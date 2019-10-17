Pictured: 25th ANNUAL GHOSTWALK Friday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 27 Venture in among spooks, ghouls, clowns and fools. The current residents of the old fumigation plant will approach to tell their stories of horror and intrigue from the Heritage Valley. Guided walks take visitors through the live theater performances of the Muerte Brothers Circus. This year is inspired by the history of Mabel Stark, a resident of the area in the 1920’s who trained tigers. All ages. $15 for ages 13 and up. $10 children. Make your reservations now, this event sells out. Call or online, 805-525-3073. Former fumigation building, 822 E. Santa Barbara Street, Santa Paula. www.ghostwalk.com

THURSDAY

OKTO”BEE”FEST, SEABEE STYLE 7-9 p.m. Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Seabees and friends at Seabee owned Poseiden Brewery. $10 includes custom pint glass. Poseiden Brewing Company, 5777 Olivas Park Drive, Unit Q, Ventura.

STAND UP COMEDY NIGHT 8 p.m. Top acts from shows and venues you know. Come laugh with friends and neighbors. FREE. Call 805-232-6298 for info. Oak & Main, 419 East Main Street, Ventura.

FRIDAY

FASHION AT ART SHOW 5 p.m. View and explore original one of a kind styles built from reclaimed fabrics by designer Greta Lovina. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija Street, Ojai.

RISE UP SINGING 7 p.m. Join with friends in singing songs of Autumn. This drop-in singing circle welcomes all ages and all experience levels. Expect folk, pop, oldies, hymns and campfire songs. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main Street, Santa Paula.

ASTRONOMY FROM AN AIRPLANE 7:15 p.m. Dr. Mark Morris of UCLA will talk about “SOFIA,” the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, an infrared telescope mounted inside a 747 airplane. FREE. Family friendly for ages eight and up. Charles Temple Observatory, Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark www.VCAS.org

SATURDAY

DEADLINE FOR ART SUBMISSIONS, Midnight. Submit up to six pieces of art for juried show under the theme of “Fall Colors.” $5 submission fee per piece. Open to members and nonmember of the Buenaventura Art Association. More info and submit online: www.buenaventuraartassociation.org

CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH 9 a.m.-11 a.m. The Democratic Women’s Council of the Conejo Valley will hear from two candidates: Assembly member Christy Smith (District 38), who is running for reelection and Kim Marra Stephenson, candidate for Ventura County Supervisor, District 3. $25 for brunch. To RSVP call 805-388-9073. Boccaccio’s Restaurant, 32123 Lindero Canyon Road, suite 110, Westlake Village.

GREYWATER WORKSHOP 10-11:30 a.m. Learn how to install and maintain a simple laundry-to-landscape graywater irrigation system and discover the benefits, best practices, and code requirements. Presented by the City of Ventura. Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. RSVP

INTUITIVE COLLAGE ART CLASS 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The first of three art classes led by artist Holly Woolson, who will guide you in bringing out your innate creativity. $38 include all materials. Peg’s Place, 1101 N. Montgomery, Ojai.

COLORS BY THE SEA FALL ART WALK AND CRAFT FEST 10 a.m.-6 p.m. This FREE art and craft festival offers local artists and vendors from across Ventura County. More info at 805-986-4818. Oceanview Pavilion Performing Arts Theater by the Beach, 575 E. Surfside Dr., Port Hueneme.

ANNUAL LUNCHEON AND FASHION SHOW 10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. “It’s a Small World” is the theme of this fundraising event hosted by Iota Phi, the Moorpark chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international organization for women educators. The event helps fund grants and scholarships for teachers and college students pursuing education degrees, and work in Africa including literacy programs and ending human trafficking. Entertainment from around the globe. $40. Buy tickets in advance, contact Cherie Webb cherieretired2@gmail.com California Lutheran University, Lundring Center, 1-67 W Olsen Rd, Thousand Oaks.

TRIVIA AND TREATS at RANCHO CAMULOS 4-7 p.m. Sample beers from Institution Ale brewery while testing your knowledge about the region’s history with Leon Worden, president of the nonprofit public television station in Santa Clarita. $15, free for members. All proceeds benefit the National Historic Landmark, Rancho Camulos, 2.2 miles east of Piru on Highway 126. www.ranchocamulos.org

OFRENDA / OFFERING 12 p.m. Explore Ventura Avenue with the artists, residents and businesses as they celebrate the building of altars to remember loved ones who have died as part of Dia de los Muertos preparations. Enjoy music, art, crafts, food and ritual. See schedule of events online. This community celebration begins with Sofia Ruvalcaba, Ventura City Council member speaking at noon at Kellogg Park, at Kellogg and North Ventura Avenue, Ventura. www.vaporlaavenida.com/ofrenda-oct19-2019

HALLOWEEN BALLROOM DANCE AND LESSON 6:30-10 p.m. FREE ballroom dance lesson starts at 6:30 p.m. Dance starts at 7:30 p.m., $10 per person. Live music by Tropic Starr. 805-381-2744 www.crpd.org/gacc. Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

THE YEARS LAST STAR PARTY 7-9 p.m. The Ventura County Astronomical Society presents this family friendly event for ages 6 and up to gaze upon the heavens. Telescopes set on Saturn, Andromeda Galaxy and more. Listen to “Constellation Talk Under the Stars,” a talk by Professor Hal Jandorf in the openair amphitheater. $2 suggested donation. Charles Temple Observatory, Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. www.vcas.org

WINE AND WATERCOLORS 7-9 p.m. A night out that pairs local art, hors d’oeuvres, music, beer and wine – with childcare next door! Taste the offerings from Santa Paula Cellars while enjoying live ukulele with Shay Moulder. Explore your creativity with hands on watercolor painting alongside artist Timothy Kitz. $20. Childcare (free when adults pay for entry to event) for kids 4 and up, who will make their own art and enjoy Halloween themed activities. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org

SUNDAY

18th ANNUAL SAILATHON 12 – 2 p.m. Food, fun, prizes and boats. All watercraft entries are welcome for this fun event benefiting Caregivers: Volunteers Assisting the Elderly. $50. Check in the day of starting at 8 a.m. at the Anacapa Yacht Club, 2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard.

FEMININE SOUL RECHARGE 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Networking till 6:30 p.m. Boost your energy, personally and professionally at this dynamic and supportive women’s workshop event. Transition into a reinvigorated mindset with branding and marketing professionals. $350 fee includes gourmet breakfast, workshop sessions, workbook, professional headshot session and personal image consultation. Ventura address provided upon registration. More info 661-333-5331 at www.groove-consulting.com/events

MONDAY

ANYTHING 3D PRINTING 6-8 p.m. Come learn the basics of 3D printing and modeling at Ventura’s only makerspace, MakeVentura. A great how-to for all ages, especially if you’re considering purchasing a 3D printer, or have been wanting to see how they work. All supplies provided. FREE. Kids under 13 must be with an adult. Questions? events@makeventura.com. EP Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 East Main Street, Ventura.

OFFICIAL SECRETS 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Based on true events this film tells the story of Katharine Gun (Keira Knightley) of British Intelligence who found information that the USA was seeking compromising information about UN Security Council members in order to force them to support war in Iraq. 2019, UK, Rated R. Oxnard Film Society screening at Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

VAPING SAFETY: HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL WORKSHOP 6:15-7:45 p.m. Dr. Jeff Raber will give a talk about vaping including all the basics about cannabis and nicotine products and will answer your questions. FREE. RSVP to events@sespe.org. Sespe Creek, 408 Bryant Circle, suite C, Ojai.

TUESDAY

PORT HUENEME SONG CIRCLE 3:30-6:30 p.m., Come sing, all experience levels welcome FREE. Led by Marty Capsuto. 818-321-2118, m_capsuto@earthlink.net. Hueneme Bay Clubhouse, 2600 Lido Blvd., Port Hueneme.

WEDNESDAY

GALLERY WALK THROUGH WITH ARTIST 10:30 a.m. A walk through opening of ongoing exhibit “Beyond function: Fiber, Wood and Clay,” featuring three artists: Michael Adams, Nate Pidduck and Michael Rohde. Adams will be walk visitors through the exhibit with works that stretch traditional skilled crafts like weaving and woodworking beyond their basic function. A presentation of Focus On The Masters. $4 nonmembers. Space is limited. RSVP to michelle@focusonthemasters.com. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 North 10th Street, Santa Paula.

COMPLIANCE IS NOT A DIRTY WORD 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Chamber of Camarillo’s Women in Business Fall Luncheon presents this panel to assist businesses. RSVP online at www.camarillochamber.org. Pharos Center for Innovation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo.

THE INNOVATIVE VISIO OF POET DANA GIOLA: AMERICAN POETRY AND PUBLIC LIFE 4 p.m. California’s most recent poet laureate (2015-2018), Dana Giola, will read and discuss his work. The event will include a choral performance by the Cal Lutheran Choir of Giola’s poem “Prayer,” composed by Morten Lauridsen. FREE. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel is located, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

CAREER EDUCATION OPEN HOUSE 5-7 p.m. Explore the direct to career learning opportunities at Ventura College including Agriculture, Architecture/Drafting, Criminal Justice, Welding and more. Ventura College, Quad area outside MCE/MCW Building, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. www.vccareeropenhouse.eventbrite.com

PLANT BASED EATING CLASS SERIES 5:30-7:30 p.m. Second in a three class series, this class will help you learn about choosing plant based ingredients. FREE. RSVP 805-988-2865 hospital@dignityhealth.org St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital, Finance Building, 2415 Antonio Ave., Camarillo

CLIMATE CHANGE AND YOUR HEALTH; FACT, FICTION OR FEVER? 5:30 p.m. The earth is acting like a person with the flu – temps are increasing, like a fever, weather patterns are changing, like runny noses, eyes and coughing. Climate change may impact supplies of food, water, where humans can live, and alter what diseases we come in contact with. This workshop with Dr. James Hornstein, chair of the Community Memorial Health System Bioethics Committee will moderate the FREE seminar. RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp or call 800-838-3006. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura.

PUBLIC HEARING: CHANNEL ISLANDS MARINE SANCTUARY MANAGEMENT PLAN 6-8 p.m. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seeking public input as the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries plans to revise the management plan for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. Comments regarding what the new plan should include can be submitted at this public hearing. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For info or to comment online visit: www.regulations.gov (docket number: NOAA-NOS-2019-0100)

DRUM NIGHT 6-9 p.m. Community building through a night of music and rhythm with John Lacques of DrumTime, who has led thousands of people through their first time touching a drum. All ages and all levels welcome. $25. Proceeds benefit Art Trek and One Spark Academy. Art Trek, 703 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Newbury Park. www.arttrek.org

VENTURA COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING 7 p.m. A meeting of the General Membership of the VCRP Central Committee. For agenda and info email director@ventruagop.org or 805-557-1240. Trigger Burst Training Center, 3537 Old Conejo Road, #120, Newbury Park.

SECRET KNOWLEDGE OF ARTISTS 7-9 p.m. First in a two-class series led by art historian Meg Phelps is for ages 16 and up. Using the book and documentary in which artist David Hockney reveals methods and tools of artists throughout history. Second class on Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m. Bonus event is re-creates camera obscura on Sunday, Oct. 27. $30 per person for all events, includes all supplies. Registration required. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/creativity 805-525-5554. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula.

THURSDAY

KIDNEY DISEASE AND YOUR DIET 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Learn about selecting foods that are low in sodium, potassium and phosphorus, and ways to modify your diet if you’ve been diagnosed with kidney disease. FREE, please register: 805-988-2865 or hospital@dignityhealth.org. Royal Gardens of Camarillo, 903 Carmen Dr., Camarillo.

ROSE SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING 7 p.m. Browse some beautiful blooms at a mini-rose show and then hear speaker Scott Klittich with Otto and Sons Nursery of Fillmore share information about new roses available. All are welcome. Questions? Call 805-499-1657. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. www.venturacountyrosesociety.org

HELP KEEP OJAI DARK-SKY FRIENDLY 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. An information session presented by the Ventura County Planning Division and the Ojai Valley Green Coalition. A recently passed ordinance creates new outdoor lighting regulations for commercial and industrial properties (new rules for residential properties apply also, this workshop will focus on commercial/industrial) in the unincorporated area of the Ojai Valley. Staff will present the regulations from noon to 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to drop in at any time. For more information on the County’s dark sky ordinance, visit vcrma.org/ojai-valley-dark-sky-ordinance. Contact info: Ruchita Kadakia, County of Ventura Senior Planner, (805) 654-2414, Ruchita.Kadakia@ventura.org

OJAI STORYTELLING FESTIVAL 6:30-9:30 p.m. And ongoing through Oct. 27. The first night of this not to be missed festival offers stories from Blind Boy Paxton, Anne Rutherford and Debra Ehrhardt offering personal stories, and then Raw Tales from NPR’s The Moth, a storytelling outlet for contemporary tellers to share their tales. $35. Get tickets online at www.ojaistoryfest.org. Ojai Art Center Patio, 113 S Montgomery St, Ojai.

OPENING THEATER

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Oct. 23-Nov. 10. A musical rendition of the Mark Twain classic about a rebellious young man and a runaway slave who together journey down the river on a raft. Previews Oct. 23-26; opening night gala on Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. $20-150. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Oct. 18-Nov. 17. A mermaid in love with a prince and fascinated with the world on land makes a deal with a witch in this musical adventure based on the Disney animated feature. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

THE MUSIC MAN Oct. 18-27. A conman’s plan to make a quick buck off small-town residents is complicated when he falls for the local librarian. A musical production presented by 5-Star Theatricals. $38-87. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

ONGOING THEATER

A NARRATOR’S STORY Through Oct. 19. Hilarity ensues when a narrator’s foibles lead to unexpected antics between a director, a lyricist, a composer, actors and salespeople — all traveling together in an RV. Presented by Young Artist Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players. $13. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT Through Oct. 20. Touching yet comical, this play ponders the nature of faith and forgiveness through the trial of Jesus’ betrayer, where witnesses taking the stand include Satan, Mother Teresa and Sigmund Freud. Mature audiences only. $15-20. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

MAMMA MIA! Through Oct. 20. A daughter searches for her father ahead of her wedding on a remote Greek island, with the music of ABBA providing momentum. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

RUDDIGORE Through Oct. 20. A comic opera about a country gentleman who attempts to avoid a family curse by living as a simple farmer. Presented by Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company. $10-25. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-491-9103, vcgsrc.org.

OPENING ART

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Oct. 18-Feb. 16, 2020. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

H GALLERY Oct. 19-Dec. 14: White Rabbit, a group exhibition focusing on bad omens, folklore and superstition. Opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m. Through Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Oct. 31: POPular, pop art by Janet Milhomme, and I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

VITA ART CENTER Oct. 19-Nov. 16. Colin Fraser Gray: Museum for One, considering alternatives to museum architecture and suggesting a redistribution of curatorial power; and Universal Connectivity, geometric collage by Cassandra Ensberg (CabadaGray Gallery). Opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-7 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Oct. 31. New works by Amy Sharp. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through Nov. 24. It’s Like Fall, celebrating all things autumn. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 26. In Conclusion: Endings, Resolution, Finale. Reception on Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Magical Realism, works by Omar d’León and Andrea Yomtob influenced by Latin American art that incorporates elements of fantasy or myth. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Oct. 20. Troubles II, a solo show by Veronica Walmsley Lambert loosely based on Guatemalan “trouble dolls,” and Stories II, BAA member works that explore the correlation between art and inspiration. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Nov. 2. Finding the Figure in the Landscape, annual student artist exhibition. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Oct. 27. Aqua Adventures, bodies of water and water-themed getaways. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 11. Synergy, Mary-Gail King’s intuitive paintings and works by Gerald Zwers that spread goodness and joy. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 21. The Great Outdoors, nature-oriented work from eight outstanding artists. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Oct. 23: CSUCI Paris Excursion (Art 392 Course). Reception on Thursday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. Through Oct. 30: Alfonso Pilo ceramics and Jenica Zeta (Grad Wall). CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Closed through October 2019. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 9: Buenaventura Art Association Annual Collegiate Student Competition. Through Feb. 23, 2020: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Oct. 30. The Illusion Real, work by Madeleine Ignon and Adam Jahnke. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Oct. 29. Solo exhibition by Norman Kirk. Reception on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April. 12, 2020. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

RINCON BREWERY Through Nov. 30. Ventura Land Trust’s Nature Photography Contest and Exhibit, featuring the work of 40 finalists. 4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. Through Nov. 3: On Location in the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, selections from the plein air painting club known as Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore. Talks and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

TOOL ROOM GALLERY Through Oct. 25. La Otra: An Artist’s Journey, Aliza J. Bejarano’s exploration of the self through paintings, childhood relics, video and installation. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Dec. 4: Watch sculptor and artist in residence Delesprie as she works (Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.). Through Oct. 23: Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.