RING IN 2020 WITH NEW YEARS FESTIVITIES on Tuesday, Dec. 31

GATSBY GALA Check in starts at 2:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. This immersive experiential event will take you back to the roaring 20’s. First, guests will dress in era attire, elegant dinner with cocktail hour featuring classic prohibition cocktails: think Bees Knees, Old Fashioneds and Sidecars. Be ready to be wowed by a period authentic Supper Club Dinner Show titled “1920-2020: 100 Years In Review, Gatsby Style.” The evening includes a dance lesson, power nap with hair and makeup support, countdown and a DJ Jam Party till 2 a.m. Full admission $149 from 2:30 p.m. / Countdown party $69 from 9:30 p.m. An Elegant Occasions by H.A. Schiavone event. Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.haschiavone.com/nye/

NEW YEARS AT THE GARAGE 8 p.m. Come in your 20’s style outfit, don’t forget the pearl and bowler hats. Photo booth fun. $5 cover includes champagne toast and appetizers. DJ tunes to ring in the New Year. 21+ only. 1091 Scandia Avenue, Ventura.

80’s INVASION 8 p.m. Party the night away in the Top of the Harbor Ballroom featuring amazing views of the Pacific Ocean and the picturesque Ventura skyline. Enjoy a gourmet plated dinner (vegan options). Grab your best 80’s outfit, don’t forget the neon. Gourmet plated dinner ticket options. Ticket packages range $100-$699, higher levels include hotel rooms, New Years Day Brunch. All tickets include hosted bar. Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach, 450 Harbor Blvd., Ventura. Details and tickets: www.cpventuranye.brownpapertickets.com/

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS DINNER AND DANCE 5:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Live music by Full Clip Band. $55. For tickets call: 805-483-1750. Oxnard Knight of Columbus Council 750, 600 South D. Street, Oxnard.

NYE COUNTDOWN PARTY 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Gather at the airport with live music from What the Funk! The Hangar Bar, 824 E. Santa Maria Street, Santa Paula.

THURSDAY

NOMINATIONS FOR STARS OF CAMARILLO Through Friday, Jan. 3. The Camarillo Chamber of Commerce honors the Top Ten of Camarillo at their Awards Gala in March and is now accepting nominations for people, businesses and organizations who have improved the community of Camarillo. Details and nomination form online at: www.camarillochamber.org/top10-nomination.html

SUBMISSIONS FOR “DECADE” EXHIBITION Through Wednesday, Jan. 1 The Ventura County Arts Council is accepting submissions for the first competitive exhibition of 2020 that will hang in the Ventura County Government Center. The show is titled “Decade” – reflecting on the last 10 and next 10 – any genre and any media. For more info email: gallery@vcartscouncil.org

FRIDAY

BELL ARTS HOOT 7-10 p.m. Singers and all music makers of all experience, talent and skill, come gather for a song circle. Listeners welcome too. FREE. Questions? Call Mike Wittlin 805-750-8281. Bell Arts Factory, Community Room, 432 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura.

SATURDAY

VENTURA COLLEGE MARKETPLACE 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? Come find it at the marketplace – new and used clothing, furniture, fresh produce and more. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura.

PLOGGING IN VENTURA 9-11 a.m. You’re wondering what plogging is – Jogging and picking up trash. A great activity during this season of giving, and maybe eating a tad too much. Get out and get moving and make the neighborhood a little cleaner. Meet at Topa Topa Brewing Company, 104 E. Thompson Road, Ventura.

SUNDAY

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS 7 p.m. World renown magician John Archer is the master of ceremonies in this spellbinding spectacle for the whole family with cirque artists from around the globe. In the spirit of magic, singers, jugglers, trapeze, contortionists and more will present a myriad of performances to excite and inspire you. $46-$126 through Ticketmaster 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Bank of American Performing Arts Center, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

MONDAY

VOLUNTEER WEEDING AT BOTANICAL GARDENS Two days, Dec. 30 and 31, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The botanical gardens is in need of some gardening maintenance we need you – community volunteers. Bring gloves, long pants, boots, your water bottle and your favorite weeding tools, if you have them. Will be canceled in the event of rain the day of or before. All volunteers need to fill out liability waiver. Meet at the welcome center past the yellow gate behind city hall. Ventura Botanical Gardens, Grant Park, 567 S. Poli Street, Ventura. www.venturabotanicalgardens.com/volunteer.

TUESDAY

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE 9-11 a.m. Run, plunge then enjoy hot cocoa! The event kicks off with a 1k/3k/5k walk/run through the park, then a icy plunge in the indoor pool, followed by a hot chocolate social gathering to warm up on the pool deck. $5. All over 5 years are welcome. Pre-registration required. Questions? Call: 805-482-1996. Pleasant Valley Aquatic Center, 1030 Temple Avenue, Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org/recreation/aquatics/default.asp.

WEDNESDAY – NEW YEARS DAY

YIN’TENSIVE YOGA WORKSHOP 4 p.m. Get your YIN balanced for the New Year with restful guided mediation and leisurely deep-stretch yoga. Space is limited. RSVP and For details call/text Lisa 805-766-1342. $45. The Yoga Channel, Oxnard Yoga Studio, 2520 Roosevelt Blvd., Oxnard.

OPENING THEATER

PJ MASKS SAVE THE DAY LIVE Friday, Dec. 27, 2 and 6 p.m. Kids don their pajamas to turn into superheroes at night. An exciting production filled with music, dance and lots of super-fun! $35.50-$65.50. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com/index.php.

ONGOING THEATER

ELF THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 29. A human raised by elves go searching for his father in New York City in this family musical production based on the hit film. $20-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS Through Dec. 29. The Rubicon presents this holiday update to the popular Forever Plaid, where four young singers from the 1950s return to bring harmony through song and dance. $34-150. Rubcon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Feb. 15: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 7. County Employee, Retiree Show. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 28: Small Treasures, selections from members of the Ventura County Potters Guild; and Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Jan. 2. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 18. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 19. Holiday members’ show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Opened Dec. 7. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 6. Bring on the Color! 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1244, www.conejoarts.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19: Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration and Joy, Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19, 2020: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1, 2020. A Retrospective Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Dec. 31: Acrylic, watercolor, collage and mixed media works by Wana Klasen. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 5: Christmas Around the World, decorated trees representing the 26 countries that Ronald Reagan visited while in office. Through April 12, 2020: Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 8, 2020: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Jan. 9, 2020: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.