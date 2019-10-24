Pictured: Gold Coast Quilt Project is working to build awareness around the ongoing issue of HIV and AIDS across Ventura County and the region.

by Kimberly Rivers

RETRACTION:

On Oct. 16, VCReporter ran a story that Gov. Newsom had signed AB855 (Irwin) that would have frozen property tax valuations for disaster rebuilds, such as homes that were rebuilt after a fire. That story ran in error. Gov. Newsom vetoed that bill.

Quilt project to build AIDS awareness

Following 2018 data showing AIDS rates doubling in Ventura County, the Quilt Project Gold Coast (QPGC) was formed to help raise awareness about this ongoing issue.

“Too many think HIV and AIDS is something from the past,” said Mark Lager, board vice president of QPGC. “The disease is still infecting dozens of new residents every year, and people are still dying from the disease.”

Memorial quilt sections are made in the name of people who have died from AIDS. On Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., eight new panels will be displayed at Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston Street, Ventura.

Navy distributes $80K to local schools for robotics

The United States Department of Defense has awarded grant funds totaling $80K to U.S. First Robotics Programs at local schools and colleges. The money will expand 21 existing robotics teams at schools and colleges throughout the county and fund 28 new teams.

Committee forming to review plans for Ventura Unified School District property

Through 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, Ventura Unified School District is accepting applicants for its 7-11 Committee. This volunteer committee is made up of members of the community and will make recommendations related to property owned by the district that may be slated for school closure, lease or sale. The 7-11 Committee is named for the number of people that will make up the committee, from seven to 11 people, who live within the district and are property owners, renters, business owners, parents and/or district employees.

A selection committee will review applications and recommend committee members to be approved by the school board. Tentative committee meetings are set for Nov. 19, Dec. 17 and Jan. 21.

The application is available online at www.venturausd.org/business/BusinessServices.aspx or in person at the offices of VUSD, 255 W. Stanley Avenue, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturausd.org or call 805-641-5000.

Fire warnings remind pet owners to plan

The American Kennel Club has released a guide to assist pet owners in planning for evacuating with their pet. Tips include creating an evacuation checklist and pre-packing supplies (including medicine, a week’s worth of food and toys and extra bowls). The AKC recommends keeping pets comfortable during an evacuation by getting them used to spending time in a crate before an emergency happens. The disaster pack for pets should include immunization records and proof of ownership. In addition, all pets should be microchipped in case of separation.

A Pet Emergency Planning Guide is available online at www.akcreunite.org

Comments sought on Ventura Senior Strategic Plan

Through Thursday, Oct. 31, the City of Ventura is accepting input on the development of a Senior Strategic Plan (SSP) for the city. Goals of the plan include identifying current and future needs of the senior community, naming potential gaps in services and recognizing potential community partnerships. The plan will also get goals and name strategies for achieving those goals.

Input can be submitted online at www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1662/Senior-Strategic-Plan. Comments can be submitted directly to the consultant, Teresa L. Penbrooke, by emailing teresap@greenplayllc.com. Hard copies of written comments may be dropped off at Ventura City Hall, Room 226, 501 Poli St.; or at the Ventura Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave.

The next meeting of the Senior Strategic Planning Ad Hoc Committee is on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Santa Cruz Conference Room of City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.

MakeVentura opens in Oxnard

The public makerspace, MakeVentura, celebrated it’s reopening on Oct. 17 at its new location at 2051 Cabot Place, Suite K, Oxnard, and is seeking volunteers to expand available hours. For details email admin@makeventura.com

United Water makes water-sharing agreements

The Board of the United Water Conservation District (UWCD) has authorized water exchange agreements with the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency and the city of Ventura. As part of the agreement, Santa Clarita will provide 2,000 acre feet and the city will shift 4,600 acre feet of its state water allocation to UWCD. All of the water is targeted to recharge groundwater basins under UWCD jurisdiction.