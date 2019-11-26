PICTURED: Oxnard-based electro-rock duo Astreyas performs at Sans Souci on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 p.m.
.
★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. Support Local Music!
Tuesday, 11/26
Live Music
Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers
Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-9 p.m.
Discovery: Fortunate Youth with Mike Love, Nattali Rize and Kash’d Out, 7:30 p.m. ★
Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
DJs
Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.
Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.
Open Mic
Golden China: 7 p.m. with Doug Paulin
Oak and Main: 7:30 p.m. with the Beers Brothers
O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.
The Tavern: 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh
The Shores: 9:30 p.m.
Star Lounge: 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Ox: 9 p.m. with Carson
The Winery: 5:30-8:30 p.m. with Joelle
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Copper Blues: Big Happy Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.
Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
The Shores: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, 11/27
Live Music
Bombay: Green Art People Family Reunion with VC/DC (Grateful Dead tribute), HipE Mark and Group “W” Bench, 6-9 p.m.
Café Fiore: Big Adventure
The Garage: Detoxi CD release with The Body Electric, VooDoo Dawn and DJs, 8 p.m.
Lucky Fools: Teresa Russell, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Elwood, 5-7 p.m.
Winchester’s: Acoustic DNA
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: All-Star Pre-Thanksgiving Show, 8 p.m.
Open Mic
Grapes and Hops: Gypsy Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek
Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.
Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin
Dancing, trivia, etc.
805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.
1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.
The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests
Thirsty Ox: Game day/night
Thursday, 11/28
DJs
Star Lounge: DJ Terry, 8 p.m.
The Tavern: Get Right DJ, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.
Lookout: 2-8 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, 11/29
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
1901 Speakeasy: Tex Pistols, 730-10:30 p.m.
Café Fiore: Heathers on Fire
The Canyon: The Spazmatics, 9 p.m. ★
Deer Lodge: Char-Man and PINNR, 9 p.m.
Discovery: Marlon Asher with Tripped Up, 8:30 p.m. ★
El Rey Cantina (Ventura): Shaky Feelin’
Grapes and Hops: Gator Souffle, 8 p.m.
Greater Goods: Ella and Sage, 7-10 p.m.
The Greek: Kenny Devoe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Keynote: The Riffs
MadeWest Brewing: Jacob Marquez, 8 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Jerry Breiner, 6 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: The Pearlman Girls (comedy and music), 7:30 p.m.
Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.
The Shores: Frank Barajas
Sans Souci: Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.
Star Lounge: Vanise Terry Band, 9 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Ted Lennon, 5 p.m.
Winchester’s: 805 AllStarz, 7-10 p.m.
The Winery: Brad Rabuchin and friends, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: John DiCrosta and Taquita Love, 8 p.m.; Harbor Queens Drag Show, 9:30 p.m.
DJs
Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.
Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Thirsty Ox: Fuego Friday, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk
Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, 11/30
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
1901 Speakeasy: Brian Faith Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Azar’s Sports Bar: Studebaker Hawk, 9 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Ray Jaurique and the Uptown Brothers, 8 p.m.
Greater Goods: King Dream, Scott Hirsch, John Calvin Abney, Caitlin Gowdey, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote: Funkronicity
Margarita Villa: James Bros, 6 p.m.
Namba Performing Arts Space: MARS Landing, 7 p.m.
Oak and Main: The Untouchables, 8:30 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Maureen Toth with Carlos Calvo, 7:30 p.m. ★
Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.
Peirano’s: Danny McGaw, 6-8 p.m.
Sans Souci: Astreyas, 10 p.m. ★
The Shores: Masters of the Past
Star Lounge: Mini Driver, 9 p.m.
The Sushi House: Gary Ballen, 1-3:30 p.m.
Topa Mountain Winery: Mark Masson, 3-5 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Ridin’ the Storm Out (REO Speedwagon tribute), 8 p.m.
Winchester’s: The Tossers, 7-10 p.m.
The Winery: Equinox, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
The Canyon: Gallagher’s Last Smash, 9 p.m. ★
Free Range Comedy Theatre: Jam and open mic night, 7:30 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: John DiCrosta and Taquita Love, 7 and 9 p.m.
DJs
Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.
Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.
Chinaland: Funk Night with DJ J Scratch and DJ D.Y., 9 p.m.
Thirsty Ox: DJs all day
El Rey (Ventura): 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic
Harbor Cove Café: Ukelele jam with Gary Ballen and the Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay
Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.
The Shores: 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, 12/1
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 3-6 p.m.
Discovery: Fortunate Youth with Nattali Rize and Kash’d Out, 7:30 p.m. ★
Four Brix: Mark Masson, 12-5 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: The Tossers, 4-7 p.m.
Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday
La Fonda del Rey: Live music brunch, 11 a.m.
MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): RJ Mischo, 3-5 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Joe Delia, 6 p.m.
Ojai Rancho Inn: Folk Steady with Todd Hannigan, Massage, Sage Stoneman and others, 2-8 p.m. ★
Peirano’s: Brent Franklin, 12-2 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Hilary and Kate, 3 p.m.
Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.
Winchester’s: The Catterwailers, 5-8 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rosemary Butler sings Linda Ronstadt, 3 p.m.; John DiCrosta, 7 p.m. ★
DJs
Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.
Sans Souci: DJ Darko
Open Mic
Orozco’s: 5-7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.
GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
La Fonda del Rey: 3 p.m.
Lookout Bar: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 5-8 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.
Monday, 12/2
Open Mic
Thirsty Ox: 8:30 p.m. Comedy Quench
Karaoke
The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin
Sans Souci: 10 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: 7 p.m.
Fratelli’s: King Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Tuesday, 12/3
Live Music
Bogie’s: Laurence Juber, 7:30 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-9 p.m.
Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
DJs
Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.
Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.
Open Mic
Golden China: 7 p.m. with Doug Paulin
Oak and Main: 7:30 p.m. with the Beers Brothers
O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.
The Tavern: 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh
The Shores: 9:30 p.m.
Star Lounge: 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Ox: 9 p.m. with Carson
The Winery: 5:30-8:30 p.m. with Joelle
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Copper Blues: Big Happy Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.
Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
The Shores: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, 12/4
Live Music
Ventura Theater: The Hu and Crown Lands, 8 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Jerry Rocha, 8 p.m.
Open Mic
Grapes and Hops: Gypsy Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek
Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.
Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin
Dancing, trivia, etc.
805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.
1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.
The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests
Thirsty Ox: Game day/night