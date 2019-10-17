Imagine what it would be like as an adult who couldn’t read. Adults who are unable to read above a fifth-grade reading level are considered illiterate and can be barred from many things others take for granted, such as applying for jobs or housing or opening a bank account.

The Ventura County Library READ Adult Literacy Program recruits and trains adult volunteers to become reading tutors to adults. The free training program is five weeks long and starts on Monday, Oct. 20, in Simi Valley.

Volunteers will learn one-to-one reading instruction skills to help adults develop phonetic reading and communication skills.

Trained tutors coordinate the tutoring schedule with the learners, and all tutoring takes place at the Simi Valley Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley.

For more information and to sign up, call Carol Chapman, READ Program Manager, at 805-677-7160 or visit www.vencolibrary.org/read.