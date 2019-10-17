FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190911-10016610-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: RUSTIC VALLEY RANCH, 15000 Middle Ranch Road, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA RUSTIC VALLEY FARMS LLC, 444 W Ocean Blvd Suite 650, Long Beach, CA 90802. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 1-01- 2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) / s / RUSTIC VALLEY FARMS LLC , Kambiz Babaoff, Kambiz Babaoff, Managing Member. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 11, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19 ./24199

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190919-10017309-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: LA HACIENDA MINI MARKET INC, 366 Main St., Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA C4290502, LA HACIENDA MINI MARKET INC, 531 Saratoga St., Fillmore, CA 93015. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 7/15/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ LA HACIENDA MINI MARKET INC, Juan Miguel Zavala, Juan Miguel Zavala, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24198

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190913-10016860-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: WOOLER BRANDS, 4564 Telephone Rd., Suite 806, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Florida, WOOLER BRANDS, INC., 4564 Telephone Rd., Suite 806, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 9/2/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ WOOLER BRANDS, INC., William Lipp, William Lipp, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19. /24200

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190918-10017163-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: C&K SERVICES, 1784 Sespe Drive, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Carlos Campos, 1784 Sespe Drive, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carlos Campos, Carlos Campos, Carlos Campos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24195

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190919-10017312-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JL CUSTOM ENGRAVING , 10795 Acacia LN #206, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Justin K Dawson, 10795 Acacia LN #206, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Justin K Dawson, Justin K Dawson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19. /24197

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190919-10017232-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HANDYMAN CONTRACTOR, 2) HANDYMAN CONTRACTOR 805, 3105 E Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gabriel Herrerias- Escamilla, 3105 E Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gabriel Herrerias- Escamilla, Gabriel Herrerias- Escamilla. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24196

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190924-10017622-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: FLEXIBLE LEARNING SPACES, 543 Country Club Drive, Ste B116, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, CALIFORNIA, State of Incorporation / Organization, NEVADA, IT’S A GOOD DEAL INC, 5 43 Country Club Drive, Ste B116, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 09/01/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ IT’S A GOOD DEAL INC, Jason Smith, Jason Smith, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 1 4411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24378

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190920-10017346-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) MODISH DIGITAL, INC., 2) MODISH DIGITAL, 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 4307537 / CA, MODISH DIGITAL, INC., 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 08/13/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ MODISH DIGITAL, INC., Kristin Mansky, Kristin Mansky, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 1 4411 ET SEQ. , Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19,10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24528

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190920-10017342-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: MODISH WANDERER, 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Kristin Mansky, 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Christina Demaio, 460 Forest Park Blvd. Apt 211, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 09/20/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Kristin Mansky, Kristin Mansky. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19,10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24529

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190927-10017881-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EVERGREEN GIFT BASKET COMPANY, 2050 E Gonzales Rd. #300, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Areum Chin Ross, 2050 E Gonzales Rd. #300, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/21/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Areum Chin Ross, Areum Chin Ross. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24526

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190930-10017971-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IRIMIYA THERAPEUTIC TRAUMA COUNSELING CENTER, 5450 Ralston Street, Suite 109, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Teresa Raquel Morales, 2228 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Teresa Raquel Morales, Teresa Raquel Morales. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter ; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19 /24708

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191003-10018308-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: E AND E CONSTRUCTION AND REMODELING, 5356 Maricopa Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Everardo M. Gonzalez, 5356 Maricopa Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: June 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Everardo M. Gonzalez, Everardo M. Gonzalez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 3, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter ; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./ 24707

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190927-10017901-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SOLUTIONS ID ONLINE, 2943 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Warren Gray, 2943 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Warren Gray, Warren Gray. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./24705

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191001-10018104-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SANTIAGO NURSERY, 6501 Chagall Dr., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Juan Carlos Ruiz, 473 Millard St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dol lars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Carlos Ruiz, Juan Carlos Ruiz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19/24706

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191008-10018589-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROTE 3 PARTNERS, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, William Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108, Catherine Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108, Laura S. Peterson, 1395 Virginia Road, Santa Barbara, Ca 93108, Bert Ryan, 35 Hua Nui Way, Lahaina, HI 96761, Linda Ryan, 35 Hua Nui Way, Lahaina, HI 96761, John Sundt, 9090 La Jolla Shores Lane, La Jolla, CA 92037, Kathleen Sundt, 9090 La Jolla Shores Lane, La Jolla, CA 92037, David Zackrison, 131 Ruxton Road, Mount Kisco, NY 10549, Lee Zackrison, 131 Ruxton Road, Mount Kisco, NY 10549. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/01/2007. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, Partner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24892

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191010-10018794-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: H & H AUTO SAL ES, 350 So uth C Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, C2878374 CA, H & H MOTOR SPORTS INC., 600 Olivia Drive, Oxnard, CA 93030. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ H & H M OTOR SPORTS INC., Gabriela Herrera, Gabriela Herrera, Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on October 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24891

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00533180-CUPT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 12 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JESUS GONZALEZ GAETA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner : JESUS GONZALEZ GAETA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JESUS GONZALEZ GAETA to JESUS CARLOS GOMEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/08/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 12 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: RACHEL JACOBS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19. /24174

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00533572-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 20 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: Polina Romo AKA Polina Berg AKA Polina Borisenkova AKA Polina Shirotova FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Polina Romo AKA Polina Berg AKA Polina Borisenkova AKA Polina Shirotova filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: Polina Romo AKA Polina Berg AKA Polina Borisenkova AKA Polina Shirotova to Polina Berg. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/06/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 20 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24175

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00534093-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 30 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: EVELYN LOPEZ AKA : EVELYN CASTANON AKA: ELEANOR CASTANON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PER SONS: Petitioner: EVELYN LOPEZ AKA: EVELYN CASTANON AKA: ELEANOR CASTANON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: EVELYN LOPEZ AKA: EVELYN CASTANON AKA: ELEANOR CASTANON to EVELYN LOPEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/25/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 30 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24524

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00533637-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 23 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: GARNICK HOOGOIAN AKA NICK HOOGOIAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GARNICK HOOGOIAN AKA NICK HOOGOIAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARNICK HOOGOIAN AKA NICK HOOGOIAN to NICK HOOGOIAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-05-2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 23 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24522

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00532880-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 06 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: KWAME ZUV NKRUMAH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KWAME ZUV NKRUMAH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KWAME ZUV NKRUMAH to DAVID ZUV WOLFE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/13/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 06 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24535

APN: 183-0-440-115 TS No: CA08000115-19-1 TO No: 190728381-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner( s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 19, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 7, 2019 at 09 : 00AM , Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 27, 2006 as Instrument No . 20061027 – 00228248-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by LOHYING MICHELE JOHNSON, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for HOME CAPITAL FUNDING as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2824 YACHT WAY, OXNARD, CA 93035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust , estimated fees , charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $677,680.01 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000115-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 26, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000115-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Cathe Cole- Sherburn, Authorized Signatory SALE IN FORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 64839, Pub Dates: 10/03/2019, 10/10/2019, 10/17/2019, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER/24521

T.S. No.: 9987-8134 TSG Order No.: 190921016-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 086-0-093-145 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 07/26/2006 as Document No.: 20060726- 0157121, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: JEFFREY T. NICHOLS, A SINGLE MAN AND SHAWNA M. PATTON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 10/24/2019 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 384 IMPERIAL AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93004 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $479,006.29 (Estimated) as of 10/11/2019. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9987- 8134. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833- 290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting. com or Call: 916-939- 0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0360992 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 10/03/2019, 10/10/2019, 10/17/2019 /24533

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF GOODS TO SATISFY LIEN AUCTION LOCATION: 6122 KATELLA AVE., CYPRESS, CA. 90630

In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code, Sections 7201- 7210, notice is hereby given that on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the hour of 12:00 pm of said date will be sold at 6122 Katella Ave., City of Cypress, County of Orange, State of CA and originally located at 3112 Seaborg Ave. suite D, Ventura, CA.. The undersigned will sell at public auction for cash, in lawful money of the United States, the articles hereinafter described, belonging to, or deposited with, the undersigned by the persons hereinafter named at Movegreen Moving and Storage. Said goods are being held on the accounts of: Louis Grayr, Damon Miller and Barbara Bolles. All other goods are described as household goods, furniture, antiques, appliances , tools, misc goods, office furniture, and articles of art, equipment, rugs, sealed cartons and the unknown. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the undersigned on said personal property to the extent of the sum owed, together with the cost of the sale. For information contact Movegreen Moving and Storage. Terms: Cash only with a 15% buyer’s premium. Inspection at sale time. Payment and removal day of sale. Auction conducted by American Auctioneers, Dan Dotson & Associates (800) 838-SOLD, (909) 790- 0433 or www.americanauctioneers.com Bond #FS863- 20-14. /S/ Movegreen Moving and Storage. 10/10, 10/17/19 CNS-3301670# /24702

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Tuesday the 22nd day of October, 2019, at 10:30 AM. at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681- 4113. The property to be sold is stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

137 Alex Gaona Jr. – Couches,currior, storage cabinet, table, misc items.

166 Devin Trussell – Bicycle, washer/dryer, boxes, chairs, table, clothing, toys, misc items.

263 Isaias Cornejo Jr. – Mattress , table, couch , dresser, toys, stools, wall cabinet, misc.items.

377 Thomas Cisneros – Suitcase, misc.clothing, boxes, tool box, misc. items

431 Janet Scanlan – Basket, table,cabinet, chair, vhs tapes, vhs player, misc. plastic bags, misc. items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code). CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE. By Gary Braun. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24683

Notice is hereby given to the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura, State of California and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681- 4113. The property to be sold is stored at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods 002 Baggerman, Adam Floor jack, drill press, air compressor, dirt bike, misc items

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

002 Baggerman, Adam – Floor jack, drill press, air compressor, dirt bike, misc items

082 Carolan, Katherine – Four clothing racks, 40 plus plastic tubs, shelving, misc items

093 Carolan, Jeffrey T. – Four bicycles, lawn chairs, lanterns, sporting equip, misc items

179 Carolan, Katherine Yamaha keyboard, Fender amplifier, motor scooter, misc items

231 AA Distributing Four bookshelves, table, metal shelf, misc items

363 Martinez Jr, Alfonso Couch, suitcase, tool box, lawn chairs, clothing, misc items

365 Flores, Jennie Household items, suitcases, boxes, plastic container, misc items

367 Powell, Felicia Grandfather clock, vacuum, wicker furniture, lamp, misc items 370 Casey, James Ironing board, misc boxes, plastic container, misc items

372 Rodriguez, Jasmine Portable a/c, Bose entertainment center, stereo equip, misc items

414 Gutierrez, Rebecca Two pressure washers, speakers, creeper, lawn tools, misc items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code). SECURITY SELF STORAGE. By Gary Braun. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24685

Notice of Public Auction Notice is hereby given that Golden State Storage intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding ending on October 31, 2019 at 10:00am. The said property has been stored and is located at Golden State Storage 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California.

Vernard Williams: 4 duffle bags, 1 briefcase, 3+ attache cases, 5 bags of unknown, 2+ boxes of unknown.

Dana Gruskin: Bean bag chair, 2 sets of skis w/bags, 35+ boxes of unknown, 20+ storage tubs of unknown, ski boots, artwork, collectible sports cards, a safe, vanity. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated: 10/17/2019 and 10/24/2019. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24723

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00534016-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 27 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LACEY BRIANNE HENGGELER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LACEY BRIANNE HENGGELER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LACEY BRIANNE HENGGELER to LACEY BRIANNE MAHAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-14-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 27 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19. /24715

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1988 of the California Civil Code the property listed below believed to be abandoned by Steve Schleder, whose last address was 3203 S o u t h V i c t o r i a A v e n u e , Oxnard, California 93035 will be sold at public auction at 3203 South Victoria Avenue, Oxnard, California 93035 on 10/30/2019 at 10:15 o’clock A.M. DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: one (1) 1998 sail boat named Chaperon, concrete hull, approximately 45 feet in length. Dated 10/10/2019 10/17, 10/24/19 CNS-3304184#/24876

COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE INVITING BIDS Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on the November 14, 2019, and afterwards publicly opened, for Ventura Air Pollution Control District (APCD) Office Remodel, for Specification No. CP19-02, which consists of remodel of a portion of the first floor and full remodel of the second floor including addition of new bathrooms, lighting, mechanical systems and remodel of the fire sprinkler s y s t e m a n d f i r e a l a r m . Project Additive Bid Alternates include elevator replacement, voluntary seismic upgrade, replace finishes on second floor restroom, and re-roof of the existing roof. The total project area is approximately 19,350 square feet. The estimated cost of construction is $4,200,000.00 The plans, specifications and p r o p o s a l fo r m s fo r th i s project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at : https://www.vcpublicworks.or g/esd/ contracting/ then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where t h e d o c u m e n t s m a y b e viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for $45.56 including tax and shipping, non-refundable ($35.56 if picked up). Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor's Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor's Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier's check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class B California Contractors license and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the foll o w i n g W e b s i t e : http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. This public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Agency, in addition to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). Please Note: This contract requires an electronic Labor Compliance Monitoring Program. (LCP Tracker) For questions or assistance with regards to using the LCP Tracker Program, or any other Labor questions, please contact the LCP Officer at 805-654-2086. The limited exemption from prevailing wages pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.5(a) does not apply. Contractors and subcontractors shall keep accurate payroll records in accordance with Labor Code Section 1776. Contractors shall furnish weekly certified payrolls for the workers of the contractor and all subcontractors to the LCP Officer within 7 days following the end of the preceding week through LCP Tracker (See Special Specification 01000 Section 1.17). NOTE: This requirement is in addition to the State requirement to upload payrolls into the State DIR electronic system, but LCP Tracker has a function to submit payrolls entered into that program to DIR. The successful bidder shall comply with all other requirements of Division 2, Part 7, payroll records in accordance with Labor Code Section 1776. Contractors shall furnish weekly certified payrolls for the workers of the contractor and all subcontractors to the LCP Officer within 7 days following the end of the preceding week through LCP Tracker (See Special Specification 01000 Section 1.17). NOTE: This requirement is in addition to the State requirement to upload payrolls into the State DIR electronic system, but LCP Tracker has a function to submit payrolls entered into that program to DIR. The successful bidder shall comply with all other requirements of Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the California Labor Code. Bidder and all subcontractors shall hold a valid California Contractor’s License and be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and will be confirmed during bid verification processes. In bidding on the project, it shall be bidder’s responsibility to evaluate the cost of complying with the above-referenced LCP oversight and Labor Code requirements. The bidder shall include all costs of this compliance in the contract amount as no additional compensation shall be provided. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties requiring current wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects, please refer to the DIR link provided above. 10/17/19 CNS-3303952#/24877

COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE INVITING FORMAL BIDS Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on November 7, 2019, and afterwards publicly opened, for VCMC UNDERGROUND STORAGE TANK REMOVAL, for Specification No. CP20-01, which consists of construction of Excavation and removal of (1) 12,000 gallon double wall fiberglass underground fuel storage tank (UST) that is no longer in service, associated piping and appurtenances, backfill, and repaving. The estimated cost of construction is $ 78,000.00 The plans, specifications and p r o p o s a l fo r m s fo r th i s project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.or g/esd/contracting/ then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where t h e d o c u m e n t s m a y b e viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping ($5.39 if picked up). Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping ($5.39 if picked up). Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the foll o w i n g W e b s i t e : http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site. 10/17/19 CNS-3303416#/24865

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF GOODS TO SATISFY LIEN AUCTION LOCATION: 6122 KATELLA AVE., CYPRESS, CA. 90630 In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code, Sections 7201- 7210, notice is hereby given that on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the hour of 12:00 pm of said date will be sold at 6122 Katella Ave., City of Cypress, County of Orange, State of CA and originally located at 3112 Seaborg Ave. suite D, Ventura, CA.. The undersigned will sell at public auction for cash, in lawful money of the United States, the articles hereinafter described, belonging to, or deposited with, the undersigned by the persons hereinafter named at Movegreen Moving and Storage. Said goods are being held on the accounts of: Louis Grayr, Damon Miller and Barbara Bolles. All other goods are described as household goods, furniture, antiques, a p p l i a n c e s , t o o l s , m i s c goods, office furniture, and articles of art, equipment, rugs, sealed cartons and the unknown. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the undersigned on said personal property to the extent of the sum owed, together with the cost of the sale. For information contact Movegreen Moving and Storage. Terms: Cash only with a 15% buyer’s premium. Inspection at sale time. Payment and removal day of sale. Auction conducted by American Auctioneers, Dan Dotson & Associates (800) 838-SOLD, (909) 790- 0433 or www.americanauctioneers. com Bond #FS863- 20-14. /S/ Movegreen Moving and Storage 10/10, 10/17/19 CNS-3301670# /24702

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1988 of the California Civil Code the property listed below believed to be abandoned by Shawn Culp , whose last address was 3203 South Victoria Avenue, Oxnard, California 93035 will be sold at public auction at 3203 South Victoria Avenue, Oxnard, California 93035 on 10/30/2019 at 10:30 o’clock A.M. DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: one (1) white 1954 HMDE motorized fishing boat, license #6386FR, approximately 32 feet in length.. Dated 10/10/2019

10/17, 10/24/19 CNS-3304171#/24874

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1988 of the California Civil Code the property listed below believed to be abandoned by Yu Sheng Wang, whose last address was 3203 S o u t h V i c t o r i a A v e n u e , Oxnard, California 93035 will be sold at public auction at 3203 South Victoria Avenue, Oxnard, California 93035 on 10/30/2019 at 10:00 o’clock A.M. DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: one (1) 1954 HMDE Boat, approximately 37 feet in length, CF #267903, HIN #267903. Dated 10/10/2019 10/17, 10/24/19 CNS-3304177#





Jimmy’z Towing, 1190 N Ventura Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 10/29/2019: 14-HYUN License: F241R0 / CA Vin: 5NPEB4AC8EH895926

Platinum Towing / Oxnard, 720 Mountain View Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 10/29/2019: 15-DODG License: WSR8412 /MX Vin: 3C4PDCCB7FT532410. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19. / 2 4 8 8 0

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00534761-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed OCT 11 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSE GUADALUPE CARRANZA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOSE GUADALUPE CARRANZA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSE GUADALUPE CARRANZA to MARKO J. CARRANZA; KRISTOFFER JOSE CARRANZA to KRISTOFFER MARKO CARRANZA; JULIAN JOSE CARRANZA to JULIAN MARKO CARRANZA . THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 12/04/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: OCT 11 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By : AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk . PUB L I SHED: V e n t u r a County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24883

APN: 061-0-172-060 TS No: CA0 8 0 0 0 1 6 2 – 1 9 – 1 TO No : 1 0 5 9 2 0 4 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED September 20, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 21, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on September 29, 2 0 0 5 a s I n s t r ume n t No . 20050929-0243025, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by PATRICIA G NEWTON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for AMERICA`S WHOLESALE LENDER as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 9128-9138 NYE ROAD, VENTURA, CA 93001 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trusteeʼs Sale is estimated to be $607,481.63 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiaryʼs bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashierʼs check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trusteeʼs Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidderʼs sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction. com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000162-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/10/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000162-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction. com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE C A L L : A u c t i o n . c o m a t 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 65368, Pub Dates: 10/17/2019, 10/24/2019, 10/31/2019, VENTURA C O U N T Y R E P O R T E R / 2 4 8 5 1

APN: 145-0-153-320 TS No: C A 0 7 0 0 0 4 1 8 – 1 9 – 1 T O N o : 190766274-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 23, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOL D AT A PU BLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE O F T H E P R O C E E D I N G S AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD C O N T A C T A L A W Y E R . O n November 7, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 26, 2016 asI n s t r u m e n t N o . 2 0 1 6 0 8 2 6 – 00122406-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by JUAN RAIGOZA, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of M ORTGAGE EL ECTRONIC R E G I S T R A T I O N S Y S T E M S , INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for PR OSPECT M ORTGAGE, LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BID DER, i n l awful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 320 EAST COLLINS STREET, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $427,641.83 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000418-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend t h e s c h e d u l e d s a l e . D a t e : 10/07/2019 MTC Financial Inc. d b a T r u s t e e C o r p s T S N o. CA07000418-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949- 252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN B E O B T A I N E D O N L I N E A T www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt.Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 65184,Pub Dates: 10/17/2019, 10/24/2019, 10/31/2019, VENT U R A C O U N T Y R E P O R T E R / 2 4 8 50

Case No. (Número del Caso): 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibidamediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: ( El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): John F. Gerard, Esq., State Bar No. 82106, Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha); AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal].

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ as an individual defendant.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19.

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, Plaintiff, v. ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO et al., Defendants.

TO THE CLERK OF THE COURT. ALL PARTIES AND THEIR ATTORNEYS OF RECORD:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that. effective immediately, our new address is:

714 West Olympic Boulevard, Suite 300, Los Angeles, California, 90015.

Telephone number remains the same; best Facsimile number is (213) 748-8879.

Timothy Mitchell is no longer with the firm. Please update your records accordingly.

DATED: August 19. 2019 By: LAW OFFICE OF JACOB EMRANI, A Professional Corporation,

By: John F. Gerard, Esq., Attorneys for Plaintiff, Francisco Hernandez.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24884

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, Plaintiff, v. ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ, ET AL., Defendant.

To (name of one defendant o n l y ) : ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ, ET AL.

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff o n l y ) : FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ seeks damages in the above entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $5,000,000.00.

Special damages:

Medical expenses (to date) $69,902.82.

Future medical expenses (present value) $35,000.00

Loss of earnings (to date) $5,000.00

Loss of future earning capacity (present value) $2,500.00

DATE: 12/22/17 /s/ Timothy Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130), Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24885

Case No. (Número del Caso): 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ ; M A R T I N JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO está demandado EL DEMANDA N T E ) : FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ .

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Lega l Se r v i c e s We b s i t e (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online S e l f – H e l p C e n t e r (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte. ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibidamediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served MARTIN JALPILLO as an individual defendant.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19.

Case No. 56-2017-00493345- CU-PA-VTA

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, Plaintiff, v. ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO et al., Defendants.

TO THE CLERK OF THE COURT. ALL PARTIES AND THEIR ATTORNEYS OF RECORD:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that. effective immediately, our new address is:

714 West Olympic Boulevard, Suite 300, Los Angeles, California, 90015.

Telephone number remains the same; best Facsimile number is (213) 748-8879.

Timothy Mitchell is no longer with the firm. Please update your records accordingly.

DATED: August 19. 2019 By: LAW OFFICE OF JACOB EMRANI, A Professional Corporation,

By: John F. Gerard, Esq., Attorneys for Plaintiff, Francisco Hernandez.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24886

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ, Plaintiff, v . MARTIN JALPILLO, Defendant .

To (name of one defendant only): MARTIN JALPILLO

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ

seeks damages in the above entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience $5,000,000.00.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $69,902.82.

Future medical expenses (present value) $35,000.00

Loss of earnings (to date) $5,000.00

Loss of future earning capacity (present value) $2,500.00

DATE: 12/22/17 /s/ Timothy Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130), THE LAW OFFICES OF JACOB EMRANI, 1516 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213)748-7734. Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19, 10/31/19 and 11/7/19./24887

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VICTOR DAVID ANDERSON, aka DAVID ANDERSON, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00533470-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: VICTOR DAVID ANDERSON, a ka DAVID ANDERSON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ERIC L. ANDERSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ERIC L. ANDERSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Orr, (State Bar No. 58840), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24513

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Probate of Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF WALLACE MARINE Case No. 56·2019-00533648- PR-PW-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. hearing date and time: NOV 07 2019 at 9:00 a.m. DEPT.: J6. Publication will be in: VC REPORTER. Publication to be arranged. Petitioner: CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. requests that decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. Petitioner: CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. requests that CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. be appointed executor and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. requests that full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e. Decedent died on: April 26, 2019, at: Camarillo, CA, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s resid-ence at time of death: 6000 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, Ventura County. Attorney for Petitioner: Nancy Reinhardt. Esq., STATE BAR NO.: 148520, Law Offtces of Nancy Reinhardt, 16133 Ventura Boulevard, Penthouse Suite A, Encino, CA 91436, 818.784.8910, Fax: 818.784 8922. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24399

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUE ANN LIGHT, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00534269- PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SUE ANN LIGHT.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: CYNTHYA JENSEN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that CYNTHYA JENSEN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, (State Bar No. 84280), Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 522-2555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19 /24713

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ERIC C. WEBB, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00534210- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ERIC C. WEBB.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JEANNA A. BALLARD in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: JEANNA A. BALLARD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: William S. Dunlevy, Esq., (State Bar No. 076289), Law Offices of William S. Dunlevy, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 255, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 383-6200. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19 /24714

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JERROLD RICHARD KATZ CASE NO. 56-2019- 00534386-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JERROLD RICHARD KATZ. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ROBERT BERMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ROBERT BERMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/20/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner RUSSELL J NADEL SBN: 114025 NADEL & ASSOCIATES 2629 TOWNSGATE RD. SUITE 230 WESTLAKE VILLAGE CA 91361 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/19 CNS-3301917#/24703



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: RICHARD EMERSON WATTS AKA RICHARD WATTS CASE NO. 56-2019-00533478-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD EMERSON WATTS AKA RICHARD WATTS.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by EDITH ARLENE WATTS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that EDITH ARLENE WATTS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/07/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner DANIEL C. HALES, ESQ – SBN 146564, CITADEL LAW CORPORATION 2372 MORSE AVENUE IRVINE CA 92614 BSC217576 10/10, 10/17, 10/24/19 CNS-3301334#/24704

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY LUPE NAVARRO a/k/a/ MARY NAVARRO and MARY HERNANDEZ NAVARRO, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00534528- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARY LUPE NAVARRO a/k/a/ MARY NAVARRO and MARY HERNANDEZ NAVARRO. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LARRY GERARD NAVARRO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LARRY GERARD NAVARRO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedentʼs will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/20/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker SBN: 101400, Stakerlaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corp., 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./24889

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELVIRA L. ROBLES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00534394-PT-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ELVIRA L. ROBLES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LINDA STAGGS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LINDA STAGGS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentʼs will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, (State Bar No. 84280), Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 522-2555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARIA IRENE VACA aka M. IRENE VACA, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00534744- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARIA IRENE VACA aka M. IRENE VACA. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MANUEL VACA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MANUEL VACA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: December 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, SBN: 90033, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/17/19, 10/24/19 and 10/31/19./24890