Pictured: Students from Isbell Middle School in Santa Paula explore a beach during a school field trip. Submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

A new year-long program will allow students at Isbell Middle School in Santa Paula to explore the watersheds of Ventura County and visit the Santa Rosa Island Research Station.

“This is about cultivating the next generation of environmental scientists,” said Russ Bradley, director of the Santa Rosa Island Research Station. “We will introduce these middle school students to environmental education with trips from the upper watershed down to the ocean.”

A $59,034 grant was awarded to fund the program, called “Crossing the Channel,” which was co-authored by Bradley and Isbell teachers Chris Rini and Cynthia Martin. The grant is funded through the California Bay Watershed Education and Training program of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Bradley said that for many Isbell students, these field trips may be their first time to the beach or to the Channel Islands. In addition, students from California State University, Channel Islands, will be mentoring the middle schoolers, which may help spark an interest in attending college and studying environmental science.

“Every kid should have these opportunities and bring those messages back to their community,” said Bradley.