking the public to increase carpooling. Pledge today through Dec. 31 to carpool to work or school and you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card. Pledge online at: www.goventura.org/rideshare-pledge-page/

City of Ojai selects new police chief

Captain Jose Rivera, a resident of Camarillo, has been selected to replace Commander James Fryhoff who has been promoted and will be transferring to the City of Thousand Oaks. Rivera has been with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for nine years and will begin his new post in Ojai on Jan. 12, 2020.

Suspect search leads to school lockdown

On the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 10, Mound Elementary and Balboa Middle Schools in Ventura were put under lockdown for 45 minutes with children in classrooms due to a search underway in the nearby neighborhood. Police were searching for Daniel Vargas, 18, wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend.

When police located Vargas, he threatened officers with a knife and refused to put down the weapon. A Taser gun was used but did not subdue him, leading to the release of police K-9 Bolt, which eventually resulted in Vargas being subdued by police. He was transported to the hospital and when medically cleared was arrested for attempted murder, felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and felony resisting arrest.

Hit and run leads to life in prison

Oxnard resident Juan De Dios Gallegos III has been sentenced to 36 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of second degree murder for the death of Michael James Holley in May of this year.

Blood, surveillance video and witness testimony confirmed that Gallegos used his truck to intentionally hit Holley while he was on foot. The jury determined that Gallegos used his truck as a deadly weapon.

Advisors needed for Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary

Applications are currently being accepted for six positons on the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, which advises the sanctuary manager on various aspects related to the waters surrounding the Channel Islands. Member of the public representing the following stakeholder groups are encouraged to apply: conservation, tourism, education, Chumash community, recreational fishing and public at-large.

The application deadline is Jan. 31. The position is on a volunteer basis and terms are for two years. Application and details are online at www.channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/council_news.html.

Runoff recharging Piru Groundwater Basin

The Piru Stormwater Capture for Groundwater Recharge Project is complete and has already begun to capture runoff from the urban areas of the Piru community, treating and then diverting the water for groundwater basin recharge. The project is expected to divert 17 acre feet to the Piru Spreading Grounds in order to recharge the Piru Groundwater Basin.

Prior to the project, stormwater and other urban runoff entered Piru Creek directly, negatively impacting water quality in the creek, which is subject to federal Clean Water Act regulations enforced by the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board. The project was funded through the State Proposition 1 Storm Water Grant Program.

According to Ewelina Mutkowska, stormwater program manager with the Ventura County Public Works Agency Watershed Protection District, the project creates a “sustainable source for groundwater recharge, and we need to look for more similar opportunities to enhance our water supply sources countywide.”

Tiny house firm donating to Habitat for Humanity

Ojai-based tiny house design firm Sol Haus Design is donating $100 from every sale of tiny house plans through the end of the year to Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County (HHVC).

“As an organization that is pursuing a new and innovative solution to the affordable housing crisis, our partnership with Sol Haus is a natural fit,” said Katie Norris, director of development and communications for HHVC. “Proceeds . . . will allow us to give more hardworking families the gift of home.”

Details at www.solhausdesign.com/sustainability/giveback/.