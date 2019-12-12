Pictured: Dr. Curtis “Doc” Lewis DVC and Dr. Nancy Lewis at the Ventura County Humane Society in Ojai. Doc Lewis is being honored for his 33 years of helping create better lives for dogs and cats.

Police chief change up

The city of Thousand Oaks, which contracts with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), has announced that Commander Jame Fryhoff, who has served as the chief of police for the city of Ojai, will begin a new role as chief of police for Thousand Oaks beginning in January, 2020.

State raises taxes on cannabis

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the excise tax rate for cannabis in the state will increase from 60 percent to 80 percent. According to Cal NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), a lobbying organization for cannabis regulation, that increase equals a net 12.5 percent tax hike.

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration enacted the increase based on Prop. 64, approved by voters in 2016. That law allows the department to adjust cannabis taxes based on inflation. This is the first adjustment under that provision.

The change also includes an increase on cultivation taxes: from $9.25 to $9.65 per ounce per flower and from $2.75 to $2.87 for leaves and trim.

“California already has the most expensive legal market in the country. Legal cannabis needs to be made more affordable in order to compete more effectively with the unregulated black market,” said Dale Gieringer, director with Cal NORML. “Given the epidemic of vaping disease caused by unregulated black market products, this is hardly the time to make legal products more expensive.”

Humane Society honors retiring veterinarian

Dr. Curtis Lewis DVM has provided low cost vaccinations and performed over 70,000 spay/neuter procedures on cats and dogs with the Humane Society of Ventura County for 33 years. He semi-retired earlier this year, but continued to provide bi-monthly, low-cost vaccination clinics through Dec. 7, 2019.

“Dr. Lewis has played a crucial role in improving the lives of animals in need throughout our community,” said Jolene Hoffman, shelter director at the HSVC facility in Ojai. “We are grateful to have his continued support as we look to the future of the shelter and its role within the community.”