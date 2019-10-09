PICTURED: Before The Angry Brians hit the Seaside Highland Games this weekend, catch them at Grapes and Hops on Friday, Oct. 11, 8-11 p.m. Photo by With the Band

★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. Support Local Music!

Wednesday, 10/9

Live Music

Café Fiore: Big Adventure

Orozco’s: “Noe” Kalima, 6-8:30 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): David Cosby, 5 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jake Gallo, 8 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Thirsty Ox: Game day/night

Thursday, 10/10

Live Music

Bogie’s: The New Experience, 7 p.m.

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Discovery: Johnny Luv, 8 p.m.

Greater Goods: Covenhoven and Mike Doran, 7-9 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): RJ Bloke, 6-8 p.m. ★

Thirsty Ox: Solidified, 9 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Gypsy Blues Band (Blue Room), 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Nick Colletti, 8 p.m.

Oak and Main: Comedy Night with Matt Donaher, 8:30 p.m. ★

Oxnard College Performing Arts Center: Chicano Secret Service, 6 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Comedy with Jennie McNulty and friends, 7 p.m.

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Chris, 9 p.m.

Star Lounge: DJ Terry, 8 p.m.

The Tavern: Get Right DJ, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam, 5-9 p.m.

The Garage: Open Mic with Spencer

Golden China: Acoustic Gathering, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Oak and Main: Beers Brothers Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Lookout: Bocce Ball Thursdays with Gary Ballen, 8-11 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, 10/11

Live Music

1901 Speakeasy: Frank Barajas, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: The Collective

The Canyon: Poncho Sanchez, 9 p.m. ★

Concrete Jungle: Blues Bullet, Like the Morning and Edukated, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Devon Rowland and Crazy Heart, 9-11 p.m.

Discovery: Hirie with Arise Roots, 8 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Inna Rude Mood, 6-8 p.m.

The Garage: Jonny Manak and the Depressives with FlySwatter, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: The Angry Brians, 8-11 p.m. ★

Greater Goods: Rick and Jenny, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Keynote: Zep Heads

Leashless Brewing: Kevin Tate, 8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Operation 90’s, 7 p.m.

Namba Performing Arts Space: Jon Gindick Trio, 8 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Maita and Max Kasch, 7:30 p.m.

Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.

The Shores: Karen Eden, 5:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: CRV, 9 p.m.

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Vanessa Williams, 8 p.m. ★

Winchester’s: Acoustic DNA, 7-10 p.m.

The Winery: Dogfish, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Bobby Lee, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Willie Barcena and Phil Medina, 8 p.m.; Harbor Queens Drag Show, 9:30 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Chinaland: DJ Muevelo, DJ D.Y. and DJ Andy B, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: Fuego Friday, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, 10/12

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Blue Motel Room, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Boatyard Pub: Corsican Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Bombay: Mighty Cash Cats and Silver Threads (Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt tributes), 6 p.m.

Café Fiore: Self Righteous Brothers

The Canyon: Fire Sets Fire and Fat Daddy Special, 7 p.m.

Concrete Jungle Brewing: The RipKatz, Crawdads and Caroshi, 9 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Rollin’ Ramblers, 10 p.m.

Discovery: Strange Days (Doors tribute), 9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tex Pistols, 8-11 p.m.

Greater Goods: JC Coccoli and guest, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Keynote: Old School

Libbey Bowl: Spazmatics and Boogie Knights, 5-9:30 p.m. ★

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): Doc Ventura Band, 4-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Whiskey Business, 7 p.m.

Namba Performing Arts Space: Families Rock with Rockin’ Henrys, Sepiatone and The CheeseBergens, 1-6 p.m.; Grupo Bella, 8 p.m. ★

Oak and Main: Brittney and Ben, 4:30 p.m.

Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Shaun, 1 p.m.

Sans Souci: Outlaw Inlaws, 10 p.m.

The Shores: Unkle Monkey, 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: Mini Driver Band, 9 p.m.

The Sushi House: Gary Ballen, 1-3:30 p.m.

The Tavern: Emmitt James, Danielle Stacy and Quincy Jaguar, 9 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Ojai CARES Fundraiser with PI3RCE, 4-7 p.m. ★

Ventura Theater: DragonForce with Dance with the Dead, Starkill, Darwen’s Theory, 8 p.m.

Waterside: Cocobilli, 6:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Jodi Farrell and Jim Rankin, 7-10 p.m.

The Winery: Santa Barbara City College New World Jazz Ensemble, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Bobby Lee, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: All Ages Matinee Magic Show with Rob Zabrecky, 1 p.m.; Willie Barcena and Phil Medina, 7 and 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Chinaland: DJ Wicked’s Birthday Bash with Jimmy Reyes and Diamond Ortiz, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: DJs all day

El Rey (Ventura): 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic

Harbor Cove Café: Ukelele jam with Gary Ballen and the Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, 10/13

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bogie’s: Robbie Dupree and friends, 6 p.m.

Café Fiore: Babylon Rockers

Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 4-7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Ray Jaurique and the Uptown Boys, 4-7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday

Hong Kong Inn: Del Franklin, 4-7 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: Live music brunch, 11 a.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): Peter Blackwelder, 3-5 p.m.

Margarita Villa: CRV, 4 p.m.

Plan B Wine Cellars: Moody Lite, 4:30-7 p.m.

Simi Valley Jazz Club: Ginger and the Hoosier Daddies, 3-4:30 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Alan Thornhill, Martin Young and Jim Monahan, 3-5 p.m. ★

Winchester’s: Acoustic Crossroads with Crooked Eye Tommy, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Bobby Lee, 7 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Standup Comedy Workshop, 3 p.m.; All-Star Comedy Showcase, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

Open Mic

Orozco’s: 5-7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: 3 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 5-8 p.m. Garyoke with Gary Ballen

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Monday, 10/14

Live Music

Bogie’s: Peter Asher: A Musical Memoir of the 60s and Beyond, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic

Thirsty Ox: 8:30 p.m. Comedy Quench

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Fratelli’s: King Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 10/15

Live Music

Bogie’s: Music for Medwish feat. Shoshana Bean, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: The Six

Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Orozco’s: “Noe” Kalima, 6-8:30 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Devendra Banhart, 7 p.m. ★

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Golden China: 7 p.m. with Doug Paulin

Oak and Main: 7:30 p.m. with the Beers Brothers

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: 8 p.m. with DJ Franchize

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 8 p.m. with Leigh

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: 9 p.m. with Carson

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Copper Blues: Big Happy Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

The Shores: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, 10/16

Live Music

Café Fiore: Donna Butler

Orozco’s: “Noe” Kalima, 6-8:30 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez with Simon Gibson, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Kellen Erskine, 8 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Gypsy Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Discovery: Girls Night Out: The Show, 8:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: Game day/night