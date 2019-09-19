ACCOUNTANT

1st Place

FARBER HASS HURLEY, LLP., 300 E. Esplanade Drive, #1130, Oxnard, 805-485-7194

2nd Place       

CAREY AND HANNA TAX AND WEALTH PLANNERS, 1000 Town Center Drive, #200, Oxnard, 805-644-0697

3rd Place

BILLY A. ARNOLD CPA, 801 S. Victoria Ave., #104, Ventura, 805-642-0440

 

AUTO BODY SHOP

1st Place

TONY’S BODY SHOP, 497 Lambert St., Oxnard, 805-485-5514

2nd Place

AVENUE BODY SHOP, 378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-6021

3rd Place

BODYTECH AUTO BODY COLLISION REPAIR, 2920 Seaborg Ave., Ventura, 805-644-4004

 

CAR DETAILER/CAR WASH

1st Place

FIVE POINTS CAR WASH, 2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-643-7715

2nd Place

LAS POSAS CAR WASH AND LUBE CENTER, 100 S. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-445-6680

3rd Place

THE AUTO SCRUBBER HAND WASH DETAILING, 2076 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6281

 

CHILD CARE

1st Place

LAS POSAS CHILDREN’S CENTER, locations throughout Ventura Unified School District, 805-644-4344

2nd Place

VENTURA CHILDREN’S LEARNING CENTER, 1110 S. Petit Ave., Ventura, 805-672-0300

3rd Place

LITTLE TREE PRESCHOOL, 1690 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1609

 

DOG DAYCARE

1st Place

SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E., Ventura, 805-650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294 

2nd Place

DOGGIN’ AROUND DAY CARE, 3222 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, 805-223-3630

3rd Place

OUR DOG HOUSE, 2568 CHANNEL DRIVE, #A, VENTURA, 805-861-0012

 

DOG TRAINER

1st Place

GENIE TUTTLE, DOG GENIE, 2255 Pleasant Valley Road, Camarillo, 805-479-8900

2nd Place

SHANNON COYNER, VENTURA PET WELLNESS AND DOG TRAINING CENTER, 3521 Arundell Circle, Ventura, 805-620-7616

3rd Place

VAL STALLINGS, CPDT, SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E, Ventura, 805-650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294

 

DRY CLEANER

1st Place

FOUR SEASONS CLEANERS, 1746 S. Victoria Ave., suite A, Ventura, 805-654-8181; 2051 N. Rose Ave., #300, Oxnard, 805-485-0799

2nd Place

MANDALAY VILLAGE CLEANERS, 595 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, 805-985-5542

3rd Place

UNIQUE CLEANERS, 2307 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-8497

 

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

1st Place

VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION, 6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark; 805-477-4000 or 805-339-0496

2nd Place

CBC FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, 300 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2151 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1772-E Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks; 3636 Dean Drive, Ventura; 805-988-2151

3rd Place

PREMIER AMERICA CREDIT UNION, 1794 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 800-772-4000; 761 Daily Drive, Suite 100, Camarillo; 1651 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard; 1921 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard; 2643 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 1717 Simi Town Center Way, suite 9, Simi Valley; 140 W. Hillcrest Drive, suite 115, Thousand Oaks; 30730 Russell Ranch Road, suite G, Westlake Village; 111 S. Westlake Blvd., suite 109, Westlake Village

 

HOME CLEANING

1st Place

CLEAN IT GREEN, 805-407-1077, www.cleanitgreenventura.com

BEST PLACE FOR ULTRA-LOCAL HONEY
Kreider’s Honey
805-479-4166, 818-322-8568
www.facebook.com/kreidershoney/
Dozens of beehives throughout Camarillo are the magic behind Kreider’s Honey, an elixir organically pollinated in fields without pesticides and jarred inside the home of Beckie Ann Kreider-Galvez and her dad, George Kreider III.
“This started way back when we were kids in the ’70s and he had a lot of hives,” Kreider-Galvez recalled.
Her dad got out of the bee biz for awhile, and buzzed it up again about three years ago, with his busy bees now making honey in 55 hives, with another 100 on the way.
From start to finish, she and her dad love the process of harvesting honey, which begins with George making frames by hand with eyelets, and stringing them up for the bees to do their work.
“Each hive holds about 150 pounds of honey with upwards of 600 bees in there — they just work and work and work,” Kreider-Galvez said. When it’s time to collect, “You gotta get in your bee suit and protective gear . . . then you take the top off and check to see if all the honey caps are capped off with honey.”
Her dad then warms the honey up to take it off the comb, puts the remaining comb in a spinner to get the last drops, and filters the honey four times through a cheese cloth to ensure its purity, removing the last remaining particles.
Kreider’s Honey is a huge hit at local vendor fairs, where Kreider-Galvez sells the jars alongside her handmade jewelry. “People come for the honey more so than my jewelry.”
She added that her dad, now 75, graduated from Camarillo High, and has been in the welding business in town since age 19.
“He’s known for welding and electrical — and now the bees.”
— Story and photo by Alicia Doyle

2nd Place

JOANN HOUSE CLEANING, 805-832-7181

3rd Place

VEGA CLEANING SERVICES, 805-981-1639

 

LIBRARY

1st Place

EP FOSTER LIBRARY, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-2716

2nd Place

THOUSAND OAKS LIBRARY, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2660

3rd Place

Hill Road Library, 1070 S. Hill Road, Ventura, 805-677-7180

 

MECHANIC

1st Place

WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 805-656-1026

2nd Place

NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura, 805-641-2302

3rd Place

ABC Auto Care, 4745 Market St., Unit A, Ventura, 805-644-1238

 

MOVING COMPANY

1st Place

MEATHEAD MOVERS, 1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard, 805-987-7201

2nd Place

HILFORD MOVING AND STORAGE, 1595 S. Arundell Ave., Ventura, 805-210-8252

3rd Place

PODS, 301 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 877-770-7637

 

MUSIC INSTRUCTOR

1st Place

JODI FARRELL AT JODI FARRELL MUSIC STUDIO, 1926 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3103

2nd Place

PHIL SALAZAR AT PHIL SALAZAR’S FIDDLE SHOP, 921 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-701-2508

3rd Place (TIE)

JOE BAUGH AT JOE BAUGH MUSIC INSTRUCTION, 805-701-6043, Joebaughmusic@gmail.com

JUSTIN DEMPSY AT ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3555

 

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

1st Place

CASA PACIFICA CENTERS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 805-366-4040

2nd Place

FOOD SHARE, 4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard, 805-983-7100

3rd Place

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB, Throughout Ventura County, www.bgclubventura.org

 

OIL CHANGE

1st Place

BIG BRAND TIRE & SERVICE, 578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-4200

2nd Place

NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Unit B, Ventura, 805-641-0873

3rd Place

WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 805-656-1026

 

PET GROOMER

1st Place

ALOHA DOG GROOMING, 1998 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4852

2nd Place

DEE DEE’S DOG SPOT, 973 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-7768

3rd Place

BARK AVENUE BY VERONICA, 2981 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 805-651-0573

 

PLUMBER

1st Place

MIKE KIMBLE PLUMBING, 5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura, 805-644-4180

2nd Place

FRANKLIN AND VIZZO PLUMBING, 2594 Channel Drive, Ventura, 805-987-6220

3rd Place

DONLON PLUMBING, 3401 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-985-8885

 

PSYCHIC

1st Place

CHRISTINE KRATAVIL, MOCKINGBIRD MOON, 5976 Telegraph Road, Ventura; 805-642-1380

2nd Place

Ventura Psychic

3rd Place

TAMARA, MOCKINGBIRD MOON, 5976 Telegraph Road, Ventura; 805-642-1380

 

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1st Place

COMDEN|RIDGWAY|BAROSSO GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 805-643-3337

2nd Place

JOE KAPP, 785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-648-9900

3rd Place

SAM BENNER, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 805-901-2162

 

SHOE REPAIR

1st Place

LEE’S SHOE REPAIR, 1806 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-1416

2nd Place

EASY STEP SHOE REPAIR, Pacific View Mall, 3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-535-4266

3rd Place

POP’S ONE-STOP REPAIR SHOP, 2131 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-0700; 127 Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, 805-843-7483

 

SURFBOARD SHAPER

1st Place

ROBERT WEINER AT ROBERTS SURFBOARDS, 1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura, 805-658-6855

2nd Place

BLINKY HUBINA AT VENTURA SURF SHOP, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1062

3rd Place

STEVE WALDEN AT WALDEN’S SURFBOARDS INC., 853 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-653-1717

 

TRAVEL AGENT

1st Place

VENTURA TRAVEL SERVICE, 3435 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-2166, 800-597-2161

2nd Place

TOPA TOPA TRAVEL, 206 N. Signal St. #K, Ojai, 805-646-0155

3rd Place

SANTA PAULA TRAVEL SERVICE, 506 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-525-6626

 

VETERINARIAN

1st Place

OHANA PET HOSPITAL, 4547 Telephone Road, suite A, Ventura, 805-658-7387

2nd Place

ANACAPA ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 5380 Ralston St., Ventura, 805-644-5521

3rd Place

VENTURA VETERINARY HOSPITAL, 1784 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2797