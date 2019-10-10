Every Monday through Friday for the entire school year (through June 16, 2020), the Oxnard Union High School District will serve free meals to all children ages 18 and under through the federally funded “Supper Program” at the schools listed below. The program is operated across the country through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the California Department of Education.
Contact each school cafeteria for meal times:
Channel Islands High School
1400 Raiders Way, Oxnard
805-385-2772
Hueneme High School
500 W. Bard Road, Oxnard
805-385-2665
Oxnard High School
3400 W. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
805-278-3154
Pacifica High School
600 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
805-278-3205
Rio Mesa High School
545 Central Ave., Oxnard
805-278-5545