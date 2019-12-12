GET YOUR LIGHTS ON at two local events that have become a holiday tradition for many Ventura County families.

43rd ANNUAL PARADE OF LIGHTS and FIREWORKS Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. Boats of all shapes and sizes, sail and power, are decked out for the holidays with colorful lights and decorations, with a parade capped off by a holiday firework show. This years theme is – SEAing is Believing – giving a wink to the magic of the season. This two day event offers carnival rides, warm drinks and waterfront dining. Fireworks show at 8 p.m. Vote online for the People’s Choice Award for the best lighting display. Ventura Harbor, Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. www.venturaharborvillage.com.

54th ANNUAL PARADE OF LIGHTS Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. This festive and family focused event is a great holiday event that revelers and seasonal grinches alike can love. Who doesn’t love the look of lit up boats on the water? Come spend the day at the harbor browsing the holiday arts and crafts booths. Bring the kids to take a leap into the 36 tons of snow, and have a pic snapped with Jolly Old St. Nick himself from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The holiday caroling starts at 6 p.m. at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, where you can also enjoy the lighting of the mast at the museum. The parade starts at 7 p.m. in front of Peninsula Park, with the theme, Musical Notes and Holiday Floats. Boats alight with holiday glow will make the loop twice down the main channel and back to the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club. Channel Islands Harbor, 3900 Pelican Way, Oxnard. www.channelislandsharbor.org. Pictured: Channel Islands Harbor Parade of Lights, 2018.

THURSDAY

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. Join the local women’s club for a catered lunch and Christmas music favorites performed by the Off Beats Jazz Band – a program of Save Our Kids Music, an organization funding music in the Pleasant Valley Unified School District. $15 per person for lunch. Visitors and potential members welcome. RSVP to 805-388-1275. Somis Thursday Club, 5380 Bell Street, Somis. www.somisthursdayclub.org.

2ND ANNUAL UGLY SWEATER PARTY 5-9 p.m. Enjoy food truck fare, live music, cookie decorating and Topa Mountain wines all to benefit Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio (OYES). Wear that fabulous seater for the Ugly Sweater Contest. $10 (under 21) $25 (over 21). Topa Mountain Winery, 821 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai. www.oyespresents.org.

HOLIDAY MIX AND MINGLE 5:30-8 p.m. Men and women interested in business growth and personal development will be gathering to discuss plans and aspirations for the coming year. Appetizers and a no host bar. Hosted by the Ventura County Professional Women’s Network. FREE, registration required. The Greek, at Ventura Harbor, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. www.vcpwn.org.

CRAFTY CREATIONS – ORNAMENTS 7-9 p.m. Teaching artist Mariann Romero will share some fabulous techniques for making sweet holiday ornaments. This pay what you can class if for everyone 12 and over. Registration required – 805-525-5554. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 North 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

FRIDAY

OJAI SHORT FILM FESTIVAL Dec. 13-15, various showtimes and venues. Short films from around the world screened. $15 – $35. VIP passes available. Sane Living Center, 316 E. Matilija Street, Ojai. www.ojaishortfilmfest.com.

THE NUTCRACKER Dec. 13-15, various times. The 12th Annual performance of this classic holiday story, performed by the Ventura County Ballet and Ventura County College Symphony Orchestra bringing the magic alive on stage. Ventura performances next week, details online. $40. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.venturacountyballet.com.

SATURDAY

DARTS TOURNAMENT AND TOY DRIVE 2 p.m. The Ventura County Darts Association is hosting a tournament and every entry must include an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive. The Bench Warmer, 1855 East Main Street, Ventura. www.vcda.org.

UGLY SWEATER 5K AND DONUT DASH 8:30 a.m. Run, walk, dash, eat donuts. And don’t forget your ugly holiday sweater. Or you can just run. Details online. $35-$40 registration. Community Center Park, 1605 East Burnley Street, Camarillo. https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/CA/Camarillo/Camarillo5KDonutDash

VENTURA RIVER TO SEA CLEAN-UP 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join the Ventura Surfrider Chapter to clean up part of the watershed. Meet at Emma Wood Group Camp, Emma Wood Campground, Ventura.

PURRS AND PAWS HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE AND MARKETPLACE 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shop for the holidays to benefit the Humane Society of Ventura County. Explore the marketplace of over 30 curated local vendors and small businesses, including a bake sale. FREE admission. Chaparral Auditorium, 414 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai. www.hsvc.org.

57th ANNUAL CAMARILLO CHRISTMAS PARADE 10 a.m. With Grand Marshalls Julie Zingerman, rocket scientist and Col. James M. Kelly, retired NASA Astronaut, this parade will take you to the stars for the holidays with the theme of A Cosmic Christmas. Starting at Temple Avenue the route ends at the Community Center, Camarillo. Live music, horses and a Christmas parade is not complete without Santa Claus. Camarillo.

THE NUTCRACKER 2 p.m. Footworks Youth Ballet presents the holiday classic with singers of the Carpe Diem Chorus. The cast of over 60 children and teens will weave the story of Clara and the Rat King with a live orchestra and dazzling costumes. Come an hour early to learn about the backstage operations, ballet history and music of the show. $19-$29. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.footworksyouthballet.org.

HOLIDAY CELEBRATION AND OPEN HOUSE 5-7 p.m. Explore the port and celebrate the holiday. Port of Hueneme, 333 Ponoma Street, Port Hueneme. www.portofhueneme.org.

LAS POSADAS and the opening of VIRGENCITAS 5-8 p.m. Meet local artists and explore artwork featuring the Virgin Mary. FREE. Agriculture Museum of Santa Paula, 926 Railroad Avenue, Santa Paula.

ADRIENNE RUBIN BOOK SIGNING 5-7 p.m. Diamonds and Scoundrels show how the author operated in a male dominated industry, the world of fine jewelry and built a life and business, Avanti Fine Jewelry in Beverly Hills. Bank of Books, 748 East Main Street, Ventura.

SUNDAY

MURPHY CARS AND CHRISTMAS 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Santa’s cookies and free Hot Wheels! Bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive. $5. The Murphy Auto Museum, 1930 Eastman, Oxnard. www.murphyautomuseum.org.

CREATE COLLAGES 12-3 p.m. Foster your creativity and get inspired. Kids and their families are invited to come build collages inspired by fine art photographer Marjorie Salvaterra. Express ideas and emotions by using black and white images from magazines. FREE. Please register online. California Museum of Art, Thousand Oaks, The Oaks, 350 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org.

AUDITIONS Dec. 15 and 16, 5:30-8 p.m. Open audition call for all parts in stage play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang. Show will run weekends March 20-April 12 in Ojai and is directed by Linda Livingston. Details, cast info and audition requirements online at www.ojaiact.org/auditions. Ojai Art Center, Raymund Room, 113 South Montgomery Street, Ojai.

MONDAY

THE SOUND OF MY VOICE 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. The musical biography of Linda Ronstadt explores success, styles and impact. A screening of the Oxnard Film Society. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

TUESDAY

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES PROGRAM ORIENTATION 12-1 p.m. This FREE meeting will help budding entrepreneurs and those wanting to expand their business. Registration required: www.wevonline.org. Women’s Economic Ventures, 290 Maple Court, Suite 256, Ventura.

PFLAG VENTURA 7 p.m. A meeting offering support, education and advocacy for families and allies of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, non-binary and queer community members. FREE. For more info call: 805-765-1672. Community Resource Center, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. www.pflagventura.wordpress.com.

WEDNESDAY

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC SONG CIRCLE 7-10 p.m. Come raise your voice in song. All level are welcome to this circle led by Pat Cronin. Got questions? Call 805-236-7958. Instrumental Music Store, 1501 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks.

THURSDAY

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS MONTHLY LUNCHEON 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Help raise funds for local charities. December spotlight on the Lighthouse for Women and Children. $30. Registration required: cigullsreservations@gmail.com or 805-382-1644. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Avenue, Camarilo. www.channelislandsgulls.org.

BILINGUAL TOASTMASTERS 6:30 p.m. Improve your leadership and communication skills in English and Spanish with this friendly and supportive group seeking new members. Meets every Thursday. Got questions? Call 805-433-3027. St. John’s Hospital (Room KL1 or CR2, Garden Level), 1600 North Rose Avenue, Oxnard. www.2224.toastmastersclubs.org.

OPENING THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Dec. 13-15. Thousand Oaks Repertory presents the Charles Dickens tale about the miserly Scrooge, visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. $30. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

ELF THE MUSICAL Dec. 14-29. A human raised by elves go searching for his father in New York City in this family musical production based on the hit film. $20-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

THE NUTCRACKER REVEALED Dec. 13-14. The Gold Coast Theatre Conservatory in association with Young Artists Ensemble present a silly play in one act inspired by the famous ballet. $10. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Ventura, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

ONGOING THEATER

CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2019 Through Dec. 15. Actors from the previous season’s theatrical productions sing songs, tell stories and more. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS Through Dec. 29. The Rubicon presents this holiday update to the popular Forever Plaid, where four young singers from the 1950s return to bring harmony through song and dance. Previews through Dec. 13. Opening night gala on Dec. 14. $34-150. Rubcon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

LOST IN YONKERS Through Dec. 15. Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about two teenage brothers sent to live with an eccentric family in New York City in 1942. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 15. A delightful holiday musical the whole family can enjoy, starring several beloved Dr. Seuss characters. $10-24. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiact.org.

TOO MANY TAMALES Through Dec. 15. Wacky hijinks ensue when the extended family of an only child descends on her house on Christmas Eve. A family-friendly musical production by Teatro de las Américas. In Spanish and English with supertitles. $5-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-983-2876, teatrodelasamericas.org.

OPENING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opening Dec. 14: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Opening reception on Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-8 p.m., followed by Las Posadas. Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Dec. 13-31. Acrylic, watercolor, collage and mixed media works by Wana Klasen. Opening reception on Friday, Dec. 13, 5-7 p.m. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 7, 2020. County Employee, Retiree Show. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

THE BASIC PREMISE Through Dec. 14. The Individuation, collage and mixed media works by Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales that explore the act of self-creation. 918 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.thebasicpremisegallery.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 28: Small Treasures, selections from members of the Ventura County Potters Guild; and Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Dec. 14. Illuminated, artwork made with light by Linda Sue Price, David Isakson and “Neon Queen” Lisa Schulte. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Dec. 24. Annual Small Image Show, works less than 14 inches. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Jan. 2, 2020. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 18, 2020. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 19, 2020. Holiday members’ show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Opened Dec. 7. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 6, 2020. Bring on the Color! 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1244, www.conejoarts.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10, 2020. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2020. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19, 2020 Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration and Joy, Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19, 2020: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1, 2020. A Retrospective: Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 14. Ojai Studio Artists: Small Works. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 5: Christmas Around the World, decorated trees representing the 26 countries that Ronald Reagan visited while in office. Through April 12, 2020: Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 8, 2020: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

TOOL ROOM GALLERY Through Dec. 18. Portraits: A Worldly Perspective, portraits from all over the country, made by an international group of artists. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 20. Re-col-lec-tion, small works by Richard Amend, MB Hanrahan, Linda Ekstrom, John White and other outstanding artists who have shown at the gallery over the past 11 years; and Nine + One (Cabadagray Gallery). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Jan. 9, 2020: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.