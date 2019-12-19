Pictured: Red areas show parcels overlying federally owned mineral rights, which are included in a new federal plan to open up more federally owned rights to potential leasing and new oil drilling. Map created by Los Padres ForestWatch.

by Kimberly Rivers

krivers@timespublications.com

County lands could be impacted by new oil lease sales

On Dec. 12, the federal government formally reversed a six-year moratorium on new leasing of federally owned mineral rights in California, including large areas of land on the Central Coast. Ventura County is the third largest oil producing county in the state.

Areas in Ventura County impacted by the new plan include parcels between Fillmore and Piru, 136 acres between Lake Casitas and Highway 101 and 240 acres between Ventura and Cañada Larga. Also included are approximately 1,500 acres next to Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge and various parcels in the Ojai Valley, including a parcel owned by the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy and Thacher School. A small area within Point Mugu State Park and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area is part of the plan along with the three properties of Naval Base Ventura County — the Port of Hueneme, Pt. Mugu Naval Base and all of San Nicholas Island — and parcels in the Cuyama Valley near Frazier Mountain.

In late October, the Resource Management Plan for those mineral rights was released by the Bureau of Land Management. The report found that new drilling and other processes such as hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” would not have any significant environmental or health impacts. Environmental groups have expressed their opposition to those findings.

“The BLM was charged with assessing those impacts and the plan’s contribution to climate change,” said Jeff Kuyper, executive director of Los Padres ForestWatch (LPFW). “The BLM squandered an opportunity to incorporate science and public input into this controversial plan, and it’ll likely end up in court again as a result.” According to a statement released by LPFW, the BLM has not responded to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the thousands of public comments submitted.

The BLM website states that half of all proceeds collected from mineral rights leasing is paid back to the states from the federal government. According to BLM online records, there are no pending lease nominations for the area.

Local oil companies react to state initiatives

Last month Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement about new state initiatives that temporarily ban approvals of new drilling that will use high-pressure cyclic steam injection, pending review on the impacts of the process. The governor’s initiatives include protections for communities close to oil field operations, an audit of permits for hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and third-party review of fracking by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

“These are necessary steps to strengthen oversight of oil and gas extraction as we phase out our dependence on fossil fuels and focus on clean energy sources,” said Newsom in a statement released through the California Department of Conservation, the agency responsible for oil industry oversight in the state. “This transition cannot happen overnight; it must advance in a deliberate way to protect people, our environment and our economy.”

“Any real discussion about our state’s energy future must include California’s oil and gas industry,” said Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), a lobbying agency for the industry.

Newsom’s new initiatives come in the wake of a major oil leak in Kern County, as reported by the Desert Sun, where a Chevron operation involving steam injection led to 1.3 million gallons of oil flowing into a canyon in the oil field, resulting in a multimillion dollar fine.

Recently the Ventura County board of supervisors approved a local moratorium on cyclic steam injection in a tar sands area of the Oxnard Plain pending the completion of a study being conducted by the United States Geologic Survey. That type of injection is not designed to break any formations, but rather soak in the ground and make the tar sands more liquefied and easier to extract. Initial USGS data showed gases that may be related to oil and gas extraction in groundwater aquifers used for irrigation. Final results, including confirmation of the source of the gas and whether a pathway to the surface exists from oil wells or natural oil formations, are expected early next year.

“CRC opposes irresponsible activist proposals that would increase Californians’ dependence on energy imported from the Middle East,” said Amy Fonzo, spokeswoman with California Resources Corporation (CRC), commenting on the new initiatives. CRC operates several oil fields in Ventura County and is a spinoff company of Occidental Petroleum.

Michelle Newell, spokeswoman with AERA energy, said there will be “no significant impact” because the company does not use the type of high-pressure cyclic steaming in Ventura and has “not done any hydraulic fracturing here for more than five years.” AERA is owned by Shell Oil Company and ExxonMobil.

California is making other changes in the state oil regulatory office including a name and mission change. Previously called the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources or DOGGR, with a dual mandate to protect natural resources and manage the “responsible” extraction of oil and gas, as of Jan. 1, 2020, the office will be called California Geologic Energy Management Division or CalGEM, with a revised mission that includes protecting public health and safety, environmental quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“This week’s actions by the governor and his newly overhauled CalGEM at the Resources Agency will help rebuild trust with communities living on the front lines of oil and gas extraction,” said State Senator Henry Stern, who is planning a hearing in January to review the changes being made to the state oil regulatory office. “We are a global leader in clean energy but we are also the third-largest consumer of petroleum in the world. If we are going to rationalize these two realities, it is precisely this kind of cautious, evidence-based decision-making we need.”

Fonzo said CRC does not expect the governor’s recent action “to have a significant effect on . . . production, plans or reserves. CRC is not dependent on any single field, drive mechanism or completion method.” Fonzo, responding via email to the VCReporter, said the oil fields where CRC conducts “steamfloods . . . do not require high-pressure cyclic steam injection,” which is the process referenced by Newsom’s Nov. 19 initiatives.

Fonzo also pointed to the small number of wells that require “well stimulation” such as fracking. “Over the past several years, less than 10 percent of CRC’s wells were completed using well stimulation” statewide and she said the company is currently operating eight rigs that are drilling new wells, “none of which will require well stimulation.”

Link to interactive map to view mineral rights areas affected by new management plan:

https://forestwatch.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=96d9c40f4bdb48c880d19fb8d1229bc7