FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190930-10017971-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IRIMIYA THERAPEUTIC TRAUMA COUNSELING CENTER, 5450 Ralston Street, Suite 109, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Teresa Raquel Morales, 2228 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Teresa Raquel Morales, Teresa Raquel Morales. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter ; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19 /24708

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191003-10018308-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: E AND E CONSTRUCTION AND REMODELING, 5356 Maricopa Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Everardo M. Gonzalez, 5356 Maricopa Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: June 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Everardo M. Gonzalez, The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: June 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dol lar s ($1.000).) /s/ Everardo M. Gonzalez, Everardo M. Gonzalez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 3, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter ; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./ 24707

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190927-10017901-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SOLUTIONS ID ONLINE, 2943 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Warren Gray, 2943 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Warren Gray, Warren Gray. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./24705

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191001-10018104-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SANTIAGO NURSERY, 6501 Chagall Dr., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Juan Carlos Ruiz, 473 Millard St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dol lars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Carlos Ruiz, Juan Carlos Ruiz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19/24706

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191008-10018589-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROTE 3 PARTNERS, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, William Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108, Catherine Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108, Laura S. Peterson, 1395 Virginia Road, Santa Barbara, Ca 93108, Bert Ryan, 35 Hua Nui Way, Lahaina, HI 96761, Linda Ryan, 35 Hua Nui Way, Lahaina, HI 96761, John Sundt, 9090 La Jolla Shores Lane, La Jolla, CA 92037, Kathleen Sundt, 9090 La Jolla Shores Lane, La Jolla, CA 92037, David Zackrison, 131 Ruxton Road, Mount Kisco, NY 10549, Lee Zackrison, 131 Ruxton Road, Mount Kisco, NY 10549. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/01/2007. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, Partner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24892

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191010-10018794-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: H & H AUTO SAL ES, 350 So uth C Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, C2878374 CA, H & H MOTOR SPORTS INC., 600 Olivia Drive, Oxnard, CA 93030. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ H & H M OTOR SPORTS INC., Gabriela Herrera, Gabriela Herrera, Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24891

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191015- 10019019-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY, 2) TWO TREES ORTHO, 2895 Loma Vista Rd., Suite H, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, INC., 3418 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 2/1/2016. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, INC., Phillip Azer, Phillip Azer, General Manager / Treasurer. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./ 24924

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191015- 10019021-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY, 2) TWO TREES KIDS, 2051 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, INC., 3418 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, INC., Phillip Azer, Phillip Azer, General Manager / Treasurer. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./ 2 4 9 2 6

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO.20191015- 10019023-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY, 2) TWO TREES KIDS, 957 Faulkner Rd., Ste 105, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, INC., 3418 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, INC., Phillip Azer, Phillip Azer, General Manager / Treasurer. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./ 2 4 9 2 8

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191015- 10019025-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY, 2100 Solar Dr., Ste. 204, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, INC., 3418 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 10/31/16. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ TWO TREES PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, INC., Phillip Azer, Phillip Azer, General Manager / Treasurer. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 4 9 3 1

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191015- 10019075-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROYAL DAY SPA, 1887 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Bingjie Xu, 1816 S. Hidalgo Ave., Alhambra, CA 91801. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/15/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bingjie Xu, Bingjie Xu. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191016- 10019164-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TACOS DE LA REGION MIXTECA, 2) TACOS DE MI REGION, 3380 E Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Zenaida Salvador Diaz, 1011 S Saticoy Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Zenaida Salvador Diaz, Zenaida Salvador Diaz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 16, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 6 5

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191002- 10018226-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) WAVE AND CACTUS, 2) WAVE & CACTUS, 762 Nocumi St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Lindsay Streufert, 762 Nocumi St., Ventura, CA 93001, Eric Streufert, 762 Nocumi St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/01/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lindsay Streufert, Lindsay Streufert, Lindsay Streufert. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 6 6



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191016- 10019133-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MONARCAS, 1111 E Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Grace Magali Garcia Arroyo, 720 Sidonia Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Maria Arroyo Arroyo, 720 Sidonia Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/1/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Grace Magali Garcia Arroyo, Grace Magali Garcia Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 16, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 6 7

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191015- 10019084-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: FULFORD OFF ROAD, 3773 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, SPORTS CAR CLASSICS INC, 3773 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 10-15-19. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Paul R Fulford, Paul R Fulford, Paul R Fulford, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 6 8

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191018- 10019290-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: LOVE SOCIAL CAFE, 205 N. Signal Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, NOSO VITA, LLC, 205 N. Signal Street, Ojai, CA 93023. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ NOSO VITA, LLC, Sean Mason, Sean Mason, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 6 9

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191003- 10018329-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SANTA CLARA VALLEY CHAPEL, 133 N. Mill Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, SP TENTH STREET INVESTMENTS, LLC, 2029 Verdugo Blvd., Montrose, CA 91020. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SP TENTH STREET INVESTMENTS, LLC, Alicia Ayed, Alicia Ayed, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 3, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 7 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191011- 10018884-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: MAGNOLIA MOBILE HOME PARK, 4197 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, CA, VMHP INC, General Partner, 440 Nolden Ave., San Jose, CA 95117. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on June 1981. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ VMHP INC, General Partner of VMHP LP, Steve Sales, Steve Sales, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 11, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 7 1

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191017- 10019267-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ASCENSION ACADEMY, 226 W. Ojai Ave., Ste. 101, #519, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Derren George Ohanian, 701 Grandview Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ojai, CA 93023, Sarah Leann Breslaw, 701 Grandview Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ojai, CA 93023. This Business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Derren George Ohanian, Derren George Ohanian. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 17, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 7 2

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191015- 10019073-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: WESTLAKE EYE SURGERY CENTER, 3085 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, TENNESSEE, Westlake Eye Surgical Associates, Inc., as General Partner of The Westlake Opthalmology ASC, L.P., 3085 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 8/4/1998. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Westlake Eye Surgical Associates, Inc., as General Partner of The Westlake Opthalmology ASC, L.P., Joel M. Corwin, M.D., Joel M. Corwin, M.D., President. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 7 3

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191015- 10019077-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: LYNN EYE SURGERY CENTER, 3085 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, California, Miramar Eye Surgical Associates Medical Clinic, Inc., 3085 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003, M. Gene Matzkin, 3085 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 07/01/1984. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Miramar Eye Surgical Associates Medical Clinic, Inc., Joel M. Corwin, M.D., Joel M. Corwin, M.D., President. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./25074

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO.20191022- 10019507-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CONCRETE GUYS, 671 Livingston Ave., Ventura, CA 03003, Ventura County, Jason Mabry, 671 Livingston Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Mabry, Jason Mabry. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19, 11/7/19, 11/14/19 and 11/21/19./25290

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00534016-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 27 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LACEY BRIANNE HENGGELER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LACEY BRIANNE HENGGELER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LACEY BRIANNE HENGGELER to LACEY BRIANNE MAHAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-14-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 27 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19. /24715

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00534761-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed OCT 11 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSE GUADALUPE CARRANZA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOSE GUADALUPE CARRANZA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSE GUADALUPE CARRANZA to MARKO J. CARRANZA; KRISTOFFER JOSE CARRANZA to KRISTOFFER MARKO CARRANZA; JULIAN JOSE CARRANZA to JULIAN MARKO CARRANZA . THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 12/04/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: OCT 11 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By : AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk . PUB L I SHED: V e n t u r a County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24883

APN: 061-0-172-060 TS No: CA0 8 0 0 0 1 6 2 – 1 9 – 1 TO No : 1 0 5 9 2 0 4 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED September 20, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 21, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on September 29, 2 0 0 5 a s I n s t r ume n t No . 20050929-0243025, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by PATRICIA G NEWTON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for AMERICA`S WHOLESALE LENDER as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 9128-9138 NYE ROAD, VENTURA, CA 93001 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trusteeʼs Sale is estimated to be $607,481.63 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiaryʼs bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashierʼs expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trusteeʼs Sale is estimated to be $607,481.63 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiaryʼs bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashierʼs check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trusteeʼs Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidderʼs sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction. com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000162-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/10/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000162-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction. com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE C A L L : A u c t i o n . c o m a t 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 65368, Pub Dates: 10/17/2019, 10/24/2019, 10/31/2019, VENTURA C O U N T Y R E P O R T E R / 2 4 8 5 1

APN: 145-0-153-320 TS No: C A 0 7 0 0 0 4 1 8 – 1 9 – 1 T O N o : 190766274-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 23, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOL D AT A PU BLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE O F T H E P R O C E E D I N G S AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD C O N T A C T A L A W Y E R . O n November 7, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 26, 2016 asI n s t r u m e n t N o . 2 0 1 6 0 8 2 6 – 00122406-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by JUAN RAIGOZA, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of M ORTGAGE EL ECTRONIC R E G I S T R A T I O N S Y S T E M S , INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for PR OSPECT M ORTGAGE, LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BID DER, i n l awful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 320 EAST COLLINS STREET, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $427,641.83 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000418-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend t h e s c h e d u l e d s a l e . D a t e : 10/07/2019 MTC Financial Inc. d b a T r u s t e e C o r p s T S N o. CA07000418-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949- 252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN B E O B T A I N E D O N L I N E A T www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt.Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 65184,Pub Dates: 10/17/2019, 10/24/2019, 10/31/2019, VENT U R A C O U N T Y R E P O R T E R / 2 4 8 50

LIEN SALE AUCTION ADVERTISEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act, (B&P Code 21700 et. seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction; personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools, and/or other misc. items Auction to be held at 12pm On November 7, 2019 at www. selfstorageauction.com. The property is stored at: A to Z Self Storage 5040-60 Goldman Ave Moorpark, CA 93021.

NAME OF TENANT

Amanda Lane

Dallas Donaldson

Steven Swiertz

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./25055

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Tenants: Javier Hernandez, Trek Bikes, Simi at the Garden, Jill MacMillan, James McDaniels and Denise Dunham. Auction held on NOVEMBER 7TH, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at PORTA-STOR, 330 West Park Row Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001. (805) 643-3862. SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./2 5 0 5 6

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 15, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

B208 – Appel, Eric Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit cardno checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 24th& 31st of October 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 10/24, 10/31/19 CNS-3305998#/25057

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 13, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 F006 – Robinson, Phyllis; F025 – Hernanadez, Amanda; F101 – Maria, Robert; F130 – Stewart, John; F237 – benton, crystal; F246 – Jacquez, Angela; F278 – Russo, Dina; F296 – Dixon, Ronald; F306 – Scott, Gregory; F309 – Gonzalez, Luis; F331 – Garcia, Maria; F346 – Nova, Rene; F396 – Esqueda, Maribel; F451 – fune, ryan; F490 – Campos, Julio; F571 – Cole, Natasha

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 B300 – Craig, Donald; C215 – Alfaro, Arturo; E107 – Evans, Danielle; E108 – Jones, Shane; H022 – Evans, Danielle; H270 – Freeman, Victoria; J007 – Peinado, Janet; K008 – Peinado, Janet

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 A004 – Shelton, Cynthia; C066 – Williams, Freddie; C133 – Chi, Tony; C142 – Byrd, Whitney; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard; C205 – Aguilera, Manuel; C208 – Gutierrez, Jennifer; C232 – Ferreira, Victor; C285 – Faye, Monica; D012 – Leon, Victoria; D115 – Medrano, Joshua; D121 – Jackson, Nick; D131 – Jordan, Gregory; D163 – Herman, Robert; D164 – Robinson, Peter; D189 – Fields, Jazmin; D329 – Perez, Vanessa; D344 – Tapia, Edgar; D348 – Fuller, Judean

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 B104 – Nava, Albert; B209 – De La Torre, Jose; D349 – Rodriguez, Joshua; D363 – Shopshear, Carol; D403 – Harte, Jennifer; E481 – Arredondo, Victor; E494 – Duckworth, Ja’seena

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B499 – Donate, Beverly; B633 – Wallace, Monique; B657 – Brush, Nicholas; B739 – Rico, Raymond; R265 – Stringerkerr, Dhashai; R469 – Perez, Antonio

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-3029 1117 – Mazibuko, Paige; 3115 – Boettcher, Ann; 3126 – Hutchinson, Alectra

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864 F056 – Renzo, John Anthony; F079 – Rubinshtein, Sharit; F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; F220 – Schoenberger, Aaron; G009 – Heidenfelder, Richard; G025 – Humphreys, Sean; G105 – Harris, Tara

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit cardno checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 24th& 31st of October 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 10/24, 10/31/19 CNS-3305992#/25058

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 14, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018 C059 – Bondy, Bill; C114 – Shaw, Christy; C243 – Glass, Gina; C257 – Yanez, Daniel; D122 – Simoni, Tony; D166 – Mata, Erik

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 A007 – Moe, Erick; A041 – Boundjia Nkenko, Boris; C003 – Murphy, Thomas; C060 – Melgarejo, Isaac; D022 – De La Fuente, Ruby; D043 – Turkalj, Danny; D081 – Gonzalez, Hector; E030 – Brenner, Bonnie

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 033 – Nall, Terry; 125 – Freeman, Tiffany; 174 – Quijano, Tiffany; 198 – Foster, Jeffrey; 279 – Wolpe, Marc; 408 – bright, Brian; 431 – DEWITT, DAVID; 447 – Hineson, Teresa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 1006 – Angulo, Rafael Alejandro; 348 – Anguiamo, Patricia; 481 – Diaz, Ana; 567 – Kiesau, Melinda; 586 – Toney, Jasmine; 635 – Adlerjohnson, Tamothy Darnetta

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 24th of October 2019 and this 31st of October 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365. 10/24, 10/31/19 CNS-3305908#/25059



APN: 203-0-164-045 TS No: CA07000744-19-1 TO No: 8755700 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 11, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 18, 2013 as Instrument No. 20131018- 00174331-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by ELPIDIA GONZALES, A WIDOW, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for HIGHTECHLENDING INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 737 W FIR AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $297,986.93 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659- 7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000744-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: __10/17/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000744-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660- 4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www. insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659- 7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 65614, Pub Dates: 10/24/2019, 10/31/2019, 11/07/2019, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER/25060

APN 234-0-184-055 TS No. NR- 51578-ca U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE. Recorded in accordance with 12 USCA 3764 (c) WHEREAS, on 3/14/2005, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by Hanna Mirjam Eagle, Trustee of the 1997 Hanna Mirjam Eagle Trust, U/D/T February 7, 1997 as trustor in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as beneficiary, and Fidelity National Title Insurance Company as trustee, and was recorded on 3/21/2005, as Instrument No. 20050321-0067740, in Book XX, Page XX and re-recorded on 4/21/06 #20060421-0085796, in the Office of the County Recorder of Ventura County, California; and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment of Deed of Trust dated 5/13/2015, recorded on 5/21/2015, as instrument number 20150521-00077103-0, book XX, page XX, in the Office of the County Recorder Ventura County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on 7/24/2019, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS , the entire amount delinquent as of 10/16/2019 is $361,510.63; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Fore closure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’ s designation of Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 4/19/2017 as instrument number 20170419-00051835-0, book XX , page XX notice is hereby given that on 11/21/2019 at 11:00 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: Lot 133 of Tract No. 3883, in the City of Camarillo, County of Ventura, State of California, as shown on a Map recorded in Book 97, Pages 44 thru 51 of Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. Excepting therefrom all oil, gas, minerals and other hydrocarbon substances below a depth of 500 feet, without rights of surface entry, as reserved in instruments of record. Commonly known as: 38 Isabel Avenue #96, Camarillo, CA 93012 The sale will be held at AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93033. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid an estimate of $361,510.63.There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing , his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $36,151.06 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $36,151.06 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD field office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $361,510.63, as of 11/20/2019, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Dated: 10/16/2019 By: Jason C Tatman, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure Commissioner 5677 Oberlin Dr., Ste 210 San Diego, CA 92121 (858) 201-3590 Fax (858) 348-4976 (10/24/2019, 10/31/2019, 11/7/2019 TS# NR- 51578-ca SDI-16482)/2 5 0 6 1

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00534637-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed OCT 09 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: KINEMA KENYA IVRA AKA CATINA DENISE IVRA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KINEMA KENYA IVRA AKA CATINA DENISE IVRA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KINEMA KENYA IVRA AKA CATINA DENISE IVRA to KINEMA KENYA IVRA-OBI. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/27/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: OCT 09 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/7/19 and 11/14/19./2 5 0 7 5

NOTICE OF

LIEN SALE

Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 15th day of November 2019, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

1070 Maria Sanchez

3056 Ana Hernandez

3198 Noemi Reyes

7137 Glenn Douet

8174 Alex Murrieta

8279 Vanessa Guerrero

Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, electrical hand tools, bikes, toys, ice-chests, clothing, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Auction and Vehicle Lien Service, LLC. Bond # 14663730099, RS 47399, Telephone: 951-681-4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./25241

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on NOVEMBER 15th at 12:00 pm. The said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California the following units:

ELLIOT BABB: Refridgerator, Stereo Equipment, 3+ Computers, Various Electronics, Monitor, Flat screen TV, 7+ storage Tubs, Tools, Vacuum, Assorted Unknowns

CHRISTINA MALDONADO: 2 Large Backp[acks, 4 Coolers, 2 Flat Screens, Razor scooter, Vacuum/ Carpet Cleaner, Baking Mixer, Kitchen Ware, Clothing, Rolling Metal Case, Assorted Boxes, Furniture and Unknowns

ARNOLD L MONCADA: Desk, Couch, T.V, Framed Pictures, 4 Wooden Chairs, Shelving, Assorted Unknowns

HECTOR ALMAZON: Gas BBQ Grill, 2 musical Intruments, 2 Storage Tubs

GABRIEL A GUTIERREZ: Panasonic Flat Screen, BB Gun, Rim and Tire, Various Furniture, Car Parts, Rim, Assorted Boxes and Unknowns.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated October 31 2019 & November 7, 2019. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./25265

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 19th day of November, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Stella Ordoobegian 406

Phillip Feldsott 053

Jose Hurtado 776A

Raul Martinez 303

Carlos Aguilera 282

Carlos Banales 220

Katherine Bariring 588A

Carlos A. Colin 681

Antonio Flores 474

Jose Hurtado 602A

Anthony Jaramilla 045

Gonzalo Michel 771

Toni Nevarez 496

Maria Ramirez 616

Rosalie Reyes 687

Rocio Solis 305

Rosalinda Torres 582

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 31st day of October and 7th day of November, 2019. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./25274

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 072187

HEARING DATE: 01/22/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Brody Bruce Asher Gordon, a child. To: Heidi Malmquist, Jed Malmquist, Larry Diaz, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Brody Bruce Asher Gordon, Date of Birth: 07/22/2019, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Jed Malmquist, Larry Diaz, Mother’s name: Heidi Malmquist. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 01/22/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 01/22/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirtyday continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 10/23/2019 by: Veronica Perez Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 10/31, 11/7, 11/14, 11/21/19 CNS-3308174#/25269

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00535003-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed OCT 21 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DIANA RAY GOODMAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DIANA RAY GOODMAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DIANA RAY GOODMAN to DIANA RAY-GOODMAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 12/12/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: OCT 21 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19, 11/7/19, 11/14/19 and 11/21/19./25275

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00535167-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed OCT 25 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SARA BRUNS BUNN AKA SARA BUNN ROOT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SARA BRUNS BUNN AKA SARA BUNN ROOT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SARA BRUNS BUNN AKA SARA BUNN ROOT to SARA KATHRYN ROOT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 12/6/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: OCT 25 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19, 11/7/19, 11/14/19 and 11/21/19./25297



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF LIENED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 11/15/19 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

C055 Anthony A. Chavira

C110 Concepcion Plascencia

B106 Gerardo A. Morales

B074 Gilbert Lorona

B249 Jessica L. Lynn

A063 John C. Beesley

A062 Salvador Perez

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./25364

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(UCC Sec. 6105)

Escrow No. 811284-KM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s), business address(es) of the Seller(s), are: Ocean Cities Pizza, Inc. 16308 E. 4th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578 Doing Business as: Domino’s Pizza Store #8135 All other business name(s) and address( es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller( s), is/are: Central Cities Pizza, Inc. The location in California of the Chief Executive Officer of the Seller(s) is: 1811 Knoll Drive, Ventura, CA 93003 The name(s) and address of the Buyer( s) is/are: Raj’s Westend Pizza Inc. 100 Reflections Drive, Apt. 22, San Ramon, CA 94583 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment, Leasehold Improvements, and Goodwill and are located at: 16308 E. 4th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Contact Escrow Inc., 2301 S. Victoria Avenue, #B, Ventura, California 93003 and the anticipated sale date is November 25, 2019 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 NO The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Contact Escrow Inc., 2301 S. Victoria Avenue, #B, Ventura, California 93003 and the last date for filing claims shall be November 22, 2019, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: October 22, 2019 Buyers: Raj’s Westend Pizza Inc. S/ Rajbir Singh S/ Rajesh Rajanamoni 10/31/19 CNS-3309126#/25368

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

AMENDED SUMMONS

ON FIRST AMENDED

COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Número del Caso): 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibidamediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: ( El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): John F. Gerard, Esq., State Bar No. 82106, Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha); AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal].

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ as an individual defendant.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

FOR THE COUNTY

OF VENTURA

NOTICE OF CHANGE

OF FIRM ADDRESS

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, Plaintiff, v. ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO et al., Defendants.

TO THE CLERK OF THE COURT. ALL PARTIES AND THEIR ATTORNEYS OF RECORD:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that. effective immediately, our new address is:

714 West Olympic Boulevard, Suite 300, Los Angeles, California, 90015.

Telephone number remains the same; best Facsimile number is (213) 748-8879.

Timothy Mitchell is no longer with the firm. Please update your records accordingly.

DATED: August 19. 2019 By: LAW OFFICE OF JACOB EMRANI, A Professional Corporation,

By: John F. Gerard, Esq., Attorneys for Plaintiff, Francisco Hernandez.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24884

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury

or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, Plaintiff, v. ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ, ET AL., Defendant.

To (name of one defendant o n l y ) : ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ, ET AL.

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff o n l y ) : FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ seeks damages in the above entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $5,000,000.00.

Special damages:

Medical expenses (to date) $69,902.82.

Future medical expenses (present value) $35,000.00

Loss of earnings (to date) $5,000.00

Loss of future earning capacity (present value) $2,500.00

DATE: 12/22/17 /s/ Timothy Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130), Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24885

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

AMENDED SUMMONS ON

FIRST AMENDED

COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Número del Caso): 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ ; M A R T I N JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO está demandado EL DEMANDA N T E ) : FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ .

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Lega l Se r v i c e s We b s i t e (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online S e l f – H e l p C e n t e r (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y p a p e l e s l e g a l e s p a r a presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted p u e d a u s a r p a r a s u respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte. ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, de California (www.sucorte. ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor r e c i b i d a me d i a n t e u n acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): John F. Gerard, Esq., State Bar No. 82106, Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha): AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal].

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served MARTIN JALPILLO as an individual defendant.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

FOR THE COUNTY

OF VENTURA

NOTICE OF CHANGE

OF FIRM ADDRESS

Case No. 56-2017-00493345- CU-PA-VTA

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, Plaintiff, v. ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO et al., Defendants.

TO THE CLERK OF THE COURT. ALL PARTIES AND THEIR ATTORNEYS OF RECORD:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that. effective immediately, our new address is:

714 West Olympic Boulevard, Suite 300, Los Angeles, California, 90015.

Telephone number remains the same; best Facsimile number is (213) 748-8879.

Timothy Mitchell is no longer with the firm. Please update your records accordingly.

DATED: August 19. 2019 By: LAW OFFICE OF JACOB EMRANI, A Professional Corporation,

By: John F. Gerard, Esq., Attorneys for Plaintiff, Francisco Hernandez.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24886

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, Plaintiff, v . MARTIN JALPILLO, Defendant .

To (name of one defendant only): MARTIN JALPILLO

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ

seeks damages in the above entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience $5,000,000.00.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $69,902.82.

Future medical expenses (present value) $35,000.00

Loss of earnings (to date) $5,000.00

Loss of future earning capacity (present value) $2,500.00

DATE: 12/22/17 /s/ Timothy Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130), THE LAW OFFICES OF JACOB EMRANI, 1516 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213)748-7734. Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24887

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: RICHARD EMERSON WATTS AKA RICHARD WATTS CASE NO. 56-2019-00533478-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD EMERSON WATTS AKA RICHARD WATTS.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by EDITH ARLENE WATTS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that EDITH ARLENE WATTS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/07/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner DANIEL C. HALES, ESQ – SBN 146564, CITADEL LAW CORPORATION 2372 MORSE AVENUE IRVINE CA 92614 BSC217576 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/19 CNS-3301334#/24704

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY LUPE NAVARRO a/k/a/ MARY NAVARRO and MARY HERNANDEZ NAVARRO, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00534528- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARY LUPE NAVARRO a/k/a/ MARY NAVARRO and MARY HERNANDEZ NAVARRO. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LARRY GERARD NAVARRO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LARRY GERARD NAVARRO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedentʼs will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/20/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker SBN: 101400, Stakerlaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corp., 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./24889

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELVIRA L. ROBLES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00534394-PT-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ELVIRA L. ROBLES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LINDA STAGGS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LINDA STAGGS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentʼs will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, (State Bar No. 84280), Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 522-2555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARIA IRENE VACA aka M. IRENE VACA, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00534744- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARIA IRENE VACA aka M. IRENE VACA. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MANUEL VACA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MANUEL VACA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: December 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, SBN: 90033, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./24890

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARJORIE EILEEN FILE,

MARGIE EILEEN FILE, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00532869- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARJORIE EILEEN FILE, MARGIE EILEEN FILE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: FAY FILE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: FAY FILE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: December 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Fay File, 1403 Royal Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 584-3362. PUBLISHED: Ventura 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./25062

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(PROBATE CODES

§§19040(b), 19052)

CASE NO.: 56-2019-

00535084-PR-NC-OXN

Superior Court of the

State of California

for the County of Ventura

In the Matter of

THE MONIQUE M. TYLER TRUST

dated October 1, 2009

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

MONIQUE M. TYLER

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court of California. County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, California 93036, and deliver pursuant to Section 1215 of the California Probate Code a copy to LISA SNIDER, as trustee of THE MONIQUE M. TYLER TRUST dated October 1, 2009, wherein the decedent was the settlor, c/o The Alvarez Firm at 760 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 315, Camarillo, CA 93010, within the later of four months after October 31, 2019, or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code Section 19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. THE ALVAREZ FIRM JOSEPH E. MEISSNER 760 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 315 Camarillo, CA 93010 Attorneys for LISA SNIDER, Trustee of THE MONIQUE M. TYLER TRUST dated October 1, 2009 10/31, 11/7, 11/14/19 CNS-3308223#/25285