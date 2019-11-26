PICTURED: Oxnard-based electro-rock duo Astreyas performs at Sans Souci on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 p.m.

.

★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. Support Local Music!

Tuesday, 11/26

Live Music

Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers

Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Discovery: Fortunate Youth with Mike Love, Nattali Rize and Kash’d Out, 7:30 p.m. ★

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Golden China: 7 p.m. with Doug Paulin

Oak and Main: 7:30 p.m. with the Beers Brothers

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: 9 p.m. with Carson

The Winery: 5:30-8:30 p.m. with Joelle

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Copper Blues: Big Happy Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

The Shores: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/27

Live Music

Bombay: Green Art People Family Reunion with VC/DC (Grateful Dead tribute), HipE Mark and Group “W” Bench, 6-9 p.m.

Café Fiore: Big Adventure

The Garage: Detoxi CD release with The Body Electric, VooDoo Dawn and DJs, 8 p.m.

Lucky Fools: Teresa Russell, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Elwood, 5-7 p.m.

Winchester’s: Acoustic DNA

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: All-Star Pre-Thanksgiving Show, 8 p.m.

Open Mic

Grapes and Hops: Gypsy Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Thirsty Ox: Game day/night

Thursday, 11/28

DJs

Star Lounge: DJ Terry, 8 p.m.

The Tavern: Get Right DJ, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.

Lookout: 2-8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, 11/29

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Tex Pistols, 730-10:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Heathers on Fire

The Canyon: The Spazmatics, 9 p.m. ★

Deer Lodge: Char-Man and PINNR, 9 p.m.

Discovery: Marlon Asher with Tripped Up, 8:30 p.m. ★

El Rey Cantina (Ventura): Shaky Feelin’

Grapes and Hops: Gator Souffle, 8 p.m.

Greater Goods: Ella and Sage, 7-10 p.m.

The Greek: Kenny Devoe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Keynote: The Riffs

MadeWest Brewing: Jacob Marquez, 8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Jerry Breiner, 6 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: The Pearlman Girls (comedy and music), 7:30 p.m.

Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.

The Shores: Frank Barajas

Sans Souci: Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Star Lounge: Vanise Terry Band, 9 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Ted Lennon, 5 p.m.

Winchester’s: 805 AllStarz, 7-10 p.m.

The Winery: Brad Rabuchin and friends, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: John DiCrosta and Taquita Love, 8 p.m.; Harbor Queens Drag Show, 9:30 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thirsty Ox: Fuego Friday, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11/30

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Brian Faith Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Azar’s Sports Bar: Studebaker Hawk, 9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Ray Jaurique and the Uptown Brothers, 8 p.m.

Greater Goods: King Dream, Scott Hirsch, John Calvin Abney, Caitlin Gowdey, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote: Funkronicity

Margarita Villa: James Bros, 6 p.m.

Namba Performing Arts Space: MARS Landing, 7 p.m.

Oak and Main: The Untouchables, 8:30 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Maureen Toth with Carlos Calvo, 7:30 p.m. ★

Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.

Peirano’s: Danny McGaw, 6-8 p.m.

Sans Souci: Astreyas, 10 p.m. ★

The Shores: Masters of the Past

Star Lounge: Mini Driver, 9 p.m.

The Sushi House: Gary Ballen, 1-3:30 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Mark Masson, 3-5 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Ridin’ the Storm Out (REO Speedwagon tribute), 8 p.m.

Winchester’s: The Tossers, 7-10 p.m.

The Winery: Equinox, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

The Canyon: Gallagher’s Last Smash, 9 p.m. ★

Free Range Comedy Theatre: Jam and open mic night, 7:30 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: John DiCrosta and Taquita Love, 7 and 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Chinaland: Funk Night with DJ J Scratch and DJ D.Y., 9 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: DJs all day

El Rey (Ventura): 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic

Harbor Cove Café: Ukelele jam with Gary Ballen and the Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/1

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 3-6 p.m.

Discovery: Fortunate Youth with Nattali Rize and Kash’d Out, 7:30 p.m. ★

Four Brix: Mark Masson, 12-5 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: The Tossers, 4-7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday

La Fonda del Rey: Live music brunch, 11 a.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): RJ Mischo, 3-5 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Joe Delia, 6 p.m.

Ojai Rancho Inn: Folk Steady with Todd Hannigan, Massage, Sage Stoneman and others, 2-8 p.m. ★

Peirano’s: Brent Franklin, 12-2 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Hilary and Kate, 3 p.m.

Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.

Winchester’s: The Catterwailers, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rosemary Butler sings Linda Ronstadt, 3 p.m.; John DiCrosta, 7 p.m. ★

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

Open Mic

Orozco’s: 5-7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: 3 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 5-8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Monday, 12/2

Open Mic

Thirsty Ox: 8:30 p.m. Comedy Quench

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Fratelli’s: King Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/3

Live Music

Bogie’s: Laurence Juber, 7:30 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Golden China: 7 p.m. with Doug Paulin

Oak and Main: 7:30 p.m. with the Beers Brothers

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: 9 p.m. with Carson

The Winery: 5:30-8:30 p.m. with Joelle

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Copper Blues: Big Happy Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

The Shores: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/4

Live Music

Ventura Theater: The Hu and Crown Lands, 8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jerry Rocha, 8 p.m.

Open Mic

Grapes and Hops: Gypsy Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Thirsty Ox: Game day/night