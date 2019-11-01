Pictured: Maria Fire, from Price St. in Somis off hwy 118. Photo by Victor Cruz, with permission.

Ongoing updates related to the Maria Fire | Santa Paula, Somis

Para obtener información actualizada sobre las ordenes de evacuación del #IncendioMaria, visite http://vcemergency.com.

Drone causes grounding of air support

10:34 p.m., Oct. 31

An unauthorized drone was seen by fire fighters flying at about 3000 feet above “the towers.” Air support for fire fighting had to be grounded for safety reasons. Law enforcement called in to locate drone pilot.

Watch tower captures ignition of Maria Fire at 6:16 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019

Watch on YOUTUBE HERE.

Oil infrastructure “putting up a lot of heat”

9:46 p.m., Oct. 31

VCFD states oil infrastructure is “significantly impacted” and fire is now making a “push in the Santa Paula side.” Fires in the oil field are “putting up a lot of heat.”

Fire is pushing north and northwest.

4000 acres – “High level resources” to be directed to orchards

9:24 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019

VCFD Command has directed all “branches” to direct “high level resources” to protect mature avocado orchards because they “yield high volume of money.” (timestamp 9:24 p.m., VCFD radio broadcast)

9:30 p.m. – discussion about oil field infrastructure at risk.

Plans in place for daylight tomorrow. Oil field contact for access tomorrow.

9:00 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019

County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has contacted representatives with the oil fields in order to access oil fields tomorrow. VCFD officials said they need to get to the fields and “all the well heads.”

A shelter in support of #MariaFire is open at the Camarillo Community Center. For more information visit http://vcemergency.com

VCFD are responding to information provided of a shed (address redacted) with excessive amounts of ammunition. Could be issue if impacted by fire.

Ventura County Animal Services has activated Animal Shelters in support of the #MariaFire Small animals accepted at Animal Services Camarillo Shelter Large animals accepted at Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Avocado and citrus orchards impacted

8:25 p.m., Oct. 31

VCFD notifying VC Agriculture Commissioners office that avocado and citrus orchards will be impacted by the fire.

Somis and Camarillo threatened

8:05 p.m., Oct. 31

Fire at 750 acres. Somis and Camarillo are threatened. County communication towers on S. Mountain are out due to fire. Agricultural Commissioner and oil field officials are being notified.

Mandatory Evacuations www.vcemergency.com

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Evacuation area:

South of Highway 126, north of Los Angeles Avenue, East of Vineyard, West of Balcom.

300 acres.

Five helicopters will be active for combating fire tonight

7:25 p.m., Oct. 31.

Brush Fire, South Mountain in Santa Paula

7:15 p.m., Oct. 31

Quickly expanding brush fire on Santa Maria St. in Santa Paula near South Mountain.

Precautionary evacuations near Balcom Canyon and 12th Street, Santa Paula.

Maria Fire mandatory evacuation. Price Street in Somis, off Highway 118. Facing east. Photo by Victor Cruz. Maria Fire from Vons parking lot in Santa Paula. Photo by David Lizard, Santa Paula resident. On Aggen Road, Somis looking east at Maria Fire, Photo by Victor Cruz. Maria Fire, just before 8:00 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019. At the 12th Street Bridge in Santa Paula. Photo by Ron Merkord. Maria Fire from Sulphur Mountain Road trail (facing south). Photo by Shannon Penrith. 10:00 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019.