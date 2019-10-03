FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. FILE NO.20190905-10016244-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALL DAY CAR WASH. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 740 Seneca St., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 11/7/2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20161107-10021151-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Alejandro Martinez, 740 Seneca St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Alejandro Martinez, Alejandro Martinez. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23664

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190820-10015184-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ECOMEDS, 521 W. Channel Island Blvd., Suite 13, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, FRONT DOOR ENTERPRISES LLC, 521 W. Channel Island Blvd., Suite 13, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ FRONT DOOR ENTERPRISES LLC, Jon Burga, Jon Burga, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23698

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190823-10015498-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HIP KEY CASTING, 4887 Templeton St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jennifer Layton, 4887 Templeton St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/23/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jennifer Layton, Jennifer Layton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23699

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190829-10015900-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA TEESHIRT & MC ACC., 60 Park Row, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr., 61 Mckee St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr., Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23276

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190904-10016180-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MULHOLLAND BOOKKEEPING SERVICES, 1048 Offshore St., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Kristin Diane Mulholland, 1048 Offshore St., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kristin Diane Mulholland, Kristin Diane Mulholland. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23701

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190904-10016148-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KARIN LUCERO-MARTINEZ LMFT, 674 County Square Drive #106D, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Karin Lucero-Martinez, 6968 Swan Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/4/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karin Lucero-Martinez, Karin Lucero-Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23726

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190906-10016302-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEASIDE ESTHETICS, 211 Palomares Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Heather Warren, 211 Palomares Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Heather Warren, Heather Warren. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 6, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23703

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190909-10016449-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) QUEEN OF COMPOST, 2) WILD N WELL, 2415 Ocean Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Camila Mercedes Guzman, 2415 Ocean Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/18/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Camila Mercedes Guzman, Camila Mercedes Guzman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23721

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190910-10016516-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CELESTE’S BEAUTY SALON, 350 Ventura Ave. #1, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Maria Elena Popoca Tapia, 209 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09-10-19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Maria Elena Popoca Tapia, Maria Popoca. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23745

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190910-10016513-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE BREAD BOX, 2646 Palma Dr., Suite 420, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Leslie Arnette, 647 N Olive St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Leslie Arnette, Leslie Arnette. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23900

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190910-10016598-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUNNYMOON-ELECTRIC, 1209 E. Main St., Ventura, Apt #15, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Hamed Shokouhi Bidhendi, 1209 E. Main St., #15, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09-10-2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Hamed Shokouhi Bidhendi, Hamed Shokouhi Bidhendi. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23901

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190911-10016677-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: URCHIN, 2125 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Erik Eiser, 2125 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/11/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Erik Eiser, Erik Eiser. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 11, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23902

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190912-10016804-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FISHO, 300 Eva St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ian Taylor, 300 Eva St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ian Taylor, Ian Taylor. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23903

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190912-10016796-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) FREE FLOW SHOPPE, 2) ACTIVE DOGZZ, 64 S. Garden St., Apt 6, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Valeria Belyaeva, 64 S. Garden St., Apt 6, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Valeria Belyaeva, Valeria Belyaeva. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23905

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190913-10016865-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAXIMUS POWER ELECTRICAL SERVICES, 10013 Brazos Ct, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Jose Israel Gonzalez Garcia, 10013 Brazos Ct, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/13/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Israel Gonzalez Garcia, Jose Israel Gonzalez Garcia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23906

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190829-10015867-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) GWMTHOMPSON, 2) WILLIAM FYN, 3) GREG MURFIN, 198 Chickasaw Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA-201917010377, RATIO COLLIS ENTERTAINMENT LLC, 198 Chickasaw Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ RATIO COLLIS ENTERTAINMENT LLC, G. Thompson, Gregory Thompson, Managing Director. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23907

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190829-10015897-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) HUMMINGBIRD NEST HOUSING, 2) HUMMINGBIRD NEST SPA, 3) HUMMINGBIRD NEST GIFT SHOP, 2940 Kuehner Dr. Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, HUMMINGBIRD NEST LLC, 2940 Kuehner Dr. Simi Valley, CA 93063. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ HUMMINGBIRD NEST LLC, Robert N. Blackmon, Robert N. Blackmon, G.C. & V.P. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23908

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190910-10016577-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PR SUPPLY, 5757 Olivas Park Dr. Unit A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, GAVCO, INC., 3400 Cottage Way St., G2 #1252, Sacramento, CA 95825. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ GAVCO, INC., Sunni Adams, Sunni Adams, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23909

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190913-10016858-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) TRAVELER CAFE, 2) LARA’S KITCHEN, 1070 E. Front Street, Suites A&B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Anthony S. MacIsaac, Inc., 1070 E. Front Street, Unit A, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 9-11- 2014. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Anthony S. MacIsaac, Inc., Anthony MacIsaac, Anthony MacIsaac, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23910

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190911-10016610-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: RUSTIC VALLEY RANCH, 15000 Middle Ranch Road, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA RUSTIC VALLEY FARMS LLC, 444 W Ocean Blvd Suite 650, Long Beach, CA 90802. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 1-01- 2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) / s / RUSTIC VALLEY FARMS LLC , Kambiz Babaoff, Kambiz Babaoff, Managing Member. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 11, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19 ./24199

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190919-10017309-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: LA HACIENDA MINI MARKET INC, 366 Main St., Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA C4290502, LA HACIENDA MINI MARKET INC, 531 Saratoga St., Fillmore, CA 93015. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 7/15/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ LA HACIENDA MINI MARKET INC, Juan Miguel Zavala, Juan Miguel Zavala, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24198

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190913-10016860-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: WOOLER BRANDS, 4564 Telephone Rd., Suite 806, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Florida, WOOLER BRANDS, INC., 4564 Telephone Rd., Suite 806, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 9/2/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ WOOLER BRANDS, INC., William Lipp, William Lipp, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19. /24200

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190918-10017163-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: C&K SERVICES, 1784 Sespe Drive, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Carlos Campos, 1784 Sespe Drive, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carlos Campos, Carlos Campos, Carlos Campos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24195

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190919-10017312-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JL CUSTOM ENGRAVING , 10795 Acacia LN #206, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Justin K Dawson, 10795 Acacia LN #206, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Justin K Dawson, Justin K Dawson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19. /24197

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190919-10017232-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HANDYMAN CONTRACTOR, 2) HANDYMAN CONTRACTOR 805, 3105 E Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gabriel Herrerias- Escamilla, 3105 E Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gabriel Herrerias- Escamilla, Gabriel Herrerias- Escamilla. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24196

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190924-10017622-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: FLEXIBLE LEARNING SPACES, 543 Country Club Drive, Ste B116, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, CALIFORNIA, State of Incorporation / Organization, NEVADA, IT’S A GOOD DEAL INC, 5 43 Country Club Drive, Ste B116, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 09/01/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ IT’S A GOOD DEAL INC, Jason Smith, Jason Smith, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 1 4411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24378

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190920-10017346-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) MODISH DIGITAL, INC., 2) MODISH DIGITAL, 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 4307537 / CA, MODISH DIGITAL, INC., 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 08/13/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ MODISH DIGITAL, INC., Kristin Mansky, Kristin Mansky, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 1 4411 ET SEQ. , Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19,10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24528

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190920-10017342-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: MODISH WANDERER, 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Kristin Mansky, 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Christina Demaio, 460 Forest Park Blvd. Apt 211, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 09/20/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Kristin Mansky, Kristin Mansky. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19,10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24529

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190927-10017881-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EVERGREEN GIFT BASKET COMPANY, 2050 E Gonzales Rd. #300, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Areum Chin Ross, 2050 E Gonzales Rd. #300, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/21/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Areum Chin Ross, Areum Chin Ross. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24526

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 072003 HEARING DATE: 11/20/2019 TIME: 08:30 am COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ricardo Mendoza, a child. To: Martha Mendoza, Ricardo Meza Sr., and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ricardo Mendoza, Date of Birth: 06/09/2004, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Ricardo Meza Sr., Mother’s name: Martha Mendoza. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 11/20/2019, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 11/20/2019, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 08/30/2019 by: Ericka Bigger Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 10/3/19 CNS-3290583#/23706

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 19-0156 Loan No.: *******975 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/10/2005 AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States (payable to Attorney Lender Services, Inc.) will be held by the duly appointed Trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JOHN M. JORDAN, A WIDOWER Trustee: ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Recorded 11/21/2005 as Instrument No. 20051121-0285848 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date of Sale: 10/10/2019 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $327,562.05 estimated – as of date of first publication of this Notice of Sale The purported property address is: 2234 NORTH H ST OXNARD, CA 93036 A.P.N.: 139-0- 310-195 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county wherein the real property is located and more than three (3) months have elapsed since such recordation. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, 19-0156. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/05/2019 ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Karen Talafus, Assistant Secretary 5120 E. LaPalma Avenue, #209 Anaheim, CA 92807 Telephone: 714-695-6637 Sales Line: (916) 939-0772 Sales Website: www.nationwideposting.com This office is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NPP0360800 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/19/2019, 09/26/2019, 10/03/2019/23897

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00530708-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 03 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MIGUEL GONZALES aka MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MIGUEL GONZALES aka MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MIGUEL GONZALES aka MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES to MIGUEL BRIZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/6/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 03 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23899

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 16, 2019, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 C015 – Cuatra-Cuatra, Oliverio; D001 – Rapp, Nicholas; F117 – Sierra, Albert; F150 – Shafer, William; F169 – Miliotti, Donna; F184 – Casillas, Ferrell; F292 – Campos, Jose; F311 – Orozco, Lilia; F318 – Arthur, William; F345 – Santamaria, Andrew; F428 – Hanks , Ryean ; F 4 9 1 – Gonzalez, Jailene; F500 – Nabarro, Francisco; F514 – Hyde, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 Mc- Grath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 A009 – Lopez, Frances; E099 – Croll, Kirsten; H021 – Brown, Darren; H070 – DeSario, Calvin; K299 – Powers , Joseph; L028 – Lynn, Tamara PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329- 5384 C135 – Bourne, Heather; C144 – Ruelas, Andrea; C151 – Buntrock, Michael; C232 – Ferreira, Victor; D174 – Ajer, Josh; D214 – Hood, Riley; D335 – Cordero, Randall; D340 – Templin, Elisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312- 9304 A030 – Perez, John; B106 – Cantu, Irene; B118 – Balolong, Trish; B125 – Smith, Larry; D397 – Gonzalez, Luis; E511 – Olmstead, Lisa; E525 – Thomas, Karina PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd , Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B675 – Gaines, Al; R265 – Stringerkerr, Dhashai; R413 – Alcantar, Mistie; W131 – Tapia, Cesar; W140 – Jones, Sherine; W186 – Sibayan, Renato; W202 – Ramirez, Sandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864 F056 – Renzo, John Anthony; F131 – Thomas, Denise; G115 – Targa, Natasha; G202 – scott, lori; G216 – Roberts, Shane; G230 – De flers, Celia; G319 – chapman, edward. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 26th of September & 3rd of October 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 9/26, 10/3/19 CNS-3296159# /24168

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 16, 2019, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 A006 – Johnson-Krol, Sherri; C003 – Hernandez, Kimberly; C143 – Evans, Eric; C255 – Nassiri, Kelly; D122 – Simoni, Tony; D232 – salinas, hernan PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 B073 – Watson, Michael; B084 – Smith, Sarah; C029 – Plyler, Patrick; C086 – Padilla, Armando; D029 – Robinson, Andreon; D081 – Gonzalez, Hector; E029 – Hamilton, Theodore; E053 – Ansaldo, Nicolas PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285- 7067 021 – Vieira, Amy; 034 – Hatch, Brieanna; 047 – Carroll, Elayne; 125 – Freeman, Tiffany; 198 – Foster, Jeffrey; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 325 – Rios, Bailee; 343 – McDonald, Erica; 424 – Alfaro, Andrea PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, ( 805 ) 298 -1384 1012 -Rodriguez, jason; 481 – Diaz, Ana; 529 – Smith, Stacy; 553 – Smith, Jennifer; 557 – Ostermann, Bruce; 569 – Meza, Brian; 586 – Toney, Jasmine; 698 – Keifner, Steven; 791 – Thompson, Courtney; 819 – Varga, Westley; 825 – Smith, Courtney; 907 – Rural and Rustic Home Tuttle, Renee; 935 – Durden, Meshawn; MA03 – John, Jessica Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card – no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 26th of September 2019 and this 3rd of October 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue , Glendale , C A 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365. 9/26, 10/3/19 CNS-3295980#/24167

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 10:30A.M., on StorageTreasures. com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Tommy Alfaro 585

Michelle Ayala 565

Shanquila Carter 738

David Diaz 642

Rebecca Espinoza 530

Beverly Footman 656

Elsa Garcia 484

Felipe Gutierrez 311A

SarahJuarez 076

Tom Kenneally 087

Benjamin Morris 165

Fidencio Nicolas 688

Elasio Ordonez 705

Esmeralda Quiroz 493

Gustavo Ramirez 221

Michael Rodarte 450

Brandon SanPablo 056

Monique Sotelo 052

Rosa Tapia 297A

Antonio Venzor 163

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 26th day Of September and the 3rd day of October, 2019. Andasol Management, Inc . Bond# : 79183C, (888)564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./24172

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF GOODS TO SATISFY LIEN AUCTION LOCATION: 1409 KUEHNER DR #301, SIMI VALLEY, CA. 93063 In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code, Sections 7201- 7210, notice is hereby given that on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 am of said date, at 1409 Kuehner Dr #301, City of Simi Valley, County of Ventura, State of CA, the undersigned will sell at public auction for cash, in lawful money of the United States, the articles hereinafter described, belonging to, or deposited with, the undersigned by the persons hereinafter named at My Pro Movers, Inc. Said goods are being held on the accounts of: Lyssa Holder. All other goods are described as household goods, furniture, antiques, appliances, tools, misc goods, office furniture, articles of art, equipment, rugs, sealed cartons and the unknown. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the undersigned on said personal property to the extent of the sum owed, together with the cost of the sale. For information contact My Pro Movers. Terms: Cash only with a 15% buyer's premium. Payment and removal day of sale. Auction conducted by American Auctioneers, Dan Dotson & Associates (800) 838- SOLD, (909) 790-0433 or www.americanauctioneers.co m Bond# FS863-20-14. /S/ My Pro Movers, Inc 9/26, 10/3/19 CNS-3297048#/24170

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on October 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California the following units:

Jessica Diana Briseno – Computer Tower, Computer Monitor, 4+ Bags of Hanging Clothes, 3+ Storage Tubs, Clothing, Linens, Jewel Box, 8+ Boxes of Uknown, Miscellaneous Items

Christina Brophy – Office Chair, Vacuum Sealer, Various Furniture, Ironing Board, Storage Tub, Shower Caddy, Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated September 26 & October 3, 2019. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter ; 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./24165

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00533180-CUPT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 12 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JESUS GONZALEZ GAETA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner : JESUS GONZALEZ GAETA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JESUS GONZALEZ GAETA to JESUS CARLOS GOMEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/08/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 12 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: RACHEL JACOBS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19. /24174

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00533572-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 20 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: Polina Romo AKA Polina Berg AKA Polina Borisenkova AKA Polina Shirotova FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Polina Romo AKA Polina Berg AKA Polina Borisenkova AKA Polina Shirotova filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: Polina Romo AKA Polina Berg AKA Polina Borisenkova AKA Polina Shirotova to Polina Berg. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/06/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 20 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24175

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No: 05938533 TS No: S19-01039 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN, DATED 03/13/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed trustee pursuant to that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien (hereinafter referred to as “Lien”), recorded on 03/20/2019 as instrument number 20190320-00029741-0, in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, California, and further pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded on 4/30/2019 as instrument number 20190430- 00046433-0 in said county and further pursuant to California Civil Code Section 5675 et seq. and those certain Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded on 7/5/1991 as instrument number 91-095078, WILL SELL on 10/17/2019, 11:00AM, To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 at public auction to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States payable at the time of sale, all right, title and interest in the property situated in said county as more fully described in the above-referenced Lien. The purported owner(s) of said property is (are): Veronica Jimenez, an unmarried woman. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property is purported to be: 131 Amagro Way, OXNARD, CA 93033, APN 222-0-420-035. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Sale is: $8,237.61. The opening bid at the foreclosure sale may be more or less than this estimate. In addition to cash, trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn on a state or federal credit union or a check drawn on a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. If tender other than cash is accepted, the trustee may withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. In its sole discretion, the seller (foreclosing party) reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale after the opening credit bid is announced but before the sale is completed. The opening bid is placed on behalf of the seller. Said sale shall be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Lien, advances thereunder, with interest as provided in the Declaration or by law plus the fees, charges and expenses of the trustee. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. This communication is from a debt collector. Witkin & Neal, Inc. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in bankruptcy, you may have been released from personal liability for this debt in which case this notice is intended to exercise the secured party’s rights against the real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether this sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site: sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether this sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site: www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case: S19-01039. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the sale shall be subject to the following as provided in California Civil Code Section 5715: “A non judicial foreclosure sale by an association to collect upon a debt for delinquent assessments shall be subject to a right of redemption. The redemption period within which the separate interest may be redeemed from a foreclosure sale under this paragraph ends 90 days after the sale.” Dated: 09/11/2019 Witkin & Neal, Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA BLVD., SUITE 670 SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91411 (818) 845 – 8808 By : Susan Paquette Trustee Sales Officer THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0360754 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/26/19, 10/03/19, 10/10/19./24162

A.P.N.: 133-0-220-455 Trustee Sale No.:2019-1564 Title Order No: 1285652CAD Reference No:1155000144 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/28/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.Notice is hereby given that on 10/17/2019 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment , recorded on 3/6/2019, as Document No. 20190306-00024072-0, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: MICHAEL D STEINLE AND SUSAN I STEINLE The purported new owner MICHAEL D STEINLE AND SUSAN I STEINLE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 3280 OXNARD BLVD OXNARD CA 93036. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $11,905.13 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: MERIDIAN NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986- 9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1564. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 9/19/19. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (09/26/19, 10/03/19, 10/10/19| TS#2019-1564 SDI-16191)/24194

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No: 19- 254200 TS No: R18-06060 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN, DATED 08/31/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed trustee pursuant to that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien (hereinafter referred to as “Lien”), recorded on 09/10/2018 as instrument number 20180910- 00102836-0, in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, California, and further pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded on 2/5/2019 as instrument number 20190205-00010751-0 in said county and further pursuant to California Civil Code Section 5675 et seq. and those certain Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded on 7/5/1991 as instrument number 91-095078, WILL SELL on 10/17/2019, 11:00AM, To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 at public auction to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States payable at the time of sale, all right, title and interest in the property situated in said county as more fully described in the abovereferenced Lien. The purported owner(s) of said property is (are): Elizabeth Thietje, an unmarried woman. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property is purported to be: 171 Amagro Way, OXNARD, CA 93033, APN 222-0-420-075. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Sale is: $10,783.47. The opening bid at the foreclosure sale may be more or less than this estimate. In addition to cash, trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn on a state or federal credit union or a check drawn on a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. If tender other than cash is accepted, the trustee may withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. In its sole discretion, the seller (foreclosing party) reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale after the opening credit bid is announced but before the sale is completed. The opening bid is placed on behalf of the seller. Said sale shall be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Lien, advances thereunder, with interest as provided in the Declaration or by law plus the fees, charges and expenses of the trustee. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. This communication is from a debt collector. Witkin & Neal, Inc. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in bankruptcy, you may have been released from personal liability for this debt in which case this notice is intended to exercise the secured party’s rights against the real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether this sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet W e b s i t e : www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case: R18-06060. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the sale shall be subject to the following as provided in California Civil Code Section 5715: "A non judicial foreclosure sale by an association to collect upon a debt for delinquent assessments shall be subject to a right of redemption. The redemption period within which the separate interest may be redeemed from a foreclosure sale under this paragraph ends 90 days after the sale.” Dated: 09/11/2019 Witkin & Neal, Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA BLVD., SUITE 670 SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91411 (818) 845-8808 By: Susan Paquette Trustee Sales Officer THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0360758 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/26/2019, 10/03/2019, 10/10/2019 /24161

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that Channel Islands Self Storage intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Channel Islands Self Storage will Sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding Ending on October 18, 2019 at 12.00pm. The said property has been stored and is located at Channel Island Self Storage, 900 E Port Hueneme Rd, Port Hueneme CA 93041. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids.

Armando Lopez: Tools, luggage, lap top, shop vac, power tools, tool box, flat screen TV and 4 rims and tires.

Mercedes Jackson: Tricycle, car bumper, generator, wagon, 2+ strollers, kitchenware, clothing/linens.

Francisco Vicente: 5+ storage tubs of unknown items, 12+boxes of unknown items, 2 wooden chairs, trash bin, various furniture.

Hiromi Brown: Luggage, 2+strollers, books, various bags, office chair, umbrella, 2+ laundry baskets.

Alvaro Osorio-Barragan: 250 pieces of cut foam, 200 wooden forms, 3+ chair recliner bases, (furniture making material).

Erica Howard: 3+ luggage, 2+ backpack, 2+ duffel bags, lamp, razor scooter, dolly, clothing, linens, kitchen ware, vacuum, and ladder.

Rebecca Rundquist: 2 Bike frames, skate board, back pack, various bags, clothing, linens, dresser, luggage and cabbage patch doll.

Glenn Corning: 9+ shelving units (wood), dolly, 3+ metal shelving units, 100+ Boxes of unknown, books and magazines.

Dated this date 09/20/19. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone # (805) 488-3886, Fax # (805) 488- 0733. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./24518

LIEN-SALE AUCTION AT MEATHEAD MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Mark Colopy Unit# 507 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jessica Fritz Unit# 225 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Tanya Lehoux Unit# 306 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jade Johnson Unit# 1002 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laureena Campos Unit# 223 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 9/15/2019. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin' Post Auction Barn. Bond No. MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./24517

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.78 and California Commercial Code Section 7209 and 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Arroyo Mobile Home Park (Warehouseman) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Arroyo Mobile Home Park, payable at time of sale, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the following location: 9097 N. VENTURA AVE., PARK OFFICE, VENTURA, CA 93001. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is”, “where is” basis. Upon sale, the mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: MANUFACTURER: HOMES INC TRADENAME: HILLCREST YEAR: 1979 H.C.D. DECAL NO.: AAU1881 SERIAL NO.: 02710731M. The current location of the subject property is: 9097 N. Ventura Ave., #9 aka Space 9, Ventura, CA 93001. The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by The Estate of Saul Montero / Saul Montero with Arroyo Mobile Home Park. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $3833.81. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: October 3, 2019 HART, KING By: Ryan J. Egan. Esq. Authorized Agent for Arroyo Mobile Home Park Contact: Julie Veliz (714) 432 -8700 (10/3/19, 10/10/19 IFS# 17756)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 25, 2019,the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312- 9304 B208 – Appel, Eric Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 3rd& 10th of October 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 10/3, 10/10/19 CNS-3298207#/24534

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00534093-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 30 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: EVELYN LOPEZ AKA : EVELYN CASTANON AKA: ELEANOR CASTANON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PER SONS: Petitioner: EVELYN LOPEZ AKA: EVELYN CASTANON AKA: ELEANOR CASTANON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: EVELYN LOPEZ AKA: EVELYN CASTANON AKA: ELEANOR CASTANON to EVELYN LOPEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/25/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 30 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19, 10/17/19 an d 10/24/19./24524

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00533637-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 23 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: GARNICK HOOGOIAN AKA NICK HOOGOIAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GARNICK HOOGOIAN AKA NICK HOOGOIAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARNICK HOOGOIAN AKA NICK HOOGOIAN to NICK HOOGOIAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-05-2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 23 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24522

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No 56-2019-00532880-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 06 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: KWAME ZUV NKRUMAH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KWAME ZUV NKRUMAH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KWAME ZUV NKRUMAH to DAVID ZUV WOLFE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/13/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 06 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19, 10/17/19 and 10/24/19./24535

APN: 183-0-440-115 TS No: CA08000115-19-1 TO No: 190728381-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner( s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 19, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 7, 2019 at 09 : 00AM , Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 27, 2006 as Instrument No . 20061027 – 00228248-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by LOHYING MICHELE JOHNSON, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for HOME CAPITAL FUNDING as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2824 YACHT WAY, OXNARD, CA 93035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust , estimated fees , charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $677,680.01 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000115-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 26, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000115-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Cathe Cole- Sherburn, Authorized Signatory SALE IN FORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 64839, Pub Dates: 10/03/2019, 10/10/2019, 10/17/2019, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER/24521

T.S. No.: 9987-8134 TSG Order No.: 190921016-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 086-0-093-145 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 07/26/2006 as Document No.: 20060726- 0157121, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: JEFFREY T. NICHOLS, A SINGLE MAN AND SHAWNA M. PATTON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 10/24/2019 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 384 IMPERIAL AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93004 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $479,006.29 (Estimated) as of 10/11/2019. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9987- 8134. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833- 290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting. com or Call: 916-939- 0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0360992 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 10/03/2019, 10/10/2019, 10/17/2019 /24533

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case Number (Número del Caso) 17A00870 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Nicholas Walters and DOES 1 through 25.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Reape-Rickett, A Professional Corporation.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp) your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp) or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Los Angeles Superior Court, 9425 Penfield Ave., Chatsworth, CA 91311.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Matthew Breddan, Esq. (SBN: 174133) The Reape-Rickett Law Firm, 25152 Springfield Court, Suite 100, (661) 288-1000, Valencia, CA 91355. Date (Fecha): JAN 23 2017 /s/: Sherri R. Carter, Executive Officer / Clerk (Secretario):, By M Riveros, Deputy (Adjunto): [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23724

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2019-00530354-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): IRENE PINKARD, an individual; KEVIN GOOLSBY, an individual; All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud On Plaintiff’s Title Thereto; and DOES 1 to 25, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): KAY WALKER.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp) your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp)or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The real property affected by this action is located in Ventura County at 1321 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, California 93030, Assessor’s Parcel Number 202-0-321-345, and more particularly described as a condominium comprised of:

PARCEL 1: A ONE-FORTIETH (1/40) UNDIVIDED FRACTIONAL FEE INTEREST IN AND TO ALL OF THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, DESCRIBED AS LOT 5 OF TRACT NO. 4810, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 123, PAGES 1 TO 6, INCLUSIVE OF MAPS, RECORDS OF VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA (“LOT5’’), TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING:

(A) ALL CONDOMINIUM UNITS LOCATED THEREON;

(B) EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES AND OTHER MINERALS LYING BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, WITH NO RIGHTS OR SURFACE ENTRY IN SAID PROPERTY.

PARCEL 2: UNIT 249, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED ON APRIL 1, 1992 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 92-054169, AND RE-RECORDED APRIL 22, 1992 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 92-069282, BOTH OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA (“CONDOMINIUM PLAN’’), AS DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION.

The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Hall of Justice. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Darren P. Trone, APC, 3838 Orange Street, Riverside, CA 92501. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Phone No.: (951) 686-2975. Date (Fecha): JUL 08 2019 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario):, By VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy (Adjunto): [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23683

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD METZGER, RICHARD N. METZGER; RICK METZGER; RICHARD NEAL METZGER Case No: 56-2019-00532898-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RICHARD METZGER, RICHARD N. METZGER; RICK METZGER; RICHARD NEAL METZGER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by SUSAN M. JOHNSON and JENNIFER A. METZGER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SUSAN M. JOHNSON and JENNIFER A. METZGER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/23/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq. (SBN 86217) / Katherine E. Wells, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484- 9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23898

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ROBERT L. GRAY, M.D CASE NO. 56-2019-00533040-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ROBERT L. GRAY, M.D. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ANA DELMY MANCIA-GRAY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ANA DELMY MANCIA-GRAY (formerly known as ANA DELMY MANCIA) be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very importantactions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/24/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, P.O. BOX 6489, VENTURA CA 93006-6489, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner CLAUDIA E. BARBA – SBN 207381 GRAY & BARBA LLP 1329 E. THOUSAND OAKS BLVD. SUITE 215 THOUSAND OAKS CA 91362 9/26, 10/3, 10/10/19 CNS-3296700#/24171

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CYNDI JOAN EVANS Case No: 56- 2019-00533308-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: CYNDI JOAN EVANS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by CRIS HILL in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CRIS HILL be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/06/19 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: JOHN M. BOYLSON, NO. 246416 , MYATT & BELL, P.C., 10300 SW GREENBURG RD., STE. 500, PORTLAND, OR 97223, 503-641-6262. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./24193

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUE ANN WILLIAMS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00532969-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SUE ANN WILLIAMS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: PATRICK DANIEL COSTON WILLIAMS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: PATRICK DANIEL COSTON WILLIAMS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex/Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months fr om th e date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas E. Olson, (SBN 82569), Benton, Orr, Duval & Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 648-5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./24176

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Probate of Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority ESTATE OF JAMES F. LAVERTY aka JAMES FRANCIS LAVERTY Case No. 56- 2019-00533251-PR-PW-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Courthouse. hearing date and time: 11/06/19 at 9:00 a.m. DEPT.: J6. Publication will be in: VC REPORTER. Publication to be arranged. Petitioner: MICHAEL JAMES LAVERTY and CYNTHIA L. DIETRICH-LAVERTY requests that decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. Petitioner : MICHAEL JAMES LAVERTY and CYNTHIA L. DIETRICH-LAVERTY requests that MICHAEL JAMES LAVERTY and CYNTHIA L. DIETRICH-LAVERTY be appointed executor and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: MICHAEL JAMES LAVERTY and CYNTHIA L. DIETRICH-LAVERTY requests that limited authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: MICHAEL JAMES LAVERTY and CYNTHIA L. DIETRICH-LAVERTY requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e. Decedent died on: 8/9/2019, at: City of Camarillo, County of Ventura, California, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 44206 Village 44, Camarillo, Ventura 93012 (County of Ventura). Attorney for Petitioner: Cheryl Mansell, STATE BAR NO.: 143627, Mansell & Mansell, APC, 1645 N. Vine Street, Suite 306, Los Angeles, CA 90028, 323-466-4900, Fax: 323-466- 4999. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./24177

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VICTOR DAVID ANDERSON, aka DAVID ANDERSON, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00533470-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: VICTOR DAVID ANDERSON, a ka DAVID ANDERSON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ERIC L. ANDERSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ERIC L. ANDERSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Orr, (State Bar No. 58840), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24513

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Probate of Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF WALLACE MARINE Case No. 56·2019-00533648- PR-PW-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. hearing date and time: NOV 07 2019 at 9:00 a.m. DEPT.: J6. Publication will be in: VC REPORTER. Publication to be arranged. Petitioner: CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. requests that decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. Petitioner: CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. requests that CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. be appointed executor and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. requests that full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: CONSTANCE M. WHITE and MICHELLE A. MARINE, M.D. requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e. Decedent died on: April 26, 2019, at: Camarillo, CA, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s resid-ence at time of death: 6000 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, Ventura County. Attorney for Petitioner: Nancy Reinhardt. Esq., STATE BAR NO.: 148520, Law Offtces of Nancy Reinhardt, 16133 Ventura Boulevard, Penthouse Suite A, Encino, CA 91436, 818.784.8910, Fax: 818.784 8922. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/3/19, 10/10/19 and 10/17/19./24399