Pictured: A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS CHOIR WINTER CONCERT Sunday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. The 57 voices of the Cal State University Channel Island Choir will welcome the holiday season at this public concert titled A Light in the Darkness: Voices of Hope, Peace, Love and Comfort. Both sacred and secular music will be performed in contemporary and classical styles. The choir holds open auditions each semester to anyone 18 years and older, rehearsals are Monday nights. Voluntary Donation. $6 parking. Sunday’s performance is at St. Columbia’s Episcopal Church, 1251 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. Monday’s performance is at Malibu Hall 100, CSUCI, One University Drive, Camarillo.

WEDNESDAY

WELCOME HOME PARTY 2-10 p.m. Celebrate coming home for Thanksgiving with a pint the day before the big feast. Live music and wood fired pizza. Enegren Brewery, 444 Zachary Street, Moorpark.

THURSDAY

13th ANNUAL TURKEY TROT 8 a.m. 5k starts at 8, the FREE kids 1K kicks off at 9:15 a.m. Come burn some calories to make room for your Thanksgiving meal. Bring non-perishable food item for the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging Food Drive. Ventura Auto Center, 6451 Auto Center Drive, Ventura. www.venturaturkeytrot.com

15th ANNUAL TURKEY DAY DASH 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. start times. This fun event includes a 5K with professional timing and a family 1K. Don’t forget the ever popular Thanksgiving costume contest at 7:15 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Conejo Valley YMCA youth, family and senior programs. $65 single, $150 family. Register online or by calling 805-523-7613. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. www.turkeydaydash.org

GIVE THANKS YOGA PRACTICE 9:45 a.m. Join Pixie Kastrup for this slow flow practice to connect with the meaning of the season and center on our thankful hearts. A great way to start your Thanksgiving day. $25 donation. All proceeds for this class will be donated to Food Share of Ventura County through RAKlife. Bring a donated to the canned food drive – 10+ cans will get one free yoga class for you and a friend. Register online. Grassroots Yoga, 2280 East Main Street, Ventura. www.grassrootsyogaventura.com

STAND UP COMEDY NIGHT 8 p.m. Whether you don’t have dinner plans or you need to get out of the family fray for a bit, head over to Oak & Main for some stand up laughs. Show details: 805-232-6298 Oak & Main, 419 East Main Street, Ventura.

SATURDAY

HOLIDAY TOUR AT THE BIRD MUSEUM 10 a.m. – 2p.m. The amazing Bird Museum is open during the holiday season for self-guided tours. $5 per person. Under 5 are free. See website for additional dates through end of December. Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. www.wfvz.org.

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL and FREE PET MICROCHIPPING 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit the Santa Paula animal shelter on your way to the Christmas parade and Santa Paula residents can get your pet microchipped for free. Bring proof of residency. Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, 705 East Santa Barbara Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaarc.org

RUBY & SCARLETT AT THE CIRCUS CARNIVALE Two performances 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This original children’s play is presented by Figure 8 Troupe, with the Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi and the Simi Valley Cultural Association. See the story of two sisters who spend an uncommon day at the circus, learning along the way about their individual gifts. An interactive performance for all ages. $5 ages 10 and under. $10 general. No advance tickets necessary. For more info email: jgartdept@sbcglobal.net. ARTSpace Black Box Theatre, 2956 School Street, Simi Valley. www.figure8troupe.com.

SHOW AND TELL ART POP-UP 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A unique community event featuring local artists, artisans, food and music. Taqueria Tepatitlan, 362 North Ventura Avenue, Ventura. professionalartistsventura@gmail.com.

CHRISTMAS TRAIN CHARITY TOY DRIVE and SANTA STOPS 5:15 -9:10 p.m. various locations Catch the best photo op with Santa as he travels by train through Ventura County spreading holiday cheer. He will be handing out candy canes and accepting new, unwrapped gifts for the Rotary Clubs of Santa Paula and Fillmore annual toy drive. 5:15-5:35 p.m. at Montalvo Metrolink Station, 5:45-6:20 p.m. at Montgomery/Northbank stop in East Ventura, 6:30-7 p.m. at Alelia Street/Saticoy Depot, 7:30-8 p.m. at Santa Paula Depot, Railroad Plaza, and the final stop is 8:45-9:10 p.m. in Fillmore at Sespe Street and Old Telegraph Road.

SUNDAY

LETTERS TO and FROM SANTA through Dec. 14, all day. Children of all ages, and even the young at heart, can get a letter back from Santa Claus when they drop their letter in the giant red mailbox at the Camarillo Community Center. The mailbox was built by the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters. Make sure to include a return address! FREE. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 East Burnley Street, Camarillo.

11th ANNUAL GINGERBREAD HOUSE CONTEST Application deadline. Get your application to enter this fun contest to show of your gingerbread baking and building skills. For details call 805-483-7960. Final creations must be turned in by Dec. 7, 1-4 p.m. at Heritage Square Hall, 731 South A Street, Oxnard. www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

26th ANNUAL DUDLEY HOUSE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE Dec. 1, 6-8, 13-15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The annual fundraising for the 1892 historic Dudley House include a unique shopping boutique with weekend flea markets. Find one of a kind treasures for gifts or yourself. Antiques and collectibles, crafts and home décor. FREE. For more info call: 805-642-3345. The Dudley House, 197 North Ashwood, Ventura.

FREE FIRST SUNDAY AT MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. A festive, holiday theme at the museum includes crafts, holiday music. Ongoing exhibits include California Cool and Woven Earth. Museum of Ventura County, 100 East Main Street, Ventura.

VINTAGE MARKETPLACE 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Forget the malls visit this holiday yard sale to support local small businesses. Vendors, bake sale and music. California Oil Museum, 1001 East Main Street, Santa Paula.

SANTA PAWS PHOTO SHOOT 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the whole family, two and four legged members all! Plus pocket pets, reptiles, rabbit and birds can pose for these professional photos with or without the Jolly Ol-Elf himself. $30 minimum requested donation. Bring your pets in costume or try use one from the Humane Society. Don’t forget to wear your holiday sweater for the ugliest sweater prizes. Firefly ceramics is offering Tile for Tails ($25) for you to hand paint a ceramic tile or take a paw print of your pet, with proceeds supporting a new dog kennel at the shelter. A fundraising event for the Humane Society of Ventura County, 402 Bryant Street, Ojai.

A TASTE OF THE MASTERS 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Support Focus on the Masters at this fun paella feast. Live music, hands on projects and plenty of Sangria! $50-$75. A private garden in Ojai, address provided with ticket purchase online at: www.focusonthemasters.com.

CRAFTING GRATITUDE AND GIFTS 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. A hands-on event for the whole family working with local artists. Repurposing common materials to create crafty pieces of art for gifts or to keep. FREE. All materials provided. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 North 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY Various showtimes. Re-live the laughs and romance of this classic love story back on the big screen. Don’t forget the diner scene. Showing in Oxnard, Ventura and Thousand Oaks. www.fathomevents.com.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE 7:30 p.m. A performance of the top ten finalists from Season 16, along with all-star dancers Lauren Froderman and Cyrus Spencer. See the popular routines from the show performed live on stage. $44-$74. Tickets through Ticketmaster 800-745-3000 or online www.ticketmaster.com. Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks. www.civicartsplaza.com.

MCCREA RANCH OPEN HOUSE 1-3 p.m. Former home of the western movie hero Joel McCrea and his movie star wife Frances Dee this special ranch property is open to the public. The Visitor Center has information about the ranch lifestyle of the family and Thousand Oaks history, highlighting the areas ranching and farming past. Visit the bunk house, milk house and ranch shop. FREE. $5 suggested donation. For more information call 805-495-2163. McCrea Ranch Visitor Center, 4500 North Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. www.crpd.org/facilities/mccrea-ranch-visitor-center/.

MONDAY

SENIOR CITIZEN DRIVER EDUCATION CLASS 5 p.m. This class is meant to help senior drivers be aware of how age can change their ability to drive. Information for family members and caregivers will be provided. Presented by the Camarillo Police Station, Camarillo Health Care District and the Department of Motor Vehicles. FREE. Space is limited, please register by calling 805-388-5155. Camarillo Police Station, 3701 East Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

PAIN AND GLORY 3 and 6 p.m. A sometimes painful, and other times beautiful story of Salvador Mallo, a film director who experiences declining health in Italy. An Oxnard Film Society Screening. In Spanish with subtitles. Rated R. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

TUESDAY

THE STRONG AMERICA TOUR 1:30-4 p.m. Part lecture, part community catalyst this event will examine why so many towns in the country are struggling, despite strong growth. Strong Towns president and founder Charles L. Marohn, Jr. will discuss unique pathways to community prosperity from his book Strong Towns: A bottom up revolution to rebuild American prosperity. $10 or free with book purchase. Register online www.facebook.com/events/447804239181818. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

PROGRAMMING FOR ARDUINO 6-8 p.m. The Arduino Ventura Meetup group is hosting this first lap session for budding programmers to get started in Adruino microcontroller and IDE programming. MAKE Ventura, 2015 Cabot Place, Suite K, Oxnard. If you’ve got a laptop/notebook with Windows 7 or later please bring it with you. Register online at: https://www.meetup.com/ Arduino-Ventura/events/ 266718907/

THOUSAND OAKS STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. A luncheon event with Mayor Rob McCoy reporting on the current state of the city and highlight accomplishments and plant for 2020. Presentations by Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and Ventura County Fire Department Honor Guard. $50 per person. For more information contact 805.370.0035.California Lutheran University, Gilbert Sports & Fitness Center, 130 Overton Ct., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. Pre-purchase required: www.conejochamber.org.

WEDNESDAY

95th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF THE VENTURA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB 12:30 p.m. A light luncheon with tea sandwiches and desserts, holiday caroling and speaker Roanna Prell will give a presentation about Garden Art – all to celebrate a community club that has been celebrating the art of gardening for nearly 100 years. Come in your vintage attire. For details contact Jacqualin at 805-816-6019 or starrjacqualin@yahoo.com. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 North 7th Street, Santa Paula.

WORLD AIDS DAY OBSERVATION 4:30-7:30 p.m. First of a three part program this gathering focuses on HIV/AIDS both as a global health and a local social justice issue. From 4:30-6 p.m. new medical information will be presented in a sexual health education session. At 6 p.m. an advocate and activist living with HIV/AIDS will share his personal health story. A candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. will represent a dedication to stand up against injustice, recognizing loss, and finding connection in hope. FREE. For more information call 805-493-3694. California Lutheran University, Ullman Conference Center 100/101, Off Memorial Parkway on campus, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

A VERY MERRY WAFFLE WEDNESDAY 5-8 p.m. Waffles for dinner? Yes of course. Enjoy sweet and savory waffles at this family friendly community event. Bring an unwrapped toy for the gift drive. Those 21 and over can enjoy the poolside DJ and bar zone. FREE. Palm Garden Hotel, 495 North Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks.

WESTSIDE HOLIDAY POTLUCK AND UGLY SWEATER CONTEST 6:30 p.m. A festive community event with prizes for the worst sweater. Bring a dish or dessert for the potluck, see website for list. No alcohol please. Everyone in the community is invited. Bell Arts Factory, Community Room, 432 North Ventura Avenue, Ventura. www.westsidecommunitycouncil.org/news.

THURSDAY

BOOK LAUNCH CELEBRATION 3-7 p.m. Celebrate with author Deborah Jarchow and co-author Gwen W. Steege the release of The Weaving Explorer looks at a variety of ways to get started in weaving that don’t involve an expensive loom. RSVP to djweaves@me.com. Studio C3, Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo.

PORT HUENEME TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY 5-8 p.m. Come play in the snow! Free photos with Santa, and a community tree lighting ceremony. Port Hueneme City Hall, 250 North Ventura Road, Port Hueneme.

WIRE WRAPPING JEWELRY WORKSHOP 6-9 p.m. Create a unique holiday gift or something special for yourself at this fun class with Julie Yip of Blue Box Imaginarium where you’ll learn to make gem stone pendants with wire. $50. All materials included, light refreshments served. Limited space, please register online. California Oil Museum, 1001 East Main Street, Santa Paula. www.caoilmuseum.org.

OPENING THEATER

ELF Dec. 4-8. A human raised by elves leaves the North Pole for New York City to find his father. A musical retelling of the hit film presented by Youth Musical Theatre at Moorpark College Performing Arts Center. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

ONGOING THEATER

ANNIE Through Dec. 1. Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory presents this musical tale about a plucky orphan who gets adopted by the wealthy Daddy Warbucks. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 818-519-2694, www.csparepertory.net.

LOST IN YONKERS Through Dec. 15. Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about two teenage brothers sent to live with an eccentric family in New York City in 1942. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

MATILDA:THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 8. An extraordinary girl overcomes her difficult family and tyrannical principal to find friendship and a real home. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

PIPPIN Through Dec. 1. A captivating musical about a young man searching for the secret to happiness. A Conejo Players Theatre production. $18-20. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 15. A delightful holiday musical the whole family can enjoy, starring several beloved Dr. Seuss characters. $10-24. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiact.org.

OPENING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Nov. 29-Jan. 7, 2020. County Employee, Retiree Show. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Dec. 4-14. Illuminated, artwork made with light by Linda Sue Price, David Isakson and “Neon Queen” Lisa Schulte. Reception on Friday, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Nov. 30: Under PRESSure, new works by members of the printmaking group The Inkspots. November gallery hours Saturdays, 1-4 p.m., with printmaking demos. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

THE BASIC PREMISE Through Dec. 14. The Individuation, collage and mixed media works by Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales that explore the act of self-creation. 918 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.thebasicpremisegallery.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 28: Small Treasures, selections from members of the Ventura County Potters Guild; and Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Dec. 24. Annual Small Image Show, works less than 14 inches. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Jan. 2, 2020. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 18, 2020. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 6, 2020. Bring on the Color! 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1244, www.conejoarts.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10, 2020. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2020. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19, 2020 Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Dec. 6: 100 Mile Finisher & Dead Man’s Bench, large-scale photos of ultrarunners by Larry Gassan; Nathan Plaisted and Daryke Cassar (Grad Wall); and Santa Rosa Island Inspirations (Palm Temporary). CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration and Joy, Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19, 2020: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1, 2020. A Retrospective: Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 5: Christmas Around the World, decorated trees representing the 26 countries that Ronald Reagan visited while in office. Through April 12, 2020: Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 8, 2020: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Opened Nov. 23. Re-col-lec-tion, small works by Richard Amend, MB Hanrahan, Linda Ekstrom, John White and other outstanding artists who have shown at the gallery over the past 11 years. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.