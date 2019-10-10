The Boys Senior Team of El Rio Little League has won the California State Championships and went on to come in fourth in the Western Region. The league, founded in 1958 is the largest in the Oxnard area, with 30 teams playing in eight divisions.

“With so many opportunities for our youth to go down the wrong road, it is really great when the community can honor the accomplishments of a good group of kids,” said Marty Ahearn, one of the team sponsors.

Team members include Izaak Camarillo, Mauricio Chavez, Thade Miller, Tyler Reveles, Luis Luhrs, Jonathan Borjas, Henry Borjas, Ricky Gomez, Alejandro Herrera, Nate Estrada, Luis Bravo, Matt Ramirez, Ivan Madera and Julian Villareal.