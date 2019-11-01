Pictured: Maria Fire, from Telegraph Road, facing South Mountain. 1:30 p.m., Nov. 1, 2019. Photo by Kimberly Rivers

Ongoing updates related to the Maria Fire | Santa Paula, Somis

Most recent update will be at the top of the page. Photo gallery at bottom of page.

Para obtener información actualizada sobre las ordenes de evacuación del #IncendioMaria, visite http://vcemergency.com.

Update entering night shift – Some evacuations lifted, crews watchful

10:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1,

Following a 6 p.m. press conference HERE is the update with evacuations lifted on the southeast heal of the fire perimeter.

Fire fighters overcome wind change this afternoon

3:19 p.m., Nov. 1, 2019

In the face of a change in wind direction continuous air drops were needed to push back hard against the Santa Paula fire line this afternoon. Acreage is reported at 9,026, a small increase due to the fire pushing the perimeter out in Somis and Santa Paula. Here is a photo gallery of some of the activity this afternoon:

Smoke in the air obscures the fixed wing large air tanker as it drops fire retardant on Santa Paula branch of Maria Fire along the Santa Clara River. Nov. 1, approximately 1:30 p.m. Row crops being irrigated in the foreground.

8000 people evacuated, 2300 structures threatened

1:35 p.m., Nov. 1

At a press conference at noon Ventura County Fire Department officials announced an expanding evacuation area in Santa Paula: North boundary Highway 126, West boundary is East of Camp Anula Ave., East boundary is South 12th Street/South Mountain Road, South boundary, Santa Clara River.

The fire is at zero containment. A red flag warning has been extended through 6 p.m. Friday, wind is currently gusting. The Ventura County Air pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert related to unhealthy smoke and ash in the air. N95 masks protect against particulates related to wildfire smoke.

An incident command team from CalFire is coming in to provide more resources. Expected arrival at 6 p.m. today.

Air drops have been focused along the Santa Clara River south of highway 126.

At least two homes have burned, and horse barn burned today.

Ventura County Public health is distributing N95 masks at the following locations:

Camarillo Community Center

1605 Burnley St.

Camarillo, CA 93010

Camarillo Health Care District

3639 Las Posas Rd.

Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office – Camarillo

555 Airport Way Suite E

Camarillo, CA 93010

Channel Islands Harbor Patrol

3900 Pelican Way

Oxnard, CA 93035

Public Health – North Oxnard

2240 East Gonzales Rd.

Oxnard, CA 93036

Public Health – South Oxnard

2500 South C Street

Oxnard, CA 93033

Ventura County Public Health

3147 Loma Vista Rd.

Ventura, CA 93003

Ventura Police and Fire

1425 Dowell Dr.

Ventura, CA 93003

Santa Paula Hospital

N. 10th St.

Santa Paula, CA 93061

Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office – Santa Paula

815 E. Santa Barbara St.

Santa Paula, CA 93060

City of Ventura is also providing masks at the following location:

– Public Health at 3147 Loma Vista until 5 pm and closed from 1-2 pm

– Police/Fire, 1425 Dowell Dr until 5:30 pm

-Senior Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave until 3 pm

-Foster Library, 651 E. Main Street until 5 pm today, Saturday 10-7 pm and Sunday 1 pm-5 pm.

Palm trees burning near Saticoy Park, outside burn area.

7:41 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1

VCFD dispatch reported palm trees on fire near Saticoy Park on Aster Street and fire officials responded that location is outside the designated burn area so no crews are in vicinity. Additional supporting being called in.

Additional spot fires being reported in vicinity. (Engines are still being designated to Easy Fire)

Additional air tankers en route.

Communities at risk: The cities of Camarillo, Somis, Santa Paula, East Ventura.

8,060 acres, crews assessing in daylight

7:27 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

The fire has reached over 8,000 acres and over night two structures were burned in the Somis area. Winds have subsided and crews are assessing the fire sides to determine plans in the daylight.

Drone causes grounding of air support

10:34 p.m., Oct. 31

An unauthorized drone was seen by fire fighters flying at about 3000 feet above “the towers.” Air support for fire fighting had to be grounded for safety reasons. Law enforcement called in to locate drone pilot.

Watch tower captures ignition of Maria Fire at 6:16 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019

Watch on YOUTUBE HERE.

Oil infrastructure “putting up a lot of heat”

9:46 p.m., Oct. 31

VCFD states oil infrastructure is “significantly impacted” and fire is now making a “push in the Santa Paula side.” Fires in the oil field are “putting up a lot of heat.”

Fire is pushing north and northwest.

4000 acres – “High level resources” to be directed to orchards

9:24 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019

VCFD Command has directed all “branches” to direct “high level resources” to protect mature avocado orchards because they “yield high volume of money.” (timestamp 9:24 p.m., VCFD radio broadcast)

9:30 p.m. – discussion about oil field infrastructure at risk.

Plans in place for daylight tomorrow. Oil field contact for access tomorrow.

9:00 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019

County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has contacted representatives with the oil fields in order to access oil fields tomorrow. VCFD officials said they need to get to the fields and “all the well heads.”

A shelter in support of #MariaFire is open at the Camarillo Community Center. For more information visit http://vcemergency.com

VCFD are responding to information provided of a shed (address redacted) with excessive amounts of ammunition. Could be issue if impacted by fire.

Ventura County Animal Services has activated Animal Shelters in support of the #MariaFire Small animals accepted at Animal Services Camarillo Shelter Large animals accepted at Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Avocado and citrus orchards impacted

8:25 p.m., Oct. 31

VCFD notifying VC Agriculture Commissioners office that avocado and citrus orchards will be impacted by the fire.

Somis and Camarillo threatened

8:05 p.m., Oct. 31

Fire at 750 acres. Somis and Camarillo are threatened. County communication towers on S. Mountain are out due to fire. Agricultural Commissioner and oil field officials are being notified.

Mandatory Evacuations www.vcemergency.com

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Evacuation area:

South of Highway 126, north of Los Angeles Avenue, East of Vineyard, West of Balcom.

300 acres.

Five helicopters will be active for combating fire tonight

7:25 p.m., Oct. 31.

Brush Fire, South Mountain in Santa Paula

7:15 p.m., Oct. 31

Quickly expanding brush fire on Santa Maria St. in Santa Paula near South Mountain.

Precautionary evacuations near Balcom Canyon and 12th Street, Santa Paula.

Maria Fire mandatory evacuation. Price Street in Somis, off Highway 118. Facing east. Photo by Victor Cruz. Maria Fire from Vons parking lot in Santa Paula. Photo by David Lizard, Santa Paula resident. On Aggen Road, Somis looking east at Maria Fire, Photo by Victor Cruz. Maria Fire, just before 8:00 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019. At the 12th Street Bridge in Santa Paula. Photo by Ron Merkord. Maria Fire from Sulphur Mountain Road trail (facing south). Photo by Shannon Penrith. 10:00 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019. DC-9 air tanker over Bardsdale a little after 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 en route to Maria Fire perimeters. Photo by Ron Merkord. Santa Paula Airport, 11 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31. Maria Fire. Photo by Kelly Kroon.