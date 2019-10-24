ALL HALLOWSTEAM – OXNARD STEAMPUNK FEST Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27 Lace up your boots, take up your monocles and jet packs, and don’t forget the pocket watch and parasols. Time travel through space is certainly possible. This weekend event begins on Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., with Heritage Scare Friday Night Tours. Guides will take you through the park exploring spooky spots where ghosts have known to congregate. One beverage and tasty appetizers included for $25. On Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Oxnard Steampunk fest kicks off with great costumes, food, music, merchants and more. Family friendly event. $10 per person. Kids under 12 are free. Then enjoy the festival afterparty, Saturday night 6-8 p.m. $20 the day of includes Italian dinner buffet from La Dolce Vita. No host bar. 7-9 p.m. outdoor concert, Julien Martinez of the Road Brothers five-piece band. included in daytime festival ticket price. Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The All Hallowsteam event continues on a fantastical airship. $10 admission. Proceeds benefit Oxnard Heritage Foundation and Friends of Heritage Square, 715 S. A Street, Oxnard. More info: 805-766-0861. www.oxnardsteampunkfest.com

THURSDAY

KIDNEY DISEASE AND YOUR DIET 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Learn about selecting foods that are low in sodium, potassium and phosphorus, and ways to modify your diet if you’ve been diagnosed with kidney disease. FREE, please register: 805-988-2865 or hospital@dignityhealth.org. Royal Gardens of Camarillo, 903 Carmen Dr., Camarillo.

ROSE SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING 7 p.m. Browse some beautiful blooms at a mini-rose show and then hear speaker Scott Klittich with Otto and Sons Nursery of Fillmore share information about new roses available. All are welcome. Questions? Call 805-499-1657. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. www.venturacountyrosesociety.org

HELP KEEP OJAI DARK-SKY FRIENDLY 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. An information session presented by the Ventura County Planning Division and the Ojai Valley Green Coalition. A recently passed ordinance creates new outdoor lighting regulations for commercial and industrial properties (new rules for residential properties apply also, this workshop will focus on commercial/industrial) in the unincorporated area of the Ojai Valley. Staff will present the regulations from noon to 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to drop in at any time. For more information on the County’s dark sky ordinance, visit vcrma.org/ojai-valley-dark-sky-ordinance. Contact info: Ruchita Kadakia, County of Ventura Senior Planner, (805) 654-2414, Ruchita.Kadakia@ventura.org

OJAI STORYTELLING FESTIVAL 6:30-9:30 p.m. And ongoing through Oct. 27. The first night of this not to be missed festival offers stories from Blind Boy Paxton, Anne Rutherford and Debra Ehrhardt offering personal stories, and then Raw Tales from NPR’s The Moth, a storytelling outlet for contemporary tellers to share their tales. $35. Get tickets online at www.ojaistoryfest.org. Ojai Art Center Patio, 113 S Montgomery St, Ojai.

FRIDAY

RAPID HIRING FAIR 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Navy base job fair – over 50 positions available in many sectors: Engineering, Technician (facilities and motor vehicles), logistics, program analyst and more. https://form.jotform.com/NAVFACSouthwest1/EXWCRapidHire. More information and those unable to attend can contact NAVFAC EXWC Human Resources at (805) 982-4431.

A JAZZY HALLOWEEN 1-2 p.m. Live Jazz standards mixed with Halloween tunes with vocals by Ojai local Vivien Mason, and Jimmy Calire on piano. FREE. Ojai Library, 111 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai.

SPOOKY SWIM 5:30-8:30 p.m. Swimming, pumpkins and goodie bags – in the indoor pool. $10. 805-987-8198. Pleasant Valley Aquatic Center, 1030 Temple Avenue, Camarillo.

BELL ARTS SONG CIRCLE 7-10 p.m. Bring your love of music to this songmaking circle. Music makers of all levels and types – voice, instruments, songwriters – are welcome. Listeners welcome too. FREE. For more info call Mike Wittlin, 805-750-8281. Bell Arts Factory Community Room, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura www.songmakers.org

BARD MANSION GHOST TOUR and DINNER 5:30-10 p.m. An evening with ghost-hunters and paranormal experts Richard and Debbie Senate, explore the historical Bard mansion on the Naval Base, Port Hueneme. A séance will be auctioned off. $50 includes appetizers, dinner, raffle and ghost tour. No host bar. Advance registration required. 805-986-6542. www.reachueneme.org

SATURDAY

RUN, WALK, ROLL- OCTOBER CLASSIC Registration starts at 7 a.m. All people of all abilities and dogs too, are invited to this 5K/10K event for the Ojai Valley Community Hospital’s continuing care facility. FREE – $45. Phantom runner with $20 get a t-shirt and sleep in. 805-640-2317. Starts on Valle Rio across from the hospital in Ojai. www.octoberclassic.org

BEACH CLEANUP 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monthly beach cleanup with Surfrider. C-Street to Surfers’ Point, Ventura.

HOWL-O-WEEN 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Dress up your best friend in the most fabulous costume for this fun gathering. FREE. No registration needed. Mission Oaks Park (off leash area), 5501 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo

HAUNTED HOUSING RUN/WALK 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Take part in this fun beachfront 5K/10K event to raise money for scholarships through Cocina Sin Fronteras and the Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura. Family friendly event with face painter and jolly jump for FREE. https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Ventura/HauntedHousingRun

BEWITCHED, BEDAZZLED & BE-SPOOKED! 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A dog costume contest and seaside trick or treat adventure. HOWL-O Ween Dog Costume Contest at 11 a.m., check in starts at 10:30 a.m. near the Harbor Village Carousel. Then trick or treating from 1-3 p.m. FREE. Ventura Harbor Village, Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. www.venturaharborvillage.com

SUNDAY

FARMERS MARKET PUMPKIN FUN DAY 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Family friendly, FREE event celebrating fall fun. Art, trick or treating, cookie decorating and costume parade at 11:30 a.m. Certified Farmers’ Market, and fresh local seafood. Live music. Marine Emporium Landing, Channel Islands Harbor, 3350 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. www.channelislandsharbor.org

“ONE PIANO, FOUR HANDS” A PIANO DUET CONCERT 3 p.m. Works of Johannes Brahms, Antonin Dvorak, Gabriel Faure, George Gershwin and Carlo Guastavino, performed by Jacqueline Petitto and Susan Kim-Pedroza. $10 general. $8 senior/student. 805-497-7884. United Methodist Church, 1049 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village. www.umcwv.org

PIANO CONCERT 2 p.m. Pianist Anastasia Dedik headlines the first in a new series of concerts in the “Hall of Mirrors.” $15-$104. 805-381-1246. www.hillcrestarts.com Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks.

TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT CALIFORNIA MISSIONS 2 p.m. A second screening of two films telling the story of how indigenous people were impacted and harmed during the mission period. Second film is Hearing the Truth about Historical Trauma. FREE. Sponsored by producer Gary Robinson and Showing Up for Racial Justice. The Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

HEARTY SOUPS FOR FALL 1 p.m. Learn to make four perfect-for-fall soups with Randy Graham. Using fresh, organic ingredients, paired with hearty bread and hot buttered rum. Perfect for a fall evening. $75, includes copy of Graham’s book, Ojai Valley Slowcooker Cookbook. The Lavendar Inn, 210 E Matilija St, Ojai.

MONDAY

CAMARILLO HOOT 7-10 p.m. All levels of music makers are welcome, and listeners too. Join this free hoot. Bring any food or snacks you like, no alcohol please. Hoot led by Laraine Hall and TJ Zeiler. Piano available. Questions? Call 805-910-7565. Camarillo Center for Spiritual Living, 340 Mobil Ave., Camarillo.

GLAZES OF THE ARTS AND CRAFTS MOVEMENT 7 p.m. James Haggerty is welcomed by the Ventura County Potters’ Guild to discuss well known artists including Adelaide Alsop Robineau and Hugh Cornwall Robertson. Haggerty will show samples of his work, and discuss is particular interest in lusters. FREE. Public welcome. The Ventura Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura.

TUESDAY

HALLOWEEN DANCE 12:30-2:30 p.m. FREE with live big band tunes, fabulous dancing and light refreshments. 805-482-4881. Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo

TRICK OR TREAT and CANDY BUY BACK 5-7 p.m. Heroes, witches, princesses and ghouls, come explore The Collection with a passport map through participating businesses. Sunny Smiles will buy back up to five pounds of candy, $1 per pound. Completed passport maps will be entered for a collection grand prize. RSVP and details online. The Collection, River Park, 2751 Park View Ct #261, Oxnard. www.thecollectionrp.com

WEDNESDAY

HOME ENERGY STORAGE WORKSHOP: IS BATTERY BACKUP RIGHT FOR YOU? 5:30-7 p.m. Learn about battery storage backup options for home and business applications, and be prepared for power outages. FREE. Presented by the Community Environmental Council with the Clean Power Alliance, City and County energy staff, local solar and energy storage companies will be available. Presentations from 5:30-6:30 p.m., meet and talk with energy storage providers from 6:30-7 p.m. Ventura City Hall, Community Meeting Room, 501 Poli Street, 2nd Floor, Ventura. http://bit.ly/homeenergyventura

THURSDAY

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK 5-8 p.m. A family friendly spooky time through a trick or treat village, games, costume contests. FREE. Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org

OPENING THEATER

THE MONSTER BASH: A HALLOWEEN CABARET Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. Halloween hits will be sung by local talent in this family-friendly production that benefits Young Artists Ensemble. Costumes encouraged. $10-12. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

ONGOING THEATER

THE LITTLE MERMAID Through Nov. 17. A mermaid in love with a prince and fascinated with the world on land makes a deal with a witch in this musical adventure based on the Disney animated feature. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

THE MUSIC MAN Through Oct. 27. A conman’s plan to make a quick buck off small-town residents is complicated when he falls for the local librarian. A musical production presented by 5-Star Theatricals. $38-87. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

OPENING ART

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Oct. 24-Nov. 17. The Glamour of the Forest, recent works by Robert Wassell, and Fantasy: Light and Dark, BAA member works ranging from eerie to ethereal. Reception on Friday, Nov. 1, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Oct. 27-Jan. 26, 2020: Fall Colors. Through Oct. 27: Aqua Adventures, bodies of water and water-themed getaways. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM October 26-27: Grand reopening weekend. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Oct. 24-Nov. 26. A Tree Grows In & On the Margins, topographic photographs from Sinziana Velicescu juxtaposing sparse flora with L.A. architecture and photos of Oxnard’s Morgan Stanley Tower by Brad Corney. Opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30-8 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-6040 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Oct. 26-Nov. 2: Lucca Drake Aparicio Memorial Exhibit, featuring the late artist’s abstract gestural expressionist works. Closing reception on Saturday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Through Dec. 4: Watch sculptor and artist in residence Delesprie as she works (Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.). California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Oct. 31. New works by Amy Sharp. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through Nov. 24. It’s Like Fall, celebrating all things autumn. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 26. In Conclusion: Endings, Resolution, Finale. Reception on Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Magical Realism, works by Omar d’León and Andrea Yomtob influenced by Latin American art that incorporates elements of fantasy or myth. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Trabaj/ho, Latinx and Filipinx artists (many from Oxnard) creating work about shared history and experiences. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Nov. 2. Finding the Figure in the Landscape, annual student artist exhibition. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 11. Synergy, Mary-Gail King’s intuitive paintings and works by Gerald Zwers that spread goodness and joy. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Oct. 31: POPular, pop art by Janet Milhomme, and I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Oct. 23: CSUCI Paris Excursion (Art 392 Course). Reception on Thursday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. Through Oct. 30: Alfonso Pilo ceramics and Jenica Zeta (Grad Wall). CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 9: Buenaventura Art Association Annual Collegiate Student Competition. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Oct. 30. The Illusion Real, work by Madeleine Ignon and Adam Jahnke. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Oct. 29. Solo exhibition by Norman Kirk. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12, 2020. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. Through Nov. 3: On Location in the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, selections from the plein air painting club known as Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore. Talks and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

TOOL ROOM GALLERY Through Oct. 25. La Otra: An Artist’s Journey, Aliza J. Bejarano’s exploration of the self through paintings, childhood relics, video and installation. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 16. Colin Fraser Gray: Museum for One, considering alternatives to museum architecture and suggesting a redistribution of curatorial power; and Universal Connectivity, geometric collage by Cassandra Ensberg (CabadaGray Gallery). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.