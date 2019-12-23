PICTURED: The Canyon welcomes Los Lobos with Ray Jaurique and the Uptown Brothers and The Holy Broken on Friday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. Photo by Piero F. Giunti

★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. Support Local Music!

Monday, 12/23

Open Mic

Thirsty Ox: 8:30 p.m. Comedy Quench

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Fratelli’s: King Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/24

CHRISTMAS EVE

Listings may have changed; call venue to confirm

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Oak and Main: 7:30 p.m. with the Beers Brothers

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: 9 p.m. with Carson

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Copper Blues: Big Happy Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

The Shores: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/25

CHRISTMAS DAY

Listings may have changed; call venue to confirm

Live Music

Lookout Bar: Teresa Russel’s Jingle Bell Rock, 1-4 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Gabriel Iglesias, 4 and 8 p.m. ★

Open Mic

Grapes and Hops: Gypsy Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: Game day/night

Thursday, 12/26

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Jim Friery, 4-6 p.m.

The Greek: Kenny Devoe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jorge Marroquinn “DJ Cooch,” 8 p.m.

Oak and Main: Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: All-Star Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m.

DJs

Star Lounge: DJ Terry, 8 p.m.

The Tavern: Get Right DJ, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam, 5-9 p.m.

The Garage: 8 p.m. with Spencer

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Tilted Kilt: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Lookout: Bocce Ball Thursdays with Gary Ballen, 8-11 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, 12/27

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Shawn Jones, 7-10 p.m.

Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell and Stephen Geyer, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Jason Bourne

The Canyon: Los Lobos with Ray Jaurique and the Uptown Brothers and The Holy Broken, 7 p.m. ★

Chinaland: Group One 10 and DJ A-Bomb

The Garage: James Carroll, Cupcake and Cruda, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Morganfield Burnett and Da Blues, 8-11 p.m.

The Greek: Kenny Devoe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.

Keynote: Pull the Trigger

Ric’s: Heathers on Fire, 8:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: Stone Grove, 9 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Anchor and Bear, 7 p.m.

Winchester’s: Acoustic DNA, 7-10 p.m.

The Winery: JB3 Band, 7-10 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Aries Spears, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Greg Wilson and Justin Foster, 8 p.m.; Robert Zapata and friends, 10 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Deer Lodge: DJ Nolskee and friends, 9 p.m.

Oak and Main: Guest DJ

Thirsty Ox: Fuego Friday, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/28

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Café Fiore: Little Alice

The Canyon: Queen Nation with Vitalogy (Queen, Pearl Jam tributes) and Melanie Jay, 7 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: Tex Pistols, 8-11 p.m.

Keynote: What the Funk

Oak and Main: New Doubt (No Doubt tribute), 7 p.m.

Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.

Peirano’s: Rent Party, 6-8 p.m.

The Shores: JLH, 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: Mini Driver Band, 9 p.m.

The Sushi House: Gary Ballen, 1-3:30 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Shawn Jones Trio, 3-5 p.m.

Winchester’s: Masters of the Past, 7-10 p.m.

The Winery: The Jill Martini Soiree, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Aries Spears, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Greg Wilson and Justin Foster, 7 and 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Chinaland: End of Year Bash with DJ J Scratch and DJ Wicked

El Rey (Ventura): 9:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: DJs all day

Open Mic

Harbor Cove Café: Ukelele jam with Gary Ballen and the Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/29

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 3-6 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: The Salty Suites, 4-7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday

La Fonda del Rey: Live music brunch, 11 a.m.

Peirano’s: Medicine Hat, 12-2 p.m.

Star Lounge: New Year’s Eve with Arockalypse Now, 9 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Nathan McEuen, 3-5 p.m.

Winchester’s: Shawn Jones, 5-8 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Aries Spears, 7 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Greg Wilson, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Keynote: NYE with DJ AVG

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

Open Mic

Orozco’s: 5-7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Steve Luke

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: 3 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 5-8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Monday, 12/30

Open Mic

Thirsty Ox: 8:30 p.m. Comedy Quench

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Fratelli’s: King Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/31

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Live Music

Bogie’s: New Year’s Eve celebration, 8 p.m.

Café Fiore: Self Righteous Brothers and DJ Juan

The Canyon: New Year’s Eve Party with Led Zepagain and Deepest Purple (tributes), 7 p.m.

Copa Cubana: New Year’s Eve Party with Brandon Ragan Project, 8 p.m.

Crown Plaza Ventura Beach: New Year’s Eve Party with 80s Invasion, 10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: New Year’s Eve Party with Noble Creatures and Cliff Beach, 8 p.m. ★

The Greek: New Year’s Eve Party with Crosscut, 8 p.m.

GiGi’s: New Year’s Eve Party and karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: East Coast-Style NYE with Fido, 6-9 p.m.

Oak and Main: New Year’s Eve Party with Mandex ★

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

The Shores: Teresa Russell, 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Donavon Frankenreiter and Tom Curren, 8 p.m. ★

Water’s Edge: New Year’s Eve Party with live music, 7 p.m.

Winchester’s: New Year’s Eve Bash with Blues Bullet, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: New Year’s Eve Comedy Bash with Jason Love, Kira Soltanovich and others, 7 p.m. ★

Levity Live Comedy Club: Dinner Show feat. Skip Clark, 7 p.m.; Ross Matthews Presents Bubbly New Year’s Countdown, 10 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: New Year’s Eve with Pete George and Ron Morey: East Coast Countdown, 7 p.m.; West Coast Countdown; 10 p.m.

DJs

The Garage: New Year’s Eve Speakeasy with DJ, 8 p.m.

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Oak and Main: 7:30 p.m. with the Beers Brothers

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: 9 p.m. with Carson

The Winery: 5:30-8:30 p.m. with Joelle

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Copper Blues: Big Happy Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

The Shores: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, 1/1/2020

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Live Music

Hong Kong Inn: The Get Down Jam, 9:30 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s: Hump Day Jam hosted by Sleeveless Joe, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Gypsy Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Thirsty Ox: Game day/night