by Daphne Khalida Kilea

dkkilea@aol.com

Opening

Now open/opening soon at The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard… It’s Boba Time, a Boba shop which has a unique menu compared to others. It offers a variety of flavors and several different categories that include shaved ice, acai bowls, fresh juices, and more. … Jump ’N Jammin!, a multi-level, interactive playground for kids of all ages. … Silverlake Ramen offers ramen with traditional ingredients. …Texas de Brazil blends the traditions of Brazilian cuisine with Texas hospitality. It offers flame-grilled beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage, salad and a range of seasonal chef-crafted items. … Vans retail store will offer the iconic brand’s surfing and skateboarding-inspired shoes and casualwear. … Bowlero will open in late 2020. The over 32,000-square-foot bowling venue will feature signature black-light bowling lanes, lane-side lounge seating, hi-definition video walls, a giant arcade and expansive menu that includes upscale food and beverage offerings. … F45, a global fitness training community, will open in early 2020 at 1150 Callens Road, Suite A, in Ventura. The studio will be owned and operated by Curt and Barb Dowell and offer innovative, high intensity group workouts.

F45 Training merges functional, circuit and HIIT training into on 45 minute working; workout programs offer a continuously evolving fitness program aimed to keep members engaged with fresh content and drive maximum individual results while helping achieve personal fitness goals. … Great Buildz launched its services in Ventura County. The white glove concierge service matches clients with the most vetted Los Angeles and Ventura County general contractors fit for their specific project within 24 hours. Paul Dashevsky and Jon Grispul cofounded the free service which connects homeowners with thoroughly vetted general contractors for remodeling projects ranging from kitchen, backyard and bathroom jobs to full home plans. … MidiCi Wood Fired Pizza will host its grand opening Dec. 7-8 (11a.m-10p.m.) at 518 E. Main St. in Ventura. The franchise offers artisan pizza and other Italian cuisine favorites with fresh, natural, organic, non-GMO ingredients.

Expanding

Fermented Sciences Inc., the maker of Flying Embers hard kombucha, has raised $25 million which will enable the company to expand nationally while innovating to create additional “better for you” alcohol beverage options. Over 70 distributors across 30 states have signed on for distribution deals with the company, firmly establishing the brand across all channels of trade with national and regional retailers.

Moving up

Lynn Jeffers, M.D., was named 2019-20 president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Jeffers, a board-certified plastic surgeon, is the chief medical officer, medical director of the Integrated Breast Center (IBC) at St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital. She was selected from a group of board-certified plastic surgeons that demonstrate an ongoing commitment to providing advanced quality care. The physician joined St. John’s in 2003; her expertise and passion led her to initiate the IBC. … Susana Lopez-Garcia is the new executive director for Community Action of Ventura County (CAVC). Lopez-Garcia has been with CAVC for nearly five years and has served in various programmatic roles prior to becoming part of the senior leadership team. Prior to CAVC, she worked with Children of the Night and Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. She currently serves as CAVC’s manager of community services and will begin her duties as executive director in Jan. 2020.

Moving on

Thousand Oaks Police Chief Commander Tim Hagel will retire from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) in Jan. 2020. Hagel has worked for VCSO since 1988 and has served as chief for the past six years. During his tenure, Thousand Oaks has been consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the nation and his commitment to the “Safe Passages” initiative is amongst his most notable achievements; the program works proactively to eliminate gang-related crime by stopping gang recruitment among at-risk youth. His final year of service has been underscored by his intimate work with the Borderline victims’ families and survivors, including the widow of his former partner, Sergeant Ron Helus. … Jill Lederer will retire on Jan. 5, 2020, exactly 11 years since she began her duties as the president/CEO of the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce. Under Lederer’s leadership, the chamber added the city of Agoura Hills to its contract cities, formed the award-winning Conejo Valley Tourism Improvement District and twice received the elite 5-Star accreditation rating from the accreditation arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and also received 11 consecutive President’s Circle Awards from Cal Chamber.

Education

Sabith Khan was named as the new director for California Lutheran University’s (CLU) Master of Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) program. Khan joined CLU in 2007 as an assistant professor and as MPPA director, he oversees efforts to prepare students to address issues ranging from labor relations and budgeting to immigration policy as managers for private, public and nonprofit organizations. Khan designed an innovative new graduate course called Governance, Business and Technology and is planning to introduce new specializations in the MPPA program in nonprofit management, tech policy, and state and local government. … CLU provost Leanne Neilson was honored by the Council of Independent Colleges for her academic leadership. Neilson received the 2019 Chief Academic Officer Award which honors annually those who have made exemplary contributions to enhancing the role and work of chief academic officers at the nation’s private colleges. …

Moorpark College was recognized by Excelencia in Education for improving Latino and low-income student success rates in STEM fields. The community college received the 2019 Examples in Excelencia award for its partnership with California State University, Northridge, Glendale Community College, College of the Canyons and Los Angeles Pierce College wherein the goals are to improve the students’ transfer and graduate rates in the fields of engineering and computer science. … Moorpark College and Ventura College were named by the Aspen Institute as one of 150 community colleges nationwide and two of 19 in California eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. Eligibility is based on strong student outcomes including learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity. The 150 community colleges were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.