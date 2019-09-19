ACCOUNTANT
1st Place
FARBER HASS HURLEY, LLP., 300 E. Esplanade Drive, #1130, Oxnard, 805-485-7194
2nd Place
CAREY AND HANNA TAX AND WEALTH PLANNERS, 1000 Town Center Drive, #200, Oxnard, 805-644-0697
3rd Place
BILLY A. ARNOLD CPA, 801 S. Victoria Ave., #104, Ventura, 805-642-0440
AUTO BODY SHOP
1st Place
TONY’S BODY SHOP, 497 Lambert St., Oxnard, 805-485-5514
2nd Place
AVENUE BODY SHOP, 378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-6021
3rd Place
BODYTECH AUTO BODY COLLISION REPAIR, 2920 Seaborg Ave., Ventura, 805-644-4004
CAR DETAILER/CAR WASH
1st Place
FIVE POINTS CAR WASH, 2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-643-7715
2nd Place
LAS POSAS CAR WASH AND LUBE CENTER, 100 S. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-445-6680
3rd Place
THE AUTO SCRUBBER HAND WASH DETAILING, 2076 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6281
CHILD CARE
1st Place
LAS POSAS CHILDREN’S CENTER, locations throughout Ventura Unified School District, 805-644-4344
2nd Place
VENTURA CHILDREN’S LEARNING CENTER, 1110 S. Petit Ave., Ventura, 805-672-0300
3rd Place
LITTLE TREE PRESCHOOL, 1690 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1609
DOG DAYCARE
1st Place
SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E., Ventura, 805-650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294
2nd Place
DOGGIN’ AROUND DAY CARE, 3222 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, 805-223-3630
3rd Place
OUR DOG HOUSE, 2568 CHANNEL DRIVE, #A, VENTURA, 805-861-0012
DOG TRAINER
1st Place
GENIE TUTTLE, DOG GENIE, 2255 Pleasant Valley Road, Camarillo, 805-479-8900
2nd Place
SHANNON COYNER, VENTURA PET WELLNESS AND DOG TRAINING CENTER, 3521 Arundell Circle, Ventura, 805-620-7616
3rd Place
VAL STALLINGS, CPDT, SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E, Ventura, 805-650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294
DRY CLEANER
1st Place
FOUR SEASONS CLEANERS, 1746 S. Victoria Ave., suite A, Ventura, 805-654-8181; 2051 N. Rose Ave., #300, Oxnard, 805-485-0799
2nd Place
MANDALAY VILLAGE CLEANERS, 595 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, 805-985-5542
3rd Place
UNIQUE CLEANERS, 2307 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-8497
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
1st Place
VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION, 6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark; 805-477-4000 or 805-339-0496
2nd Place
CBC FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, 300 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2151 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1772-E Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks; 3636 Dean Drive, Ventura; 805-988-2151
3rd Place
PREMIER AMERICA CREDIT UNION, 1794 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 800-772-4000; 761 Daily Drive, Suite 100, Camarillo; 1651 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard; 1921 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard; 2643 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 1717 Simi Town Center Way, suite 9, Simi Valley; 140 W. Hillcrest Drive, suite 115, Thousand Oaks; 30730 Russell Ranch Road, suite G, Westlake Village; 111 S. Westlake Blvd., suite 109, Westlake Village
HOME CLEANING
1st Place
CLEAN IT GREEN, 805-407-1077, www.cleanitgreenventura.com
2nd Place
JOANN HOUSE CLEANING, 805-832-7181
3rd Place
VEGA CLEANING SERVICES, 805-981-1639
LIBRARY
1st Place
EP FOSTER LIBRARY, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-2716
2nd Place
THOUSAND OAKS LIBRARY, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2660
3rd Place
Hill Road Library, 1070 S. Hill Road, Ventura, 805-677-7180
MECHANIC
1st Place
WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 805-656-1026
2nd Place
NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura, 805-641-2302
3rd Place
ABC Auto Care, 4745 Market St., Unit A, Ventura, 805-644-1238
MOVING COMPANY
1st Place
MEATHEAD MOVERS, 1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard, 805-987-7201
2nd Place
HILFORD MOVING AND STORAGE, 1595 S. Arundell Ave., Ventura, 805-210-8252
3rd Place
PODS, 301 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 877-770-7637
MUSIC INSTRUCTOR
1st Place
JODI FARRELL AT JODI FARRELL MUSIC STUDIO, 1926 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3103
2nd Place
PHIL SALAZAR AT PHIL SALAZAR’S FIDDLE SHOP, 921 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-701-2508
3rd Place (TIE)
JOE BAUGH AT JOE BAUGH MUSIC INSTRUCTION, 805-701-6043, Joebaughmusic@gmail.com
JUSTIN DEMPSY AT ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3555
NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION
1st Place
CASA PACIFICA CENTERS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 805-366-4040
2nd Place
FOOD SHARE, 4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard, 805-983-7100
3rd Place
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB, Throughout Ventura County, www.bgclubventura.org
OIL CHANGE
1st Place
BIG BRAND TIRE & SERVICE, 578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-4200
2nd Place
NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Unit B, Ventura, 805-641-0873
3rd Place
WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 805-656-1026
PET GROOMER
1st Place
ALOHA DOG GROOMING, 1998 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4852
2nd Place
DEE DEE’S DOG SPOT, 973 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-7768
3rd Place
BARK AVENUE BY VERONICA, 2981 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 805-651-0573
PLUMBER
1st Place
MIKE KIMBLE PLUMBING, 5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura, 805-644-4180
2nd Place
FRANKLIN AND VIZZO PLUMBING, 2594 Channel Drive, Ventura, 805-987-6220
3rd Place
DONLON PLUMBING, 3401 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-985-8885
PSYCHIC
1st Place
CHRISTINE KRATAVIL, MOCKINGBIRD MOON, 5976 Telegraph Road, Ventura; 805-642-1380
2nd Place
Ventura Psychic
3rd Place
TAMARA, MOCKINGBIRD MOON, 5976 Telegraph Road, Ventura; 805-642-1380
REAL ESTATE AGENT
1st Place
COMDEN|RIDGWAY|BAROSSO GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 805-643-3337
2nd Place
JOE KAPP, 785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-648-9900
3rd Place
SAM BENNER, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 805-901-2162
SHOE REPAIR
1st Place
LEE’S SHOE REPAIR, 1806 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-1416
2nd Place
EASY STEP SHOE REPAIR, Pacific View Mall, 3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-535-4266
3rd Place
POP’S ONE-STOP REPAIR SHOP, 2131 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-0700; 127 Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, 805-843-7483
SURFBOARD SHAPER
1st Place
ROBERT WEINER AT ROBERTS SURFBOARDS, 1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura, 805-658-6855
2nd Place
BLINKY HUBINA AT VENTURA SURF SHOP, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1062
3rd Place
STEVE WALDEN AT WALDEN’S SURFBOARDS INC., 853 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-653-1717
TRAVEL AGENT
1st Place
VENTURA TRAVEL SERVICE, 3435 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-2166, 800-597-2161
2nd Place
TOPA TOPA TRAVEL, 206 N. Signal St. #K, Ojai, 805-646-0155
3rd Place
SANTA PAULA TRAVEL SERVICE, 506 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-525-6626
VETERINARIAN
1st Place
OHANA PET HOSPITAL, 4547 Telephone Road, suite A, Ventura, 805-658-7387
2nd Place
ANACAPA ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 5380 Ralston St., Ventura, 805-644-5521
3rd Place
VENTURA VETERINARY HOSPITAL, 1784 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2797