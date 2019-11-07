Pictured: TO HONOR AMERICA, A VETERANS DAY CONCERT Sunday, Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m. A patriotic concert presented by the Ventura County Concert Band led by Dr. Julie Judd will celebrate the men and women who have served in the armed forces. You’ll enjoy festive marches, sparkling fanfares, including the 1812 Overture, led by guest conductor Dean Immel. Program will include American favorites from Broadway classics to Jazz standards. FREE. Ventura High School Auditorium, 5200 Valentine Road, Ventura.

THURSDAY

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LUNCHEON 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce for speaker Mark Schniepp Ph.D., director of the California Economic Forecast. $40-$55. Register: 805-484-4383 www.camarillochamber.org. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Avenue, Camarillo.

HEALING GARDEN DEDICATION CEREMONY 3:15 p.m. A healing garden planted in response to the 2018 Borderline shooting will be formally opened for reflection and remembrance. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Lakeside Pavilion, Conejo Creek North, 1379 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

MUD AND DUST: OUR CLIMATE FUTURE 4 p.m. Jim Danza, Geography and Environmental Science professor at Oxnard College will give an engaging presentation about climate change, and examine impacts globally and locally. Danza’s short film *Alaska is Melting* will be shown. FREE. Oxnard College Performing Arts Building, 4000 South Rose Avenue, Oxnard. www.oxnardcollege.edu

FRIDAY

LABOR LAW UPDATE 8 a.m. A program of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce to help all employers stay up to date on the complexities of labor law, presented by Roy Schneider. $25-$35. Las Posas Country Club, 955 Fairway Drive, Camarillo. www.camarillochamber.org

PANEL ON AGING IN VENTURA COUNTY 10-11:30 a.m. Come learn about the resources available and provide feedback about what resources are needed for seniors. Representatives from Southern California Edison and SoCal Gas will be present to discuss options and support for coping with energy disruptions. Hosted by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging and the Congress of California Seniors. FREE, please RSVP at 805-477-7300. The Orchid Professional Building, 816 Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo.

RED CROSS WOOLSEY FIRE COMMEMORATION 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. An event to honor the volunteers, donors and community partners who contributed to Red Cross’s ability to provide comfort and relief to the victims of the 2018 Woolsey fire. Conrad Hilton Foundation, 30440 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.

THOUSAND OAKS REMEMBERS 6:15 p.m. A community live storytelling event to share support one year after the tragic events at Borderline. Music, choir and dance performances. $15. All proceeds benefit Interface Children and Family Services for their long term recovery efforts related to Borderline, Hill and Woolsey fires. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.thousandoaksremembers.com

MAN ON FIRE 7-9 p.m. A film and forum event. This documentary tells the story of Rev. Charles Moore, a retired preacher who lit himself on fire in opposition to racism in small Texas town. The preacher was a white man. Following the screening Rev. Rick Pearson, pastor of The Garden Church (North Oxnard United Methodist) will guide a discussion. His church built a relationship with a church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015 following the murder of nine people by a white supremacist during a prayer service. FREE. More info at forum.chaliceuu.org, 805-498-9548. Chalice Unitarian Universalist, 3327 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park.

2nd ANNUAL THOMAS FIRE REMEMBRANCE EVENT and CD RELEASE PARTY 7-10 p.m. Local Love at its Best, is a new holiday album to benefit California wildfire survivors. Ventura County based musicians teamed up to reintroduce listeners to unique versions of classic holiday tunes. Live music. FREE to Thomas Fire Survivors. $5-$45. Details online at www.totallylocalvc.com. Channel Islands Lodge #214, 482 E. Santa Clara Street, Ventura.

SATURDAY

NEIGHBORS, PORTRAIT SESSION WITH JOHN RAYMOND MIRELES 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Volunteers from the public are encouraged to come have their portrait taken as part of an ongoing project by photographer John Raymond Mireles. “Neighbors across America” spans all 50 states and so far includes 3000 portraits, which are printed over-sized and put up in communities. Mireles will be taking photos of local residents. FREE. Studio Channel Islands Art Center, 2222 East Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. www.studiochannelislands.org

COMIC-CON 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Put on your best Cosplay for the first ever Comic-Con at the Camarillo Library. This all ages event will celebrate comic books and pop culture with crafts, activities, games and a Comic Creator Panel featuring bestselling author Daniel Handler, better known as Lemony Snicket, the author of *A Series of Unfortunate Events*,. for a full lineup and schedule and to register visit www.camarillolibrary.org Camarillo Library, community room, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

ARTIST TALK 1 p.m. Join Richard Barnett, a marine turned artist following his overseas deployment for a talk highlighting his portrait work. FREE for members of Studio Channel Islands Art Center. $10. 805-383-1368. Blackboard Gallery, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. www.studiochannelislands.org

PSALMS OF CINDER AND SILT 2-4 p.m. A reading of the newly released collection of poems inspired by the fires and mudslides in Ventura County and nearby areas. Part of the Ventura County Poetry Project. Museum of Ventura County, Pavilion, 100 East Main Street, Ventura.

DECADENT DESSERT HARVEST 7-9 p.m. A fundraising event for Step Up, a local nonprofit organization working to help homeless children up to age five. Dance, drink and dine on amazing desserts. Silent auction. $25+. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. www.stepupventura.org

GHOSTS OF OLD VENTURA 7-9 p.m. Come walk and talk with local historian and ghost storyteller, Richard Senate. Downtown Ventura is told to host several restless spirits including a ghostly lady on Oak Street and a robed monk at the Mission along with reported hauntings at hotels and saloons. $6. The tour will start at Bank of Books, 748 East Main Street, Ventura.

SUNDAY

WALKING WITH ANGELS LIVE 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. A workshop with author Keith Leon S. who will explain how to gain direct access to your angels and inner guidance system. $30 suggested donation, no one will be turned away. Center for Spiritual Living Pleasant Valley, 221 East Daily Drive, Camarillo.

FOCUS EARTH All day, starts at 10 a.m. LIVING IN THE FUTURE’S PAST, shown at 4 p.m., is directed by Susan Kucera, produced and narrated by Jeff Bridges. That film headlines this day-long event, an offering of eco-conscious independent films from the Ojai Film Festival. The day includes discussions, seminars and panels about protecting our earth. $12+. Various venues in Ojai. Details and schedule at www.ojaifilmfestival.com

FAMILY ART DAY 12-3 p.m. An empathy building session for the whole family. Come learn about the different expressions of clothing choice. Using recycled and found objects you’ll create rustic dolls and clothing, while reflecting on artist, Simphiwe Ndzube’s work with second-hand clothing. The day will include a clothing drive for gently used items to be distributed to those in need. FREE. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, The Oaks, 350 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks.

BRANCH OUT! 1-4 p.m. An event benefiting the nonprofit organization Food Forward, and its efforts to fight food insecurity in Ventura County. FREE. Beer, hard seltzer and food for sale. Topa Topa Brewing Co., 4880 Colt Street, Ventura. RSVP at www.foodforward.org/ventura-county-branch/

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD 2 p.m. Performed by Areté, a professional vocal ensemble, conducted by Wyant Morton, on stage performing a piece written by Craig Hella Johnson telling the story of Shepard, a gay student who was kidnapped and beaten then later died due to injuries. $20 online. $10 students. FREE under 12. Samuelson Chapel, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. www.aretevocalensemble.org

THE GODFATHER PART II Various times The glorious sequel of the Corleone family saga is back on the big screen. Showing Nov. 10-13, in Ventura, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks. www.fathomevents.com

MONDAY

VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION at CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY 11 a.m. Keynote speaker, Rear Adm., Eugene Fussel will be joined by military color guard and music honoring members of the university community. FREE. Complimentary lunch for first 150 guests. More info glenpena@callutheran.edu Kingsmen Park, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

HONORING OUR VETERANS 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hosted by the Gold Coast Veteran Foundation this event will feature speakers, and presentations honoring local veterans from each branch of the military. FREE. Ventura County Veteran’s Memorial, 6001-6035 Telephone Road, Ventura.

TUESDAY

POPPIES BOOK CLUB 6-8 p.m. Gather at Poppies to discuss and explore “The Art Forger” by B.A. Shapiro, a story based on the real life theft of paintings in Boston in 1990, which you should read before Tuesday night. FREE. Adults only please. Light refreshments. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 East Matilija Street, Ojai. 805-798-0033

“RESISTING PIZARRO IN PERU” 7-8:30 p.m. Cal Lutheran faculty member, Samuel Claussen will speak about the Inca opposition to the Spanish incursion by Pizarro, part of events leading to modern-day India. FREE. More info contact ckeitel@callutheran.edu CLU, Lundring Events Center, 1-67 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

WEDNESDAY

YMCA COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST 7:30 a.m. Keynote speaker George Vincent will offer a morning of music and prayer telling his story of a personal divine experience. FREE. Details call, Amy Baily, 805-642-2131 x24. Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura.

THE DISRUPTION OF AUTONOMOUS CARS, TRAFFIC AND PARKING 6:30 p.m. Jessica Robinson, co-founder of the Detroit Mobility Lab is giving a talk on how public policy choices are going to shape our ability to adapt to changing technology, creating a dynamic look at the future of mobility in Southern California. Hosted by the City of Oxnard. Oxnard College, Peforming Arts Building, 4000 South Rose Avenue, Oxnard. FREE. RSVP required: bit.ly/NewMobilityPolicies.

THURSDAY

ECONOMIC FORECAST CONFERENCE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Cal Lutheran Center for Economic Research and Forecasting (CERF) is presenting its annual economic report on the economic forecast for Ventura County, the state of California and the nation as a whole, which will be delivered by Mathew Fienup, executive director with CERF. $65, includes lunch. Register by calling 805-493-3668. Padre Serra Center, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. A women’s club offering a catered lunch and interesting program. Come meet Adri Howe, with California Coastal Horse Rescue and hear about her experiences with “healing horses.” All are welcome. $15 for lunch. Please RSVP 805-388-1275 or cruisin222@gmail.com 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

IS SHOULDER REPLACEMENT SURGERY RIGHT FOR YOU? 6 p.m. A variety of conditions can lead to the need for shoulder replacement surgery. Some patients make good candidates of less invasive treatment options. At this FREE seminar, Dr. Stephan Sweet will explore the latest developments in the surgery. Registration required: www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp. 800-838-3006 Museum of Ventura County, 100 East Main Street, Ventura.

UNDERSTANDING EARLY HUMAN SETTLEMENT ON SANTA CRUZ ISLAND 7 p.m. As part of the From Shore to Sea series of talks, Dr. Amy Gusick will speak about how the indigenous people on Santa Cruz island lived at the end of the last glacial period during a major climate upheaval. Gusick is Associate Curator for Archeology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, with experience in coastal archeological. FREE, open to the public. Channel Islands National Park, Robert J. Lagomarsino Visitor Center, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor.

OPENING THEATER

LOST IN YONKERS Nov. 8-Dec. 15. Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about two teenage brothers sent to live with an eccentric family in New York City in 1942. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

PEPPA PIG’S ADVENTURE Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. The popular cartoon pig gets set for a camping adventure with friends in this brand-new musical production. $39-69. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

PIPPIN Nov. 8-Dec. 1. A captivating musical about a young man searching for the secret to happiness. A Conejo Players Theatre production. $18-20. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

RUMORS Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. A staged reading of the Neil Simon farce, featuring an injured mayor, his wife, his lawyer and a group of guests about to descend on an elegant apartment. Presented by Fractured Actors. $15. Suite J Theater at Ventura Vineyard, 1956 Palma Drive, Suite J, Ventura, rumorhasit.brownpapertickets.com.

WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD Nov. 8-24. Beacon Theater Company presents this thought-provoking comedy about two women stranded at an airport who find common ground amid differing political views. $22. Elite Theatre, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-233-6965, beacontheatercompany.com.

ONGOING THEATER

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SCHOOL EDITION Through Nov. 17. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in love with a nice, normal boy. Will her “altogether ookie” family and his mainstream one find common ground? Presented by Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1246, www.yaeonline.com.

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Through Nov. 10. A musical rendition of the Mark Twain classic about a rebellious young man and a runaway slave who together journey down the river on a raft. $29-69. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Through Nov. 17. A mermaid in love with a prince and fascinated with the world on land makes a deal with a witch in this musical adventure based on the Disney animated feature. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

MATILDA:THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 8. An extraordinary girl overcomes her difficult family and tyrannical principal to find friendship and a real home. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

SORRY! WRONG CHIMNEY! Through Nov. 24. A department store Santa, his suspicious wife, notorious burglars and one confused policeman come together in this hilarious holiday farce. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

OPENING ART

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Nov. 9-Dec. 28: Small Treasures, selections from members of the Ventura County Potters Guild. Opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2-5 p.m. Through Dec. 28: Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Nov. 12-Dec. 6: Larry Gassan; Nathan Plaisted and Daryke Cassar (Grad Wall); and Santa Rosa Island Inspirations (Palm Temporary). Reception on Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Nov. 9-March 8, 2020: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. Opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m. Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Nov. 8-Jan. 9, 2020: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. Opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m. Through Dec. 4: Watch sculptor and artist in residence Delesprie as she works (Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.). California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Nov. 30: Under PRESSure, new works by members of the printmaking group The Inkspots. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through Nov. 24. It’s Like Fall, celebrating all things autumn. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 26. In Conclusion: Endings, Resolution, Finale. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Magical Realism, works by Omar d’León and Andrea Yomtob influenced by Latin American art that incorporates elements of fantasy or myth. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 11. Synergy, Mary-Gail King’s intuitive paintings and works by Gerald Zwers that spread goodness and joy. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10, 2020. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. Reception on Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2020. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 9: Buenaventura Art Association Annual Collegiate Student Competition. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Nov. 26. A Tree Grows In & On the Margins, topographic photographs from Sinziana Velicescu juxtaposing sparse flora with L.A. architecture and photos of Oxnard’s Morgan Stanley Tower by Brad Corney. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-6040 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration!!! Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12, 2020. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 16. Colin Fraser Gray: Museum for One, considering alternatives to museum architecture and suggesting a redistribution of curatorial power; and Universal Connectivity, geometric collage by Cassandra Ensberg (CabadaGray Gallery). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.