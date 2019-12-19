FUNNY GIRL SING ALONG Wednesday, Dec. 25, 12:30 – 4 p.m. Come to “Yule at the Shul.” This fun event starts with a Chinese lunch and then get ready to sing out loud and along with the fabulous Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif in Funny Girl. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Movie starts at 1:30 p.m. Lunch and film: $25 (12 and under ½ price). Film only $12. Hosted by the Ventura County Jewish Film Festival. Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura. www.vcjff.org. Pictured: Streisand and Sharif in a scene from the film.

THURSDAY

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS MONTHLY LUNCHEON 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Help raise funds for local charities. December spotlight on the Lighthouse for Women and Children. $30. Registration required: cigullsreservations@gmail.com or 805-382-1644. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Avenue, Camarilo. www.channelislandsgulls.org.

FOOD TRUCKS IN HERITAGE SQUARE 5 p.m. This monthly food fest offers variety and community in the historic center of downtown Oxnard, which is fully festooned for Christmas. Heritage Square, 715 South A Street, Oxnard.

BILINGUAL TOASTMASTERS 6:30 p.m. Improve your leadership and communication skills in English and Spanish with this friendly and supportive group seeking new members. Meets every Thursday. Got questions? Call 805-433-3027. St. John’s Hospital (Room KL1 or CR2, Garden Level), 1600 North Rose Avenue, Oxnard. www.2224.toastmastersclubs.org.

HOLIDAY HOEDOWN SHOWCASE 6 p.m. Come to this holiday hootenanny performance to enjoy performers of all ages dance, sing and cheer. All are welcome. $10, Under 18 are FREE. Presented by Billy Clower Dance Studio. Buena High School Auditorium, 5670 Telegraph Road, Ventura.

HOLIDAY CAROLING CRUISES 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 23 Join Island Packers for festive and joyful caroling aboard their comfy and roomy boats for a cruise to view boats and shoreside homes decked out of the holidays in Ventura Harbor. $10-$16. Book online or call 805-642-1393. Island Packers, 1669 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. www.islandpackers.com.

FRIDAY

BLOOD DRIVE 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tis the season for giving… to save a life, give blood. A mobile blood drive event. Best Western Plus, 75 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.blood4life.com.

FOOD DRIVE BOXING SORTING 2- 5 p.m. Ventura Unified School District invites the community to help prepare boxes of donated food drive items for needy families. Children are welcome with adult supervision. Balboa Middle School, 247 Hill Road, Ventura.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT RIVERPARK 12 – 8 p.m. If you’ve waiting till the final days to catch Santa before the big night now is the time to get that perfect photo. Santa is chilling in his custom Beach House, through Dec. 24, at Collection Park, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard.

HARBOR QUEENS DRAG SHOW 9:45 p.m. Break out of the boring holiday entertainment norms and see these fabulous performers Loris, Poison, Elektra Lakill and more onstage. $5 cover charge. 18 and over. Ventura Harbor Comedy Club, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. www.venturaharborcomedyclub.com.

SATURDAY

DOWNTOWN VENTURA FOOD TOUR 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Take a break from the bustle of shopping and treat yourself to delicious delights of downtown Ventura. You’ll explore local food and drink offerings while chatting with shop owners and local chefs. Must reserve spot in advance with Ventura Food Tours. $65. Details at: www.venturafoodtours.com/ventura-tour.

BALLROOM LESSON AND DANCE 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. FREE ballroom dance lessons begins at 6:30 p.m. Holiday themed dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Eric Ekstrand Trio providing live music. $10 per person. More info at 805-381-2744. Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. www.crpd.org/gacc

SUNDAY – FIRST DAY OF HANUKKAH

KUNDALINI YOGA IN THE PARK 3-4:30 p.m. This time of year can get a bit out of control and the stress can wreak havoc on our energy, especially when things feel out of control. Our mindset and chakras can become unbalanced. Come to the park with your yoga mat, water, and meditation cushion for this donation based class ($5-$25 suggested) to help come back into balance. 16 and up. Hosted by Ascension Academy. Meet near the restrooms, look for Sarah and River dressed in all white. Arroyo Verde Park, 5000 Foothill Road, Ventura.

ITALIAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE MEETUP 3-5 p.m. Reading and speaking in Italian! In the conference room at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, 4360 E. Main Street, Ventura.

KNITTING AND FIBER ARTS DROP-IN 3:30-4:30 p.m. The weekly meet-up of the Ojai Library Fiber Arts and Knitting Club for adults who want to gather, learn, and practice knitting, crochet and other fiber crafts. Bring your current project. FREE open to all. For more info call 805-218-9146. Ojai Library, 111 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai.

MONDAY

WINTER BREAK CAMP – CONEJO VALLEY Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30 / Jan. 2-3. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Conejo Valley is offering a daily winter break camp for students grades K-8. Two locations: Johnston Boys and Girls Club, Colina Middle School, Thousand Oaks and Jefferson Boys and Girls Club, Bay Laurel Elementary in Calabasas. $110 per week. $45 per day. $25 half day. Details and registration www.bgcconejo.org

BLOOD DRIVE 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tis the season for giving… to save a life, give blood. A mobile blood drive event. Camarillo Community Bloodmobile, 1605 Burnley, Camarillo. www.blood4life.com.

THE FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC 5:30-6:30 p.m. This FREE community seminar series uses our nation’s founding documents and writings to explore questions such as – What are the fundamental principles of our Republic? What are rights? Weekly readings and details online. The Ojai Library, 111 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai. www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars.

TUESDAY

VINYL NIGHT 5:30-9 p.m. Bring your favorite album to spin and share with others for this listening party. A receipt from Salzer’s Records, from within the last week, will get you $1 off pints. Seaward Brewing, 1920 Goodyear Avenue, Ventura.

THE LISTENING ROOM 6:30 p.m. An acoustic music and spoken word open mic night. Bring your original writings, poems, songs or sayings to this open mic night aimed where the audience listens. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., mic opens at 7 p.m. Leashless Brewing, 585 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura.

WEDNESDAY – CHRISTMAS DAY

CROSS TOWN HIKERS 7-8:30 p.m. Gather for a moderate paced evening trek with 800 foot elevation gain and views of the cross. Meet downtown Ventura at the fountain next to Plaza Park, across from the mission. Trek starts at 7 p.m. sharp!

VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. FREE entry. Leashed dogs welcome too. Enjoy a walk through the gardens and gorgeous views of the Pacifica Ocean and Ventura from the hillsides. Ventura Botanical Gardens, 567 East Poli Street, Ventura.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS (AL ANON) 7-11:59 p.m. A supporting gathering. Adult Lounge, 1080 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

THURSDAY

BLOOD DRIVE 1 p.m. Give the gift of life, give blood. 576, West Main Street, Santa Paula. www.blood4life.org.

OPENING THEATER

’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE (radio broadcast) Dec. 24-25. Every Now and Then Theatre and 1590 KVTA Radio together bring listeners a re-broadcast of an award-winning holiday radio drama. On Christmas Eve, 1944, four U.S. families meet to hear the reading of a famous poem when suddenly, there’s a knock on the door. Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m., and on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 5 a.m., 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. www.facebook.com/everynowandthentheatre.

ONGOING THEATER

ELF THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 29. A human raised by elves go searching for his father in New York City in this family musical production based on the hit film. $20-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS Through Dec. 29. The Rubicon presents this holiday update to the popular Forever Plaid, where four young singers from the 1950s return to bring harmony through song and dance. Previews through Dec. 13. Opening night gala on Dec. 14. $34-150. Rubcon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

OPENING ART

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Friday, Dec. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Elements Art, an outdoor solstice exhibit by artist Levi Holiman. Through Dec. 31: Acrylic, watercolor, collage and mixed media works by Wana Klasen. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 7, 2020. County Employee, Retiree Show. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 28: Small Treasures, selections from members of the Ventura County Potters Guild; and Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Dec. 24. Annual Small Image Show, works less than 14 inches. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Jan. 2, 2020. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 18, 2020. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 19, 2020. Holiday members’ show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Opened Dec. 7. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 6, 2020. Bring on the Color! 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1244, www.conejoarts.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10, 2020. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2020. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19, 2020 Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration and Joy, Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19, 2020: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1, 2020. A Retrospective Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 8, 2020: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 20. Re-col-lec-tion, small works by Richard Amend, MB Hanrahan, Linda Ekstrom, John White and other outstanding artists who have shown at the gallery over the past 11 years; and Nine + One (Cabadagray Gallery). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Jan. 9, 2020: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.