Pictured: OLYMPIC QUALIFYING BOXING Various times, Nov 1-9, Come to boxing mecca “Boxnard” to catch a glimpse of elite and up and coming fighters at the last chance tournament for contenders to qualify for the USA Boxing Team that will be competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. $10 adults. $5 children. 5 and under FREE. Ringside and multiday passes available. www.oxnardpalboxing.com. Oxnard PAL Boxing Gym, 350 South K Street, Oxnard. Pictured: Middleweight boxer Hugo Centeno Jr. known as “The Boss.” Photo credit: Steel Cut Productions/Visit Oxnard.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ACROSS VENTURA COUNTY:

VENTURA:

Friday, Nov. 1 6-9 p.m. The Consulate of Mexico is participating in this event of remembrance and celebration. Enjoy community altars, music, dance and refreshments. FREE for museum members. $5 public. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.venturamuseum.org

OXNARD:

SUGAR SKULL! Saturday, Nov. 2, 4-6 p.m. A Dia de los Muertos musical adventure. Explore altars created by guest artists, vendors and local nonprofits. FAMILY FRIENDLY. Live music. $15 general. $10 student. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.oxnardperformingarts.com

SANTA PAULA:

Sunday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. A community event at three locations across Santa Paula. The Consulate of Mexico based in Oxnard is scheduled to attend this event with traditional Aztec dance with Danza Mexica Cuauhtemoc, Mariachi Inlakech. Family friendly. Altar and crafts, enjoy pan dulce. FREE. Several locations in Santa Paula including Santa Paula Art Museum 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 117 N. 10th Street; Santa Paula Cemetery 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., 380 Cemetary Road; Agricultural Museum 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 926 Railroad Avenue; California Oil Museum 11 a.m.- 3p.m., 1001 East Main Street; FREE. Dia de los Muertos dress encouraged. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org

THURSDAY

HALLOWEEN CARNIVALE kicks off the 20th ANNIVERSARY OJAI FILM FESTIVAL 4-9 p.m. An exciting evening starting at 4 p.m. with live music from the Ojai Mardi Gras Quartet, Tequila Mockingbird, Rain Perry and Patricia Avis. Dance and spoken word performances with Doug Knott, Iris Berry and Hamsa Dance and Paulina Belly Dance. 6:30 p.m. FREE screening of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Family friendly, costume contest and more. See schedule of 81 films from around the world showing showing through Nov. 10, at www.ojaifilmfestival.org.

HALLOWEEN AT ENEGREN 4-10 p.m. Celebrate the night with Halloween themed trivia starting at 7 p.m. Enegren Brewery, 444 Zachary Street, suite 120, Moorpark.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK 5-8 p.m. A family friendly spooky time through a trick or treat village, games, costume contests. FREE. Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org

13th ANNUAL 80’s HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Get out the neon and prepare to feather your hair, the 80’s are back. DJ Wild Stallions. FREE for all who dined in restaurant before. $10 cover. Photo booth and costume contest. Azu, 457 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai.

FRIDAY

SIMI VALLEY CHRISTMAS SHOPPE TOY DRIVE BEGINS All Day through Dec. 13 Setting a goal of 15,000 new toys for children across Ventura County. To donate a new toy, game or gift (for children aged 1-17) look for toy boxes at schools, businesses and churches. Shoppe will be open across Ventura County for invited families to find gifts for needy children. For details 805-987-0300, www.actionvc.org.

IN THE CAMPFIRE LIGHT 10 a.m. An Ojai Film Festival premier of a short film telling the story of a former ballet dancer caught in a twister love affair with her acting teacher. Taking on themes of the “me too” movement. By New York based writer/director Samantha Michelle. Second showing on Nov. 9th, 4 p.m. $12. Sane Living Center, 316 East Matilija Street, Ojai. www.ojaifilmfestival.com

ART OPENING RECEPTION 6-9 p.m. Artist Robert Wassell is presenting his latest work in The Glamour of the Forest,” opening at this reception. His works bring images of his adventures in the nearby Los Padres National Forest to the gallery. FREE. Buenaventura Gallery, Bell Arts Factory, Studio 30, 432 North Ventura Avenue, Ventura. www.buenaventuragallery.org

SATURDAY

805 WRITERS CONFERENCE 9:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2-3 Bring your book ideas and manuscripts to this dynamic conference to learn about getting your story on the screen. Panels include Books to Screen and a Literary Agent panels with five professionals actively seeking stories of all genres including romance, non-fiction and streaming series. Opportunity at Agent 1 on 1 to meet privately with an writing agent to give your pitch. Workshops in series include “How to Pitch Your Book” and “How to Write a 21st Century Query Letter.” $149-$220. Register at www.805writersconference.com Mandalay Beach Resort, 2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard.

INTRO TO FLY FISHING AND CASTING 9-11:00 a.m. Hosted by Sespe Flyfishers this class welcomes those interested in learning the art of casting. Experienced flyfishers may learn something new too. FREE. Rods provided. Chumash Park, Corner of Petit and Waco, Ventura. Questions? Call 805-647-3522 www.sespeflyfishers.org

ACORN PROCESSING WORKSHOP 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gather with author and forager Christopher Nyerges to learn how to prepare various foods from acorns. Learn how to make cordage from yucca plants. Nyerges has appeared on the Huell Howser show. The workshop will begin with a morning plant walk on the Ventura River Preserve followed by an afternoon workshop under a Coast Live Oak tree at Euterpe Farms. $75. Hosted by Lanny Kaufer. Ojai location will be given to registrants. 805-646-6281. www.herbwalks.com

THE COPERNICAN REVOLUTION SEMINAR 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Explore questions around the structure of the universe and how knowledge of the stars contributed to the development of western thought. Explore the book by Thomas Kuhn, “The Copernican Revolution:Planetary Astronomy in the Development of Western Thought.” A great works seminar. $125, scholarships available. www.agorafoundation.org. The Agora Foundation, 417 Bryant Circle, Ojai.

MONARCH BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. A family friendly event including a live monarch walk-in exhibit. Food, music, vendors and more. FREE. Presented by Artists Melting Pot Ministry. 805-415-1266. Pleasant Valley Historic Cemetery, 799 Etting Road (Etting and Olds Road), Oxnard. www.artistmeltingpot.com

CAMPUS READING CELEBRATION 2-4 p.m. Part of the One County, One Book program of the Ventura County Library. New York Times bestselling author, Susan Orlean will read from her book “The Library Book,” which tells the story of the mystery involved with the 1986 fire in the Los Angeles Public Library and offers a glimpse into the world of our nations libraries. Orlean will be available for book signings after the reading. $5 public. FREE to all students, faculty and staff of CSUCI. All non-CSUCI students are also FREE with valid student ID. Tickets and RSVP to www.csuci.edu/crc. California State University, Channel Islands, Grand Salon, One University Drive, Camarillo.

POSTPONED DUE TO AIR QUALITY/WIND/FIRE – ANNUAL SCIENCE CARNIVAL 4-8 p.m. Join mad scientist Phil Hampton Ph.D., professor of chemistry at California State University, Channel Islands for this messy, hands-on event where you’ll see over 120 experiments actively oozing, glowing and sometimes exploding. Air powered marshmallow shooters, screaming Gummi Bears and self-carving pumpkins are just a few of scientific wonders available for exploration. FREE. Great for pre-K through 8th grade students. Rio Vista Middle School, 3050 Thames River Drive, Oxnard. www.csuci.edu/sciencecarnival

BALLROOM LESSONS AND DANCE 6-10 p.m. FREE lessons start at 6:30 p.m. Dance starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 per person. Live music with Ralph Mathis. More info at www.crpd.org/gacc or call 805-381-2744. Goeble Adult Community Center, 1385 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

STATE FAIR 7 p.m. Star of the film, Pat Boone is scheduled to attend this screening that is part of the Ojai Film Festival. The classic musical film also stars Bobby Darin and Ann Margret. Following the screening there will be a reception in his honor as winner of the festival’s Life Achievement Award. $12. Ojai Art Center. 113 S. Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.ojaifilmfestival.com/tickets-2019

POTTERY WHEEL CLASS SESSION BEGINS 6 – 8:30 p.m. A four class series (through Nov. 23), perfect for beginner and intermediate potters to develop skills on the wheel. $150, all materials included. Vita Art Center, 28 West Main Street, Ventura. www.vitaartcenter.com

ILL REPUTE and CIVIL CONFLICT 8 p.m. CD release party for Oxnard based Civil Conflict. Donations accepted to benefit the PACC. All ages show. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.

SUNDAY

WORK DAY WITH BIRDING 8 a.m. Help continue restoration efforts in Hedrick Ranch Nature Preserve, a 223-acre riparian area along the Santa Clara River. Sandy Hedrick will be leading the day, and there will be great opportunity for self-guiding birding. Ventura County Audubon Society. Wear long pants and closed toed, sturdy shoes or boots and bring hat, sunscreen, gloves and water. Meet at the Hedrick Ranch Nature preserve in Santa Paula. For details call: Sandy Hedrick 805-340-0478

LIVE TABLE READ OF WINNING SCREENPLAY 10 a.m. Screenwriter Colleen Craig will read from her script, “A Place Called Knock,” which took the prize in the screenplay competition at the Ojai Film Festival. $24 general public. $16 senior, student, military discount. Awards brunch $12. Details at www.ojaifilmfestival.com. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery Street, Ojai.

KALI INSTITUTE OPEN HOUSE 1-3 p.m. Learn about becoming a Certified Massage Therapist. Enjoy chair massages from current students. Instructor demo and lecture at 2 p.m. Tour of the institute. Learn about certification program. FREE. Kali Institute, 746 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.kaliinstitute.com

JOSHUA BELL, VIOLINIST 3 p.m. Bell, an American international performer is joined by Alessio Boax of Italy on piano to perform a diverse collection of compositions, with the New West Symphony. $30-$225. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.oxnardperformingarts.com

CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM HOLLYWOOD 3 p.m. Bring the whole family to this FREE event. Details call: 805-986-4818. Oceanview Pavilion, 575 E. Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme.

NORTH BY NORTHWEST 7 p.m. Star of the film Eva Marie Saint is scheduled to attend this screening as part of the Ojai Film Festival and her being awarded the Life Achievement award for her career spanning 70 years. This Hitchcock film tells a tale of mistaken identity in a cat and mouse game across the country. $12. Reception to follow the film. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.ojaifilmfestival.com

MONDAY

GOLD COAST FILM SCREENINGS 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The Ojai Film Festival offers screenings from filmmakers along the California coast, from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles County. $12 per screening group. Full schedule online. Ojai Art Center, 113 South Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.ojaifilmfestival.com

FOR SAMA 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A moving film exploring the female experience of war told through the lens of a mother daughter relationship. Documentary. Arabic with subtitles. Oxnard Film Society. Plaza Cinemas 5, 255 West 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

WOMENS’ ECONOMIC VENTURES, SPANISH PROGRAM ORIENTATION 6-7 p.m. FREE orientation for those wanting to learn about becoming an entrepreneur or expand their existing small business. Registration required www.wevonline.org. Women’s Economic Ventures, 290 Maple Ct., suite 256, Ventura.

WRITENIGHT VENTURA 6-9 p.m. All writers welcome. Get support, encourage and help. Prompts, reading and writing. 474 Coronado Street, Ventura.

TUESDAY

LAUNCH AND FUND YOUR IDEA 7 p.m. Network with other local entrepreneurs while learning about start-up programs coming to Simi Valley. Learn about Start Up Simi, angel investors and get information on funding your business idea. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley. www.startupsimi.com

WEDNESDAY

MOCK INTERVIEWS 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Come practice to perfect your interview skills. Hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. Breakfast will be served. Interviewers needed also, contact Danielle to sign up: danielle@camarillochamber.org Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

TERPENE OXYGEN BAR 3-6:30 p.m. Adults are welcome to come to this Terpene Oxygen Bar sponsored by Bloom Farms. Terpenes in cannabis plants give them their unique scent. FREE. Sespe Creek, 408 Bryant Circle, suite C, Ojai.

ELECTION OF THE WESTSIDE COMMUNITY COUNCIL 6:30 p.m. All members of the Westside Community Council are eligible to vote for the new 2020 Board of Directors at this public meeting. The Board may consist of up to 20 individuals. The following eight people are on the ballot: Derek Berthold, Donna O’Neal, Gerardo Gallegos, James Forsythe, Karla Aguilar, Kaye Zerbes, Liz Campos, Lori Steinhauer. Bell Arts Factory, 432 North Ventura Avenue, Ventura.

THURSDAY

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LUNCHEON 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce for speaker Mark Schniepp Ph.D., director of the California Economic Forecast. $40-$55. Register: 805-484-4383 www.camarillochamber.org. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Avenue, Camarillo.

HEALING GARDEN DEDICATION CEREMONY 3:15 p.m. A healing garden planted in response to the 2018 Borderline shooting will be formally opened for reflection and remembrance. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Lakeside Pavilion, Conejo Creek North, 1379 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

OPENING THEATER

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SCHOOL EDITION Nov. 1-17. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in love with a nice, normal boy. Will her “altogether ookie” family and his mainstream one find common ground? Presented by Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1246, www.yaeonline.com.

MATILDA:THE MUSICAL Nov. 2-Dec. 8. An extraordinary girl overcomes her difficult family and tyrannical principal to find friendship and a real home. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

SORRY! WRONG CHIMNEY! Nov. 1-24. A department store Santa, his suspicious wife, notorious burglars and one confused policeman come together in this hilarious holiday farce. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

ONGOING THEATER

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Through Nov. 10. A musical rendition of the Mark Twain classic about a rebellious young man and a runaway slave who together journey down the river on a raft. $29-69. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Through Nov. 17. A mermaid in love with a prince and fascinated with the world on land makes a deal with a witch in this musical adventure based on the Disney animated feature. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

OPENING ART

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Nov. 2-Dec. 28. Ojai Studio Artists Salon: Impressions. Opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2-5 p.m. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Nov. 4-Jan. 10, 2020. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. Reception on Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Nov. 1-Jan. 3, 2020. Humanizing the Other, nuanced portraits of Mexicans and Mexican Americans by Salomón Huerta. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

OJAI ART CENTER Nov. 1-Jan. 2, 2020. Celebration!!! Ojai Art Center’s 80th birthday exhibit featuring works of celebration and joy. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Nov. 1-30: Under PRESSure, new works by members of the printmaking group The Inkspots. Opening reception on Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. Through Oct. 31: New works by Amy Sharp. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through Nov. 24. It’s Like Fall, celebrating all things autumn. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 26. In Conclusion: Endings, Resolution, Finale. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Magical Realism, works by Omar d’León and Andrea Yomtob influenced by Latin American art that incorporates elements of fantasy or myth. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Nov. 17. The Glamour of the Forest, recent works by Robert Wassell, and Fantasy: Light and Dark, BAA member works ranging from eerie to ethereal. Reception on Friday, Nov. 1, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Nov. 2. Finding the Figure in the Landscape, annual student artist exhibition. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 11. Synergy, Mary-Gail King’s intuitive paintings and works by Gerald Zwers that spread goodness and joy. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Oct. 31: POPular, pop art by Janet Milhomme, and I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Nov. 26. A Tree Grows In & On the Margins, topographic photographs from Sinziana Velicescu juxtaposing sparse flora with L.A. architecture and photos of Oxnard’s Morgan Stanley Tower by Brad Corney. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-6040 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12, 2020. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. Through Nov. 3: On Location in the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, selections from the plein air painting club known as Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore. Talks and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 16. Colin Fraser Gray: Museum for One, considering alternatives to museum architecture and suggesting a redistribution of curatorial power; and Universal Connectivity, geometric collage by Cassandra Ensberg (CabadaGray Gallery). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Nov. 2: Lucca Drake Aparicio Memorial Exhibit, featuring the late artist’s abstract gestural expressionist works. Closing reception on Saturday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Through Dec. 4: Watch sculptor and artist in residence Delesprie as she works (Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.). California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.