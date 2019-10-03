Pictured: A CRIME IN THE MADHOUSE Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. at 7 p.m. This FREE macabre play will help set the spooks for Halloween. Masonic Lodge, 341 S K St, Oxnard,

This month is OKTOBERFEST – Get out your lederhosen and prepare for sauerkraut. Ventura County kicks off the month long German celebration. Here are the festivities this week on Saturday, Oct. 5:

ENEGREN BREWERY 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Dress in your favorite German garb for the ceremonial tapping of 60 gallon barrel of Festbier Lager at noon. Live music, food, marketplace and a Ferris wheel. FREE and family friendly. Enegren Brewery, 444 Zachary St., #120, Moorpark. MADEWEST 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Live music at 4 p.m. with the Left Hand Lions. Madewest, 1744 Donlon St., Ventura. BORCHARD by POSEIDEN BREWERY 12-5 p.m. Enjoy this Ventura brewed barley beer at this local fest. Food, Stein holding contest, tractors and accordion band, Reunion Ensemble. FREE. Oxnard Farm Park, 1251 Gottfried Place, Oxnard.

Thursday

WIN FREE ART – LIVE PAINTING DEMO 2 p.m. One of the artists featured in the current exhibit, “On location in the Santa Monica Mountains and seashore,” Virginia Kamhi in a live demo will complete a pastel painting of a seascape. FREE. Each attendee will be entered in a free drawing for chance to win the finished piece. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org

GENERATIONS COMING HOME: CELEBRATING 65 YEARS OF IMPACT 5-7:30 p.m. All alumni of the Oxnard and Port Hueneme Boys and Girls Club is invited to celebrate the club’s 65th Anniversary. The event includes BBQ, music, trivia and a tour of the club. FREE. Register by calling 805-815-4959. Samuelson club facility, 126 E. 7th St., Oxnard.

Friday

HARVEST FESTIVAL ORIGINAL ART AND CRAFT SHOW Three days starting Friday Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. A festival that has been family run for 30 years, this event brings the handiwork of hundreds of artisans and makers to Ventura for more than a shopping trip. It’s a celebration with live music, strolling performers, craft demos, a kidzone and more. From jewelry and photography to blown glass and holiday décor – you’ll find a must have handmade item. Kids 12 and under are FREE. Ages 12-17, $4, General admission $9. Tickets get you in all weekend. One can of food gets $2 off admission. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.harvestfestival.com

CURTAIN UP! 5 p.m. This fundraising party for the Thousand Oaks Alliance for the Arts will offer guests a culinary voyage through the past 50 years. Special musical guests Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, dancing to the Don Randi Quartet. Cocktails with the Ventura Spirits Company and a dessert bar dished by Mastro’s Steakhouse. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.toarts.org

OPENING RECEPTION – AMY SHARP 6-9 p.m. Meet the artist at the opening of the solo exhibit entitled “You are there because I was there because it’s there.” FREE. 643 Project Space, 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. www.643projectspace.com

Saturday

YOGA AT THE BREWERY 9 a.m. (Sleep in on Sundays, yoga starts at 10:30 a.m.) Follow up downward dog with a pint. $20 includes class and beer afterwards. Enegren Brewing Company, 444 Zachary St., #120, Moorpark.

24TH ANNUAL MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. This family friendly FREE event celebrates the richness of Oxnard’s diversity. Enjoy live music, international booths, car show and more. Plaza Park, 500 S. C St., Oxnard. 500 S C St, Oxnard.

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK OPEN HOUSE – OJAI 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. What is your plan to get out quickly? Gather at the Ojai fire house for an open house event focusing on encouraging the public to develop and practice a plan to leave quickly in the event of a fire. Fire Station 21, 1202 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

CELEBRATION OF SOCIAL ACTIVISM 4-7 p.m. A fundraising event for the Social Justice Fund for Ventura County which works to benefit vulnerable children in Ventura County. Admission is FREE to this event that includes a live and silent auction and a presentation of grant awards to local social justice organizations. Enjoy the opening of the Magical Realism exhibit at the art center. Food and drink, and networking for creatives, activists and donors. Studio Channel Islands Art Center, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 805-405-1792

BALLROOM DANCE AND FREE LESSONS 6-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and free lessons starts at 6:30 p.m. The dance begins at 7:30 p.m. with live music by The Aristocats. $10 per person. www.crpd.org/gacc. Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks.

CSUCI PRESIDENTS FARM TO TABLE DINNER 5:30 p.m. This fundraising event for Cal State, Channel Islands showcases student and faculty work, including moon jellies, climate science research in the Arctic, and an electric pickle. Live music with cocktails followed by a dinner prepared by award winning chefs and local wines round out the evening experience under the stars. Wear your dancing shoes! $275. Ticket info 805-437-8420 www.csuci.edu/president/dinner-concert

Sunday

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK OPEN HOUSE AND PANCAKE BREAKFAST 8:30 – 11 a.m. Celebrate National Fire Prevention Week with the Oxnard Fire Department at this FREE community event. With a theme of “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan Your Escape!,” prevention week aims to motivate the public to create and practice a plan for getting out fast in the event of a fire. Fire Station 1, 491 S. K St., Oxnard. 805-385-7720 sergio.martinez@oxnard.org

REGGAE SUNDAYS 6-9 p.m. Every Sunday gather in the Treehouse Lounge for relaxing beats to wrap up your weekend. Café Fiore, 66 S. California St., Ventura.

Monday

MAKE YOUR WRITING LEANER, FASTER, STRONGER 6:30-8 p.m. By teaming up with the right editor your writing skills will flourish and your words will shine. But how do you find the right editor? Tammy Ditmore has been supporting writers as a skilled editor for over four decades. Enjoy refreshments with your fellow local writers. Everyone is welcome at this meeting of the Independent Writers of Southern California and Small Publishers, Writers and Artists Network. $5. Goebel Adult Center, 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks.

HONEYLAND 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Taking the most awards at the Sundance Film Festival this documentary tells the story of a bee keeper and her mother, living in the remote Balkans, adjusting to challenges and demonstrating the connection between humanity and nature. Part of the Oxnard Film Society screenings. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th St., Oxnard.

Tuesday

PORT HUENEME SONG CIRCLE 3:30-6:30 p.m. Join together in song, led by Marty Capsuto. FREE. Park in front of the Hueneme Bay Clubhouse, 2600 Lido Blvd., Port Hueneme. Questions? 818-321-2118.

BRING BACK THE 90’S – A HALLOWEEN PARTY 6-7:30 p.m. Hosted by the Young Professional’s Group (YPG) of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce this all ages event includes a costume contest and other games. Network in your community while having fun. FREE for YPG members. $10 nonmembers. Andorra Apartments, 341 Mike Loza Dr., Camarillo. Register online: www.camarillochamber.org

Wednesday

PLANT BASED EATING CLASS SERIES 5:30-7:30 p.m. This three class series (Wed. Oct 16 and 23) will help you mix healthier cooking methods and plant based foods into your diet and daily routine. FREE. Space is limited. Call or email to register. 805-988-2865, hosptial@dignityhealth.org . St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital, Finance Building, 2415 Antonio Ave., Camarillo.

Thursday

CRAFTY CREATIONS CLASS 7-9 p.m. Crafts are a great way to start learning about different approaches to art. This class, for ages 12 and up (under 16 must be with adult) will help you brighten up your space with a personally designed decorative object. Bring your friends and learn about different materials and techniques with Santa Paula local Mariann Romero who has taught art at Santa Paula High School for nearly three decades. A “pay-what-you-can” class, all materials are provided. Online registration is required and space is limited. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/creativity

OPENING THEATER

A CRIME IN THE MADHOUSE Oct. 4-6. A macabre play about a young woman trying to get released from an insane asylum. Free. Masonic Lodge, 341 S. K St., Oxnard.

ASSISTED LIVING: THE MUSICAL Oct. 4-6. Seniors of the 21st century party like its 1969 in this hilarious vaudevillian revue featuring 18 characters played by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett. $35-45. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-449-2787, www.civicartsplaza.com.

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE Oct. 4-Nov. 3. The California Shakespeare Company presents this play about a young man who must borrow money to woo a wealthy heiress. $17-20. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

RUDDIGORE Oct. 4-20. A comic opera about a country gentleman who attempts to avoid a family curse by living as a simple farmer. Presented by Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company. $10-25. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-491-9103, vcgsrc.org.

ONGOING THEATER

MAMMA MIA! Through Oct. 20. A daughter searches for her father ahead of her wedding on a remote Greek island, with the music of ABBA providing momentum. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

SEASCAPE Through Oct. 6. Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a couple on a remote beach who have a fascinating conversation with two lizard-like creatures that emerge from the deep. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

OPENING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Oct. 4-31. New works by Amy Sharp. Reception on Friday, Oct. 4, 6-9 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Oct. 5-Nov. 16. Magical Realism, works by Omar d’León and Andrea Yomtob influenced by Latin American art that incorporates elements of fantasy or myth. Opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 5, 4-7 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Oct. 3-Nov. 16. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. Opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30-9:30 p.m. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

OJAI ART CENTER Oct. 4-31: Solo exhibition by Norman Kirk. Through Oct. 3: Art show benefitting the Ojai Raptor Center, with works by photographers Jennifer MaHarry and Leila Jeffries and fine artists Katie Van Horne and Josie Morway. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Oct. 5-April. 12, 2020. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

THE SPACE VTA Saturday, Oct. 5, 6-10 p.m. “Care. Not Cages,” A fundraising event featuring an art show, silent auction, video, music and more to benefit KIND. 1779 E. Main St., Ventura.

TOOL ROOM GALLERY Oct. 4-25. La Otra: An Artist’s Journey, Aliza J. Bejarano’s exploration of the self through paintings, childhood relics, video and installation. Opening reception on Friday, Oct. 4, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 8. Essence, intrinsic nature, indispensable quality. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 12. Natasha Dikareva (ceramics) and Porfirio Gutiérrez (Oaxacan weaving). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Oct. 20. Troubles II, a solo show by Veronica Walmsley Lambert loosely based on Guatemalan “trouble dolls,” and Stories II, BAA member works that explore the correlation between art and inspiration. Reception on Friday, Oct. 4, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Oct. 27. Aqua Adventures, bodies of water and water-themed getaways. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Oct. 31: POPular, pop art by Janet Milhomme, and I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 21. The Great Outdoors, nature-oriented work from eight outstanding artists. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Oct. 30. Alfonso Pilo ceramics and Jenica Zeta (Grad Wall). Reception on Thursday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Closed through October 2019. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Oct. 6: “Kaleidoscope Kandeo,” an interactive installation by Deniz Nicole that will allow the viewer to observe and manipulate a complex interaction of light and color. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Oct. 30: The Illusion Real, work by Madeleine Ignon and Adam Jahnke. Reception on Thursday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 14: Origins, an eclectic body of work by members of Ojai Studio Artists exploring origins through personal, biological, psychological and other lenses. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. Through Nov. 3: On Location in the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, selections from the plein air painting club known as Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore. Talks and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 26. Night Flights, new works by Joanne Julian. Through Sept. 27: Sustainable Future, Maiza Hixson’s micro-Utopian acrylic ink paintings inspired by nature, medical illustrations, pop culture and feminist science fiction. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.