SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING | FREE community meals for those in need.

Wednesday, Nov. 27:

THANKSGIVING LUNCHEON 11:45 a.m. Entertainment at 1 p.m. Modest donations requested ($3-$6.50), but no one turned away. Moorpark Active Adult Center, 799 Moorpark Avenue, Moorpark.

THANKSGIVING BANQUET 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. A FREE meal for all in need. Turkey and all the fixins. Ventura County Rescue Mission, 234 East Sixth Street, Oxnard. Info call: 805-487-1234 www.vcrescuemission.org

THANKSGIVING DINNER Three seatings, 4:45 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. FREE but reservations required by calling 805-583-6363. A community meal provided by the Simi Valley Council on Aging and Rotary Club of Simi Sunrise. Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley.

Thursday, Nov. 28:

THANKSGIVING IN THE PARK 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Organized by Calvary Chapel of the Ojai Valley this community meal carries on the tradition started in 1999 to serve the unhoused in the Ojai Valley. All are welcome, sign up to volunteer online. Libbey Park, 210 South Signal Street, Ojai. www.calvaryojai.org/thanksgiving-christmas/

THANKSGIVING DINNER 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. A FREE meal offered by Moose Lodge 2047. For more information call: 805-484-9118. Camarillo Moose Family Center, 341-A Arneill Road, Camarillo.

THANKSGIVING LUNCH FOR THE HOMELESS: 12 p.m. Hosted by the Simi Valley Knights of Columbus. FREE. Info 805-522-5801. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1255 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley.

9th ANNUAL THANKSGIVING DINNER 12-4 p.m. Last year the Community Presbyterian Church of Ventura served 540 dinners to community members at this volunteer ran, free meal event. Volunteers are needed starting at 6 a.m. Monday to Wednesday the kitchen is open 3-6 p.m. to receive donations of food items for the meal. Young adults are encouraged to volunteer. To sign up and for more info call Jeri Bendot 805-804-2870. Community Presbyterian Church, 1555 Poli Street, Ventura. www.cpcventura.org

THURSDAY

INTERNATIONAL CHAPEL 11:25 a.m. International students at Cal Lutheran University (CLU) will share their experiences from studying abroad. Part of International Education Week at CLU. FREE. For more information call: 805-493-3951. CLU, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

EAST VENTURA COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING 7 p.m. This public meeting includes the following speakers: Suz Montgomery will present regarding the City of Ventura’s Senior Strategic Plan, Meredith Hart will give an update on the homeless shelter, Ken Maryanski will provide information about the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census, so bring your questions. Council elections will also take place, come vote for the following nominees: Marie Lakin, Chair, Deborah Meyer-Morris, Vice Chair, Norene Charnofsky, Treasurer, Judy Alexandre, Secretary Norene Charnofsky, Recording Secretary. Connect Church, 346 North Kimball Road, Ventura.

HELP OF OJAI’S ANNUAL THANKSGIVING DINNER 5:30 p.m. This community meal is a fundraising event for Help of Ojai. Bring your favorite dish to share. $10 requested donation. Help of Ojai, West Campus, 370 Baldwin Road, Ojai.

FRIDAY

WIND ENSEMBLE AND STRING SYMPHONY 7:30 p.m. Masterworks performed by The Wind Ensemble and the University String Symphony, under the direction of Michael Hart and Yoshika Masuda, respectively, will then join into a full symphony orchestra to close the performance. Donations accepted. For more information call: 805-493-3306. Cal Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu/music

SATURDAY

YOUTH AUDITIONS FOR FANTASTIC MR. FOX By appointment through Sunday, Nov. 24. Audition for this fun show from Conejo Theatre for Everyone and Young Artists Ensemble. Performers age 10-19 are asked to prepare a one-minute memorized monologue or poem to perform. Wear shoes and clothes that are comfortable and easy to move in. Auditions are two hours and could include improvisation, cold reading and dance. Character info, and details online at www.yaeonline.com or call 805-381-2747. Call for audition appointments. Auditions held at Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks.

10th ANNUAL CHARI-TEE PUTT PUTT TOURNAMENT 10 a.m. This unique and sometimes wacky event will take putters through a creative course of miniature golf greens in driveways, backyards and an occasional living room. Fun, food and prizes, to benefit Caregivers, volunteers helping the elderly. $25 per person. Course is in the Silverstrand neighborhood. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Pacific Rim Realtors, 2509 Roosevelt Blvd., Oxnard. www.vccaregivers.org/events.php

GIRLS FIRE CAMP 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. For all genders ages 14-18 this two day camp is a hands-on training to learn about fire behavior, firefighting tools and techniques, CPR, all in an empowering environment. A goal of the program is to encourage girls to consider a firefighting career. FREE. Space limited. Registration required. Ventura County Fire Regional Training Center, Camarillo Airport, 555 Airport Way, Camarillo. www.vcfd.org/girlsfirecamp

LINOCUT BLOCK PRINTING CLASS 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Artist and teacher Holly Woolson will show simple techniques to create your own design, carve a block you’ll use to print your image. Great for greeting cards and holiday gifts. $58. All materials included. Space is limited, register online. Peg’s Place, 1101 North Montgomery, Ojai. www.poppiesartsandgifts.com

MARY POPPINS SING ALONG Two screenings 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. The movie that is practically perfect in every way is on the large screen, fully remastered. Live guest star Mary Poppins will be hosting the film on stage and leading the sing along. Fun for the whole family. $24. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.civicartsplaza.com

A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS 5:30-9 p.m. Join Kids & Families Together in celebrating their work with adoption here in Ventura County. Enjoy fabulous food, wine, live and silent auction with MC Fritz Coleman leading the evenings festivities. $125. Buy tickets online at www.kidsandfamlies.org. Crown Plaza Hotel, 450 East Harbor Boulevard, Ventura.

SUNDAY

GRATITUDE AS A WAY OF LIFE 11 a.m. -2 p.m. A devotional retreat with Rev. Karen S. Wylie to build gratitude in your life. A day of meditation, sharing, wisdom talks, quiet walks in nature and sacred music. All faiths and traditions are welcome. $20 suggested donation. For more info call 310-968-8928, register online. The Ojai Retreat, 160 Besant Road, Ojai. www.karenswylie.com

TOWN TALK: KRISHNAMURTI AND EDUCATION 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Local historian and educator Craig Walker will moderate a panel discussion of Krishnamurti’s educational legacy in the Ojai Valley. Schools that will figure in the conversation include Oak Grove, Besant Hill, Thacher, Monica Ros, the Ojai Valley School, Live Oak School, the World University (Ojai) and the Krishnamurti Educational Center. In conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai. Ojai Valley Museum, 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805 640-1390, OjaiValleyMuseum.org.

MONDAY

PAY IT FORWARD HIRING DRIVE Nov. 15-Dec 20 The Thousand Oaks and Oxnard branches of Express Employment Professionals are conducting a Pay It Forward Hiring Drive. For each new hire placed by Express Employment, the local franchise will donation $10 to Make-A-Wish TriCounties. For more information call in Oxnard: 805-973-1870, in Thousand Oaks: 805-418-1111.

THANKSGIVING BREAK CAMP Nov. 25-27 A fun filled camp during Thanksgiving break is offered at two locations by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley. Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade can come play games, do fun arts and crafts and more. Camp is three days a week, half day options available. Two locations: Chaparral Elementary School, 22601 Liberty Bell Road, Calabasas and Cal and Marje Johnston Boys & Girls Club, Colina Middle School, 1450 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Week rate $110. $45 daily. $25 half day. Details and registration: 818-706-0905. www.bgcconejo.org

THANKSGIVING POTLUCK 6 p.m. Hosted by the Santa Paula Ministerial Association this community potluck and service event brings the community together in the spirit of giving thanks. Service theme “We are One,” at 7 p.m. All faith traditions are welcome. Choir performance. For more info call 760-562-7660. St. Paul’s Episcopal and Lutheran Church, 117 North 7th Street, Santa Paula.

TUESDAY

ANNUAL STUDENT CERAMIC SALE 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Through Wednesday, Nov. 27. Find some one of the kind holiday gifts and support student ceramic artists. $2 on campus parking. Ventura College, Studio Arts Building, Gallery 2, 4667 Telegraph Road.

SATICOY STORYTIME 10-11 a.m. Music, stories, poems and fun! Build literacy skills and help foster the joy of reading. Saticoy Library, 292 Los Angeles Avenue, Ventura.

VENTURA WATER COMMISSION MEETING 5:30 – 8 p.m. A public meeting covering water supply, quality issues for the City of Ventura. Ventura City Hall, 501 Poli Street, Ventura.

WEDNESDAY

WELCOME HOME PARTY 2-10 p.m. Celebrate coming home for Thanksgiving with a pint the day before the big feast. Live music and wood fired pizza. Enegren Brewery, 444 Zachary Street, Moorpark.

THURSDAY

13th ANNUAL TURKEY TROT 8 a.m. 5k starts at 8, the FREE kids 1K kicks off at 9:15 a.m. Come burn some calories to make room for your Thanksgiving meal. Bring non-perishable food item for the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging Food Drive. Ventura Auto Center, 6451 Auto Center Drive, Ventura. www.venturaturkeytrot.com

15th ANNUAL TURKEY DAY DASH 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. start times. This fun event includes a 5K with professional timing and a family 1K. Don’t forget the ever popular Thanksgiving costume contest at 7:15 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Conejo Valley YMCA youth, family and senior programs. $65 single, $150 family. Register online or by calling 805-523-7613. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. www.turkeydaydash.org

GIVE THANKS YOGA PRACTICE 9:45 a.m. Join Pixie Kastrup for this slow flow practice to connect with the meaning of the season and center on our thankful hearts. A great way to start your Thanksgiving day. $25 donation. All proceeds for this class will be donated to Food Share of Ventura County through RAKlife. Bring a donated to the canned food drive – 10+ cans will get one free yoga class for you and a friend. Register online. Grassroots Yoga, 2280 East Main Street, Ventura. www.grassrootsyogaventura.com

STAND UP COMEDY NIGHT 8 p.m. Whether you don’t have dinner plans or you need to get out of the family fray for a bit, head over to Oak & Main for some stand up laughs. Show details: 805-232-6298 Oak & Main, 419 East Main Street, Ventura.

OPENING THEATER

ANNIE Nov. 22-Dec. 1. Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory presents this musical tale about a plucky orphan who gets adopted by the wealthy Daddy Warbucks. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 818-519-2694, www.csparepertory.net.

BANDSTAND Nov. 21-24. A group of returning WWII veterans form a band and enter a national musical competition. $45-100. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Nov. 22-Dec. 15. A delightful holiday musical the whole family can enjoy, starring several beloved Dr. Seuss characters. $10-24. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiact.org.

ONGOING THEATER

FUENTEOVEJUNA or LIKE SHEEP TO WATER Through Nov. 24. A Spanish historical play set in 1476 and based on true events. When a brutal ruler abuses the citizens of a small town, the women rise up to lead a rebellion. $10. Black Box Studio Theatre, California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3452, www.callutheran.edu/college-arts-sciences/theatre-arts/.

THE LARAMIE PROJECT Through Nov. 23. A play within a play about the 1998 death of gay university student Matthew Shepard, dramatizing numerous interviews of Laramie, Wyoming, residents conducted by the Tectonic Theatre Project. Mature themes and challenging language. Post-show talkbacks following all shows except Saturday matinees. $5-15. Malibu Hall, CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

LOST IN YONKERS Through Dec. 15. Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about two teenage brothers sent to live with an eccentric family in New York City in 1942. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

MATILDA:THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 8. An extraordinary girl overcomes her difficult family and tyrannical principal to find friendship and a real home. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

PIPPIN Through Dec. 1. A captivating musical about a young man searching for the secret to happiness. A Conejo Players Theatre production. $18-20. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

STUDENT ONE ACTS Through Nov. 23. A series of one-act plays written, directed, produced and acted by Moorpark College students, detailing the culture, trials and tribulations of their generation. Mature themes. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD Through Nov. 24. Beacon Theater Company presents this thought-provoking comedy about two women stranded at an airport who find common ground amid differing political views. $22. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-233-6965, beacontheatercompany.com.

OPENING ART

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Nov. 21-Dec. 24. Annual Small Image Show, works less than 14 inches. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

VITA ART CENTER Opening Nov. 23. Re-col-lec-tion, small works by Richard Amend, MB Hanrahan, Linda Ekstrom, John White and other outstanding artists who have shown at the gallery over the past 11 years. Opening preview reception on Saturday, Nov. 23, 4-7 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Nov. 30: Under PRESSure, new works by members of the printmaking group The Inkspots. November gallery hours Saturdays 1-4pm with printmaking demos. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through Nov. 24. It’s Like Fall, celebrating all things autumn. Closing reception on Saturday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 26. In Conclusion: Endings, Resolution, Finale. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

THE BASIC PREMISE Through Dec. 14. The Individuation, collage and mixed media works by Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales that explore the act of self-creation. 918 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.thebasicpremisegallery.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 28: Small Treasures, selections from members of the Ventura County Potters Guild; and Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Jan. 2, 2020. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 18, 2020. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 6, 2020. Bring on the Color! Reception on Saturday, Nov. 16, 4-6 p.m. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1244, www.conejoarts.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10, 2020. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. Reception on Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2020. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19, 2020 Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Nov. 26. A Tree Grows In & On the Margins, topographic photographs from Sinziana Velicescu juxtaposing sparse flora with L.A. architecture and photos of Oxnard’s Morgan Stanley Tower by Brad Corney. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-6040 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration and Joy, Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19, 2020: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1, 2020. A Retrospective: Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 5: Christmas Around the World, decorated trees representing the 26 countries that Ronald Reagan visited while in office. Through April 12, 2020: Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 8, 2020: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Jan. 9, 2020: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. Through Dec. 4: Watch sculptor and artist in residence Delesprie as she works (Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.). California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.