Every Monday through Friday for the entire school year (through June 16, 2020), the Oxnard Union High School District will serve free meals to all children ages 18 and under through the federally funded “Supper Program” at the schools listed below. The program is operated across the country through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the California Department of Education.

Contact each school cafeteria for meal times:

Channel Islands High School

1400 Raiders Way, Oxnard

805-385-2772

Hueneme High School

500 W. Bard Road, Oxnard

805-385-2665

Oxnard High School

3400 W. Gonzales Road, Oxnard

805-278-3154

Pacifica High School

600 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard

805-278-3205

Rio Mesa High School

545 Central Ave., Oxnard

805-278-5545