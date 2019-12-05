Pictured: 12th ANNUAL TAMALE FESTIVAL Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Think you know tamales? Until you’ve strolled Tamale Boulevard you haven’t seen – or tasted – them all. Explore the variety in tamales from dozens of vendors including last year’s savory and sweet winning recipe and enjoy the holiday cheer of the Oxnard Christmas Parade at 10 a.m., as it loops around Plaza Park. Don’t miss out on the authentic, thick Mexican hot chocolate. FREE entry. Kid Zone. Plaza Park, 500 South C Street, Downtown Oxnard. www.oxnardtamalefestival.com.

THURSDAY

LEARN TO MAKE HOLIDAY TAMALES 6-8:30 p.m. With *Eat Less Water* author Florencia Ramirez and chef Magda Weynt you’ll learn to make vegetarian and vegan tamales from scratch with organic Swiss chard, kale and cheese. Class starts off with tamale dinner. You’ll leave the class with a dozen tamales that you made. $65 adult. $45 for 14 and under. Cost includes tamale dinner with organic and biodynamic wine, Leashless organic beer. Fresh and Fabulous Restaurant, 221 West 5th Street, Oxnard. www.eatlesswater.com/cooking-class/.

FRIDAY

RESILIENCE BUILDING WORKSHOP 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. A FREE workshop for agencies and organizations to build a roadmap for resilience. Presented by the U.S. Green Building Council – LA and SoCal Edison, the purpose of this project is to increase the capacity of community members, including community-based organizations, local government personnel and small businesses to adapt to climate change and promote local physical, social and economic resilience, and sustainability. FREE with registration. Ventura County Community Foundation Nonprofit Center, Community Room, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, CA 93012. https://usgbc-la.org/event-details/1590/

CLIMATE STRIKE – VENTURA 2-5 p.m. Join in this multigenerational event that is part of the Second Global Climate Strike to shed light and take action on the existential threat of climate change. Resources at the strike. Ventura County Government Center, Corner at Victoria Avenue and Telephone Road, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura.

JOY, T’IS THE SEASON Dec. 6, 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:30 p.m. Village Voices Chorale will perform traditional holiday classics like Silent Night and more contemporary arrangements like Up on the Housetop. The chorale will be joined by the Covenant Ringers Handbell Choir. $27, purchase online or by calling: 805-889-7150. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Scherr Forum Theatre, 2100 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.civicartsplaza.com.

ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING 5-9 p.m. A festive holiday event complete with music, hot cocoa, photos with Santa, and a winter marketplace. The tree will be lit when Santa arrives at about 6 p.m. Hosts include the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. Dizdar Park, 20 South Glen Drive, Camarillo.

HOLIDAY ART MARKET 5-9 p.m. Shop with snow and reindeer for fine art, beautiful crafts and more. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo. www.studiochannelislands.org.

HOLIDAY SMALL IMAGE SHOW 6-9 p.m. A perfect venue to find the ideal artful gift for the holidays. Part of First Friday gallery crawl. Buenaventura Gallery, 432 North Ventura Avenue, Ventura.

HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING – VENTURA 5:30 p.m. This festive downtown event kicks off with choir singing and dancing. Then the jolly ol’man himself arrives at 6:45 p.m. to light the tree. Mission Park, 100 block of Main Street, Ventura.

HACKATHON BY THE SEA 3.0 Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m. High school students from across the county will be gathering to learn coding and use their creativity at this fun overnight event. Students team up to code for games, apps and websites. No prior coding necessary, laptops provided as needed, and professional coding mentors will be helping students along the way. FREE, with meals, snacks and prizes. Ventura County Office of Education, Conference and Educational Services Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. Register online: bit.ly/hbts2019

SATURDAY

FLY FISHING INTRO CLASS 9-11 a.m. Join Sespe Flyfishers of Ventura for a beginning class on fly fishing and casting the fly rod. FREE. No rod? No worries – borrow one at the class. Got questions? Call Bob Smith 805-647-3522. Chumash Park, 750 South Petit Avenue, Ventura.

CONFERENCE FOR PARKINSON’S CAREGIVERS 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Called The Care Partners Toolbox: Resources for Now and the Future, this educational event will provide resources and concrete information and support for those caring for people with Parkinson’s from Aaron Daley, MA, of the Parkinson’s Disease Clinic and Research Center at U.C. San Francisco. FREE. Complimentary respite care provided onsite. Registration required: 1-800-473-4636 and online at www.parkinson.org/ventura. Residence Inn Oxnard River Ridge, 2101 West Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard.

OXNARD CHRISTMAS PARADE 10 a.m.-12 p.m. With over 100 decorative floats this is one of the largest parades in Ventura County. Expect thousands to come watch the marching bands, dancers and floats. As the parade winds down plan to grab lunch at the Tamale Festival at Plaza Park. Parade route: A, 5th and C Streets in Downtown Oxnard.

MIDICI WOOD FIRED PIZZA GRAND OPENING 11 a.m.-10 p.m. While among friends enjoy artisan pizza from a wood fired oven and celebrate the opening of this new locally owned spot in downtown. MidiCi Wood Fired Pizza, 512 East Main Street, Ventura.

11TH ANNUAL GINGERBREADFEST CELEBRATION Through Dec. 29, Fridays 1-4 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sundays 1-4 p.m. Come view the amazing artistic creations baked and build by local gingerbread enthusiasts of all ages for cash prizes. Heritage Square, 715 South A Street, Oxnard.

THE NUTCRACKER Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday Dec. 8, 2 p.m. The 12th Annual performance of this classic holiday story, performed by the Ventura County Ballet and Ventura County College Symphony Orchestra bringing the magic alive on stage. Ventura performances next week, details online. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.venturacountyballet.com.

SONG OF THE SHEPARD 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. The Ojai Community Chorus will perform selected from *Considering Matthew Shepard,* commemorating Shepard’s murder, targeted because he was gay. Holiday hymns are included in the moving program. $20-$25. Children (6-11) $5. Ojai United Methodist Church, 120 Church Road, Ojai.

GHOST TALK AND TOUR: GHOSTS OF WWII 7-9 p.m. A wave of panic rippled up the Pacific Coast on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. It was a powerful, epic event that left ghosts who still walk the streets of Ventura and appear to visitors of local hotels. A walking tour of haunted sites in Downtown Ventura. $6. Meet at Bank of Books, 748 East Main Street, Ventura.

THE BEACH BOYS HOLIDAY CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Led by Mike Love this holiday event brings back the sound and impact of the original all American surf band. Get ready to tap to Little Saint Nick and swoon to Merry Christmas, Baby. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Center, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.ticketmaster.com.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS 7-11 p.m. High school aged bands will be bringing you their original music. This judged event includes great prizes. Bands listed to play include: Liquid Indigo, Sic Sic Sicks, Madam Bombs, Dumb Luck, Cheach Billin and Stereo Fidelity. $10 at the door. Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. www.thousandoaksteencenter.com.

VENTURA WINE WALK AND HOLIDAY STREET FAIR 12 – 8 p.m. Rain or Shine. The FREE street fair kicks off at noon on the 300, 400 and 500 blocks of Main Street with artists, crafts, community organizations, live music and festivities in local shops. At 4 p.m. make sure you’ve got your tasting cup and Wine Walk map, to partake of the over 80 tastings from local wineries and breweries at locations along Main Street. The tastings end at 7 p.m. Tickets $55-$99, with VIP options. At 6:45 p.m. a special snow fall event at the street fair will delight folks of all ages. Wine Walk tickets online in advance at www.venturawinewalk.com. Downtown Ventura.

SUNDAY

SANTA TO THE SEA HALF MARATHON 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. A fun holiday event that includes a two person relay and kids fun run, commemorates the relocation of the iconic Santa statue from Santa Claus Lane to Nyland Acres. Run, jog or walk as part of large toy drive and to raise scholarship funds for students of Oxnard College. Registration and details online. Finish line at Marine Emporium, 3600 South Harbor Boulevard, Oxnard www.santatothesea.com.

TIKI MUG RELEASE PARTY 10 a.m. Are you crazy about tiki? Are you one of those rabid tiki collectors? Well add this mug to your holiday gift list. Your favorite local tiki bar is revealing their one of a kind VenTiki Mascot Mug. The ceramic glaze used on the mug is brand new from TikiFarm. Drink specials with mug purchase. VenTiki Lounge and Lanai, 701 East Main Street, Ventura.

SECOND SUNDAY ART MARKET 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fair weather only event. Local artists will be offering a myriad of items for your browsing and purchasing pleasure. Art, blankets, mermaid journals and more. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 East Matilija Street, Ojai.

MEMBER APPRECIATION DAY 12 – 3:30 p.m. This special event kicks off (12-1:30 p.m.) with members only, behind the scenes tours of the museum and a raffle with amazing prizes including a 4-night stay in Cabo San Lucas. The event then transitions to a discussion with Mexican-American civil rights activist Lupe Anguiano and her biographer Debora Wright (2-3:30 p.m.). This portion remains free for members, $5 for non-members. Museum of Ventura County, 100 East Main Street, Ventura.

CHAMPAGNE AND SHOPPING 12-4 p.m. This FREE event has grown and offers 25 local artists of all sorts selling their wares at a holiday market and celebration. Find the perfect gift from the offerings of art, clothing, jewelry, pottery, jams, chocolates and more. Champagne and mulled wine cap off the festive event. Proceeds benefit the museum. Bring an unwrapped new toy and non-perishable canned/boxed foot item for the Rotary of Santa Paula’s Christmas Basket Food and Toy Drive. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 North 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

PROMARE 12:55 p.m. A popular anime feature length film from Studio TRIGGER is back on the big screen. Director Hiroyuki Imaishi brings a bold style and blistering pace to this action adventure story for discerning anime fans. Japanese, English subtitles. Century Riverpark 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. www.promaremovie.com.

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT 4 p.m. John McQuilkin will conduct a program with all the holiday favorites. Santa has been known to make an appearance. FREE. Presented by the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 East Burnley Street, Camarillo. www.camarillocommunityband.com.

TOWN TALK: AN INTERRUPTED LIFE 4:30-6 p.m. Ojai artist Karen K. Lewis will share her story of spending three years in a Japanese prison camp after the bombing of Pearl Harbor because her family living in the Philippines, then a U.S. territory. $5. Free for museum members. Ojai Valley Museum, 130 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai. www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

MONDAY

GIFT DRIVE FOR SENIORS 4-6 p.m. Through the Senior Concerns Meals-On-Wheels program small gifts will be delivered to homebound seniors who would not otherwise received a gift. Examples of useful items include: small flashlights, scarves, slipper socks with grips on the feet, pens and notebooks. Ladin Subaru, 3725 Automall Drive, Thousand Oaks.

TUESDAY

SEMINAR FOR VENTURA COUNTY PROPERTY OWNERS 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles is hosting an informational seminar for owners of rental properties to learn about the new rent control and tenant protection law, AB1482, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. $60 at the door. $45 online. For details call: 213-384-4131 ex. 301, diana@aagla.org. Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach Hotel and Resort, 2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard. www.web.aagla.org.

HOLLY TROLLEY TOURS Various dates/evening times through Dec. 19. Ride the grand double-decker trolley through the famous and festive Christmas Tree Lane in the Henry T. Oxnard Historic District. This 55- minute ride is a fun way for the whole family to view the amazing light creations. $13.50 per person, includes hot cocoa and sweet treats. Reservations required: 805-247-0197. Heritage Square, 715 South A Street, Oxnard. www.downtownoxnard.org.

WEDNESDAY

POLAR EXPRESS STROLLER STRIDES 9:30 a.m. Moms love this book too! Put on your favorite Christmas pajamas and join with other moms for a walking workout with littles ones cozy in their strollers. Expect powerwalking and strength building, then hot cocoa and story time after the workout. First class is FREE, then $18 each. Kimball Park, 901 South Kimball Road, Ventura. www.ventura.fit4mom.com.

APOLOGY BY PLATO 12-1 p.m. A FREE community seminar series exploring readings in facilitated discussion examines questions like – What is knowledge? What is the best political system? What is the nature of the world? Reading for this session is Apology by Plato, found online at: www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars. Greater Goods, 145 West El Roblar, Ojai. ​

CHAMPAGNE TASTING 6:30 p.m. Find the perfect bottle to pair with your upcoming holiday meal, or to pop to ring in the New Year. Santa Cruz Beverage Co., 1947 East Main Street, Ventura.

THURSDAY

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. Join the local women’s club for a catered lunch and Christmas music favorites performed by the Off Beats Jazz Band – a program of Save Our Kids Music, an organization funding music in the Pleasant Valley Unified School District. $15 per person for lunch. Visitors and potential members welcome. RSVP to 805-388-1275. Somis Thursday Club, 5380 Bell Street, Somis. www.somisthursdayclub.org.

HOLIDAY MIX AND MINGLE 5:30-8 p.m. Men and women interested in business growth and personal development will be gathering to discuss plans and aspirations for the coming year. Appetizers and a no host bar. Hosted by the Ventura County Professional Women’s Network. FREE, registration required. The Greek, at Ventura Harbor, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. www.vcpwn.org.

OPENING THEATER

CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2019 Dec. 6-15. Actors from the previous season’s theatrical productions sing songs, tell stories and more. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS Dec. 11-29. The Rubicon presents this holiday update to the popular Forever Plaid, where four young singers from the 1950s return to bring harmony through song and dance. Previews Dec. 11-13. Opening night gala on Dec. 14. $34-150. Rubcon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Dec. 6-7. A showcase of musical, dance and theatrical talent from Moorpark College performing arts students. $15-20. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Dec. 6-15. A department store Santa claims he’s the real deal, and goes to court to prove it. A radio drama staged live with Foley sound effects and plenty of caroling. $15. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

TOO MANY TAMALES Dec. 6-15. Wacky hijinks ensue when the extended family of an only child descends on her house on Christmas Eve. A family-friendly musical production by Teatro de las Américas. In Spanish and English with supertitles. $5-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-983-2876, teatrodelasamericas.org.

ONGOING THEATER

ELF Through Dec. 8. A human raised by elves leaves the North Pole for New York City to find his father. A musical retelling of the hit film presented by Youth Musical Theatre at Moorpark College Performing Arts Center. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

LOST IN YONKERS Through Dec. 15. Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about two teenage brothers sent to live with an eccentric family in New York City in 1942. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 15. A delightful holiday musical the whole family can enjoy, starring several beloved Dr. Seuss characters. $10-24. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiact.org.

OPENING ART

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Opening Dec. 7. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

LEXINGTON ASSISTED LIVING BIJOU THEATER Dec. 6-8. The Mind-Altered Art of Tom Foxmarnick, drawings by the longtime Disney artist. Opening reception on Friday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. 5440 Ralston St., Ventura, 805-644-6710.

TOOL ROOM GALLERY Dec. 6-18. Portraits: A Worldly Perspective, portraits from all over the country, made by an international group of artists. Opening reception on Friday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 7, 2020. County Employee, Retiree Show. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 28: Small Treasures, selections from members of the Ventura County Potters Guild; and Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Dec. 14. Illuminated, artwork made with light by Linda Sue Price, David Isakson and “Neon Queen” Lisa Schulte. Reception on Friday, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Dec. 24. Annual Small Image Show, works less than 14 inches. Reception on Friday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Jan. 2, 2020. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 18, 2020. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 19, 2020. Holiday members’ show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 6, 2020. Bring on the Color! 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1244, www.conejoarts.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10, 2020. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2020. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19, 2020 Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Dec. 6: 100 Mile Finisher & Dead Man’s Bench, large-scale photos of ultrarunners by Larry Gassan; Nathan Plaisted and Daryke Cassar (Grad Wall); and Santa Rosa Island Inspirations (Palm Temporary). CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration and Joy, Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19, 2020: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1, 2020. A Retrospective: Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 5: Christmas Around the World, decorated trees representing the 26 countries that Ronald Reagan visited while in office. Through April 12, 2020: Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 8, 2020: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Opened Nov. 23. Re-col-lec-tion, small works by Richard Amend, MB Hanrahan, Linda Ekstrom, John White and other outstanding artists who have shown at the gallery over the past 11 years. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Jan. 9, 2020: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.