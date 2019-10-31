by LaVerne Seales, Ph.D.

Ever since I arrived in this country, I have had to explain who I am: African American, Afro-Caribbean, African, that works. But an Afro-Latina Spanish teacher? Now that needs an explanation.

My race, my black skin — that is what people immediately see. But it does not match up with the assumptions that people have of me in the United States. My ethnicity, which can be displayed or hidden, is what continually needs an explanation.

I don’t say a word. The assumption is that I am African American. When I speak in English, then I am immediately placed as coming from the English-speaking Caribbean or the African continent. Those assumptions are accepted and seldom questioned. The questions or confusion begins when LaVerne Seales not only speaks Spanish but is a Spanish teacher at the university level, as well as a native Spanish speaker.

It was not until I came to the United States that I seriously reflected on who I was in terms of my race and ethnicity. In Panama, I was simply Panamanian. At first, I did not understand the assumptions and, to be honest, I did not understand the implications of choosing to pursue a Spanish language major in college. I can clearly remember the first day I arrived at the university here in the U.S. to take my advanced Spanish literature classes in the Languages Department. Every professor I encountered looked at me and walked to my desk before class started to tell me, and only me, that the course was too advanced and that I should consider a lower level class. I would explain that I was from Panama, which was then shocking to them and everybody else in the class. Then the question was how I made it from Panama all the way to California, and I would say, “I took a plane to LAX.”

Once I received my undergraduate degree, I pursued higher education and had a similar reaction from my professors and classmates as I had during my undergraduate studies. I continually had to explain what I was doing in the Spanish Language program. When I became a graduate student and started teaching, things became clear to me very quickly. The first time I walked in to teach in a Spanish language class, I had students walk out before I even opened my mouth to “explain” who I was. At that point, it all started to click: Ms. Seales was the problem. I saw myself as an immigrant from the Republic of Panama, where it was normal for many nationalities, religions and races to reside and work together, but this was not the case here.

Another reality was that as an undergraduate and graduate student, I had few opportunities to study and write about Afro-Latino writers. The relative quiet surrounding this area of literature in the United States and the Spanish-speaking world provoked me to think about how I could integrate both the traditional canonical writers I had read with less championed voices of writers who had new insight about the nature of Latin American, Spanish and African identities.

I immediately started to research Afro-Latino writers and educate myself about the African American experience in this country to better understand whom students saw when they walked into my classroom. After those experiences, it is not surprising that my research focuses on the Afro-Latino experience and minority voices both in the U.S. and the Spanish-speaking world. I became deeply committed to gender and diversity inclusiveness in my courses.

I saw that my race and ethnicity were complex issues, and I became aware that my mere presence in the classroom as a Spanish teacher of Panamanian, Afro-Caribbean and Latino descent was already a learning experience for my students. I quickly realized that I had a unique opportunity to translate my heritage into a useful pedagogical tool. But before I could do that, I needed to pursue the highest possible degree in the United States, which would give me credibility as a Spanish teacher. That way, when my students saw Dr. Seales as opposed to Miss Seales, they would not walk out before at least listening to what I had to say, because for them I am initially the African American professor who has a doctorate in the Spanish language.

Over the years, I have learned to leverage my race and ethnicity in my courses. “Explaining” myself by sharing my life journey has allowed me to mentor, connect and engage countless students from diverse backgrounds, genders, ages, races and ethnicities, as my experiences in many ways mirror some part of their lives.

LaVerne Seales, Ph.D. is a visiting lecturer in the Department of Languages and Cultures at California Lutheran University.