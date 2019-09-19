ADULT STORE
1st Place
APHRODITE’S LINGERIE & GIFT GALLERY, 477 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-0082
2nd Place
THREE STAR BOOKS & NEWS, 434 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-9068
3rd Place
TRYSTOLOGY, 434 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, 888-801-8952
ANTIQUE STORE
1st Place
TIMES REMEMBERED, 467 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3137
2nd Place
VINTAGE VENTURA, 2545 E. Main St, Ventura, 805-667-8192
3rd Place
ANTIQUE ADVENTURES LLC, 6587 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 805-815-2400
ART GALLERY
1st Place
BELL ARTS FACTORY, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-643-1960
2nd Place
BUENAVENTURA ART GALLERY, 432 N Ventura Ave. #30, Ventura, 805-648-1235
3rd Place
H GALLERY + STUDIOS, 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616
ARTS AND CRAFTS SUPPLIES
1st Place
OJAI CREATES! ART & IMAGINATION SUPPLIES, 606 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-6558
2nd Place
SUPERBUZZY, 1794 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4143
3rd Place
CATTYWAMPUS CRAFTS, 209 W Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-633-9222
AUTO DEALER (NEW)
1st Place
DCH LEXUS, 1631 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, 855-217-2330 (Honda and Toyota)
2nd Place
VENTURA TOYOTA, 6360 Auto Center Drive, Ventura, 888-318-1968
3rd Place
PARADISE CHEVROLET, 6350 Leland St., Ventura, 805-256-7287
AUTO DEALER (USED)
1st Place
PARADISE CHEVROLET, 6350 Leland St., Ventura, 805-256-7287
2nd Place
STEVE THOMAS BMW, 411 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 866- 545-3128
3rd Place
CROWN DODGE, JEEP, CHRYSLER, RAM, 6300 King Drive, Ventura, 805-222-0949
AUTO PARTS AND ACCESSORIES
1st Place
BREAKERS STEREO, 465 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-486-8307
2nd Place
PARADISE CHEVROLET, 6350 Leland St., Ventura, 805-256-7287
3rd Place
STEREO LAND, INC., 4505 Telephone Road, G, Ventura, 805-477-0040
BEAUTY SUPPLY
1st Place
PRO BEAUTY SUPPLY, 2724 E. Thompson Blvd. (Borchard Center), Ventura, 805-648-7600
2nd Place
THE REFILL SHOPPE, 363 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-765-9135
3rd Place
SALON CENTRIC, 2887 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 805-658-9180
BICYCLE SHOP
1st Place
TREK BIKES OF VENTURA, 4060 E. Main St. (Donlon Plaza), Ventura, 805-416-8735
2nd Place
VENTURA BIKE DEPOT, 239 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1114
3rd Place
AVERY’S OPEN AIR BICYCLES, 2386 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-1100
BOOK STORE
1st Place
MRS. FIGS’ BOOKWORM, 93 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1384
2nd Place
BART’S BOOKS, 302 W. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-3755
3rd Place
BANK OF BOOKS, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3154
BRIDAL SHOP
1st Place
CAMARILLO BRIDAL BOUTIQUE, 1913 E. Daily Drive (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 805-389-1515
2nd Place
BELLA MUCCI’S BRIDAL COUTURE, 4221 B E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-0604
3rd Place
KAY’S BRIDAL, 4420 Alpine St., Simi Valley, 805-522-3031
CHILDREN’S CLOTHING
1st Place
LITTLE BIRDY LANE, 2538 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8232
2nd Place
THE LUXE BABY, 1790 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-258-7011
3rd Place
VERY VENTURA, 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540
CIGAR SHOP
1st Place
SMOKERS’ CASTLE, 1824 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7894
2nd Place
SMOKE SHOP PLUS, 2358 E. Main St., A, Ventura, 805-648-6249
3rd Place
ROYAL CIGARS, 134 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-650-8669
COMIC BOOK STORE
1st Place
SETH’S GAMES & ANIME, 2379 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-2732
2nd Place
HYPNO COMICS, 1803 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-651-9767
3rd Place
ARSENAL COMICS & GAMES, 2333 Michael Drive, Newbury Park, 805-499-6197
DIVE SHOP
1st Place
VENTURA DIVE AND SPORT, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 108, Ventura, 805-650-6500
2nd Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS SCUBA, 2955 E. Hillcrest Drive, #101, Thousand Oaks, 805-230-9995
3rd Place
BLUE TUNA SPEARFISHING, 1302 Tower Sq., Unit 4, Ventura, 805-415-8888
ECO-FRIENDLY
1st Place
PATAGONIA, 235 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-6074
2nd Place
THE REFILL SHOPPE, 363 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-765-9135
3rd Place
LASSEN’S, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-6990; 3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-486-8266; 2150 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-495-2609; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley 805-522-6990
FLORIST
1st Place
PASSION FLOWERS, 920 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-1076
2nd Place
SWEET PEAS FLOWERS & GIFTS, 2855 Johnson Drive, suite Q (Gateway Plaza),
Ventura, 805-644-9992
3rd Place
YAMAGUCHI NURSERY, 8814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula, 805-525-9268
FORMAL WEAR
1st Place
MISSION TUXEDO, 3140 Telegraph Road, suite F, Ventura, 805-339-0000
2nd Place
SEW WHAT TAILORING & DESIGN, 427 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-1920
3rd Place
FRIAR TUX, 1831 Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, 805-981-7506
GIFT SHOP
1st Place
SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 805-639-2160
2nd Place
B ON MAIN, 446 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-9309
3rd Place
LOS POSAS, 528 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, 805-987-8757
HOME FURNISHING
1st Place
FOR YOUR HOME FURNITURE, 443 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-1919
2nd Place
LYNN’S CONSIGNMENTS FUN HOME FURNISHINGS, 1975 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3289
3rd Place
PASSPORT HABITS, 542 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8560
JEWELER
1st Place
FOX FINE JEWELRY, 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800
2nd Place
GEORGE THOMPSON, 309 W. Ventura Road (Camarillo Town Center), Camarillo, 805-388-5750
3rd Place
JEWELRY COUTURE 390 S Mills Road, Ventura, 805-650-0005
LINGERIE
1st Place
APHRODITE’S LINGERIE & Gift GALLERY, 477 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-0082
2nd Place
DIVA PASSION BOUTIQUE, 3431 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-658-8011
3rd Place
PURRMISSION LINGERIE AND SWIM, 1980 E. Main St., 805-628-9727
LIQUOR STORE
1st Place
SAM’S SATICOY LIQUOR & DELIVERY SERVICE, 1500 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, 805-647-1979
2nd Place
OJAI BEVERAGE CO., 655 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-1700
3rd Place
PAT HOLDEN’S LIQUOR, 860 S. A St., Oxnard, 805-483-6042
MARIJUANA DISPENSARY
1st Place
Sespe Creek Collective, 408 Bryant Circle, Ste C, Ojai, 855-722-9333
2nd Place
Skunkmasters, 2675 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, 805-953-9174
3rd Place
Ojai Greens, 410 Bryant Circle, Ojai, 805-646-4420
MEN’S CLOTHING
1st Place
PATAGONIA, 235 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-6074
2nd Place
THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-5037
3rd Place
IRON & RESIN GARAGE, 324 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-0737
MOTORCYCLE SHOP
1st Place
VENTURA HARLEY-DAVIDSON, 1326 Del Norte Road, Camarillo, 805-981-9904
2nd Place
CAL COAST MOTORSPORTS, 5455 Walker St., Ventura, 805-642-0900
3rd Place
RPM CYCLES, 1495 Palma Drive, #B, Ventura, 805-644-7159
MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
1st Place
INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC, 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 654-9388; 1501 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-496-3774
2nd Place
ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Dr, Camarillo, 805-383-3555
3rd Place
ANACAPA UKULELE, 1899 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-500-6848
NURSERY
1st Place
GREEN THUMB NURSERY, 1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-642-8517
2nd Place
YAMAGUCHI NURSERY, 18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula, 805-525-9268
3rd Place
BARON BROTHERS, 7568 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-484-0085
PAWN SHOP
1st Place
PAWN SHOP OF VENTURA, 2016 Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-641-9445
2nd Place
OLDE TOWN JEWELRY AND LOAN, 97 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-641-2274
3rd Place
SAUL’S LOAN & JEWELRY, 532 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-483-7036
PET STORE
1st Place
THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-5035
2nd Place
VENTURA PET BARN, 3203 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-654-0345
3rd Place
SAILOR AND FRIENDS PET SUPPLY, 142 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-8555
RECORD STORE
1st Place
SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 805-639-2160
2nd Place
JOCKAMO RECORDS, 522 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-667-8178
3rd Place
GRADY’S RECORD & CD REFUGE, 2546 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-5565
SHOE STORE
1st Place
THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-5035
2nd Place
DECKER’S BRAND OUTLET, 4115 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-728-1660
3rd Place
BIRKENSTOCK FOOTPRINTS, 518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-7043
SKATEBOARD SHOP
1st Place
FIVE POINTS SKATE SHOP, 2787 E. Main St. (Plaza Center), Ventura, 805-652-1432
2nd Place
REVOLUTION BOARD COMPANY, 2235 Ventura Blvd. Camarillo, 805-383-1288;
819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-8822
3rd Place
MOMENTUM RIDE SHOP, 461 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, 805-218-1484
SMOKE SHOP
1st Place
SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 805-639-2160
2nd Place
WILD SIDE SMOKE SHOP, 1750 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite D, Simi Valley, 805-577-8298; 776 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-371-4941; 2850 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-644-4060; 608 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-0882
3rd Place
SAM’S SMOKE SHOP, 881 E Main St, Ventura, 805-667-9262
SPECIALTY FOOD STORE
1st Place
LASSEN’S NATURAL FOOD, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-6990; 2207 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, 805-482-3287
2nd Place
PARADISE PANTRY, 222 E Main St, Ventura, 805-641-9440.
3rd Place
VOM FASS, 451 E. Main St, Ventura, 805-641-1900
SURF SHOP
1st Place
VENTURA SURF SHOP, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1062
2nd Place
REVOLUTION BOARD COMPANY, 2235 Ventura Blvd. Camarillo, 805-383-1288;
819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-8822
3rd Place
ANACAPA SURF N SPORT, 1005 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-382-1602
SWIMWEAR
1st Place
VENTURA SWIMWEAR, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, suite 102, Ventura, 805-642-6281
2nd Place
TIKI GIRL BOUTIQUE, 434 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4800
3rd Place
SUMMER BREEZE TANNING, 202 Village Commons Blvd., #15, Camarill0, 805-383-2333
THRIFT STORE
1st Place
GOODWILL 404 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-1101; 9338 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-671-5080; 779 N. Ventura Ave., Oak View, 805-649-8090; 12330 N. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 805-485-0020; 624 Lindero Canyon Road, Oak Park, 818-874-4003; 2710 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-650-9339; 140 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-7250; 2060 E. Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, 805-492-2828; 858 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-3020; 267 Arneill Road (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 805-455-9196; 745 W. Ventura St., Fillmore, 805-524-4708
2nd Place
THE ARC FOUNDATION OF VENTURA COUNTY THRIFT STORE: 265 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-8611; 625 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 800-228-1413
3rd Place
BOYS AND GIRLS THRIFT STORE AND VINTAGE, 222 N Ventura Ave, Ventura, 805-667-8855
TIRE STORE
1st Place
BIG BRAND TIRE, 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 578 S. Dawson Dr.ive, Camarillo, 383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 487-7883; 1304 Newbury Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-4200
2nd Place
ASSOCIATED TIRES, 6353 Ventura Blvd., #26, Ventura, 654-1355
3rd Place
5-DAY TIRE STORE, 804 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-2712
TOY STORE
1st Place
ROCKET FIZZ, 315 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-1222; 2619 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-987-7632
2nd Place
SERENDIPITY TOYS, 221 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-2585
3rd Place
ARSENAL COMICS & GAMES, 2333 Michael Drive, Newbury Park, 805-499-6197
WOMEN’S CLOTHING
1st Place
BAREFOOT BOUTIQUE, 1575 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-789-2029
2nd Place
LE MONDE EMPORIUM, 542 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-7463
3rd Place
BOHO CHIC, 973 E Front St., suite a, Ventura, CA 93001
VIDEO GAME STORE
1st Place
PASTIME LEGENDS, 2040 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9190
2nd Place
MERO GAMES, 2510 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-987-7070