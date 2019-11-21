FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO.20191022- 10019507-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CONCRETE GUYS, 671 Livingston Ave., Ventura, CA 03003, Ventura County, Jason Mabry, 671 Livingston Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Mabry, Jason Mabry. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19, 11/7/19, 11/14/19 and 11/21/19./25290

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191030-10020076-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANAHATA SOAP WORKS, 4642 Student St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Wendy Steiger, 4642 Student St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/20/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Wendy Steiger, Wendy Steiger. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/7/19, 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25662



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191031-10020119-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OZEKI NOODLE RESTAURANT, 349 E. Esplanade Dr., #2C, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Eun Sook Jeong, 2601 Wagon Wheel Road, #145, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eun Sook Jeong, Eun Sook Jeong. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 31, 2019./ PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/7/19, 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25664



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191022-10019524-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: AMAZING DOLLAR PLUS LLC, 1275 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, AMAZING DOLLAR PLUS LLC, 758 Via Miguel, Santa Barbara, CA 93111. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 7/1/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ AMAZING DOLLAR PLUS LLC, Margarita Jimenez M., Margarita Jimenez M., Manager. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/7/19, 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25665



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191028-10019870-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AALBERS & ASSOCIATES, 2362 N Oxnard Blvd #201, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Glen L. Aalbers, 5540 West 5th St #134, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/25/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Glen L. Aalbers, Glen L. Aalbers. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 28, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/7/19, 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25667



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191024-10019767-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CHAPPELL ARCHITECTURE, 175 S Ventura Ave., Suite 104A, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Dylan Chappell Architects Inc., 175 S Ventura Ave., Suite 104A, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 6/1/19. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Dylan Chappell Architects Inc., Dylan Chappell, Dylan Chappell, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/7/19, 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25628



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191025-10019799-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LAGOM BY GIU, 5385 Cochran Street, Apt. #8, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Adriano Paulo, 5385 Cochran Street, Apt. #8, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/25/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Adriano Paulo, Adriano Paulo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/7/19, 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25642



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191028-10019900-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOP REALTY, 348 Castleton St., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Steve Suh, 348 Castleton St., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steve Suh, Steve Suh. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 28, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/7/19, 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25643



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191104-10020221-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OCEANIC, I-26 3850 S Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Ian Yun Kee Chang, I-26 3850 S Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ian Yun Kee Chang, Ian Yun Kee Chang. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/7/19, 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25681

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191028-10019846-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GALAXY TRADING WAREHOUSE, 3503 Arundell Cir Unit 103C, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Raul Romo Atilano, 250 E Telegraph Rd Spc 172, Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Raul Romo Atilano, Raul Romo Atilano. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 28, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25863

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191108-10020636-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KMC WOODWORKS, 935 Peninsula, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Kevin Cosart, 935 Peninsula St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kevin Cosart, Kevin Cosart. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25864



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO.20191108-10020570-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHIPWRIGHT FABRICATION BSB, 160 Evans Ave #8, Summerland, CA 93067, Santa Barbara County, Brent Sheldon Binkley, 160 Evans Ave #8, Summerland, CA 93067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brent Sheldon Binkley, Brent Sheldon Binkley. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25865



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191024-10019739-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) EL COMAL, 2) EL COMAL TAQUERIA, 3) EL COMAL RESTAURANTS, 95 W Warner St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Felix Geovanni Pineda, 95 W Warner St., Ventura, CA 93001, Jose Antonio Novoa Estrada, 95 W Warner St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Felix Geovanni Pineda, Felix Geovanni Pineda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25866



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191106-10020409-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HOME PRIDE CARPET CLEANING, 4160 Market St. #10, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Carolyn Lea Berg, 780 Lemon Grove Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Jeffrey Allan Berg, 780 Lemon Grove Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/21/05. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carolyn Lea Berg, Carolyn Lea Berg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 6, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25867



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191030-10020063-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SPORT CLIPS CA 751, 715 Wendy Dr., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad, CA 92009. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on July 1, 2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SCJM2, LLC, Robin Chamberlain, Robin Chamberlain, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25868



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191030-10020067-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SPORT CLIPS CA 752, 391 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad, CA 92009. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on July 1, 2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SCJM2, LLC, Robin Chamberlain, Robin Chamberlain, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25869



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191030-10020069-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SPORT CLIPS CA 753, 2975 Cochran St., Suite C, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad, CA 92009. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on July 1, 2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SCJM2, LLC, Robin Chamberlain, Robin Chamberlain, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25870

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191108-10020601-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: LEGACY EXTERMINATORS, INC., 1241 Fuchsia St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, LEGACY EXTERMINATORS, INC., 1241 Fuchsia St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11/8/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ LEGACY EXTERMINATORS, INC., Joshua M.V. Bombara, Joshua M.V. Bombara, C.E.O. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25871

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191113-10020821-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JASON YOUNG, THE WINDOW GUY, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, California, Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Bree B. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, 148 Estates Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Assoc. other than a Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019, Jason P. Young, Trustee of the J & B Young Family Trust dated November 5, 2019. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26135

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191114-10020902-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LAVISH NAILS & SPA, 724 N. Moorpard Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, CA, THANH HA THI NGUYEN, 724 N. Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: NOV 16, 2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ THANH HA THI NGUYEN, THANH HA THI NGUYEN. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 14, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26061

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191107-10020549-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LITTLE MAY FILM, 2) DELICATE BALANCE FILMS, 206 Bainbridge Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, PERFECT TIMING PRODUCTIONS INC., 206 Bainbridge Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11/7/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PERFECT TIMING PRODUCTIONS INC., Danielle Bisutti, Danielle Bisutti, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 7, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26077

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191108-10020647-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) JAWBONE, 2) WWW.JAWBONETACTICAL. COM, 4130 Angela St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 843330768/ CA, AMERICAN METAL PRECISION INC, 4130 Angela St., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11-8-2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ AMERICAN METAL PRECISION INC, Kevin Schroeder, Kevin Schroeder, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26079

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191112-10020734-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: IMMIGRANT SON CAFFE, 543 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 4277990 CA, GIOPASTA, INC, 543 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ GIOPASTA, INC, Alessandro Tromba, Alessandro Tromba, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26081

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191105-10020337-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAN “U” IMAGINE, 2823 Seahorse Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Lisa Lyn Carrera, 2823 Seahorse Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/11/2007. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lisa Lyn Carrera, Lisa Lyn Carrera. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26083

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191113-10020793-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) TLG WEALTH INSURANCE SERVICES, 2) THE LYND GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, 3) THE LYND GROUP, 4) TLG TAX, 5) TLG LEGAL DOCUMENTS, 6) THE LYND GROUP FINANCIAL SERVICES, 801 S. Victoria Avenue, Suite #105, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, THE LYND GROUP ADVISORS LLC, 801 S. Victoria Avenue, Suite #105, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 1. 11/13/2019; 2. 11/13/2019; 3. N/A; 4. N/A; 5. N/A; 6. N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ THE LYND GROUP ADVISORS LLC, Michael Mansfield, Michael Mansfield, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26101

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 072187

HEARING DATE: 01/22/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Brody Bruce Asher Gordon, a child. To: Heidi Malmquist, Jed Malmquist, Larry Diaz, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Brody Bruce Asher Gordon, Date of Birth: 07/22/2019, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Jed Malmquist, Larry Diaz, Mother’s name: Heidi Malmquist. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 01/22/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 01/22/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirtyday continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 10/23/2019 by: Veronica Perez Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 10/31, 11/7, 11/14, 11/21/19 CNS-3308174#/25269

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00535003-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed OCT 21 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DIANA RAY GOODMAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DIANA RAY GOODMAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DIANA RAY GOODMAN to DIANA RAY-GOODMAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 12/12/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: OCT 21 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19, 11/7/19, 11/14/19 and 11/21/19./25275

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00535167-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed OCT 25 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SARA BRUNS BUNN AKA SARA BUNN ROOT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SARA BRUNS BUNN AKA SARA BUNN ROOT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SARA BRUNS BUNN AKA SARA BUNN ROOT to SARA KATHRYN ROOT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 12/6/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: OCT 25 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19, 11/7/19, 11/14/19 and 11/21/19./25297

APN: 071-0-280-205 TS No: CA05000339-19-1 TO No: 190821951-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 19, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 1, 2016 as Instrument No. 20161101-00161128-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by ARLENE P DELY, A SINGLE WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for JMJ FINANCIAL GROUP as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 285 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE #24, VENTURA, CA 93001 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $267,357.55 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659- 7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000339-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/25/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000339-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660- 4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www. insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659- 7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 65950, Pub Dates: 11/07/2019, 11/14/2019, 11/21/2019,VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER/25437

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that Channel Islands Self Storage intends to sell the personal property Described below to enforce a lien on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Channel Islands Self Storage will Sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding ending on November 22nd, 2019 at 12.00pm. The said property has been stored and is located at Channel Island Self Storage, 900 E Port Hueneme Rd, Port Hueneme CA 93041. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids.

Glenn Corning: Wooden chest, 35+ boxes, 30+ pairs of jeans, 5+ shelving, one trunk and 3+ piano dollies.

Paul Gregoire: Propane tank, Brass boat parts, Mattress, Boat parts and rope.

Miguel Mares: Refrigerator, Various furniture, Speakers, Artwork, Weights, Various electronics, Toys, Kitchenware and 10+ boxes.

Jaime Servin: 3 bikes, Washer and dryer, painting equipment, 5+ luggage, Christmas decor, 4 tires and rims, Sports equipment and fan.

Ray Allen: Side by side refrigerator, 80+ boxes, 9 metal cabinets, 5+ luggage, 2 file cabinets and 7 shelving units.

Kimberly Cooper: Beads, Tools, Crafting material, Jewelry materials, 5+ storage tubs and 5+ boxes unknown.

Evon Soto: unknown, Skateboard, Ironing board, 2 boxes of unknown, 5 storage tubs, Various electronics and a baseball glove.

Dated 10/31/2019. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488- 3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733, Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone (480)397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19 and 11/21/19./25860

A.P.N.: 108-0-150-385 T.S. No.: 2019-1855 Order No.1318459CAD Loan No. 800206 NOTICE OF UNIFIED TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/2/2018 AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 10/2/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/12/2019, 11:00 AM, S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 10/16/2018, as Document No. 20181016-00117239-0, Book XX, Page XX, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura, California, executed by JAFAETH SARAHI GOMEZ, TRUSTEE OF THE JSG TRUST, as Trustor, COMMUNITY WEST BANK, as Beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). AT: THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICOTRIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California, describing the land therein: (Exhibit A) LEGAL DESCRIPTION Parcel 1: Parcel D, of record of survey, in the County of Ventura, State of California, as shown on the record of survey, filed in Book 44, Page 80 of record of Survey Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County Parcel 2: An easement for a private road forty (40) feet in width across a portion of Tract 59, Rancho Las Posas, in the County of Ventura, State of California, according to the Map thereof recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of said County in Book 3, Page 22 of Maps, the center line of which is described as follows: Beginning at a point on the Northerly line of said Tract 59 distant South 64 Degrees 01 Minutes 15 Seconds West, 104.91 feet along said Northerly line from a 2 inch capped iron pipe set at the corner common to Tract 59, 60 and 61 and designated as “B-4” on the recorded Map of said Rancho Las Posas; thence from said point of beginning South 12 degrees 18 minutes East 220.03 feet to a point in the center line of Bradley Road; from which point a 3/4 inch iron pipe monument designated as station 13 on the Map entitled “Map of Bradley Road in Rancho Las Posas, Ventura County, California” May 7, 1918 (RD. BK 5-9) records of Ventura County, bears South 47 degrees 14 minutes 50 seconds West. 36.63 feet The side lines of the above described easement to be prolonged or shortened to begin on the Northerly line of said Tract 59 and to terminate on the center line of said Bradley Road Parcel 3: An easement for private road purposes over the following described land: All those certain strips of land designated “proposed 60 feet wide easement for ingress, egress and public utilities”, on Parcel Map No 3361, in the County of Ventura, State of California, as shown on Parcel Map filed in Book 33, Pages 1 through 12, inclusive, of Parcel Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County A.P.N.: 108-0-150-385 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6909 SOLANO VERDE DRIVE, SOMIS, CA 93066. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the trustee within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warrant, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust to-wit: $2,823,787.58 estimated. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure prior to sale. Beneficiary hereby elects to conduct a unified foreclosure sale pursuant to the provisions of California Commercial Code section 9604 et seq., and to include in the non judicial foreclosure of the real property interest described in the Security Agreement dated 10/2/2019, between the original trustor and the original beneficiary, as it may have been amended from time to time, and pursuant to any other instruments between the trustor and beneficiary referencing a security interest in personal property. Beneficiary reserves its right to evoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, as Beneficiary’s sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the Trustee’s Sale to be conducted pursuant to the Deed of Trust and this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. See the Deed of Trust, if applicable. The personal property which was given as security for trustor’s obligation is described as: ALL FARM PRODUCTS, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ALL (1) CROPS GROWN, GROWING OR TO BE GROWN, INCLUDING CROPS PRODUCED ON TREES, VINES AND BUSHES, AND AQUA CULTURAL GOODS PRODUCED IN AQUA CULTURAL I OPERATIONS, (2) LIVESTOCK, BORN OR UNBORN, (3) SUPPLIES USED OR PRODUCED IN FARMING OPERATIONS, AND (4) PRODUCTS OF CROPS OR LIVESTOCK IN UNMANUFACTURED STATES. ALL EQUIPMENT, ACCESSIONS, FIXTURES, AND GENERAL INTANGIBLES (INCLUDING PAYMENT INTANGIBLES AND SOFTWARE); INSTRUMENTS (INCLUDING PROMISSORY NOTES), DOCUMENTS, DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL ATTACHMENTS, ACCESSORIES, TOOLS, PARTS, SUPPLIES, INCREASES, AND ALL ADDITIONS TO, REPLACEMENTS OF AND SUBSTITUTIONS FOR ANY OF THE PROPERTY AND GOODS, ANY INSURANCE REFUNDS ON ANY OF THE FOREGOING PROPERTY AND GOODS; TOGETHER WITH ALL PRODUCTS AND PROCEEDS OF ANY OF THE PROPERTY OR GOODS. ALL RECORDS AND DATA RELATING TO ANY OF THE PROPERTY AND GOODS, IN WHATEVER FORM, AND ALL EQUIPMENT AND SOFTWARE NECESSARY TO UTILIZE, CREATE, MAINTAIN, AND PROCESS ANY SUCH RECORDS AND DATA ON ELECTRONIC MEDIA. ALL GROUND WATER ON, UNDER, PUMPED FROM OR OTHERWISE AVAILABLE TO THE PROPERTY. THE RIGHTS TO REMOVE OR EXTRACT ANY SUCH GROUND WATER INCLUDING ANY PERMITS, RIGHTS OR LICENSE GRANTED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY OR AGENCY AND ANY RIGHTS GRANTED OR CREATED BY ANY EASEMENT, COVENANT, AGREEMENT OR CONTRACT WITH ANY PERSON OR ENTITY. ANY RIGHTS TO WHICH THE PROPERTY IS ENTITLED WITH RESPECT TO SURFACE WATER, WHETHER SUCH RIGHT IS APPROPRIATIVE, RIPARIAN, PRESCRIPTIVE OR OTHERWISE AND WHETHER OR NOT PURSUANT TO PERMIT OR OTHER GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORIZATION OR THE RIGHT TO STORE ANY SUCH WATER. ANY SHARES OR ANY RIGHTS UNDER SUCH SHARES OF ANY PRIVATE WATER COMPANY, MUTUAL WATER COMPANY, OR OTHER NONGOVERNMENTAL ENTITY PURSUANT TO WHICH DEBTOR OF THE PROPERTY MAY RECEIVE WATER. ALL RIGHT PURSUANT TO ANY CONTRACTS FOR PUMPING WATER TO THE PROPERTY OR FOR THE SHARING OF THE USE OR MAINTENANCE OF PUMPS, PUMPING PLANTS OR SIMILAR FACILITIES FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE PROPERTY. ALL REAL PROPERTY, THE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY, AND ANY RENT GENERATED FROM REAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING BUT LIMITED TO THE REAL PROPERTY IDENTIFIED WITH THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT ‘A’ ATTACHED HERETO. No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property, which shall be sold “as is” “where is”. The beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2019- 1855. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/7/2019. S.B.S Trust Deed Network, A California Corporation, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. 818-991-4600 By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (11/14, 11/21, 11/27/19| TS#2019-1855 SDI-16668)/25820



TSG No.: 8757080 TS No.: CA1900285555 APN: 187-0- 052-105 Property Address: 1834 ADELAIDE COURT OXNARD, CA 93035 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/10/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/05/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/26/2013, as Instrument No. 20130726-00132285-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: BOBBI MCCLENNY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 187-0-052-105 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1834 ADELAIDE COURT, OXNARD, CA 93035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 275,246.68. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http:// search.nationwideposting.com/ propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285555 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011- F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0363291 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/14/2019, 11/21/2019, 11/27/2019/25716

Ventura County Waterworks

District No. 19

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on December 5, 2019, and afterwards publicly opened, for Coating and Repair – Greentree Reservoirs No. 1 & 2, for Specification No. WW20-01(M), which consists of interior relining, welding repair, and exterior spot recoating of 0.6 million gallon and 1.0 million gallon welded steel potable water tanks (Greentree Reservoirs #1 & #2). The estimated cost of construction is $ 290,000. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://pwa.ventura.org/engineeringservices- department/projects-outto- bid then click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for $15.39 including tax and shipping, non-refundable ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. For Technical Questions concerning bidding documents, Fax 805-677- 8762. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERWORKS DISTRICT NO. 19 and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A, OR C-33 California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. Bidders, contractors and other interested parties can also obtain printed copies of the wage rates pertaining to specific current projects at the Ventura County Surveyor’s public counter.

11/21/19

CNS-3315414#/26018



VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED

PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING

FORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on December 17, 2019 and afterwards publicly opened, for Oak Park Green Streets Urban Retrofit Phase 2, for Specification No. WP19-11, which consists of installation of, 10-modular wetland stormwater treatment devices in various locations of Oak Park, fiberglass low flow diversion troughs within existing catch basins, influent and effluent piping for the treatment devices, parkway drain in one of the locations, minor asphalt paving, concrete curb, sidewalk, gutter and local depression construction. The estimated cost of construction is $ 580,000.00. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at https://www.vcpublicworks.org/esd/ contracting/ then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for $15.39 including tax and shipping, non-refundable ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/ index.htm.

This public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Agency, in addition to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). Please Note: This contract requires an electronic Labor Compliance Monitoring Program. (LCP Tracker) For questions or assistance with regards to using the LCP Tracker Program, or any other Labor questions, please contact the LCP Officer at 805- 654-2086. The limited exemption from prevailing wages pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.5(a) does not apply. Contractors and subcontractors shall keep accurate payroll records in accordance with Labor Code Section 1776. Contractors shall furnish weekly certified payrolls for the workers of the contractor and all subcontractors to the LCP Officer within 7 days following the end of the preceding week through LCP Tracker (See Special Specification (1000-20). NOTE: This requirement is in addition to the State requirement to upload payrolls into the State DIR electronic system, but LCP Tracker has a function to submit payrolls entered into that program to DIR. The successful bidder shall comply with all other requirements of Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the California Labor Code. Bidder and all subcontractors shall hold a valid California Contractor’s License and be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and will be confirmed during bid verification processes. In bidding on the project, it shall be bidder’s responsibility to evaluate the cost of complying with the above referenced LCP oversight and Labor Code requirements. The bidder shall include all costs of this compliance in the contract amount as no additional compensation shall be provided.

Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties requiring current wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects, please refer to the DIR link provided above. Funding for this project h as been provided in full or in part through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board. The contents of this document do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the State Water Resources Control Board, nor does mention of trade names or commercial products constitute endorsement or recommendation for use.

11/21/19

CNS-3314965#/26019

TSG No.: 190985909-CA-MSI TS No.: CA1900285526 APN: 186-0-011-150 Property Address: 2445 EL CAJON OXNARD, CA 93035. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/22/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/12/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/30/2018, as Instrument No. 20180330-00036475-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: LARRY WHITE, AN UNMARRIED MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 186-0-011-150. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2445 EL CAJON, OXNARD, CA 93035. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $559,772.11. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web https://www.hudsonandmarshall. com, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285526 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063. First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-866-539- 4173NPP0363650 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/21/2019, 11/27/2019, 12/05/2019/25994



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

CASE NO. 56-2019-00536077- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed NOV 15 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006-6489, Civil Division. PETITION OF: JAIRUS VIDAL KLEEFISCH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JAIRUS VIDAL KLEEFISCH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JAIRUS VIDAL KLEEFISCH to KOURTNEY KATE VIDAL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 12-30-2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006-6489, Civil Division. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: NOV 15 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/21/19, 11/27/19, 12/5/19 and 12/12/19./26065

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Número del Caso):

56-2019-00530522- CL-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): VICTOR LOPEZ; Does I to 30. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): LAUREN MCCULLOUGH.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIÁS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el Número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): William M. Grewe, Esq., SBN 100824, Rose, Klein & Marias LLP, 877 S. Victoria Avenue, Ste 205, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 642-7101.

DATE: (Fecha): JUL 11 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/14/19, 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./25845

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF: LEON GERE

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00535334-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LEON GERE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JANE M. GERE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JANE M. GERE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/12/19 at 9:00 AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

RAYMOND GAITAN, ESQ. –

SBN 151788

ATTORNEY AT LAW

1855 WEST KATELLA AVENUE, SUITE 365

ORANGE CA 92867

BSC 217686

11/7, 11/14, 11/21/19

CNS-3310866#/25640



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

MASSUD TEJARATCHI

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00533346-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MASSUD TEJARATCHI. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by SUSAN K. NAGY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that SUSAN K. NAGY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/12/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

JUSTIN M. ALVAREZ –

SBN 223472

JOSEPH E. MEISSNER –

SBN 313199

THE ALVAREZ FIRM

760 PASEO CAMARILLO, SUITE 315

CAMARILLO CA 93010

11/7, 11/14, 11/21/19

CNS-3310413#/25639

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

WARWICK LEWIS

ROSE

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00535581-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of WARWICK LEWIS ROSE.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JOEL DANIEL ROSE AND JOSHUA SIMON ROSE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JOEL DANIEL ROSE AND JOSHUA SIMON ROSE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/18/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

SIBYLLE GREBE –

SBN 141553

LORENZO C. STOLLER –

SBN 291581

CONOVER & GREBE, LLP

3424 W CARSON STREET,

SUITE 320

TORRANCE CA 90503

11/14, 11/21, 11/27/19

CNS-3312135#/25835

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

HOLLY BETH YORK

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00535667-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Holly Beth York

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by Steven M. York in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that Steven M. York be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with full authority . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held on 12/18/2019 at 9:00 am in Dept. J-6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE OXNARD CA 93036 JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a formal Request for Special Notice (DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Steven G. Grossmann, Esq.,

SBN 162044

Law Offices of Steven G. Grossmann

455 East Thousand Oaks Blvd.,

Suite 101

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Telephone: (805) 497-8311

11/14, 11/21, 11/27/19

CNS-3312404#/25837

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

COLLEEN A. ELWY

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00535530-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of COLLEEN A. ELWY.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by KAYLA ELWY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that KAYLA ELWY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/12/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

MARIA N. JONSSON, ESQ. –

SBN 282624,

OF COUNSEL KAIDEN ELDER

LAW GROUP, P.C.

27240 TURNBERRY LANE,

STE 200

VALENCIA CA 91355

11/14, 11/21, 11/27/19

CNS-3311567#/25843

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

DAVID J. ANDERSON,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-

00535630-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: DAVID J. ANDERSON.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOHN C. ANDERSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JOHN C. ANDERSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/18/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Michael S. Shuttleworth. SBN: 197683, Shuttleworth Law Offices, One California Street, Auburn, CA 95603, (530) 823-7499. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25840

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JACQUELINE A.

STONE,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00535752-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JACQUELINE A. STONE.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: EVAN BRYAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: EVAN BRYAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: December 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mark A. Lester, Esq., SBN: 96521, Jones, Lester, Schuck, Becker & Dehesa, LLP, 771 E. Daily Drive, Suite 230, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 604-2655. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25844

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

DAVID J. ANDERSON,

DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2019-00535630- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: DAVID J. ANDERSON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: JOHN C. ANDERSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: JOHN C. ANDERSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/18/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Michael S. Shuttleworth. SBN: 197683, Shuttleworth Law Offices, One California Street, Auburn, CA 95603, (530) 823-7499. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25840



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JACQUELINE A. STONE,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00535752- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JACQUELINE A. STONE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: EVAN BRYAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: EVAN BRYAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: December 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mark A. Lester, Esq., SBN: 96521, Jones, Lester, Schuck, Becker & Dehesa, LLP, 771 E. Daily Drive, Suite 230, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 604- 2655. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/14/19, 11/21/19 and 11/27/19./25844



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

DELLA BALADES BRAVO,

DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2019-00535256-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of DELLA BALADES BRAVO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: DAVID BRAVO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: DAVID BRAVO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: DEC 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Thomas E. Olson, (SBN 82569), Benton, Orr, Duval & Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 648-5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26062



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

SALVADOR BRAVO,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00535252- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of SALVADOR BRAVO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: DAVID BRAVO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: DAVID BRAVO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: DEC 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Thomas E. Olson, (SBN 82569), Benton, Orr, Duval & Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 648-5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26063



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

DIANA RENEE PINTOR

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00535873-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DIANA RENEE PINTOR. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JULIA MARGARET PEDERSEN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JULIA MARGARET PEDERSEN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/09/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. In Pro Per Petitioner JULIA MARGARET PEDERSEN 2131 ELIZABETH DRIVE VENTURA CA 93003

11/21, 11/27, 12/5/19

CNS-3315465#/26020



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

EDWARD CARREIRO SILVA,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00535880-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of EDWARD CARREIRO SILVA. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: OMBERTO SILVA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: OMBERTO SILVA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Natalie E. Jay, (State Bar# 314463), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659- 6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26021



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JONNA SARAFIAN,

DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2019-00535951- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JONNA SARAFIAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: KENDAL D. SARAFIAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: KENDAL D. SARAFIAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: JAN 09, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Jonathon Cherne, (SBN 281548), Cherne Law PC, 5776 D Lindero Canyon Rd #257, Westlake Village, CA 91362, (818) 851-1305. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26084



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

RICHARD FRALEY JR.,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00535129- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of RICHARD FRALEY JR. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Petitioner LAURA FRALEY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: LAURA FRALEY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/11/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Todd Mannis, Esq., (SBN 149271), Grennier Law, 5700 Ralston Street, Suite 202, Ventura, California 93003, (805) 650-1624. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26086



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JUANA VIRAMONTES,

DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2019-00535799- PR-TR-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JUANA VIRAMONTES. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Petitioner REMBERTO VIRAMONTES, JR. in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: REMBERTO VIRAMONTES, JR. be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex / Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., (SBN 86217), Edsall Law, A Professional Coporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484- 9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura 11/21/19, 11/27/19 and 12/5/19./26098