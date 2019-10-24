Pictured: Faculty members, from left, Lucy Capuano, David Carlander and Jocelyn Fechner at the Oct. 8 public meeting of the Ventura County Community College District Board of Trustees.

by Kimberly Rivers

The Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) has proposed a change to how it purchases health care benefits for all staff and retirees entitled to coverage. Faculty members are asking for a raise and saying “no” to any changes in health care coverage that could increase their out-of-pocket costs.

“It’s really sad that we are ranked on the pay scale as 70 out of 72. Most of us cannot afford to live here, or even hope to buy a home,” said Michelle C. Davidson, a chemistry teacher at Ventura College, via email to the VCReporter. “Our community colleges (Ventura, Oxnard, Moorpark) are some of the top in the state and we haven’t even had a raise in almost four years. One of the worst parts, too, is that the board is trying to take away our amazing insurance plan that we have had for decades and give us a cheaper, lousier insurance — it’s awful!”

“The district wants to implement a different health plan to save money,” said Doug Thiel, philosophy professor at Oxnard College and president of the American Federation of Teachers #1828, which represents union members at all three college campuses. He explained that the proposed changes would impact current full-time faculty and retirees. “Many faculty objected to this switch in plans since the coverages are different in terms of out-of-pocket expenses.”

At the Oct. 8 public meeting of the VCCCD Board of Trustees, several teachers spoke during public comment about the millions of dollars in reserves and asked why the teachers haven’t been given a raise in four years.

“Every full-time faculty member receives pay increases based on longevity,” said Diane McKay, chair of the board of VCCCD. She referred to the typical “step and column” salary schedules that apply to public teachers and mandate pay increases based on years worked and degrees earned. “I don’t know why they don’t call that a raise.”

Thiel pointed to an annual survey of the California Federation of Teachers that ranks the district 70 out of 72 for starting salary for a teacher with a master’s degree. “This means . . . of all the college districts in California, we are ranked almost at the bottom” for teacher salaries.

McKay said this year the board approved a new mandate for healthcare equity among all staff. “We are really opposed to having two classes of employees, where one gets better medical benefits than the other.” She said that currently, classified staff are subject to higher out-of-pocket costs — a problem since “these [classified staff] are our lowest paid workers.”

The district has proposed switching to the California Public Employees Retirement System (CALPERS) to manage healthcare benefits.

“They will get to keep the same doctors,” said McKay, adding that the insurance plans would be mostly the same, but the district would be purchasing them through a “pool instead of individually,” resulting in “lowered overall costs” so the district can provide the same healthcare plan to all employees. “That will give us money to give them a raise.” She said “some minor increases in out-of-pocket” costs are likely for some staff, but there would be a net increase in pay.

Full-time faculty members also noted the large VCCCD reserve fund, which they claim could fund raises.

McKay said that wouldn’t work because, “reserves are like our savings account,” explaining that money in the reserve account comes from large, one-time influxes of money — for example, when the district sold some property it owned near the Camarillo airport. Generally, McKay points out, that reserve fund is depended upon for “big chunks of money” needed for expenditures such as purchasing a building or for safety refits. Some of those funds are tagged for use by one of the campuses. Moorpark, for example, is saving money in the reserve account to build a student center.

“If we use reserve funds for a salary increase, that only covers the first year or two, then [that fund is] depleted, with no way to cover [that salary increase] in future years,” said McKay.

Another serious issue she points to is the district’s obligation to fund lifetime health benefits for retirees — a draw of about $16 million from the reserve fund each year.

“We have unfunded liability for retirees . . . [they have] such rich medical benefits, it’s currently unfunded,” said McKay. In response to retirees saying they were promised this benefit, she said, “Yes, that was promised, and when promised that board didn’t set aside the money. We have to pay as we go . . . and people are living longer.”

Active negotiations are still ongoing.