by Daphne Khalida Kilea

dkkilea@aol.com

Opening

Acu-Pet (516 Andorra Lane, Ventura) launched in Ventura County. The mobile veterinary acupuncture and traditional veterinary Chinese medicine practice is owned by Nancy Bohman, DVM,CVA, who has over 20 years of experience as a veterinarian. Acu-Pet offers acupuncture and herbal medicine consults for dogs, cats, rabbits, and horses by appointment only. Visits are also available in a quite home office in Ventura.

Open at the Ventura Harbor Village (1583 Spinnaker Dr.) in Ventura…Lemon & Lei, a boutique offering a natural bath and body collection free of parabens, phthalate formaldehyde, animal testing and harmful chemicals. Items include handmade donut bath bombs, shower steamers, body butters, lotion bars, lip scrubs, facial serums, essential oils and more. … and Top This Chocolate which provides custom chocolate creations. Customers can choose premium milk, white or dark liquid chocolate and top it with a selection of over 40 toppings; each creation can be made into bars, squares or hearts and will be ready in less than five minutes. The retailer is also seeking part-time chocologists to help prepare its custom chocolate products.

Expanding

CURE Pharmaceutical has expanded its oral drug delivery product line through CUREform. CUREform includes CUREfilm, one of the most advances oral thin films on the market today, and now also consists of CUREpods which are chewables and emulsions designed to meet increased demand for alternative dosage forms that can improve solubility and absorption.

And the award goes to …

Gerry Rubey was selected as the 2019 Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) Angels in Adoption Honoree. The CCAI Angels in Adoption Program recognizes individuals, couples, families, and organizations from across the nation who have made an extraordinary contribution on behalf of children in need of families. Rubey is the longest serving advocate and senior peer coordinator at Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ventura County; she recently celebrated her 20th anniversary with the non-profit. … During the 17th Annual Ventura-Santa Barbara County Walk to Defeat ALS, the ALS Association Golden West Chapter honored… Dean “Dino” Hartman for his courageous and inspirational efforts in the areas of advocacy, fundraising, and public awareness while living with ALS; he received the 2019 Walk Hero Award. Hartman attends many Chapter events including the SoCal Ride to Defeat ALS, ALS Awareness games, the ALS Sucks Poker Tournament, and he serves as an ALS Ambassador whenever he is called to do so. … also Superior Mobility, family-owned and operated company, which was named as the 2019 Community Champion Honoree and was the recipient of the Walk Community Champion Award for its commitment to philanthropy of time and resources in support of the ALS community in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, Orange, San Luis Obispo and parts of Kern County. … The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) was recognized by the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials with the 2019 Award of Merit in the Resident and Client Services category for the Housing Plus program partnership with the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging (VCAAA). The VCAAA, under contract with HACSB, provides short-term case management and referrals to other services and consults with HACSB staff to ensure residents can access the services they need such as mental health, nutrition, healthcare and crisis intervention.

Moving up

Four individuals were added to the Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families board of directors. Gary Gorian is the president and founder of Colton Lee Communities, LLC; the company focuses on developing all facets of housing stock including affordable housing, master planned communities, apartments, and self-storage. Narimon Honarpour, M.D., Ph.D., is board certified in internal and cardiovascular medicine and serves as the translational medicine head at Amgen, Inc. John W. Mallett is the president and co-founder of MainStreet Mortgage in Westlake which specializes in residential lending. Adam Thunell is the senior vice president and chief operation officer at Community Memorial Health System in Ventura. … Commander Eric Tennessen was chosen by the city of Camarillo as the new chief of police. Tennessen is a 21-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and has a vast background in investigations that include assignments in Camarillo, Moorpark, Gang Unit, Major Crimes Bureau and Special Crimes Unit. Most recently, he served for 19 months as chief of police for the city of Fillmore. Tennessen began his duties on Oct. 20, 2019. … Two board certified vascular surgeons joined West Coast Vascular (WCV), the only nationally accredited vascular center in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. John T. Baber, M.D., will focus his time serving the Conejo Valley community at WCV’s Thousand Oaks location. Eric C. Kuo, M.D. will focus his time serving the Santa Barbara County community. … Jill Shaffer was named as the new fund development director for the Ventura County Community Development Corporation. Shaffer has over 35 years of non-profit leadership experience in Ventura County with extensive background in leadership and fund development with several non-profits including the YMCA, the Ventura County Leadership Academy and Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County. … Todd Mitchell was selected as the new business operations manager for the Ventura Port District. Mitchell has 18 years of project management and 12 years in business development; he has a Bachelor’s of Science degree, diploma in surveying and has served as a board member of the California Maritime and Navigation Conference.

Moving on

California Lutheran University (CLU) president Chris Kimball has decided to step down at the end of the academic year. Kimball became CLU’s seventh president in 2008 after two years as provost and vice president for academic affairs. During his tenure, CLU opened several new facilities, added many new programs and expanded student research opportunities. Kimball serves on the executive committee of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities and the board of directors of the American Council on Education, the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the New American Colleges & Universities consortium.

In the name of charity

Oxnard School District teachers received $1,015 worth of gift cards from the Ventura County Coastal Association of Realtors’ (VCCAR) Young Professionals Network. The donated gift cards are to help the teachers to purchase school supplies for their classrooms. VCCAR members donated the gift cards as part of the annual California Association of Realtors statewide YPM Annual Month of Giving. … Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) received a $15,000 grant over two years from the Weingart Foundation. The unrestricted operating support grant will assist CEDC with operational expenses including evaluation and activity tracking methods to enable the organization to further develop and improve its services for residents, and also provide an opportunity to increase staffing in the real estate development department.

Education

Five students received a total of $9,000 in scholarships from the Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) Scholarship Program at its annual awards. The annual scholarships are awarded to low-income students currently living in HACSB affordable communities and are funded by the HACSB’s associated resident services non-profit, Cocina Sin Fronteras, through its annual Haunted Housing Run/Walk event. $2,000 scholarships were awarded to students Andrew Coronel, Haley Howard, Daisy Sumaya and Karen Torres, who are attending a four-year college/university. Justin Arbaiza received a $1,000 scholarship to attend a community college or technical/vocational school. … Five schools in the Oxnard School District received state recognition from the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program for adopting a proactive approach to establishing the behavioral supports and social culture needed for all students in the school to achieve social, emotional and academic success. Rose Avenue School and Norman R. Brekke School received Platinum Level Recognition. Driffill School, Ramona School and Frank Academy of Marine Science and Engineering received the Silver Level Recognition. … El Camino High School at Ventura College was recognized with a Career Choices Gold Medal for its outstanding education program promoting college and career readiness. The school’s Get Focused…Stay Focused! efforts, alongside My10yearPlan.com, help students plot achievable 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.