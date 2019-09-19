ADULT STORE

1st Place

APHRODITE’S LINGERIE & GIFT GALLERY, 477 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-0082

2nd Place

THREE STAR BOOKS & NEWS, 434 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-9068

3rd Place

TRYSTOLOGY, 434 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, 888-801-8952

ANTIQUE STORE

1st Place

TIMES REMEMBERED, 467 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3137

2nd Place

VINTAGE VENTURA, 2545 E. Main St, Ventura, 805-667-8192

3rd Place

ANTIQUE ADVENTURES LLC, 6587 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 805-815-2400

ART GALLERY

1st Place

BELL ARTS FACTORY, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-643-1960

2nd Place

BUENAVENTURA ART GALLERY, 432 N Ventura Ave. #30, Ventura, 805-648-1235

3rd Place

H GALLERY + STUDIOS, 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616

ARTS AND CRAFTS SUPPLIES

1st Place

OJAI CREATES! ART & IMAGINATION SUPPLIES, 606 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-6558

2nd Place

SUPERBUZZY, 1794 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4143

3rd Place

CATTYWAMPUS CRAFTS, 209 W Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-633-9222

AUTO DEALER (NEW)

1st Place

DCH LEXUS, 1631 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, 855-217-2330 (Honda and Toyota)

2nd Place

VENTURA TOYOTA, 6360 Auto Center Drive, Ventura, 888-318-1968 

3rd Place

PARADISE CHEVROLET, 6350 Leland St., Ventura, 805-256-7287

AUTO DEALER (USED)

1st Place

PARADISE CHEVROLET, 6350 Leland St., Ventura, 805-256-7287

2nd Place

STEVE THOMAS BMW, 411 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 866- 545-3128

3rd Place

CROWN DODGE, JEEP, CHRYSLER, RAM, 6300 King Drive, Ventura, 805-222-0949

AUTO PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

1st Place

BREAKERS STEREO, 465 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-486-8307

2nd Place

PARADISE CHEVROLET, 6350 Leland St., Ventura, 805-256-7287

3rd Place

STEREO LAND, INC., 4505 Telephone Road, G, Ventura, 805-477-0040

BEAUTY SUPPLY

1st Place

PRO BEAUTY SUPPLY, 2724 E. Thompson Blvd. (Borchard Center), Ventura, 805-648-7600

2nd Place

THE REFILL SHOPPE, 363 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-765-9135

3rd Place

SALON CENTRIC, 2887 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 805-658-9180

BICYCLE SHOP

1st Place

TREK BIKES OF VENTURA, 4060 E. Main St. (Donlon Plaza), Ventura, 805-416-8735

2nd Place

VENTURA BIKE DEPOT, 239 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1114

3rd Place

AVERY’S OPEN AIR BICYCLES, 2386 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-1100

BOOK STORE

1st Place

MRS. FIGS’ BOOKWORM, 93 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1384

2nd Place

BART’S BOOKS, 302 W. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-3755

3rd Place

BANK OF BOOKS, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3154

BRIDAL SHOP

1st Place

CAMARILLO BRIDAL BOUTIQUE, 1913 E. Daily Drive (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 805-389-1515

2nd Place

BELLA MUCCI’S BRIDAL COUTURE, 4221 B E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-0604

3rd Place

KAY’S BRIDAL, 4420 Alpine St., Simi Valley, 805-522-3031

CHILDREN’S CLOTHING

1st Place

LITTLE BIRDY LANE, 2538 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8232

2nd Place

THE LUXE BABY, 1790 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-258-7011

3rd Place

VERY VENTURA, 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540

CIGAR SHOP

1st Place

SMOKERS’ CASTLE, 1824 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7894

2nd Place

SMOKE SHOP PLUS, 2358 E. Main St., A, Ventura, 805-648-6249

3rd Place

ROYAL CIGARS, 134 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-650-8669

COMIC BOOK STORE

1st Place

SETH’S GAMES & ANIME, 2379 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-2732

2nd Place

HYPNO COMICS, 1803 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-651-9767

3rd Place

ARSENAL COMICS & GAMES, 2333 Michael Drive, Newbury Park, 805-499-6197

DIVE SHOP

1st Place

VENTURA DIVE AND SPORT, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 108, Ventura, 805-650-6500

2nd Place

CHANNEL ISLANDS SCUBA, 2955  E. Hillcrest Drive, #101, Thousand Oaks, 805-230-9995

3rd Place

BLUE TUNA SPEARFISHING, 1302 Tower Sq., Unit 4, Ventura, 805-415-8888

ECO-FRIENDLY

1st Place

PATAGONIA, 235 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-6074

2nd Place

THE REFILL SHOPPE, 363 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-765-9135

3rd Place

LASSEN’S, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-6990; 3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-486-8266; 2150 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-495-2609; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley 805-522-6990

FLORIST

1st Place

PASSION FLOWERS, 920 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-1076

 

2nd Place

SWEET PEAS FLOWERS & GIFTS, 2855 Johnson Drive, suite Q (Gateway Plaza),

Ventura, 805-644-9992

3rd Place

YAMAGUCHI NURSERY, 8814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula, 805-525-9268

FORMAL WEAR

1st Place

MISSION TUXEDO, 3140 Telegraph Road, suite F, Ventura, 805-339-0000

2nd Place

SEW WHAT TAILORING & DESIGN, 427 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-1920

3rd Place

FRIAR TUX, 1831 Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, 805-981-7506

GIFT SHOP

1st Place

SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 805-639-2160

2nd Place

B ON MAIN, 446 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-9309

3rd Place

LOS POSAS, 528 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, 805-987-8757

HOME FURNISHING

1st Place

FOR YOUR HOME FURNITURE, 443 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-1919

2nd Place

LYNN’S CONSIGNMENTS FUN HOME FURNISHINGS, 1975 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3289

3rd Place

PASSPORT HABITS, 542 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8560

JEWELER

BEST PLACE FOR BLING OF A BYGONE AGE
Eileen Schaffner’s jewelry at MIXT-Fine Things
28859 W. Agoura Road, Agoura
818-879-8698
mixtfinethings.com
If you’ve seen the 1960s vintage adornments on the cast of Mad Men or the jewels that filled the treasure chest in Pirates of the Caribbean, you’ve gotten a small glimpse of the one-of-a-kind items sold by Eileen Schaffner, who has a booth inside MIXT-Fine Things at Whizin Market Square in Agoura Hills.
Schaffner, who has sold her unique finds as a vendor at Whizin for 25 years, specializes in low- to high-end vintage jewelry, Asian vases, well-crafted silver pieces, wall pictures and costume jewelry from mid-century and earlier.
“A lot of the prop people with a film or T.V. series shop with us,” said Schaffner, 80, who also sells her wares at the Sherman Oaks Antique Mall.
A resident of Agoura, Schaffner moved to the Conejo Valley area from Tarzana in 1994 after the Northridge earthquake destroyed her home.
At MIXT-Fine Things, “I have a nice collection of vintage pieces, modern pieces that are nicely designed and older pieces that are less available. I’ve been doing this for 50 years, so I have a following.”
Schaffner has a great eye for these fine things, which she finds at places like estate sales.
“These are things that I hunt for,” she said. “Since I have a history in the business, I have people who call me who know what I’m looking for.”
Schaffner’s love for these items began when she was a girl growing up in Chicago.
“I would go to all the little thrift shops and antique shops and see something pretty, and give them a quarter deposit for layaway, and pay it off for 50 cents a week to accumulate things,” she recalled. “I always wore something different. It wasn’t trendy to wear vintage clothing then, but I would accessorize with one or two vintage pieces.”
— Story and photo by Alicia Doyle

1st Place

FOX FINE JEWELRY, 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800

2nd Place

GEORGE THOMPSON, 309 W. Ventura Road (Camarillo Town Center), Camarillo, 805-388-5750

3rd Place

JEWELRY COUTURE 390 S Mills Road, Ventura, 805-650-0005

LINGERIE

1st Place

APHRODITE’S LINGERIE & Gift GALLERY, 477 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-0082

2nd Place

DIVA PASSION BOUTIQUE, 3431 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-658-8011

3rd Place

PURRMISSION LINGERIE AND SWIM, 1980 E. Main St., 805-628-9727

LIQUOR STORE

1st Place

SAM’S SATICOY LIQUOR & DELIVERY SERVICE, 1500 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, 805-647-1979

2nd Place

OJAI BEVERAGE CO., 655 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-1700

3rd Place

PAT HOLDEN’S LIQUOR, 860 S. A St., Oxnard, 805-483-6042

MARIJUANA DISPENSARY

1st Place

Sespe Creek Collective, 408 Bryant Circle, Ste C, Ojai, 855-722-9333

2nd Place

Skunkmasters, 2675 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, 805-953-9174

3rd Place

Ojai Greens, 410 Bryant Circle, Ojai, 805-646-4420

MEN’S CLOTHING

1st Place

PATAGONIA, 235 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-6074

2nd Place

THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-5037

3rd Place

IRON & RESIN GARAGE, 324 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-0737

MOTORCYCLE SHOP

1st Place

VENTURA HARLEY-DAVIDSON, 1326 Del Norte Road, Camarillo, 805-981-9904

2nd Place

CAL COAST MOTORSPORTS, 5455 Walker St., Ventura, 805-642-0900

3rd Place

RPM CYCLES, 1495 Palma Drive, #B, Ventura, 805-644-7159

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

1st Place

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC, 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 654-9388; 1501 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-496-3774

2nd Place

ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Dr, Camarillo, 805-383-3555

3rd Place

ANACAPA UKULELE, 1899 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-500-6848

NURSERY

1st Place

GREEN THUMB NURSERY, 1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-642-8517

2nd Place

YAMAGUCHI NURSERY, 18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula, 805-525-9268

3rd Place

BARON BROTHERS, 7568 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-484-0085

PAWN SHOP

1st Place

PAWN SHOP OF VENTURA, 2016 Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-641-9445 

2nd Place

OLDE TOWN JEWELRY AND LOAN, 97 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-641-2274

3rd Place

SAUL’S LOAN & JEWELRY, 532 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-483-7036

PET STORE

1st Place

THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-5035

2nd Place

VENTURA PET BARN, 3203 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-654-0345

3rd Place

SAILOR AND FRIENDS PET SUPPLY, 142 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-8555

RECORD STORE

1st Place

SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 805-639-2160

2nd Place

JOCKAMO RECORDS, 522 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-667-8178

3rd Place

GRADY’S RECORD & CD REFUGE, 2546 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-5565

SHOE STORE

1st Place

THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-5035

2nd Place

DECKER’S BRAND OUTLET, 4115 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-728-1660

3rd Place

BIRKENSTOCK FOOTPRINTS, 518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-7043

SKATEBOARD SHOP

1st Place

FIVE POINTS SKATE SHOP, 2787 E. Main St. (Plaza Center), Ventura, 805-652-1432

2nd Place

REVOLUTION BOARD COMPANY, 2235 Ventura Blvd. Camarillo, 805-383-1288;
819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-8822

3rd Place

MOMENTUM RIDE SHOP, 461 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, 805-218-1484

SMOKE SHOP

1st Place

SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 805-639-2160

2nd Place

WILD SIDE SMOKE SHOP, 1750 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite D, Simi Valley, 805-577-8298; 776 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-371-4941; 2850 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-644-4060; 608 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-0882

3rd Place

SAM’S SMOKE SHOP, 881 E Main St, Ventura, 805-667-9262

SPECIALTY FOOD STORE

1st Place

LASSEN’S NATURAL FOOD, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-6990; 2207 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, 805-482-3287

2nd Place

PARADISE PANTRY, 222 E Main St, Ventura, 805-641-9440.

3rd Place

VOM FASS, 451 E. Main St, Ventura, 805-641-1900

SURF SHOP

1st Place

VENTURA SURF SHOP, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1062

2nd Place

REVOLUTION BOARD COMPANY, 2235 Ventura Blvd. Camarillo, 805-383-1288;
819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-8822

3rd Place

ANACAPA SURF N SPORT, 1005 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-382-1602

SWIMWEAR

1st Place

VENTURA SWIMWEAR, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, suite 102, Ventura, 805-642-6281

2nd Place

TIKI GIRL BOUTIQUE, 434 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4800

3rd Place

SUMMER BREEZE TANNING, 202 Village Commons Blvd., #15, Camarill0, 805-383-2333

THRIFT STORE

1st Place

GOODWILL 404 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-1101; 9338 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-671-5080; 779 N. Ventura Ave., Oak View, 805-649-8090; 12330 N. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 805-485-0020; 624 Lindero Canyon Road, Oak Park, 818-874-4003; 2710 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-650-9339; 140 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-7250; 2060 E. Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, 805-492-2828; 858 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-3020; 267 Arneill Road (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 805-455-9196; 745 W. Ventura St., Fillmore, 805-524-4708

2nd Place

THE ARC FOUNDATION OF VENTURA COUNTY THRIFT STORE: 265 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-8611; 625 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 800-228-1413

3rd Place

BOYS AND GIRLS THRIFT STORE AND VINTAGE, 222 N Ventura Ave, Ventura, 805-667-8855

TIRE STORE

1st Place

BIG BRAND TIRE, 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 578 S. Dawson Dr.ive, Camarillo, 383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 487-7883; 1304 Newbury Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-4200

2nd Place

ASSOCIATED TIRES, 6353 Ventura Blvd., #26, Ventura, 654-1355

3rd Place

5-DAY TIRE STORE, 804 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-2712

TOY STORE

1st Place

ROCKET FIZZ, 315 E. Main  St., Ventura, 805-641-1222; 2619 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-987-7632

2nd Place

SERENDIPITY TOYS, 221 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-2585

3rd Place

ARSENAL COMICS & GAMES, 2333 Michael Drive, Newbury Park, 805-499-6197

WOMEN’S CLOTHING

1st Place

BAREFOOT BOUTIQUE, 1575 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-789-2029

2nd Place

LE MONDE EMPORIUM, 542 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-7463

3rd Place

BOHO CHIC, 973 E Front St., suite a, Ventura, CA 93001

VIDEO GAME STORE

1st Place

PASTIME LEGENDS, 2040 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9190

2nd Place

MERO GAMES, 2510 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-987-7070