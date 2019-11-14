REUNION 805, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2-5 p.m. Reconnecting with community around the anniversary of the Woolsey/Hill, Borderline and Thomas disasters. Benefit event for Ventura County families still impacted by those events. Fire survivor art show, tribute wall, photo booth, nonprofits along with beer, wine, silent auction and Fox Fine Jewelry Strong necklace sales to raise funds. Concurrent art exhibit of seven Thomas Fire survivor artists. Main Street, 500 Block Alley, Ventura. Details: debbie@foxfinejewelry.com. Pictured: “Rising from the Ashes” by Barbara Brown.

THURSDAY

FREE EYE EXAMS FOR VETERANS By appointment Through Nov. 15. Get your eyes checked and prescription updated, and receive a voucher for glasses. Ventura and Oxnard locations. Call 805-964-3303 to book appointment.

ECONOMIC FORECAST CONFERENCE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cal Lutheran Center for Economic Research and Forecasting (CERF) is presenting its annual economic report on the economic forecast for Ventura County, the state of California and the nation as a whole, which will be delivered by Mathew Fienup, executive director with CERF. $65, includes lunch. Register by calling 805-493-3668. Padre Serra Center, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. A catered lunch and program offered by the local women’s club. Welcome Adri Howe with a local horse rescue offering her experience with “Healing Horses.” All are welcome. $15 for lunch. RSVP 805-388-1275. 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

DEFENDING LATINA/O IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES 6:30 p.m. Brothers, artist Salomón Huerta and author Alvaro Huerta, working to defend “los de abajo” – those on the bottom, Mexican Immigrants, will present their creations and discuss their work. FREE. More info: 805-493-3694 CEJ@callutheran.edu California Lutheran University, Lundring Events Center, 1-67 W Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker, Jill Morganelli, former Horticultural Supervisor at the Los Angeles Arboretum, will talk about the care roses need yearround. Program begins at 7:30 p.m. Mini show and info at 7 p.m. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. www.venturacountyrosesociety.org

UNDERSTANDING EARLY HUMAN SETTLEMENT ON SANTA CRUZ ISLAND 7 p.m. As part of the From Shore to Sea series of talks, Dr. Amy Gusick will speak about how the indigenous people on Santa Cruz island lived at the end of the last glacial period during a major climate upheaval. Gusick is Associate Curator for Archeology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, with experience in coastal archeological. FREE, open to the public. Channel Islands National Park, Robert J. Lagomarsino Visitor Center, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor.

FRIDAY

CHANNEL YOUR NETWORK 8 a.m. A networking opportunity and Pod Talk with Erika Beck, President of Cal. State Channel Island University, Michael Powers, CEO of Ventura County. Part of a speaker series highlighting partnerships between CSUSI and other community stakeholders that build economic vitality in the region. Breakfast and networking at 8 a.m., talk begins at 9 a.m. $35, register at www.csuci.edu/CYN. CSU Channel Islands, Grand Salon, One University Drive, Camarillo.

COMPOST TEA PARTY 8:30 a.m. – Noon Gather at Rio Del Sol STEAM School for a morning of learning opportunities as the school transitions to a pesticide free campus. Learn how to design a landscape to pull carbon out of the atmosphere and save water, how to save seeds from the Santa Clara River and much more. Local experts on regenerative agriculture, water saving and restoration will be on hand. Live music with the Smashing Veggies. FREE. More info and to volunteer call: Florencia Ramirez 805-407-1063 azulflorencia@gmail.com Rio Del Sol School, 3001 North Ventura Road, Oxnard.

RISE UP SINGING! 7 p.m. All are welcome to drop in for this singing circle. All ages. An eclectic mix of songs will be sung in across all genres like folk, pop, scouting, hymns, oldies and more. Be prepared to pick a song. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 East Main Street, Santa Paula.

THE CENTER OF THE MILKY WAY 7:15 – 9 p.m. Spinning the stories and unveiling the secrets of the Black Hole at the center of our galaxy with Dr. Anna Giurlo of UCLA. An event of the Ventura County Astronomical Society. FREE parking, $2 requested donation. Moorpark College Forum, 7075 Campus Drive, Moorpark. www.vcas.org

SATURDAY

THE WISDOM OF THE BODY Saturday, Nov. 16 – Sunday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.- 5p.m. The Ojai Herbal Symposium brings a wide range of experts, authors and speakers from medicine, pharmacology, naturopathy, acupuncture and herbology. Speaking event “The Forest Table: A Wild Food Dining Experience” with Jess Starwood herbalist and forager headlines special events that include and herbal marketplace, PhytoPhunk Dance and Elixir Bar. $30-$175. Various venues. Details and registration at www.ojaiherbal.org 805-646-6281. Main venue: Krotona Hall, Two Krotona Way, Ojai.

4th ANNUAL BACKYARD BUNGLAOW BOUTIQUE 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 11 vendors – female owned and operated – presented their wares for your shopping pleasure – with a mimosa bar. Three Sisters Events, 198 South Pacific Avenue, Ventura.

10th ANNUAL PINTS AGAINST PLASTIC 6-9 p.m. A Surfrider fundraising event. Raffle and pints for a good cause. Discovery Ventura, 1888 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura.

FREE BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS AND DANCE 6:30-10 p.m. Free lesson starts at 6:30 p.m., Dance, $10 per person, starts at 7:30 p.m. Live music with John & John, enjoy the Thanksgiving Theme. Information at www.crpd.org/gacc and 805-381-2744. Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

TRIP THE LIGHT FANTASTIC 7:30 p.m. (and Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m.) A trip from Transylvania to the American west with Grammy winning guitarist Jason Vieaux and internationally acclaimed composer, accordionist, and bandoneonist, Julien Labro and The New West Symphony. This show is the world premiere of Canvas, composed by Labro for bandoneon and guitar with strings. Additional works will be performed, including the solo guitar piece Devil’s Strum, written composed for Vieaux by Dan Visconti. $30-$120. 805-497-5800. Saturday: Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sunday: Rancho Campana High School Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo, www.newwestsymphony.org

OJAI ART CENTER’S 80TH BIRTHDAY BASH 7:30-10 p.m. Come celebrate eight decades of artful offerings at this community treasure in the heart of Ojai. FREE. Live rockin’, rollin’, rhythm and blues, soul-funk tunes with Diane Miller and her band. No host bar. Ojai Art Center, 113 South Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.ojaiartcenter.org

SUNDAY

SANTA PAWS PHOTO SHOOT 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Annual holiday family photo shoot benefiting the Humane Society of Ventura County. Bring the whole family – pocket pets, reptiles, rabbits and birds and welcome too. Minimum $30 donation for pack of photos on flash drive to make holiday cards. Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 East Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

CLIMATE REALITY PROJECT 2 p.m. Ventura County Chapter General Meeting and leadership election. All are welcome. FREE. For more info contact climaterealityventura@gmail.com 805-856-8565. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 East Main Street, Ventura.

CLASSICAL CONCERTS ON THE HILL 2 p.m. Second show in the series of eight concerts titled Hall of Mirrors, this evening presents violinist Brynn Albanese and Ian Scarfe on piano in an intimate setting. $15-$72. 805-381-1246. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. www.hillcrestarts.com

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT 4:30 p.m. A conversation with artist Linda Ekstrom about her process of deconstructing books and other media to fully embody her personal expression. A part of the Focus on the Masters Series. FREE to FOTM members. $15 public. $10 seniors. RSVP, www.FocusOnTheMasters.com. 805-653-2501. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura.

PRINCESS MONONOKE Nov. 17, 18, 20, various showtimes and venues. From the anime storytelling master Hiyao Miyazaki, this story of a girl-wolf fighting to save her world amidst encroaching wars and industrialization takes viewers into the world of forest spirits. Showing in Ventura, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks. www.fathomevents.com

MONDAY

GIRLS OF THE SUN 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Es Filles du Soleil. The true story of women fighters in Kurdistan who stood up to ISIS. Arabic with English subtitles. $7.50-$10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

TUESDAY

HEMP-CRETE WORKSHOP 7:30 a.m. Come learn about how industrial hemp can be used to construct buildings. pifCalifornia, a nonprofit organization working to build employment pathways in the world of industrial hemp, including building materials, for underserved communities, will lead the workshop where all attendees will build their own hemp brick. $17. Port Hueneme Community Center, 550 Park Avenue, Port Hueneme.

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP PANEL 12-1:30 p.m. On International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day come hear the stories of three local women and how they shaped their lives and businesses as a zero-waste pioneer, business guru and a lemonade maven. The panelists are: CEO-elect of Women’s Economic Ventures Kathy Odell; Founder and CEO of the Refill Shoppe Michelle Stevens; and Lori Volk, Founder of Lori’s Original Lemonade. FREE, RSVP required but an RSVP is required online or 805-437-3637. CSUCI, Petit Salon, One University Drive, Camarillo. go.csuci.edu/mvs-speaker-series.

LIVING THE BEST MORTAL LIFE POSSIBLE 6:30-8 p.m. A talk given by Dr. Ira Byock a palliative care physician and founder and chief medical officer of the Institute for Human Caring of Providence Health and Services in Torrance. His practice focus around improving care through the end-of-life. FREE, public welcome. A presentation of Ventura County Medical Center. For details call 805-652-6093. Ventura High School Auditorium, Two North Catalina Street, Ventura.

CREATIVE CHALLENGE AT OJAI PHOTOGRAPHY COMMUNITY 7 p.m. Meet and learn from fine art photographer Joyce Wilson about how she extended beyond commercial photography into the fine art genre. FREE. Help of Ojai’s Kent Hall, 111 West Santa Ana Street, Ojai.

WEDNESDAY

BAGS, BLING & BUBBLY 11 a.m. A fundraising event for Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Ventura County, this champagne luncheon is a fanciful and fun affair. $100. Tickets online or 805-603-4938. Sherwood Country Club, 320 West Stafford Road, Thousand Oaks. www.bbsvc.org/bubbly

YAPPY HOUR AT SANTA HQ 5-8 p.m. Bring your dog or cat to HGTV Santa HQ at The Oaks for a photo with the bearded man himself. Santa HQ offers family friendly, high tech fun exploring the world of Santa, like the augmented reality of the Elf Academy or being transformed into one of Santa’s elves by the Magic Mirror. Don’t skip the Naughty O’Nice meter to see how you measure up. Bring an unwrapped toy to add to the Help through Holiday Giving toy drive. HGTV Santa HQ (open seven days a week) is located in the JCPenney Court at The Oaks Shopping Center, 350 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks.

UNDERSTANDING MEMORY LOSS 5:30 p.m. Is it forgetfulness or dementia? There’s a point where memory issues are no longer common forgetting, come learn the signs of something more serious. Neurologist Dr. Mostafa Hammoudi will head up a panel of speakers examining the early signals of dementia. Info booth browsing at 4:30 p.m. Part of Community Memorial Hospital’s 2019 Ethics in Healthcare series. FREE. RSVP online or call 800-838-3006. Museum of Ventura County, 100 East Main Street, Ventura. www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp

THURSDAY

EAST VENTURA COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING 7 p.m. This public meeting includes the following speakers: Suz Montgomery will present regarding the City of Ventura’s Senior Strategic Plan, Meredith Hart will give an update on the homeless shelter, Ken Maryanski will provide information about the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census, so bring your questions. Council elections will also take place, come vote for the following nominees: Marie Lakin, Chair, Deborah Meyer-Morris, Vice Chair, Norene Charnofsky, Treasurer, Judy Alexandre, Secretary

Norene Charnofsky, Recording Secretary. Connect Church, 346 North Kimball Road, Ventura.

OPENING THEATER

DAVE AND THE DRUNKEN MONKEY Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 and 9 p.m. A metaphysical musical and wild romp through the mind of a dissatisfied tax auditor who wants to break free and find Nirvana. $10. Center for Spiritual Living, 1756 Erringer Road, suite 100, Simi Valley, 805-527-0870, cslsimi.org/.

FUENTEOVEJUNA or LIKE SHEEP TO WATER Nov. 14-23. A Spanish historical play set in 1476 and based on true events. When a brutal ruler abuses the citizens of a small town, the women rise up to lead a rebellion. $10. Black Box Studio Theatre, California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3452, www.callutheran.edu/college-arts-sciences/theatre-arts/.

GHETTO Nov. 14-16. A troupe of actors and artists are tasked with forming a theatre company in a Jewish ghetto in Nazi-occupied Lithuania. Adult content; not appropriate for children under 12. $5-15. Helen Yunker Auditorium, Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, www.venturacollege.edu/events/ghetto-by-joshua-sobel-a-ventura-college-theatre-production-1.

THE LARAMIE PROJECT Nov. 14-23. A play within a play about the 1998 death of gay university student Matthew Shepard, dramatizing numerous interviews of Laramie, Wyoming, residents conducted by the Tectonic Theatre Project. Mature themes and challenging language. Post-show talkbacks following all shows except Saturday matinees. $5-15. Malibu Hall, CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

LOVE, WAR AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. A showcase featuring monologues and scenes chosen, written, directed and acted by members of the all-youth Stage Door Players of Camarillo Skyway Playhouse. Free or by donation. 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

STUDENT ONE ACTS Nov. 20-23. A series of one-act plays written, directed, produced and acted by Moorpark College students, detailing the culture, trials and tribulations of their generation. Mature themes. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

ONGOING THEATER

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SCHOOL EDITION Through Nov. 17. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in love with a nice, normal boy. Will her “altogether ookie” family and his mainstream one find common ground? Presented by Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1246, www.yaeonline.com.

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Through Nov. 17. A musical rendition of the Mark Twain classic about a rebellious young man and a runaway slave who together journey down the river on a raft. $29-69. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Through Nov. 17. A mermaid in love with a prince and fascinated with the world on land makes a deal with a witch in this musical adventure based on the Disney animated feature. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

LOST IN YONKERS Through Dec. 15. Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about two teenage brothers sent to live with an eccentric family in New York City in 1942. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

MATILDA:THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 8. An extraordinary girl overcomes her difficult family and tyrannical principal to find friendship and a real home. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

PIPPIN Through Dec. 1. A captivating musical about a young man searching for the secret to happiness. A Conejo Players Theatre production. $18-20. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

SORRY! WRONG CHIMNEY! Through Nov. 24. A department store Santa, his suspicious wife, notorious burglars and one confused policeman come together in this hilarious holiday farce. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD Through Nov. 24. Beacon Theater Company presents this thought-provoking comedy about two women stranded at an airport who find common ground amid differing political views. $22. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-233-6965, beacontheatercompany.com.

OPENING ART

FOX FINE JEWELRY Nov. 14-Jan. 18, 2020. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. Reception on Saturday, Nov. 16, 6-8 p.m., followed by Reunion 805 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2-5 p.m. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Nov. 12-Jan. 19, 2020 Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Nov. 15-Jan. 19, 2020: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Opening reception on Friday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PACIFIC COAST ART Nov. 16-Feb. 1, 2020. A Retrospective: Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. Opening receptions on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, 4-8 p.m. (both days). 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

REAGAN LIBRARY Nov. 16-Jan. 5: Christmas Around the World, decorated trees representing the 26 countries that Ronald Reagan visited while in office. Through April 12, 2020: Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Nov. 30: Under PRESSure, new works by members of the printmaking group The Inkspots. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through Nov. 24. It’s Like Fall, celebrating all things autumn. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 26. In Conclusion: Endings, Resolution, Finale. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

THE BASIC PREMISE Through Dec. 14. The Individuation, collage and mixed media works by Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales that explore the act of self-creation. 918 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.thebasicpremisegallery.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 28: Small Treasures, selections from members of the Ventura County Potters Guild; and Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Magical Realism, works by Omar d’León and Andrea Yomtob influenced by Latin American art that incorporates elements of fantasy or myth. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Nov. 17. The Glamour of the Forest, recent works by Robert Wassell, and Fantasy: Light and Dark, BAA member works ranging from eerie to ethereal. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 6, 2020. Bring on the Color! Reception on Saturday, Nov. 16, 4-6 p.m. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1244, www.conejoarts.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10, 2020. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. Reception on Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2020. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Dec. 6: 100 Mile Finisher & Dead Man’s Bench, large-scale photos of ultrarunners by Larry Gassan; Nathan Plaisted and Daryke Cassar (Grad Wall); and Santa Rosa Island Inspirations (Palm Temporary). Reception on Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Nov. 26. A Tree Grows In & On the Margins, topographic photographs from Sinziana Velicescu juxtaposing sparse flora with L.A. architecture and photos of Oxnard’s Morgan Stanley Tower by Brad Corney. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-6040 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration and Joy, Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 8, 2020: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 16. Colin Fraser Gray: Museum for One, considering alternatives to museum architecture and suggesting a redistribution of curatorial power; and Universal Connectivity, geometric collage by Cassandra Ensberg (CabadaGray Gallery). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Jan. 9, 2020: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. Through Dec. 4: Watch sculptor and artist in residence Delesprie as she works (Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.). California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.